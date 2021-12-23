419
Spot the Differential December 23

Moura can provide value FPL route into Spurs’ appealing fixtures

Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options – and hopefully, these players we’ve selected will all have fixtures on Boxing Day amid the postponements elsewhere.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Southampton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

LUCAS MOURA

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW19-23 fixtures: CRY | sou | wat | ARS | che

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the EFL Cup semi-finals after a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Wednesday night, with Lucas Moura (£6.4m) on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian’s winner – his fifth attacking return in eight appearances under Antonio Conte in all competitions – capped off a wonderful display, with his manager hailing him as one of Spurs’ best players after the match:

“Lucas Moura is one of the best players in our squad. He links quality with quantity and he’s also a wonderful person. You always find on him a smile and I love to work with these types of players.” – Antonio Conte

It could have been more, too, when his smart through ball picked out Harry Kane (£12.1m) in the first-half, only for Alphonse Areola (£4.7m) to produce a solid save.

Despite his omission from the starting XI in Gameweek 18, as Tottenham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, the expectation – certainly amongst supporters – is that Spurs will revert to a 3-4-3 formation against Crystal Palace. That in turn creates an additional attacking spot behind Kane for Moura to be deployed, having seen Dele Alli (£6.2m) and Tanguy Ndombele (£5.7m) preferred in Conte’s 3-5-2.

With three fixtures still to be rescheduled (bur/bha/lei) following their Covid and weather-influenced cancellations, investing in Spurs assets feels like a no-brainer right now, especially given their immediate schedule, which sees them take on Crystal Palace (h), Southampton (a) and Watford (a) in the next three.

Son Heung-min (£10.3m) remains the stand-out pick in Spurs’ midfield, but if funds are needed in other areas, Moura’s price of just £6.4m offers real value.

MICHAEL KEANE

  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW19-23 fixtures: bur | NEW | BHA | nor | AVL

Investing in Everton assets admittedly won’t be for everyone right now, but the Toffees’ forthcoming schedule certainly suggests we could see an upturn in form in the coming weeks.

From Gameweeks 19 to 26, Rafa Benitez’s side sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture, with matches against Burnley (a), Newcastle United (home and away), Brighton and Hove Albion (h), Norwich City (a), Aston Villa (h), Leeds United (h) and Southampton (a) on the menu. There is also the prospect of a Double Gameweek, with their tie against Leicester City (h) still to be rearranged.

Defensively, Everton have conceded 29 goals across their 17 games so far, which is very un-Benitez like, though 12 of those did arrive against Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford. However, with fixtures easing, you’d expect them to improve, with their next five opponents ranked 19th, 18th, 15th, 20th and 17th respectively for non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG).

That leads us to Michael Keane (£4.9m), who has been an ever present this season with the 28-year-old playing every minute of every Premier League game. He also leads his defensive colleagues for baseline bonus points (BBPS), while his 11 shots in the box – which includes two big chances – is a top 10 total amongst all defenders in the game.

Keane is an intriguing defensive option ahead of Everton’s fixture swing, and with an ownership of just 2.2%, could be an effective differential.

ARMANDO BROJA

  • FPL ownership: 3.9%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW19-23 fixtures: whu | TOT | NEW | wol | MCI

After his 12-point haul at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 18, budget forward Armando Broja (£5.1m) has now produced four goals and one assist across his 13 Premier League appearances this season.

Notably, that has included just five starts, with all of his goals arriving in those matches. That suggests that if he’s in the starting XI, he can make a notable impact, ahead of this weekend’s clash at West Ham United. However, the real appeal lies in Gameweek 21, when Southampton take on the division’s worst defence, Newcastle United, with their postponed match against Brentford (h) also to be rearranged, possibly around that time.

Broja’s loan spell at St Mary’s Stadium has had its up and downs, as he was at first criticised by boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for what he described as a ‘slow start’. Things have got better since, though, with the 20-year-old’s confidence on the up and his decision-making in the final-third improving.

“After his slow start, he has been definitely showing up. You can see that his qualities are absolutely there and he is putting it out there on the pitch now, this is what we need.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

With expensive assets like Son Heung-min and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) back on the radar, raising funds via Broja could be a shrewd move, knowing that he is capable of stepping in and producing when the fixtures fall kindly. And while Tino Livramento (£4.4m) has stolen the show in FPL this season, Broja’s recent performances suggests that he can now become Southampton’s main man, and in turn, become a nice under-the-radar option for our squads.

419 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Which City would you for for on a FH if any?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      City players*

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Cancelo and KDB would be my picks on FH

    3. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Cancelo, KDB and Mahrez

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cancelo and pick a mid or 2. KDB Foden Sterling

  2. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 33 mins ago

    Just read an article on goal.com suggesting salah could miss Chelsea game then up to 5 more premiership games, is that correct?

    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 29 mins ago

      The club have clearance from Egypt to allow him to leave after the Chelsea game

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        Oh ok that’s good although really torn on going salah to son

        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          See below.
          Depends on rank etc but if you take the fear of EO surely Son outscores him during the next 4-6 weeks.
          I’m very tempted

          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 26 mins ago

            Must be good chance son outscore him next 3 games

        2. Marty McFly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          I think Salah > Son makes sense now on the assumption ACON goes ahead.

          Trent (C) vs Leicester.

          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 24 mins ago

            Yeh agree it’s just very ballsy

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            Leicester have a good enough attack for Liverpool to concede so not too keen on TAA (c) but attacking returns could make up for that

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Latest reports suggest he leaves after Chelsea game (GW21). AFCON finishes on 6th Feb so after GW23

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        Ok thanks - I think I would sell him whilst away still though or even this week for son

    3. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yes with spurs next 3 fixtures I’m likely to go son for Salah. Plus can easily get him back in after AFCON prob costing 0.2m more depending what price you got him at

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        I guess the risk is lots of people will captain salah v Leicester so if he hauls look v stupid

  3. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Is Masuaku a starter for West Ham?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      Only when Cresswell is out

      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        Ah, of course. Had a feeling he was only temporary

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          Potentially we could see Cresswell play LCB and Masuaku stay LWB. WHU are light in the CB areas

          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 25 mins ago

            Thanks, I'll keep that in mind.

            .1 short of the better options at 4.5 unfortunately to complete Son/Ronaldo moves.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 22 mins ago

              Johnson at 4.0m is worth considering over Masuaku. Duffy at 4.1m might be worth considering. BHA potentially have a double

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    My FH Temptations

    KDB Team - 0.9 bank

    Ramsdale
    Reguilón/James/Cancelo
    (C)Son/KDB/BSilva/Bowen/Martinelli
    Lacazette/Kane
    Sanchez - Broja/Dalot/Masuaka

    Ronny Team - 0.4 bank

    Ramsdale
    Reguilón/James/Cancelo
    (C)Son/BSilva/Bowen/Martinelli
    Lacazette/Kane/Ronaldo
    Sanchez - Fred/Dalot/Masuaka

    1. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      First with Ronaldo instead of Kane. Son KDB and Ronaldo are locks on FH for me

    2. The Frenchie
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Nice team, I will go on the Ronaldo one

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      A for sure with Dias for James?

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        4 City players

  5. Drumandbaines123
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Quick question...if I make a free hit team without Salah, will I lose his value when I transfer him out for the free hit? So the next week when he's back in my team will I have lost the profit made on him or will it stay the same as it is now? Sorry if it's a bad explanation, I'm a bit confused.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      You will still have bought him for the same price, and his selling price isn't affected by the FH, so you to the maths 🙂

  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Pick 2 for one week only:

    A) Dalot (new)
    B) Davies (CPL)
    C) Lamptey (BRE)
    D) Other 5.7m [no Arsenal or City]

    Rationale welcome

  7. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Take -8 hit to field up to11 players or FH?

    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      It’s more complicated than that

      Need to consider implications of each of those for your team next week and in DGW22

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      I would lean towards - 4 and 10 players. Depends on the team though

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        What's the difference between the first and second hit?

      2. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Why do you say that?

      3. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        The team:

        Ramsdale (Steele)
        James Rüdiger Cancelo
        Gallagher Bernardo
        Watkins Antonio*

        Postponed:
        TAA† Coady†
        Salah† Jota† Raphinha†
        Dennis†
        1FT £0.6M

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hits if they are worth it. FH should be worth more than ~8pts

    4. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      -8 is perfectly reasonable to field 11.

      -12 or above is free hit territory in my opinion.

