FanTeam January 20

Last chance to enter FanTeam’s £100k half-season game – start on 95% of average score

Thought you’d missed the boat on FanTeam‘s £100k FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have one final chance to enter ahead of Gameweek 23 – and you won’t be starting from zero points!

Late registration is still open for FanTeam‘s half-season ‘Second Chance’ game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of £100,000, with £20,000 going to the winner and money for anyone finishing in the top 4,000.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded, while there is a separate £1k prize pool just for Fantasy Football Scout users – details of that and how to get involved are available here.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 6:30pm BST on Friday evening will be handed a whopping 95% of the average Gameweek 22 score, so will immediately have the edge over thousands of Fantasy managers who were involved during the opening Gameweek.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s £100k FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 23.

While those who registered teams before the Gameweek 22 start will only have one free transfer and the precious Wildcard in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

SQUAD UNAFFECTED BY DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22

Second Chance began on a Gameweek where the intention was for eight teams to play twice. By starting in Gameweek 23, you can avoid the temptation to chase players with a one-week appeal and therefore pick a more straightforward 11.

READ MORE: The Second Chance team reveal from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

FIXTURE SWINGS

Gameweek 22 starters may have been tempted to avoid assets from Aston Villa and Manchester City, with both having a single, difficult fixture. Now, there’s a good schedule for both sides, enhancing the appeal of Philippe Coutinho (£6.5m), Ollie Watkins (£7.6m), Lucas Digne (£5.3m), Joao Cancelo (£6.7m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m).

HOW TO PLAY

Unlike the main FanTeam game, Second Chance involves building a team of 11 players rather than a squad of 15. Therefore the 100.0m budget is now down to 80.0m. There must be at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward. A maximum of three players from a single Premier League team can be selected.

One free transfer is allowed each Gameweek, with every additional transfer costing minus four points. Transfers can be rolled over multiple Gameweeks, too.

FanTeam managers have one Wildcard to use, allowing unlimited free transfers during its week of activation.

Additionally, a captain and vice-captain has to be nominated every week; the player handed the armband will score double points.

All sound very familiar? That’s because FanTeam and FPL are largely the same – although there are a handful of differences to watch out for.

KEY RULES AND SCORING DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

  • Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘purchase price’.
  • Other than the Wildcard, there aren’t any chips in FanTeam.
  • There is no limit to how many free transfers you can save up, unlike FPL allowing no more than two.
  • The ‘Safety Net’ feature makes up for the lack of substitutes. If your player doesn’t start a match, he’ll automatically be replaced by the next-priced (descending) starter in that team’s position who did. For example, if midfielder Mohamed Salah was rested, he would be switched for a cheaper Liverpool midfielder who played, like Sadio Mane.
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points (+0.3/-0.3) if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.
  • Shots on target that don’t end up as goals are rewarded (+0.4 for midfielders and forwards, +0.6 for defenders)

  golfboy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Good morning chaps. What a disaster that was! Was all set to do Son to Bruno until I heard Ronaldo was fit in the presser, so brought him in for DCL with Moura in for Son for a -4. I'm sure many did something equally as frustrating. Oh well, we move on!

    Thoughts on the below, all chips in tact. 3.9 ITB

    Foster
    Cancelo (c) Regs TAA
    Gallagher Bowen Jota Moura
    Kane Dennis Ronaldo

    DDG Coufal Manquillo Brownhill

    1. Moura to Coutinho
    2. Coufal to DIgne
    3. Roll it

    Open Controls
    TopBinFC
        5 mins ago

        Roll, I'd give the villa new boys time

        Open Controls
    Karan14
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Captain?

      A) Ronaldo
      B) Bruno
      C) Foden
      D) Jota
      E) Sell Bruno for KDB(c) -4

      If E will have to sell KDB for Salah soon.

      Open Controls
      golfboy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        18 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      Lord of Ings
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        18 mins ago

        C or D for me
        I’m on D atm

        Open Controls
      Christina.
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Taa/Maddi/Kane/Cancelo all interests me tbh

        Open Controls
      TheDragon
        3 Years
        10 mins ago

        A - Ronaldo

        I didn’t do Antonio -> Ronaldo (-4) which stopped me captaining Fernandes (and thus effectively losing 27 points) to just give up on him!

