309
FFS Cup January 21

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

309 Comments
Share

Our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are nearing their conclusions, with the semi-finals set to take place in Gameweek 23.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Our highest-ranked manager in the FFS Members Cup quarter-finals bowed out, with alblack12 putting an end to ZIKOFLY’s run in the competition.

Mingo dropped out of the top 1k but still did enough to see off Phoenix From The Flames 63-56.

Scrumper and thalliday1985 both had an excellent time of it in Gameweek 22, each moving inside the top 10k with scores of 80 and 93 and seeing off Batmaniac and Congers in thumping victories.

Quarter-final results
TeamScoreRankTeamScoreRank
alblack125940245vsZIKOFLY55468
Batmaniac5825177vsScrumper808642
Mingo631504vsPhoenix From The Flames5626765
thalliday1985938014vsCongers538266
Semi-final draw
Mingo1504vsScrumper8642
thalliday19858014vsalblack1240245

FFS OPEN CUP

Sadly, the spate of recent FPL hacks has even affected our FFS Open Cup.

With one of our quarter-finalists already a ‘Restored’ team after a presumed hack in Gameweek 7, we lost Matjes_taet to more senseless suspicious activity.

The mysterious ‘Restored’ side continued their fairytale run with a victory over Dansen.

Fusen and rocco10 also progressed, with Bruno Fernandes hauls helping them on the way to victories over Icy Hot and Bousy_boozer.

Quarter-final results
TeamScoreRankTeamScoreRank
Icy Hot5376054vsFusen76106079
Matjes_taet-39888891243vsTallestJohn5255831
Dansen5591162vsRestored611020067
rocco107322357vsBousy_boozer5834262
Semi-final draw
Fusen106079vsRestored1020067
rocco1022357vsTallestJohn55831

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

309 Comments Post a Comment
  1. thirddimension
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I’m really stuck at what to do this week.

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Keane Cancelo (Reguilon Livramento)
    Jota Bowen Bernardo Bruno (Gray)
    Ronaldo Antonio King

    1FT 0.9 ITB

    Do i transfer out Ronaldo to Watkins? Then maybe transfer Gray > Raphinha for a -4? Would then mean benching Antonio. Need to get rid of Steele next week as Sanchez has a blank. Need to get rid of Keane and Livramento, probably for Digne but also need to transfer Bruno for Salah next week. Bernardo doesn’t look a good option compared to KDB or Foden. Have King instead of Dennis which could really hurt my ranking.

    Still have all my chips too but no idea when I should use them. My head hurts……

    Open Controls
    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      i think that squad looks decent. You've got options. - maybe roll it for a week?

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ronaldo out

      Open Controls
  2. For Fuchs Sake
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Mount to Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
        4 mins ago

        No reason why not. Bruno much better recently.

        Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Obviously going to be no Villa DGW23, so when is that now likely to be? Just back in the mix with everyone else? Wondering whether i should still prioritise thinking about Digne, Coutinho etc - or leave them for a bit

      Open Controls
      1. vova
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        rumours are that Villa might actually have a DGW 23... if they do I assume it will be announced before the deadline so wait and see

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          If that was the case, should be known already for sure

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        Villa needs to play their postponed matches at some stage, likely one during the nearest weeks. But getting a Villa player for free sounds sensible imo if you don't have one already, good fixtures coming up.

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Thanks all. Have Watkins already, so really a question of:

          1A) B Johnson -> Robertson (alongside Salah and TAA)
          1B) Gray -> Jota (still don't like not owning him)

          OR

          2A) B Johnson -> Digne
          2B) Gray -> Countinho / Raphinha if they dbl too)

          Open Controls
      3. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Does it really matter? You know they have a good set of fixtures right now, you know they have many games in hand that are due to be played soon...

        Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Morning lads, Friday and a new GW about to start, wish you all GL and a nice Friday!

      Which move this week?

      A) Rudiger to Digne
      B) Bilva to Raphina (play White and bench Rudiger)
      C) Bilva to Ramsey/Couthino (play White and bench Rudiger)

      1 FT

      DDG
      Rudiger, Cancelo, TAA
      Foden, Jota, Maddison, Bowen
      Dennis, Kane, Broja

      Subs: Steele, Bilva, White, Coufal

      5.2 itb

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
          21 mins ago

          Get Raphinha and consider him for captaincy

          Open Controls
          1. AARON-1
              20 mins ago

              I'd also play 3-5-2 with Broja on the bench

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                18 mins ago

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                16 mins ago

                Play Rudiger or White?

