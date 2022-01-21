The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

Our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are nearing their conclusions, with the semi-finals set to take place in Gameweek 23.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Our highest-ranked manager in the FFS Members Cup quarter-finals bowed out, with alblack12 putting an end to ZIKOFLY’s run in the competition.

Mingo dropped out of the top 1k but still did enough to see off Phoenix From The Flames 63-56.

Scrumper and thalliday1985 both had an excellent time of it in Gameweek 22, each moving inside the top 10k with scores of 80 and 93 and seeing off Batmaniac and Congers in thumping victories.

Quarter-final results

Team Score Rank Team Score Rank alblack12 59 40245 vs ZIKOFLY 55 468 Batmaniac 58 25177 vs Scrumper 80 8642 Mingo 63 1504 vs Phoenix From The Flames 56 26765 thalliday1985 93 8014 vs Congers 53 8266

Semi-final draw

Mingo 1504 vs Scrumper 8642 thalliday1985 8014 vs alblack12 40245

FFS OPEN CUP

Sadly, the spate of recent FPL hacks has even affected our FFS Open Cup.

With one of our quarter-finalists already a ‘Restored’ team after a presumed hack in Gameweek 7, we lost Matjes_taet to more senseless suspicious activity.

The mysterious ‘Restored’ side continued their fairytale run with a victory over Dansen.

Fusen and rocco10 also progressed, with Bruno Fernandes hauls helping them on the way to victories over Icy Hot and Bousy_boozer.

Quarter-final results

Team Score Rank Team Score Rank Icy Hot 53 76054 vs Fusen 76 106079 Matjes_taet -3988 8891243 vs TallestJohn 52 55831 Dansen 55 91162 vs Restored 61 1020067 rocco10 73 22357 vs Bousy_boozer 58 34262

Semi-final draw

Fusen 106079 vs Restored 1020067 rocco10 22357 vs TallestJohn 55831

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 19

Round 7 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 15

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