        Open Controls
      Bucket Man
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        D over A for me

        Open Controls
    Lord of Ings
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who would you start?
      A)Gray
      B)Toney

      Open Controls
      golfboy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        18 mins ago

        B - looked decent ish last night

        Open Controls
      ShaunGoater123
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        16 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      TopBinFC
          6 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        Bucket Man
          3 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      Holmes
        8 Years
        25 mins ago

        I guess its time for Cancelo captaincy again...

        Open Controls
        golfboy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          10 mins ago

          That's what I'm on currently. Looks like a good week for it

          Open Controls
        Karan14
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hmm I didn't think about that

          Open Controls
        Babit1967
          5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Taa or Cancelo for me

          Open Controls
        TopBinFC
            just now

            Not so sure, Southampton attack and I feel they may score

            Open Controls
        Podorsky
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 Years
          25 mins ago

          Digne or Cash

          Open Controls
          Gooner Kebab
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Digne for me

            Open Controls
            Podorsky
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              12 Years
              just now

              Is he nailed? Cash seems to get into the box more.

              Open Controls
          TopBinFC
              8 mins ago

              Cash, dont but into the Digne hype

              Open Controls
              TopBinFC
                  just now

                  *buy

                  Open Controls
              CABAYE4
                10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Digne has more quality so I'd edge towards him even though there's a slight rotation risk.

                Open Controls
            aleksios
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              23 mins ago

              What to do here? 1 fr 3.9itb.

              --DeGea
              --TAA--Cancelo--Rudi
              --Foden--Bilva--Bowen--Bruno
              --Eduard--Dennis--Antonio.

              --Steer--Dawson--Reguillon--ASR.

              a) Rudi to Coady.
              b) Roll ft.

              Thanks.

              Open Controls
              golfboy
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Probs roll it

                Open Controls
              Arfaish
                9 Years
                11 mins ago

                I'd do Rudiger to RAN. I'd even have Kilman over Coady as Kilman has the higher goal threat despite Coady's goal this week.

                Open Controls
                Bucket Man
                  3 Years
                  just now

                  Agree and I believe cheaper then Coady

                  Open Controls
            FPLShaqiri
              4 Years
              21 mins ago

              If Villa double is announced, when should we expect it to be announced? And is there any chance it gets announced after the deadline?

              I heard something (on a podcast I think) about not adding fixtures into a GW after it's started already (i.e. they'd bring GW24 deadline forward), but no idea if this is reliable.

              Open Controls
              theplayer
                8 Years
                14 mins ago

                Adding an extra fixture into a GW after the GW has already started would be a farce. I would hope that if Villa v Burnley/Leeds was announced for FA Cup weekend after the deadline then the GW24 deadline would be brought forward rather than added to GW23 instead.

No one knows on announcement date or whether this fixture is even happening though. Its just a possibility at this stage.

                No one knows on announcement date or whether this fixture is even happening though. Its just a possibility at this stage.

                Open Controls
              Salarrivederci
                5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Oh man that's just another added pain in the brain.

                We can all agree that an FPL GW and an actual GW for Premier League is to different animals.
                Premier League will add the fixture whenever it suits them, which could result in the fixture being added into a FPL GW already locked due to deadline.

                I could see FPL move the deadline forward which would see Villa - Leeds/Burnley being added to GW24 instead of a GW23 that already unfolds.
                It would also result in GW24 being a complete mess since the first match would start several days before the second matches and maybe a week before some of the last matches in the GW.

                Either way Villa players will be good to have. You have them for Everton and Leeds/Burnley in GW23 or you have them for Everton in GW23 and Leeds/Burnley + Leeds in GW24. But if it is the latter it will be the only team except for their opponent in their first match where you actually have a PC to make decisions on since the other PCs would be after the deadline.

                But tbh. With all these postponements I don't think FPL are going to move deadlines forward. I simply think they will add the games to whatever GW is ongoing.

                Open Controls
                theplayer
                  8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Depends when it is announced though. If anything was announced early next week then GW23 is already closed with autosubs etc done so it would have to be GW24 then

                  Open Controls
            Arfaish
              9 Years
              21 mins ago

              Is there anything worth doing here or roll the ft, £6.1m itb so anything possible:

              DDG (£4m)
              TAA, Cancelo, Tierney, (Rudiger, Johnson)
              KDB, Foden, Jota, Bowen, Maddison
              Antonio, Dennis (£4.5m)

              A) Rudiger > Robertson and then Jota > Salah next week
              B) Johnson > RAN (not sure who I’d bench)
              C) Roll ft with Maddison > Salah next week as well as moving Rudiger out

              Open Controls
              Arfaish
                9 Years
                1 min ago

                Any takers?