                Open Controls
                1. AARON-1
                    1 min ago

                    I'm playing Ben White. Spurs will probably score against Chelsea.
                    De gea
                    White Cancelo Trent
                    Raphinha Jota Bowen Maddsion Foden
                    Dennis Kane

                    Open Controls
            • Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              probably save FT and use next week for Salah in bit of a reshuffle

              Captain choice is wide open

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Cheers! Can get Salah for free next week if I get Raphina/Coutinho/Ramsey for Bilva.

                Open Controls
            • Rbyrne95
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Would wait to see with Digne, only reason I am saying that is because he is on my troll list alongside Vardy and Mount. Likely come on one-minute then get injured the next

              Open Controls
          2. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Hey DZ gtg ? Any doubles to worry about ?

            Good luck everyone

            Ramsdale
            TAA Keane Cancelo C
            Bruno Foden Jota Bowen
            Kane Antonio Dennis VC
            Sanchez Doucoure Mitchell Livra

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              43 mins ago

              Don't think there'll be a double this week, så gtg. Like your Cancelo captain pick, on Dennis myself at the moment, see above, but you gave me a good idea...

              Many half good captain options this week, hard to decide: Next to Dennis I'm considering all of Cancelo, Kane, Foden and Kane

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                35 mins ago

                Are you Norwegian btw (så)?

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Yes, I am, and you?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 min ago

                    Moved to Oslo from UK about a year ago

                    Open Controls
          3. Atimis
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Anyone willing to postpone getting Salah - from GW25 to GW25?

            If we have DGW24 recon I'd rather get Raph/AV guy and (c), instead of using transfers on Salah.

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              55 mins ago

              Worth considering, although Lei at home is a good fixture for Salah

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                Sure thing, just also including the (c) factor, if you wouldn't (c) him, recon he could wait one more (?)

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
            2. WHUFCSmith23
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              He might not even play the Leicester game. Surely they won't just throw him in after playing that amount of games in that heat in such a small amount of time. I know he is super human this season but he must he fatigued.

              Open Controls
          4. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            If this double happens I'm very tempted to WC. I can afford this monster:

            Ramsdale Sanchez
            TAA Cancelo Digne Davies Ait Nouri
            KdB Jota Bowen Coutinho Raphinha
            Kane Watkins King

            With enough money ITB to do KdB > Salah. It's 8 transfers from my current team. I don't think I'm gonna get better value out of it than that tbh considering how active I am as a manager. Only thing that might make it more useful is if I somehow want Chelsea assets back and they've been so poor/no standout attackers that they feel very skippable for the run-in.

            Thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 9 Years
              59 mins ago

              I like it. Who you benching this week, though?

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                Bowen. Not pretty but I have to bench someone.

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Actually might bench Kane haha. Spurs looked toothless in the league cup vs Chelsea.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    dont bench Kane

                    Open Controls
                2. Mr. O'Connell
                  • 9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I had a similar draft and Kane made the most sense to me due to fixture. But that said, he's quietly started to pick up some form and looked relentless against Leicester. Chelsea different proposition, though.

                  Open Controls
              2. Make Arrows Green Again
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Surely you bench King. Nice opposition but Watford have little form and King even less.

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Not if he doubles. And I'll only activate WC if the doubles hit GW23. Otherwise I'll just wait.

                  Open Controls
            2. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              57 mins ago

              Who's having a DGW? Watford, Villa, Burnley..?

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Watford, Villa, Burnley, Leeds. That's what's rumored.

                Open Controls
              2. tbos83
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                And Leeds, potentially

                Open Controls
            3. The Mantis
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              52 mins ago

              there's nothing wrong with that team in hindsight

              Open Controls
            4. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              51 mins ago

              I don't like Kane (Chelsea next) much but I have Sterling as placeholder for Son.

              Here's mine:

              Sa.
              TAA. Robbo. Cancelo.
              KDB. Sterling. Bowen. Coutinho. Raphinha.
              Watkins. Dennis.

              Subs: Foster. Signe. Aït Nori. Broja.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                No I really like Kane. He's scored 4 goals in his last 5 matches. No player has had more shots in the box than him since GW11 when Conte took over. Spurs also have 4 games in hand. He's my differential too. Few people will buy him.

                Open Controls
            5. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              49 mins ago

              Like it!

