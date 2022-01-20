Last chance to enter FanTeam’s £100k half-season game – start on 95% of average score

Sponsored by FanTeam

Thought you’d missed the boat on FanTeam‘s £100k FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have one final chance to enter ahead of Gameweek 23 – and you won’t be starting from zero points!

Late registration is still open for FanTeam‘s half-season ‘Second Chance’ game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of £100,000, with £20,000 going to the winner and money for anyone finishing in the top 4,000.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded, while there is a separate £1k prize pool just for Fantasy Football Scout users – details of that and how to get involved are available here.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 6:30pm BST on Friday evening will be handed a whopping 95% of the average Gameweek 22 score, so will immediately have the edge over thousands of Fantasy managers who were involved during the opening Gameweek.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s £100k FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 23.

While those who registered teams before the Gameweek 22 start will only have one free transfer and the precious Wildcard in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

SQUAD UNAFFECTED BY DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

Second Chance began on a Gameweek where the intention was for eight teams to play twice. By starting in Gameweek 23, you can avoid the temptation to chase players with a one-week appeal and therefore pick a more straightforward 11.

FIXTURE SWINGS

Gameweek 22 starters may have been tempted to avoid assets from Aston Villa and Manchester City, with both having a single, difficult fixture. Now, there’s a good schedule for both sides, enhancing the appeal of Philippe Coutinho (£6.5m), Ollie Watkins (£7.6m), Lucas Digne (£5.3m), Joao Cancelo (£6.7m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m).

HOW TO PLAY

Unlike the main FanTeam game, Second Chance involves building a team of 11 players rather than a squad of 15. Therefore the 100.0m budget is now down to 80.0m. There must be at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward. A maximum of three players from a single Premier League team can be selected.

One free transfer is allowed each Gameweek, with every additional transfer costing minus four points. Transfers can be rolled over multiple Gameweeks, too.

FanTeam managers have one Wildcard to use, allowing unlimited free transfers during its week of activation.

Additionally, a captain and vice-captain has to be nominated every week; the player handed the armband will score double points.

All sound very familiar? That’s because FanTeam and FPL are largely the same – although there are a handful of differences to watch out for.

KEY RULES AND SCORING DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘purchase price’.

Other than the Wildcard, there aren’t any chips in FanTeam.

There is no limit to how many free transfers you can save up, unlike FPL allowing no more than two.

The ‘Safety Net’ feature makes up for the lack of substitutes. If your player doesn’t start a match, he’ll automatically be replaced by the next-priced (descending) starter in that team’s position who did. For example, if midfielder Mohamed Salah was rested, he would be switched for a cheaper Liverpool midfielder who played, like Sadio Mane.

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

Shots on target that don’t end up as goals are rewarded (+0.4 for midfielders and forwards, +0.6 for defenders)