                Open Controls
              Bucket Man
                3 Years
                just now

                I'd roll incase other problems arise meaning you can't get Salah back.

                Open Controls
            Sz21
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              10 Years
              20 mins ago

              DDG.
              Tierney, TAA, Cancelo.
              Martinelli, Foden, Jota, Bowen.
              Ronaldo, Anto, King.
              Bach, Coufal, Dalot, Son.
              2 ft's, 0.4m ITB.

              What be your priority moves here-
              1. Dalot -> Digne + Son -> Coutinho/Raphinha.
              2. Dalot > Digne + Ronaldo -> Watkins.
              3. Anything else I should consider..

              Open Controls
              Arfaish
                9 Years
                6 mins ago

                1. With Raphinha

                Open Controls
              Bucket Man
                3 Years
                just now

                Agree 1 With Rapha

                Open Controls
            Podorsky
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              12 Years
              19 mins ago

              Ait Nouri nailed or is Semedo a better pick at Wolves?

              Open Controls
              Arfaish
                9 Years
                9 mins ago

                RAN far better pick and yes he's nailed bar injury.

                Open Controls
              TopBinFC
                  9

                  Ait Nouri is more or less nailed, think Marcal 2nd choice to him now.

                  Open Controls
                • Gooner97
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Nouri

                  Open Controls
              3. Sterling Archer
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                Bowen captain could be a good differential if they get as many chances as Brentford did yesterday!

                Open Controls
                1. lugs
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  yeah could be, but you'd expect Utd to be better at home, i'm just gonna keep it simple and cap Dennis

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Yup in-form and will get chances

                  Open Controls
              4. CABAYE4
                • 10 Years
                17 mins ago

                That late Brentford goal was cruel (although sounds like the score flattered Man U).

                Not a bad outcome but the hope really built up for DDG captain during both games.

                Think I’d refrain from captaining a goalie again purely because everything can fail in one moment whereas every other player at least has a chance of turning it around.

                Open Controls
                1. Black Knights
                  • 9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  8 points from a captain was a result this week.

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Happy with the return, could have easily ended with 1-2pts

                  Open Controls
                  1. CABAYE4
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Agreed both - more of a mental thing given what could have been but the outcome was decent.

                    Open Controls
              5. Fpl_Ludwig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                14 mins ago

                Any thoughts on what i should do with my team?

                Sanchez
                TAA - Cancelo - Ait nouri
                Jota - Bowen - Fernandes - Trossard
                Antonio - Kane - King

                Bench: Pickford - Gray - Emerson - Pinnock

                Got 1FT and 1.2 itb

                Open Controls
                1. AC Yew
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Get rid of Trossard!

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Save, Pinnock to Digne, Trossard to Raphinha or Antonio to Watkins

                  Open Controls
              6. Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                Who to priorities out here? Alonso, Gray, Dawson and Livramento the ones I'm looking to get rid at some point.

                1FT 2.9ITB
                Ramsdale
                Cancelo TAA Alonso
                Jota Bowen Foden Gray ​
                Watkins King Antonio
                (Foster Salah Dawson Livramento)

                Open Controls
                1. Bucket Man
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Probably Livramento with his injury. Wolves defence extremely good

                  Open Controls
              7. Boleyn Boy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                Morning All. Which two players should I play out of these options? Thanks in advance:

                a) Dawson (mun) or
                b) Williams (wat)

                1) Gray (avl) or
                2) Antonio (mun)

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  A2

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boleyn Boy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Thanks. That's what I was thinking but thought my West Ham bias was taking over!

                    Open Controls
              8. Gooner97
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                DDG (Bach)
                Royal Cancelo TAA (Livra*, Amartey*)
                Foden Jota Bowen Maddison (BSilva)
                Dennis Watkins Ronaldo

                1FT, £1.0ITB

                What would you do with this lot?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Save FT or sort out Livramento/Amartey

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gooner97
                    • 8 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Would you keep benching BSilva or sell for another mid? The problem is that I just not keen on benching headache.

