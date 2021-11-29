1140
Captain Sensible November 29

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 14?

1,140 Comments
Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) looks to be the leading captain candidate once again in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as Liverpool travel to Goodison Park to take on their city rivals in Gameweek 14.

However, there are other options on the radar too, including Harry Kane (£12.3m), Jamie Vardy (£10.6m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.9m), who has now outscored his Egyptian team-mate in each of his last three outings.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 14 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah is the leader of the Captain poll for the seventh consecutive Gameweek, with just over 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Second-placed Harry Kane has received 14.18% of votes ahead of his home match against Brentford, and should be raring to go having been handed a rest over the weekend.

Jamie Vardy occupies third-place with 7.66%, followed by Callum Wilson (£7.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 4.21% and 3.83% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)
4Ronaldo (13)Salah (8)Lukaku (13)
5Salah (12)Mane (8)Ronaldo (6)
6Ronaldo (2)Salah (7)Antonio (8)
7Lukaku (2)Ronaldo (1)Antonio (2)
8Salah (13)De Bruyne (11)Mane (8)
9Salah (24)Havertz (3)Kane (2)
10Salah (5)Foden (2)Antonio (2)
11Salah (5)Aubameyang (-1)Vardy (2)
12Salah (8)Kane (2)Ronaldo (5)
13Salah (6)Aubameyang (1)Alexander-Arnold (9)

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. mash
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Foden* Raphinha Mbeumo
    Kane Antonio Toney

    Foster Livramento White Brownhill

    1FT, 0.3 in bank

    I'm one of many who got stung by not taking a hit to do Foden to Jota last Saturday morning. I'd usually wait for Pep's unhelpful presser tomorrow, but with Jota on the rise yet again tonight, I'm tempted to pull the trigger on a move - what do you think is best?

    A) Foden to Jota
    B) Foden and Raphinha to Jota and Gundogan (-4)
    C) Hold off for now

    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I've just done A

      1. mash
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers, I thought the same and pulled the trigger just before the price changes.

        Bracing myself for Foden to start on Wednesday! XD

    2. KANTEnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Looking to do A

  2. FantasyClub
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      You guys think Lukaku will start vs Watford?
      I can’t see it after just 8 mins vs UTD…

      Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Ramsdale Foster
      TAA James Cancelo Walker Livra
      Salah Foden Jota Raphina Brownhill
      Vardy Antonio Hwang

      2 FT, 0.0 itb.

      Would like to not waste a transfer and do something but... What? Hwang to King is a straight swap in price and King will rise tonight which will price me out, but King has the hardest two fixtures next.

      A) Hwang --> King (in the next 5 mins !)
      B) Raphina --> Bowen/Gallagher/Saka/ESR. Who?
      C) Something else?

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        A

        1. jonnybhoy
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          Or Walker to Dias for more gaurenteed starts over the busy period

    • Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Hey fam! Considering a ridiculous -8 to fix up a few things!

      Thoughts on Raya, Duffy & Raphinha to DDG, Alonso & Gilmour for -8?

      Gives me the team below. Gives me an extra player on the bench for the busy schedule. Really keen on getting DDG & Alonso for the upcoming gameweeks! Also, will surely be selling Raphinha after the next 2 games, then why not now?

      DDG
      TAA Cancelo James Alonso
      Salah Son Jota Gilmour
      Vardy Toney

      Foster Mbeumo Livramento Davis

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        awful moves … do you really want DDG & Gilmour ?

        Davis & Mbuemo need fixing maybe first ?

      2. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        play mbeumo or livra over gilmour, definitely.

      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Don’t like DDG or Gilmour ( if you have to start)

      4. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I think you need Raph out to fund the other two moves right? If not I would wait on Raph if you have ITB to fund Duffy to Alonso.

        If not why not just a -4 this week and get Alonso and Gilmour for -4? DDG unlikely to get a CS, so why take the -4 for a likely 2, when you can just take a zero or hope Foster some how heals? That way you get the potential from Alonso and can assess the team next GW...where yes, you might need another -4?

    • Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Foden to Gundogan for free ?

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        is Foden out ?

        1. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          He is a doubt

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Foden is well rested … what if he starts and Gundo is rested ?

            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour ago

              Grelish is a maybe tooo

          2. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Wait for presser

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Gundog & BSilva really need a game off.

      3. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'm waiting until tomorrow. Neither asset going up or down. But if Foden looks in doubt, i'm going Gundo.

    • Bad Kompany
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Have Everton been bad defensively?

      Might sound crazy but I’m considering captaining Reece James over Salah.

      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Reece James will be rested

        1. Bad Kompany
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          For Azpi? Was traveling this weekend so missed the games. Did he look tired at the end? I would have thought Azpi would come in for Silva or Chalobah

    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Do you think Antonio might be benched to be fresh for Chelsea game at weekend?

      A Antonio to Wilson (-4)
      B Keep Antonio

      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Don't think so. They need to beat teams like Brighton to finish top 4, more than teams like Chelsea.

