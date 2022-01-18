Brighton v Chelsea team news: Lamptey + Mount return, Trossard + Maupay subs

Double Gameweek 22 continues at the Amex Stadium this evening, with Brighton and Hove Albion hosting Chelsea at 20:00 GMT.

Tariq Lamptey was only a substitute at the weekend because of a minor groin issue but is fit enough to start against his former club.

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck also come into the starting XI, with Adam Lallana, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay dropping out. The latter two, however, are substitutes.

Elsewhere, Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy remain out.

As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from the 1-0 loss at Manchester City, with Jorginho, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi replacing Malang Sarr, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, all of whom drop to the bench.

Andreas Christensen, who has Covid, misses out, as well as Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Alzate, Gross, Lamptey, Moder, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Subs: Maupay, Trossard, Scherpen, March, Caicedo, Roberts, McGill, Leonard, Ferguson

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku

Subs: Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Saul, Havertz, Sarr, Hall