                    Would you get a WOL def? Cheers

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Yup Ait Nouri would be my pick in that price bracket. Royal is an issue with Doherty. You could potentially have only 2 defs and 10 players this GW.

                      I would also look to get rid of Bernardo for Raphinha but it does create a benching headache for you so probably wouldn't do that move unless you fancy him for captaincy

                      Open Controls
                2. Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Perhaps Livramento to Digne/Cash if the double is announced before the deadline and then bench Royal.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gooner97
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    It seems the logical move, but asap I just wanna get rid of Ronaldo

                    Thanks gaffer. 😀

                    Open Controls
              9. thepancakeman123
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                My team isn't looking great lol, what's the move here? 0.4m ITB

                A) Rudiger > Laporte
                B) Bernardo > Coutinho
                C) Bernardo > Raphinha
                D) Bernardo + Toney > Raphinha + DCL (-4)
                E) Other

                De Gea
                Trent, Cancelo, Rudiger, Dalot
                Bernardo, Bowen, Gray
                Ronaldo, Toney, Dennis

                Guaita, Gallagher, Salah*, Livramento*

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  B or C

                  Open Controls
              10. Andrew
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Suggestions please guys, 1 FT and £3.7 ITB

                Sanchez (Steele)
                Rudiger Cancelo Coady White (Livra)
                Raphina Bowen Gray (ESR Salah)
                Antonio Ronaldo Dennis

                My entire bench is currently flagged.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  ESR to Foden

                  Open Controls
                2. Gooner Kebab
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Roll imo, or do ESR to Foden?

                  Open Controls
                3. Arteta
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I haven't seen ESR in the latest training pics so maybe it's time to get rid of him.

                  Open Controls
              11. Atimis
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                houghts on the options below?
                Possibly not worth going over -4?

                No DGW for AV:
                1) Alonso Martinelli/Gray to BWilliams KDB (c) -4
                2) Alonso to Laporte/Robo/Ait Nouri

                DGW for AV:
                A) Alonso Antonio/CR7 to Cash/Digne Watkins -4
                B) Alonso Martinelli/Gray to Cash/Digne Coutinho/Ramsey -4

                Open Controls
              12. gooberman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                My captain returns since not having Salah:

                Ronaldo 1
                TAA 2
                Bowen 21
                Ronaldo 2.

                Mo I need you back!

                Open Controls
                1. CAVEAT KING
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  An average of 6.5 points per game. What is wrong with that?

                  Open Controls
              13. DannyDrinkVodka
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Would you start Digne over Reguillon this week?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
                2. Gooner97
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Probably yes

                  Open Controls
              14. Bubz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Pickford (don’t ask)
                TAA, Cancelo, White
                Bruno, Jota, Sterling, Bowen, Gray
                Antonio, Dennis

                Foster - Alonso, Cash, Davis
                3m in the bank 1FT

                Torn between saving a xfer or shipping Gray to Raphinha or Antonio to perhaps Watkins. Also a bit unsure of whom to play out of White/Alonso/Cash.

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Would sell Gray for Raph

                  Open Controls
                2. Mr. O'Connell
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Wish I could bench Alonso. I'd save it tbh unless any news on DGW

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bubz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    This will probably be the week he ends up scoring a late screamer

                    Open Controls
                3. Gooner97
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Just wait on deadline day news, you never know

                  Open Controls
                4. Gooner Kebab
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Why not play Foster (NOR) as he played the last game.
                  I'd roll the FT.

                  Open Controls
              15. Tic Tacs
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                RMT currently has my team looking like:

                Sa
                TAA (vc), Cucurella, Cancelo
                Bowen, Jota (C), Raphinha, MacAllister
                Dennis, Kane, DCL

                Pickford, Ramsey, Reguilon, Johnson

                I have 1FT and 6.1 ITB, any transfers or changes to team lineup needed? Prefer to roll the FT this week I think...

                Open Controls
              16. Bucket Man
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Bad week 1FT. 7.0ITB

                I either roll or use it as might look to WC next week if Salah is back as have played BB anyway.

                Ederson
                Cancelo, TAA, White
                Jota, Bowen, Silva, Trossard, Gray
                Ronaldo, Dennis
                Foster, Broja, Dawson, Livramento

                A) Broja to Watkins if DGW(Bench Gray/Trossard)
                B) Gray/Trossard to Raphinha
                C) Livramento to ?
                D) Roll

                Open Controls