      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        If Villa v Chelsea postponed then definite FH as I'd have 4 or 5 players at most.

  8. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is anyone selling Salah this week to try and make up some ground.
    I have no intention of selling Jota and Trent but at 370k is it worth selling Salah a bit earlier with a plan to bring him back later.
    What do you think his price will be post afcon?

    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Yeh salah to son although I am leading my ML so maybe too risky

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes have the same thoughts. Probably lose 0.2-0.3m

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        That sounds not too bad

      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        What gw is the earliest he can return?
        Chip strategy will be something to navigate but feel I need to take this chance to gain

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 18 mins ago

          AFCON finishes after GW23 6th Feb. Depends when he travels back to the UK and any requirements of quarantine

    3. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      It’s all fun and games for this week given he blanks

      When he smashes in 4 against Leicesters non existent defence the following week it gets more difficult

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Unless Son matches it against Saints.
        Think Son over Salah in terms of points the next 4/5 matches

        1. TheDragon
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 19 mins ago

          Next 4/5 of course Son as salah doesn’t play in 3 or 4 of them!

          The question is Son vs Salah over the next 2. Still Son I think but it’s not as obvious given salah captain % and thus EO will be relatively scary for non owners next week. So Son.,. If you are brave enough 🙂

    4. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      I think I am. You’d expect 1 haul from Son over the next 3 with those fixtures. Assuming they go ahead…

    5. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      He will only miss 2 gw's due to afcon. So I think he will 12.9 maybe 12.8

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        My biggest concern is actually the cost to buy him back but maybe overthinking and the “upside chasing” of points in the bank is worth the risk…

        I trust Son over Ronaldo and the 2m in change

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 12 mins ago

          I am not worried about losing money biting him back as Money IB it’s the knowing that people in my ML will keep and if he hauls v Leicester & Chelsea I will be in trouble

        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 11 mins ago

          Irrelevant if you are going to sell for AFCON anyway

          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 46 mins ago

            Correct. Was considering keeping with the extra FH chip but now leaning towards selling with the blank

      2. BrutalLogiC
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 12 mins ago

        Their gw24 game is 4 days after final/3rd place so he could miss that

    6. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Salah can go after Leics for me

      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        I get it. Just trying to maximize so maybe 2 games for Son outscores 1 for Salah over the next 2. Assuming they go ahead

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 10 mins ago

          What’s your plan B if keep salah? Mine currently either jota to Silva or Dennis to maupay which not great!

          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 48 mins ago

            I own Bilva and Dennis already
            Salah to Son and either roll my other FT or take out Antonio but unsure.
            Was going to go White to Davies but that can probably wait.
            No plan B right now but given rank at 370k I want to make some ground now. Of course the risk of Salah haul next week is there against a leaky Leicester but sometimes have to go for it.
            Also have Foden potential headache if he’s not going to come back straight away. Keen to move on James as well.
            At least the extra FH helps

            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              Guess your plan b is Dennis to Broja which not really great

              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 hours, 32 mins ago

                Or was considering Antonio to Broja via Foden to Son keep Salah. But doesn’t make sense IF Foden starts, which we won’t know

      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        That’s the most sensible move really it’s just if you need to do a transfer this week which player to lose !

  9. Jerse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    The psychology of podcasters I find fascinating. I also find the element of FPL "snobbishness" when "casuals" are referred tin that there is some god given right to a higher rank if you put a completely disproportionate time into a fantasy game !. Listening to Az and Mark Sutherns analyse to death why one is ranked higher than the other is hilarious in that it completely ignores how much luck is involved between say 500k places in rank, even when nothing so dramatic as covid is going on.

    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Get stuck in lad.

      1. Jerse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        It is true though !. I like some of the content. Last year I could not make a decent decision or move to save my life, was ranked 4.2m at GW17. I managed to get back to 350k by season end due to knowledge and luck with all the double game weeks and Gareth Bale.
        This year am at 112k and don't consider myself any better at the game. I simply got off to a better start and have had the luck like 11 playing players in the last gameweek.

        1. The 12th Man
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 12 mins ago

          I think some content exposure is ok. The problem comes when one watches everything available. That just confuses things and can lose your own identity.
          I've stopped watching all of them apart from Planet FPL which I listen to at work.

