Dugout Discussion January 18

Brighton v Chelsea team news: Lamptey + Mount return, Trossard + Maupay subs

Double Gameweek 22 continues at the Amex Stadium this evening, with Brighton and Hove Albion hosting Chelsea at 20:00 GMT.

Tariq Lamptey was only a substitute at the weekend because of a minor groin issue but is fit enough to start against his former club.

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck also come into the starting XI, with Adam Lallana, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay dropping out. The latter two, however, are substitutes.

Elsewhere, Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy remain out.

As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from the 1-0 loss at Manchester City, with Jorginho, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi replacing Malang Sarr, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, all of whom drop to the bench.

Andreas Christensen, who has Covid, misses out, as well as Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Alzate, Gross, Lamptey, Moder, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Subs: Maupay, Trossard, Scherpen, March, Caicedo, Roberts, McGill, Leonard, Ferguson

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku

Subs: Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Saul, Havertz, Sarr, Hall

  1. Kaneyonero
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ffs Rudiger

    Open Controls
  2. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rudiger YC is actually good for my rank.

    Open Controls
  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Alonso you numpty

    Open Controls
  4. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Honestly Rudiger get out of my bloody team, why you talking yourself into bookings. So frustrating!

    Open Controls
    1. Zalk
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Unlikeable character

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A Chelsea CB? Unlikeable?

        Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Surely not!!!!!!! What a shocking GW

      Open Controls
  5. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Probably the worst free kick I've ever seen from Alonso.

    Open Controls
  6. PartyTime
      7 mins ago

      Rüdiger yc for talking too much

      Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fulham sitting on 70 goals for the season from 26 games, insane!

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Mount penalty miss denied, lucky owners.

        Open Controls
    • Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      WTF Alonso 2 YC in a DGW and no CS 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Living the dream

        Open Controls
      2. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        no RC

        Open Controls
    • MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Clown Rudiger 🙂

      Open Controls
    • The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Webster Webster & Cohen.

      Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kanté's passing has been woeful in this.

      Open Controls
    • Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mount pen denied

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      2. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        *Mount dive ignored

        Open Controls
    • BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Double CHE defence. When will I learn

      Open Controls
    • No Need
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Chelsea so much better as a 352 or 532. Dreadful flat 4

      Open Controls
    • Kodap
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Never seen a team cry out for a centre forward more than Brighton. They play some lovely football but just no end product.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Bull
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Spot on. If they had some quality up front they’d be awesome

        Open Controls
    • My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah still 1 of my best players this week...

      Open Controls
    • Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was that not a third Sanchez save?

      Open Controls
      1. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        It was

        Open Controls
        1. No Need
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not showing maybe a block

          Open Controls
    • Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      This game couldn’t have gone much better for someone with no players in it!

      Open Controls
      1. sovietrockettes
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I was just thinking that……but then remembered I started Lamptey ahead of Maddison

        Open Controls
    • Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Has there been a worse DGW than this one...??!

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Still got the Ronaldo 1 point cameo to come

        Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Kova close

        Open Controls
      3. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Probably, but this one ranks up there with the best (worst) of them.

        Open Controls
    • thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cucarella… touch of a r*****t on that pass

      Open Controls
      1. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hmmm a whaat now

        Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Mount DGW 3 pointer. Magic stuff. 🙁

      Open Controls
    • Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Rudi being warned

      Open Controls
    • I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      DGWs are overrated.

      Open Controls
      1. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        just now

        How about triples

        Open Controls

