FPL team news: Gameweek 21 Covid latest plus injury updates

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our first press conference summary ahead of Gameweek 21.

Thursday’s pressers feature words from Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page (which is being refreshed on Friday evening) and Injuries and Bans feed.

And for other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, there will soon be a complete Gameweek 21 guide.

LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy were both seen struggling in the second half of Leicester’s win over Liverpool and the update brings mixed news. Whilst in-form Maddison “should be fine” to face former club Norwich, manager Brendan Rodgers believes Vardy will be out for at least a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

“It depends, it could be the next three to four weeks (for Vardy). He wasn’t sure whether it was that (in a challenge with Joël Matip) or he felt the pain then. He ran on and soldiered on which he wanted to do, but the scan has shown up as that (a hamstring injury) so it could be three to four weeks.”

The injuries have really piled up for the Foxes, about to be made worse once Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey depart for African Cup of Nations duty after Saturday’s match.

Although Harvey Barnes (knock) is back training with the squad and Ryan Bertrand (knee) isn’t far behind, Rodgers added that the others “are still at least three weeks away” from returning – referring to the likes of Ricardo Pereira (leg), Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Patson Daka (hamstring), James Justin (match fitness) and Wesley Fofana (leg).

“JJ (James Justin), we just need to get some games into him, he was due to play a game and he was off for 10 days or so, so he’s going to be a few weeks away. He’s back training, which is great news for us. Wesley Fofana, we’re looking into February for him.”

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Steven Bergwijn (calf) got hurt during Gameweek 19’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, which Antonio Conte says will keep him out of the trip to Watford along with Giovani Lo Celso (calf).

“Steven is injured. During the game vs Palace he felt a problem with his calf and together he’s injured with Lo Celso. They won’t be back for the weekend.”

Cristian Romero remains absent with a hamstring injury, although Ryan Sessegnon is targeting next weekend’s FA Cup game to return from his.

WEST HAM UNITED

On top of the known injuries to Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Kurt Zouma (hamstring), another absentee has been named as Pablo Fornals (Covid).

“We don’t have any more numbers because it’s something you can’t really say much about. It changes daily. We’re completely unsure what’s going to happen, but today’s update would be we’re pretty clear.” – David Moyes’ Covid update

It is still unknown as to when Aaron Cresswell will return from the back injury that has kept him out of action since Gameweek 14.