          1. Gav
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 43 mins ago

            Planet FPL is probably the best imo.

            Two season ticket holders, who love football first, fpl second and in James someone how really knows how football.

            Knowing why someone has an high xG is more helpful than just knowing they have a high xG and they don’t mention the stats too much

            I like the analysis which then lends itself to being able to make your own decisions off the back of their chat. It’s the understanding of football which I think is a level above, plus the chat between the 2 of them.

            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 31 mins ago

              Listening to them as we speak, in Australia

        2. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 9 mins ago

          Ive played the game pretty much the same way for 10 years with ranks between 53 and 220k and totally agree. Insane luck got me the 53, some bad luck and perhaps stubornness the 220k

    2. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      In my experience FPL podcasts are typically likely to have a high percentage of FPL discussion / content

    3. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      'Casual' isn't an offensive term, fyi,

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Not really up to you to decide is it

      2. Jerse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        I would debate that sometimes it is in the context that it is used, unintentional, sub conciously or otherwise There were comments that the extra free hit chip will favour the casuals which is completely illogical when everyone is being given the same chip.
        Sadly I am not a casual and spend far too much time listening to podcasts which started in lockdown ! I have learnt some of the basics from them and the psychology does intrigue me.

      3. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        Maybe no offence intended but It can lower the opinion of others who they refer to as a "casual."
        Just because they don't devote as much time to FPL.

    4. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Casual spotted.

  10. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    This for free or take FH?

    Ramsdale (nor)
    James (avl) Cancelo (LEI) Duffy (BRE) Livramento (whu)
    Son (LEI) Foden (LEI) Bilva (LEI) ESR (nor)
    Lacazette (nor) Pukki (ARS)

    Salah* TAA* King*

  11. ekimr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Sorry if this has been asked before , I can't immediately see the answer , can I back out of a saved free hit upto deadline time ?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Nope

      1. ekimr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thanks for the quick reply

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      No

      1. ekimr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thanks also for the quick reply

    3. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      If you've already activated it, then I think you're stuck with it, but you can continue to change your team as much as you want until the GW's deadline.

      1. ekimr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks , was thinking of starting it but was thinking of having option to cancel if more postponed games..

  12. boroie
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    I know there’ll be about 200 changes between now and the deadline… but based on the current situation… Salah & Dennis to…

    A - Son(C) & Broja
    B - Gray & Ronaldo(C)

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Everton have a paper thin squad at this current time.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      A is better moving forward B is best this GW

  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    If getting Son for Salah, would you perma captain him?

    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      No which I suppose make it a very hard decision

    2. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      I won't even captain him this week, let alone perma.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Probably yeah. He has the ceiling. On set pieces, extra points for CS and attacking returns and decent for BPS.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Playing close to Kane as a front 2

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 8 mins ago

          Yes this part i like.

          I am planning the BB22 maybe with a couple of hits, and may WC after Chelsea have played their WC cup.

    4. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 11 mins ago

      Prob vice captain him this week, Ronny captain

  14. Tambling5
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 13 mins ago

    Two Questions
    1.does Dalot seem currently nailed?
    2 Transfer out a) Watkins (the game he plays after Chelsea is Leeds so might be postponed, or b) Antonio (might not play this gw as only just getting over COVID) to bring in Ronaldo
    Thanks

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 8 mins ago

      1. I have him. Hard to say because United have barely played since Rangnick got there. I think he starts Newcastle though.

      2. Maybe get rid of Antonio but it's a tough call.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Antonio looked tired before Covid. I would sell.

  15. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Ramsdale Foster
    James TAA* Cancelo Teirney Alonso
    Salah* Foden Gundo Gallagher Jota*
    Laca King Broja

    Just keep it Salah to Son or also do Luca to Ronaldo (-4) as Luca just seems to be playing so deep (and was lucky to get an assist against that poor defence Leeds)?

