2pm kick-off team news: Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota + Firmino all start for Liverpool

Following the postponement of Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, there are now just two Premier League matches taking place on Sunday – Liverpool v Brentford and West Ham United v Leeds United.

Both games kick-off at 14:00 GMT.

Jurgen Klopp makes six changes from his side’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea, with Alisson, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino coming in for Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Harvey Elliott, Nathaniel Phillips, Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara remain on the injury list, whilst Salah, Mane and Naby Keita are at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For Brentford, wing-back Rico Henry returns to the starting XI in place of Sergi Canos, in the only change from Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at Southampton.

Josh Dasilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode and Zanka are still out, while Frank Onyeka is on AFCON duty.

Elsewhere, David Moyes sticks with the same team that defeated Norwich City in Double Gameweek 21.

That means Manuel Lanzini should continue in a deeper-lying role alongside Declan Rice, with Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble still absent from the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, with Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell the starting full-backs once again, it does look like Ben Johnson’s stint in the first-team is over, at least for now.

Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are on the sidelines, while Said Benrahma is at AFCON.

As for Leeds United, Pascal Struijk and Daniel James replace Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts, who are both suspended, whilst Patrick Bamford isn’t in the squad despite recovering from injury.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt all remain out through injury.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Lossl, Canos, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Bech Sorensen, Stevens

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Vlasic, Antonio

Subs: Yarmolenko, Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Okoflex, Alese, Perkins

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Rodrigo, Bate, Hjelde, McKinstry, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray

