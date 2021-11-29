Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 14?

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) looks to be the leading captain candidate once again in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as Liverpool travel to Goodison Park to take on their city rivals in Gameweek 14.

However, there are other options on the radar too, including Harry Kane (£12.3m), Jamie Vardy (£10.6m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.9m), who has now outscored his Egyptian team-mate in each of his last three outings.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 14 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah is the leader of the Captain poll for the seventh consecutive Gameweek, with just over 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Second-placed Harry Kane has received 14.18% of votes ahead of his home match against Brentford, and should be raring to go having been handed a rest over the weekend.

Jamie Vardy occupies third-place with 7.66%, followed by Callum Wilson (£7.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with 4.21% and 3.83% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6) 6 Ronaldo (2) Salah (7) Antonio (8) 7 Lukaku (2) Ronaldo (1) Antonio (2) 8 Salah (13) De Bruyne (11) Mane (8) 9 Salah (24) Havertz (3) Kane (2) 10 Salah (5) Foden (2) Antonio (2) 11 Salah (5) Aubameyang (-1) Vardy (2) 12 Salah (8) Kane (2) Ronaldo (5) 13 Salah (6) Aubameyang (1) Alexander-Arnold (9)