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          (ie win the games they're supposed to win)

    • Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      pens down

      1. Samwise the Brave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Now only the deadline to worry about 🙂

    • Price Changes
      Ragabolly
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Risers: Alexander-Arnold (8.0) Jota (7.8) Saint-Maximin (6.9) King (5.7)

      Fallers: Ronaldo (12.3) Aubameyang (9.8) Mount (7.4) Traoré (5.7) Christensen (4.8) Tierney (4.7) Ajer (4.4) Tuanzebe (4.4) Duffy (4.2) Tsimikas (3.8)

      1. Bad Kompany
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        How the mighty Tsimikas has fallen

      2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thanks. What happened to fplstatistics? Not loading for quite a while.

        1. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          http://217.194.223.2/

          Had same issue, this works for me.

        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          http://217.194.223.2/

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        3.8m defender!
        ...but they take up a LIV spot 🙁

      4. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        2-2 ... ooooof! Duffy the next out the door come the GW15 deadline
        Not a notion who I buy.

        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          White 4.4 nailed and unlikely to block you from 3 Arsenal

          1. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            4.2 would be my cap in this instance. If the price drops slow, I can roll and move Duffy and a midfielder later, do some repairs that way. We. Shall. See!

        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Lamptey … playing in mid for 4.4 with a decent attacking threat and defensive threat for the price.

          1. CroatianHammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Also a great option. I hope to have more data as the holiday fixture glut unravels.

      5. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers Ragabolly.

      6. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Trent starting price next season 8.0m?

        1. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          Still a bargin

        2. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Yes, hopefully not 8.5

          1. Boberella
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Wonder how much James/Chilwell/Rudiger will be next year too? James Gotta be up near Trent price

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              If I ruled FPL Towers, rather than up the prices, I'd reclassify attacking wingbacks as midfielders, and the likes of Salah and Mane as forwards. That would make picks a hell of a more interesting.

              1. Gunneryank
                  just now

                  Shhhh don't give them ideas! Defenders can be attackers and still defend...sort of lol. Thinking of Baines here.

                  And i think wide forwards are analogous enough to traditional wingers in the sense that they have rudimentary defensive duties, and sometimes more, to consider them midfielders. At least in a more old fashioned mindset.

          2. Casual Player
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            Should be 8.5 or 9.0
            Cancelo 8.0
            Chilwell, James, maybe Robertson 7.5
            Rudiger, VvD, Dias etc. 6.5

            But FPL aren't dynamic (they are arguably lazy) in their pricing year-on-year. So could be 7.5 again

      7. MountainBeach
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Lads,

        Foden to Jota?

        1. Pat
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I made this transfer just before the second price rise.

      8. ZTF
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Start 1:

        A) Livramento LEI H)
        B) Coady (BUR H)

        Bench 1:

        A) ASM (NOR H)
        B) Maddison (SOU A)
        C) Antonio (BHA H)

      9. smix
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Any confirmed on Dennis injury? Need to get in a striker 5.9 or lower to fit in Jota

        1. smix
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          *news

        2. Root
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Isn't King much better?

      10. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Alonso
        Salah Jota Son Raphinha
        Jimenez Antonio

        Foster Gallagher Livramento Davis

        Is this starting lineup / bench correct ?

        Thanks

        1. Gunneryank
            31 mins ago

            I like Gallagher vs Leeds but that's a great squad imo. Not sure I like Antonio vs Brighton though. Have same issue with him. Think he's gone so cold he's selling icey flavored confections outside the ground.

          • SmasherLagru
            • 2 Years
            27 mins ago

            Gally in for antonio id say

        2. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          1FT, thoughts? 4.5 to spend.

          Duffy > White / Tavares / Johnson?

          someone else?

          1. Gunneryank
              37 mins ago

              I like White but why move Duffy? Is he finally rotated out?

              1. the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                not sure if he's lost his spot but think its time to move on lol

                if not i'll just roll and have 2fts this weekend.

            • HellasLEAF
              • 12 Years
              21 mins ago

              I did Duffy to Johnson

              1. the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                thanks mate

              2. Gunneryank
                  10 mins ago

                  Glen still playing? Medical technology is a wonder, eh? Good on him.

              3. Gabbiadini
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                I don't like this bracket of players.
                I also have Duffy and am looking to go up to Alonso at 5.6 next GW.

            • Gunneryank
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Lads, any opinions on who gets benched?

                Vardy travels to a decent defensive team, but Leicester look a bit more lively.

                Gallagher and Raph play each other, but that seems like a decent game to start both.

                Antonio hosting Brighton seems like a bad idea, and he's gone cold recently.

                Toney travels to Spurs, and ESR travels to United, and I'm comfortable with both starting.

                One of these men rides the bench. Who do you bench, managers?

                1. Cantonesque
                    28 mins ago

                    Looks like between ESR and Antonio. I'm benching ESR between them as I think United will keep Arsenal out, while Antonio feels "due".

                    1. Gunneryank
                        25 mins ago

                        Fair. I can't bring myself to bench Emile vs the Mancs though.

                  • Champions League Varane
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Anyone at all tempted by Jota (C) over Mo?

                    This season, The Most % chances conceded down the middle is Everton with 64%, Least % chances conceded down the left is Everton with (15%), Everton conceded 52% of their chances centrally with xGC of 11.7 from GW8-GW13

                    1. Gunneryank
                        45 mins ago

                        No. Not because Jota is a bad choice. But because Mo is a world class orchestrater of destruction. And who plays regardless of Bobby's fitness. And who can't really be defended when he's in the mood.

                      • BERGKOP
                        • 10 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Agree with Yank. This just isn't the time to be "clever" about captaincy. It might pay off from time to time but Salah has returned every week bar one.

                        1. Andy_Social
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Agree. It's also why no one has Mane - great player, but you wouldn't have him over Salah, and therefore you wouldn't captain him. Salah's output is dipping, but the eye test tells you he's still brilliant and can haul any game.

                    2. capoultra
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Pondering some moves after the deadline.

                      Duffy -> James
                      or
                      Duffy -> Alonso (following week Sanchez -> Ramsdale)

                      Thoughts?

                      1. Andy_Social
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        James' place is more secure than Alonso's.

                      2. BERGKOP
                        • 10 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        B

                    3. Bruno Commando
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Starting 11 and bench order first?

                      Ramsdale
                      TAA Cancelo James Rudiger
                      (S)alah Jota Raphinha
                      Kane Toney Antonio

                      Foster Livra ESR Brownhill

                    4. FFFoxy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Long term who do we think is a better because Bernardo or Foden?

                      1. HellasLEAF
                        • 12 Years
                        40 mins ago

                        Foden for me.

                      2. Flair
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        18 mins ago

                        Foden by far the better asset.

                      3. BERGKOP
                        • 10 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Foden

                      4. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        What they said

                    5. HellasLEAF
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      Is Foden close??

                      Should have did to Jota (obviously) but have been burned chasing Jota in past. And City fixtures looking so good.

                      If you still have Foden, looking to swap or hanging on.

                      1. Zim0
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        I got both but prefer Jota if just 1

                      2. Gunneryank
                          just now

                          Don't feel bad. I'm a long time Jota owner who stubbornly refused to move him when it was probably correct. But then he chips in just enough for me to keep from selling. (And to be honest, I always have more important fires to put out as i am bad).

                          I pitched Foden to help pay for James last week. Not sure any other City player is worth owning besides the obvious wingback we all know and love.

                      3. Taegugk Warrior
                        • 3 Years
                        52 mins ago

                        1FT.
                        A. Havertz to Jota
                        B. Chilwell to alonso

                        1. Ragabolly
                          • 11 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          Both

                        2. Zim0
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          Take the hit if u don't have a bench

                        3. BERGKOP
                          • 10 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Both

                        4. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          What they said

                      4. Forza Papac
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        47 mins ago

                        Start ESR or Gallagher?

                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Gallagher

                      5. Echoes
                        • 1 Year
                        46 mins ago

                        Raph+Laporte->Jota+Alonso(-4). do it?

                        1. Flair
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          20 mins ago

                          I don't think Raphinha should be sold ahead of Palace and Brentford away, especially not for a hit.

                          1. Flair
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            20 mins ago

                            *Palace and Brentford home

                            1. Andy_Social
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              I've done just that. Had him since GW1 too. I'm not seeing any improvement in the team's chances of scoring well. I think Raph needs Bamford to be starting, and he prob won't come back until the fixtures take a nasty turn.
                              I sold him for a hit to get Jota, whom I expect to outscore Raph over those next 2 fixtures. In Echoes' case, Laporte is suspended, so it makes good sense, that double-transfer.

                        2. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          I'd do it

                      6. Cheeto__Bandito
                        • 1 Year
                        32 mins ago

                        king or pukki

                        1. Gabbiadini
                          • 4 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          King

                        2. BERGKOP
                          • 10 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          I had the same Q yesterday. Went King due to the better fixtures over the longer term.

                        3. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Your majesty

                      7. jamesjoseph2770
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        28 mins ago

                        Any update on Saka? Hold or sell?

                      8. Holmes
                        • 8 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        0.3 drop plus zero points over 2 games I played him. Thanks for nothing Aubameyang...

                        Tsimikas also went down. TV taking a hit.

                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Better late than never

                      9. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        Gtg?

                        Guaita
                        TAA Alonso James Cancelo
                        Salah Son Foden Jota
                        Antonio Hwang

                        Foster King ESR Livra

                        Unsure about my 7th attacker this week (King, Hwang or ESR)

                        1. Holmes
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          G2G

                      10. CR7 is Home
                        • 4 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Any hit needed here because of rotation and injuries?

                        Sanchez
                        TAA Cancelo Rudiger Alonso
                        Salah (c) Jota Foden
                        Kane Jimenez Toney
                        - Livra Gilmour Brownhill

                        1. Holmes
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Nope, Livramento and Gilmour will do the job...

                        2. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Good to have Gilmour as back up this week