    Feeling Punty 🙂

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      I would just do Salah to Son. Feels wrong to sell a player who will play against Norwich this week for a hit.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 4 mins ago

        Yeah i know, but i saw him against Leeds and just thought, nah (bought him in for Watkins)

        Mind you, on the flip side Son always scores against Palace (didn't play at Selhurst this season, trust me I know 🙂 )

    2. Tambling5
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Isn't King out, Alonso iffy after playing 90 midweek, Gallagher and Borja poor fixture and Foden Gundo might not both play? Am in similar straits and think you need to do more than just Salah to Son.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 2 mins ago

        I think it is a low scoring week anyway. Plus I see a Palace goal and perhaps a Southampton one as well. King is out but apparently they will play GW20 against West Ham

    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Keep Salah
      Laca was unlucky not to score a couple early on

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        Thanks, no i am moving early. I will captain Jota against Leicester, see how it goes 🙂

  16. jimmy.floyd
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 10 mins ago

    King or Dennis to Broja?

    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      Sorry struggling to see the attraction of Borja short term with WH next ?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        I have had Broja a while and scored me some useful points, although i missed his 12 against Palace lol.

        But it seems he has to start and scores against weaker teams.

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeh he had been good and great value but losing Dennis for him with WHU snd spurs next doesn’t seem good option

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours ago

            But Dennis only has one game left doesn't he? So definitely keep King

            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 58 mins ago

              Oh of course with going to AFCOn so guess makes sense

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yeah may do King to Broja

  17. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 5 mins ago

    DDG 3.9
    TAA James Cancelo Dalot Davies
    Salah Jota Gundogan Foden Bowen
    Watkins Antonio King

    Which of these moves would you do:

    A. Salah to Son
    B. Foden and Gundogan to Martinelli and Son
    C. Watkins and Foden to Ronaldo and Gilmour
    D. Something else

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      I would do A or C with Antonio Gundo to Ronaldo Gilmour

  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Really no reason for me to make player decisions tonight due to price changes

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      I did Ronaldo and Gilmour out for Watkins and Foden at 1am. About 12 hours before the game was called off. Never again.

    2. BullDogTevez
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 1 min ago

      Wouldn’t bother looking until Sunday TBH.

  19. BullDogTevez
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    This GW would be even better if this additional FH wasn’t floating around. Lots of FH would get spunked up the wall this week screwing up later blank GWs for those that had used it. *sigh*

    1. Old Bull
      • 8 Years
      6 hours ago

      Shame that init. Now where’s that FH button again?

      1. BullDogTevez
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 59 mins ago

        Aye join the masses. Easy get out of jail card for this week.

        1. Old Bull
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          It’s a bit unfair really. I had a good week last week while my rival suffered due to no-shows. I made up the 15pt deficit on him and more some. This week as things stand, his team is relatively ok while mine his suffering and yet if I play this extra chip I avoid trouble

    2. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      What extra free hit? I must have missed that

      1. GreenAmberRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/2425494

        1. Francescoli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yikes

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      We could see more FH chips given

  20. tissae
    • 7 Years
    6 hours ago

    Would you do it for -4?

    Salah -> Son
    Watkins -> Ronaldo

    1. BullDogTevez
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      Expect a red if Salah goes mental v Leicester.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 53 mins ago

        but a red over three weeks. Son V Palace , Southampton, Watford, or Salah Blank, Leicester, and Chelsea? Then a spours DGW (as I am trying not to free hit that week), and take a couple of hits on the way to BB

  21. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Salah and King -> Gallagher and Ronaldo (-4) the obvious move here? Other options?

    Ramsdale
    Alonso James Livramento Cancelo
    Salah* Foden Mount
    Watkins Pukki King*

    Steele; Jota* Raphinha* TAA*

    1. Francescoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Or would you go ESR or Dele Ali over Gallagher?

  22. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    With a limited pool of options is DCL worth the risk this week?

  23. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Who else fancies playing FH19?

    DDG
    Cancelo James Alonso Livramento Bernardo Bowen Saka
    Ronaldo

    Steele / Salah* TAA* Jota* Gelhardt* King*

    There's some arguements this is an okay squad for this week, but I really don't fancy selling Salah ahead of Leicester. Afterwards, sure.

    Think I'm set up fairly well ahead of what will be DGW22 anyway, especially if Liverpool end up getting a DGW or BRE/LEE.

    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Would Salah be available for the dgw

  24. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Would you FH this team with 2FT
    Might come down to whether I desperately want Salah vs Leicester next week.

    Ramsdale Steer
    Trent Cancelo James White Livra
    Salah Jota Foden Bilva ESR
    Antonio Watkins Dennis

