Team News December 30

FPL team news: Gameweek 21 Covid latest plus injury updates

188 Comments
We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our first press conference summary ahead of Gameweek 21.

Thursday’s pressers feature words from Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page (which is being refreshed on Friday evening) and Injuries and Bans feed.

And for other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, there will soon be a complete Gameweek 21 guide.

LEICESTER CITY

1

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were both seen struggling in the second half of Leicester’s win over Liverpool and the update brings mixed news. Whilst in-form Maddison “should be fine” to face former club Norwich, manager Brendan Rodgers believes Vardy will be out for at least a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

“It depends, it could be the next three to four weeks (for Vardy). He wasn’t sure whether it was that (in a challenge with Joël Matip) or he felt the pain then. He ran on and soldiered on which he wanted to do, but the scan has shown up as that (a hamstring injury) so it could be three to four weeks.”

The injuries have really piled up for the Foxes, about to be made worse once Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey depart for African Cup of Nations duty after Saturday’s match.

Although Harvey Barnes (knock) is back training with the squad and Ryan Bertrand (knee) isn’t far behind, Rodgers added that the others “are still at least three weeks away” from returning – referring to the likes of Ricardo Pereira (leg), Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Patson Daka (hamstring), James Justin (match fitness) and Wesley Fofana (leg).

“JJ (James Justin), we just need to get some games into him, he was due to play a game and he was off for 10 days or so, so he’s going to be a few weeks away. He’s back training, which is great news for us. Wesley Fofana, we’re looking into February for him.”

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Steven Bergwijn (calf) got hurt during Gameweek 19’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, which Antonio Conte says will keep him out of the trip to Watford along with Giovani Lo Celso (calf).

“Steven is injured. During the game vs Palace he felt a problem with his calf and together he’s injured with Lo Celso. They won’t be back for the weekend.”

Cristian Romero remains absent with a hamstring injury, although Ryan Sessegnon is targeting next weekend’s FA Cup game to return from his.

WEST HAM UNITED

On top of the known injuries to Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Kurt Zouma (hamstring), another absentee has been named as Pablo Fornals (Covid).

“We don’t have any more numbers because it’s something you can’t really say much about. It changes daily. We’re completely unsure what’s going to happen, but today’s update would be we’re pretty clear.” – David Moyes’ Covid update

It is still unknown as to when Aaron Cresswell will return from the back injury that has kept him out of action since Gameweek 14.

FPLMarc88

  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sonny to rise tonight? Im priced out of my GW transfer plans if he does.

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      come up with another way after the price rise

      no point in making transfers without more press conferences and fixture news

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Too much uncertainty these days so I would ignore price changes and gain as much info as you can before the deadline

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m selling Salah > Son for the next few weeks

      Open Controls
  2. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Going to consider DDG -> Sanchez if united continue to look really weak in defence tonight

    Squad:
    DDG
    TAA - Cancelo - Thomas - Targett
    Foden - Maddison - Son - Bowen
    Watkins - Kane

    Bench: Sá - Raph - Lamptey - King

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A solid 8/10

      DF could be tweaked a bit I think and I’m not sure I’d go Raph or Watkins on WC (not that they’re bad, just not optimal choices).

      Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Vardy, James, Gallagher, Mbuemo and Manquillo owner…..

    Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue

    Open Controls
  4. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    If Everton gets a DGW, would you do James and Gallagher to Coleman and Gray for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      not Coleman. Just Gray

      Open Controls
    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Gray possibly. Not Coleman. Everton aren't very good

      Open Controls
    3. The Bad Seed
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Id do Doucoure, had him early gameweeks did me LOADS of favors.

      Open Controls
  5. Lemonade
      10 mins ago

      Thoughts?
      (WC)

      DDG
      TAA - Cancelo - Reguilón
      Tielemans - Son - Bowen - Foden - Ødegaard
      Kane - Broja

      Bench: Ramsdale - Laporte - Coady - King

      Cheers 😀

      Open Controls
      1. swanseag55
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I’ve just Wildcarded and got Maddison and Tielemans in. Not sure you want Arsenal players with their fixtures and blank but rest looks great.

        Open Controls
        1. Lemonade
            just now

            I think Øde hasn't yet reached his full potential but when he does, it will be dynamite, to put it colloquially

            Open Controls
      2. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        What was the consensus about Maddison then?

        Open Controls
        1. The Bad Seed
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          What consensus...?

          Open Controls
        2. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          might risk it and go Tielemans. Madders is fit and could explode but with only 3 day rest he could be brought off early. Tielemans had his rest and is on pens. Also like Lookman as well

          Open Controls
        3. thegaffer82
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          That he’s a very good option basically.
          Unfortunately, there’s a chance Leic v Norwich is gunna be pp though. Wait until last possible second to bring him in

          Open Controls
      3. The Mandalorian
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Who would you replace James for?

        Open Controls
        1. The Bad Seed
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          read the post on the hot topics.

          Open Controls
          1. ilikewud
            • 1 Year
            just now

            WOW

            Open Controls
      4. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Does Iheanacho become an option now with Vardy & Daka injured?

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          only there for 1 more game, if Norwich actually goes.

          Open Controls
        2. ilikewud
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          1 game he leaves for the AFCON

          Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          No off to Afcon I believe

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Only for the Norwich game then off to AFCON.

          Open Controls
        5. mrelpea
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I wonder if Perez is worth a punt? Would likely play upfront and doesn’t appear to be injured. Classed as a mid too

          Open Controls
      5. Cilly Bonnolly
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Honestly, anyone making early transfers deserve everything they get at this point.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Points?

          Open Controls
        2. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Lots of people got burned by Watkins 2 GWs ago, and i wish early Son buyers got punished last GW.... early maddison buyers sweating already

          Open Controls
      6. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have 8.7m to spend on 2 defenders. Which defenders do you recommend?

        Defs I own:
        TAA, Cancelo and Livramento

        Open Controls