              Open Controls
            6. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              42 mins ago

              That's an absolutely incredible team that would be unaffordable/unattainable for most. Go for it.

              Open Controls
              1. Mr. O'Connell
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Just tried it and can only afford with Martinelli over Coutinho

                Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yeah I think if the DGW is announced, I will do it. The gains I can make now are significant and I'm still well setup for the future with double Spurs, Ait-Nouri and plenty of flexibility in midfield.

                The only weakness is a lack of City actually if I do KdB > Salah but I think I can live with that. The rest of the team is so strong I don't think it matters and the points are spread among City players anyway.

                Open Controls
                1. Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yeah, it's so strong main problem is some potential bench headaches!

                  Open Controls
            7. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              33 mins ago

              like that team. Salah, Kane will be your main (C) go tos - but that's ok!

              Open Controls
            8. trick9
                1 min ago

                Team looks brilliant to be honest but think carefully before playing WC right before extended break. It could backfire.

                Also if your benching options are either Kane or Bowen i would suggest considering going to Salah straight away instead of KDB. Saves you a transfer in the future but if you think KDB will haul then it's another question. Benching Bowen would be madness though with the form he's in and he is going to run riot against ManU.

                Open Controls
            9. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour ago

              Some of you will have seen this table featured on Black Box / The Wire this, but thought I'd share the link as I've found it quite useful (in conjunction with Crellin's calendar) for transfer planning:

              https://mobile.twitter.com/MikkelTokvam/status/1483461685688127490/photo/1

              Particularly interesting to note that Arsenal have one the highest chances of a DGW in 26/28/29 (I'm FHing in 27 so starting to load up on Arsenal now) while Leicester's is very low until after 31 (which tipped me toward letting go of Maddison til around that time)

              Open Controls
              1. Fabreghastly
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Great visual planning tool that. Chapeau Mikkel!

                Open Controls
            10. winchester
              • 1 Year
              1 hour ago

              good day lads. have 1ft and 4.5m itb. What moves should be done? -0.2m short for bernardo->kdb.. cheers!

              ddg
              taa - cancelo - reguilon
              bernardo - jota - bowen - bruno
              antonio - watkins - dennis

              (foster - saka - keane - livra)

              a) bernardo -> foden? or raphinha?
              b) keane -> digne?
              c) both -4
              d) save. GTG.

              Open Controls
            11. Fpl_Ludwig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              59 mins ago

              ASM, Wood or Richarlison over the coming 2 gw’s

              Don’t have the funds for Watkins and don’t want to go to Dennis

              Open Controls
            12. waldo666
              • 11 Years
              57 mins ago

              2 FT and 0.0 ITB

              Thoughts very much appreciated.

              DDG
              TAA Reguilon Cancelo
              Jota Bowen Bruno Maddison Gray
              Ronaldo Antonio

              (Bachmann Broja Lamptey Livramento*)

              A) Reguillon and Gray to Alt-Nouri and Raphinha
              B) Antonio and Gray to Dennis and Raphinha
              C) Something else

              Open Controls
            13. tbos83
              • 1 Year
              57 mins ago

              Can I scrape through with this? Want to roll ft...

              Sanchez
              TAA Cancelo White
              Bowen Gray Gallagher Jota(c)
              Dennis Ronaldo Antonio

              Steele Keane Royal Son*

              Open Controls
              1. waldo666
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Reckon you can.

                Open Controls
            14. DA Minnion (Former great)
              • 9 Years
              57 mins ago

              I still have Salah. Is it too late to get rid for kdb seeing as I'll only want him back when he returns.

              Open Controls
              1. The Mantis
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                do it otherwise people with KDB (or someone else) may gain too much ground on you

                Open Controls
                1. DA Minnion (Former great)
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  This season everyone is gaining too much ground on me.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mantis
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    sorry to hear that, but you can play the game 2 ways. try and plan ahead as much as possible, i.e. you holding onto Salah but it's a really dodgy season. Or you could use what's given to you (your FT's) to take out players who aren't playing and bring in someone who is. I'd get on the KDB train now, then can always get Salah back when necessary. Who's to say Salah is even going to be fit / hit the ground running when he's back anyway

                    Open Controls
              2. Reinhold
                • 11 Years
                12 mins ago

                I'd hold

                Open Controls
              3. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Hold

                Open Controls
            15. The Mantis
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              55 mins ago

              A) Mount & Antonio > KDB & Watkins -4
              B) Mount & Coufal > KDB & Digne -4
              C) Mount > KDB no hit

              Open Controls
              1. waldo666
                • 11 Years
                just now

                C

                Open Controls
            16. Atimis
              • 5 Years
              54 mins ago

              For this week I'm gonna have:

              Martinelli/Maddison/Bowen/Jota
              CR7/Antonio/Dennis

              with Gray on bench.

