The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

Our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are nearing their conclusions, with the semi-finals set to take place in Gameweek 23.
There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.
FFS MEMBERS CUP
Our highest-ranked manager in the FFS Members Cup quarter-finals bowed out, with alblack12 putting an end to ZIKOFLY’s run in the competition.
Mingo dropped out of the top 1k but still did enough to see off Phoenix From The Flames 63-56.
Scrumper and thalliday1985 both had an excellent time of it in Gameweek 22, each moving inside the top 10k with scores of 80 and 93 and seeing off Batmaniac and Congers in thumping victories.
Quarter-final results
|Team
|Score
|Rank
|Team
|Score
|Rank
|alblack12
|59
|40245
|vs
|ZIKOFLY
|55
|468
|Batmaniac
|58
|25177
|vs
|Scrumper
|80
|8642
|Mingo
|63
|1504
|vs
|Phoenix From The Flames
|56
|26765
|thalliday1985
|93
|8014
|vs
|Congers
|53
|8266
Semi-final draw
|Mingo
|1504
|vs
|Scrumper
|8642
|thalliday1985
|8014
|vs
|alblack12
|40245
FFS OPEN CUP
Sadly, the spate of recent FPL hacks has even affected our FFS Open Cup.
With one of our quarter-finalists already a ‘Restored’ team after a presumed hack in Gameweek 7, we lost Matjes_taet to more senseless suspicious activity.
The mysterious ‘Restored’ side continued their fairytale run with a victory over Dansen.
Fusen and rocco10 also progressed, with Bruno Fernandes hauls helping them on the way to victories over Icy Hot and Bousy_boozer.
Quarter-final results
|Team
|Score
|Rank
|Team
|Score
|Rank
|Icy Hot
|53
|76054
|vs
|Fusen
|76
|106079
|Matjes_taet
|-3988
|8891243
|vs
|TallestJohn
|52
|55831
|Dansen
|55
|91162
|vs
|Restored
|61
|1020067
|rocco10
|73
|22357
|vs
|Bousy_boozer
|58
|34262
Semi-final draw
|Fusen
|106079
|vs
|Restored
|1020067
|rocco10
|22357
|vs
|TallestJohn
|55831
HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?
The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.
Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).
In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.
WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?
The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:
Qualifying – Gameweek 12 Round 1 – Gameweek 13 Round 2 – Gameweek 15 Round 3 – Gameweek 16 Round 4 – Gameweek 17 Round 5 – Gameweek 18 Round 6 – Gameweek 19 Round 7 – Gameweek 21 Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
- Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24
The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:
Qualifying – Gameweek 13 Round 1 – Gameweek 15 Round 2 – Gameweek 16 Round 3 – Gameweek 17 Round 4 – Gameweek 18 Round 5 – Gameweek 19 Round 6 – Gameweek 21 Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
- Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
- Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24
WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?
Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.
PRIZES
Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:
1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher
