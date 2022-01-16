960
Dugout Discussion January 16

2pm kick-off team news: Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota + Firmino all start for Liverpool

Following the postponement of Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, there are now just two Premier League matches taking place on Sunday – Liverpool v Brentford and West Ham United v Leeds United.

Both games kick-off at 14:00 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp makes six changes from his side’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea, with Alisson, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino coming in for Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Harvey Elliott, Nathaniel Phillips, Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara remain on the injury list, whilst Salah, Mane and Naby Keita are at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For Brentford, wing-back Rico Henry returns to the starting XI in place of Sergi Canos, in the only change from Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Southampton.

Josh Dasilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode and Zanka are still out, while Frank Onyeka is on AFCON duty.

Elsewhere, David Moyes sticks with the same team that defeated Norwich City in Double Gameweek 21.

That means Manuel Lanzini should continue in a deeper-lying role alongside Declan Rice, with Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble still absent from the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, with Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell the starting full-backs once again, it does look like Ben Johnson’s stint in the first-team is over, at least for now.

Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are on the sidelines, while Said Benrahma is at AFCON.

As for Leeds United, Pascal Struijk and Daniel James replace Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts, who are both suspended, whilst Patrick Bamford isn’t in the squad despite recovering from injury.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt all remain out through injury.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Lossl, Canos, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Bech Sorensen, Stevens

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Vlasic, Antonio

Subs: Yarmolenko, Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Okoflex, Alese, Perkins

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Rodrigo, Bate, Hjelde, McKinstry, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history"

960 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Time to sell Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Because he didn’t score this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Or since GW18.

        Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        2 goals in 7 to be fair but still I agree it’s premature. Norwich and Burnley in next 4

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Awaiting for Salah, him & Ronaldo are the placeholder and cash cow for me ...

      Open Controls
      1. MrJobby
          2 mins ago

          I’d say with the fixtures keep
          Him till at least salah and mane are back .

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            That's what I said 😉

            Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hold and reassess when Salah back, could have scored today. Then it's Robbo or Jota basically.

        Open Controls
      3. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        When Salah is back yes. Triple up with TAA, Robbo, Salah. So many good mid options but less in defence now. I'm gonna be going 4-5-1 with Cancelo and Ait-Nouri.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          All set to do Johnson to Ait-Nouri this week. Just gotta wait till deadline.

          Open Controls
    3. denial
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      At some stage on Friday it did actually look like an OK move to bench boost Sanchez / Keane / Gray /Dawson.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        You didn’t go ahead with it though right?

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh man, a 3 pt bench boost so far
        Hope Sanchez saves a penalty for you

        Open Controls
    4. Jumpernot
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      How is there so many Bruno (C) this week? He's been pony for ages, so why's everyone suddenly jumped on?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Skill

        Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Dgw and it looked like Ronaldo might not be fit

        Open Controls
      3. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I was tempted but went with kbd long term until salahs back

        Open Controls
      4. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        It was a calculated punt. Ronaldo was a danger because of his fitness.

        Open Controls
      5. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        6th sense

        Open Controls
      6. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Great players rarely stay crap for long, plus it looked like Ronaldo was out.

        Open Controls
      7. MrJobby
          just now

          I think a lot of people read ronaldo wasn’t actually going to be fit and thought Bruno plays better without ronaldo in the team and have 2 pretty favourable fixtures against teams
          That don’t keep a lot of clean sheets at the moment . That was my thinking

          Open Controls
      8. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        If Ronaldo did not turn up or blanked, are you transferring out? For whom?

        Open Controls
      9. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Dias will be starting next game??

        Open Controls
      10. The Mandalorian
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Ronaldo has posted a pic of him relaxing in the pool. Hope this is an old pic. Captaincy in ruins.

        https://twitter.com/FPL_Heisenberg/status/1482754138597433345?t=anHqlSlMmqour-5xmAPaoQ&s=19

        Open Controls
      11. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
        • 7 Years
        just now

        How did Foster play? Is there any chance that Bachman will play the next game? Was really counting on DGW of Bachman, BB played.

        Open Controls