              Recon it is not worth changing anything here? I could maybe sell Gray and start the newcomer instead of Antonio but, on the other hand, Gray has Newcastle next week...Thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Perfectly fine IMO. If Villa has double just do Antonio to Watkins

                Open Controls
                1. Atimis
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  On the cards for sure, tbh I'd rather have DGW24 as it would be easier e.g. could go Martinelli to Raph

                  Open Controls
            17. Steve McCroskey
              • 8 Years
              51 mins ago

              Sorry I'm a bit behind on everything; who are the teams that could potentially double this GW and might we find out before the deadline today?

              Open Controls
              1. vova
                • 11 Years
                just now

                yeah, apparently should be announced soon-ish (before lunchtime I guess?)

                Leeds/Aston Villa

                Burnley/Watford

                all those might have doubles

                Open Controls
            18. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 4 Years
              46 mins ago

              Guys if 23 is a double for Watford leeds Villa, then how about this for a -8? Antonio gray coufal to Watkins Ramsey digne. Which will give me king Watkins raphinha Ramsey digne as doublers.

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Looks great if we know about the double before the deadline. But maby -4 is enough?

                Open Controls
                1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Short of cash. Would like to get digne so gray cash needed that's why ramsey he himself is a good pick I guess which means I can keep salah. So team will be like this :

                  Sanchez
                  Taa cancelo digne
                  Raph Bowen jota ramsey
                  Watkins king cr7

                  Open Controls
            19. Rbyrne95
              • 5 Years
              43 mins ago

              Keep maddison for this gw or swap to Raph?

              Also, Alonso to Robertson or Laporte? (Have TAA, Cancelo)

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                keep, swap someone else

                Open Controls
            20. BS03
              • 1 Year
              42 mins ago

              hi guys is bruno + bilva -> kdb (c) + raph worth a hit?

              Open Controls
            21. Taegugk Warrior
              • 3 Years
              42 mins ago

              1FT
              A. Davies to tierney
              B. B.silva to Cou/Raph (Bench Saka)
              C. Safe FT. Play saka & Davies bench B.silva

              Open Controls
            22. Salarrivederci
              • 5 Years
              42 mins ago

              Assuming no double announcement before deadline how does this look?
              Gray + Coufal -> Raphinha + RAN (-4) leaving 4.2 ITB with 2xFH and TC to go.

              Play:
              A: Antonio
              B: Ramsey

              Captain:
              1: Raphinha
              2: Jota

              Sanchez
              TAA - Cancelo - RAN
              Jota - Maddison - Raphinha - Bowen - Ramsey
              Kane - DCL

              (Pickford, Antonio, Lowton, Royal)

              Open Controls
            23. Black Knights
              • 9 Years
              41 mins ago

              New article:
              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/21/who-are-the-best-fpl-captain-options-for-gameweek-23-2/

              Open Controls
            24. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              40 mins ago

              Ben crellin convinced DGW23 so let’s hope for news today

              Open Controls
            25. Rinseboy
              • 10 Years
              40 mins ago

              Thoughts on Son and Antonio to KDB and Dennis for free?

              Ramsdale
              TAA Cancello Alonso
              Jota Gray Martinelli Son Bowen
              Ronaldo Watkins
              Antonio Keane Mings

              Open Controls
            26. Josh.E
                36 mins ago

                Hello people, anything I can do here? 1 ft

                Team:
                de Gea
                Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Dalot
                Bowen, Foden (C), Jota, Maddison
                Dennis, Ronaldo, Kane
                Subs; Steele, Gray, Dawson, Dier

                A. CR7/kane to watkins
                B. dawson, maddison to digne and raphina -4
                C. Roll
                D. other moves (please suggest, thank you.)

                Open Controls
              • rnrd
                • 7 Years
                19 mins ago

                Brazil plays on Feb 2 and then in GW24 on Feb 9

                best scenario to squeeze a game in for Brazlian (Raphinia - Coutinho) would be Feb 5.

                But even if it's Feb 5, isn't it a bit short for brazlian to fixture on this one?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.