News January 28

FPL Daily: Walker’s European ban, Liverpool target Diaz and AFCON latest

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

WALKER HANDED THREE-MATCH EUROPEAN BAN

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker (£5.4m) has been banned for three UEFA Champions League matches, following his red card against RB Leipzig.

As a result, the England right-back will miss both legs of his side’s last 16 tie against Sporting, plus the first-leg of the quarter-finals if they progress, increasing the likelihood of Premier League starts in the surrounding fixtures.

MAN CITY’S FEBRUARY/MARCH SCHEDULE:
  • Saturday 5 February: FA Cup fourth round – Fulham (h)
  • Wednesday 9 February: Gameweek 24 – Brentford (h)
  • Saturday 12 February: Gameweek 25 – Norwich City (a)
  • Tuesday 15 February: Champions League last 16 – Sporting (a)
  • Saturday 19 February: Gameweek 26 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)
  • Saturday 26 February: Gameweek 27 – Everton (a)
  • Wednesday 2 March: FA Cup fifth round
  • Sunday 6 March: Gameweek 28 – Manchester United (h)
  • Wednesday 9 March: Champions League last 16 – Sporting (h)
  • Monday 14 March: Gameweek 29 – Crystal Palace (a)
  • Saturday 19 March: Gameweek 30 – Brighton and Hove Albion (h) *

*possible blank due to clash with FA Cup quarter-finals

DIAZ TO LIVERPOOL?

According to reports, Liverpool are trying to sign Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto, with several outlets suggesting a medical is pencilled in for the weekend.

The deal, if completed, is expected to be worth £37m plus add-ons, and would represent an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

However, for FPL managers, it could have implications, with Diaz bolstering an area which already includes Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Sadio Mane (£11.7m), Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) and Diogo Jota (£8.4m), plus squad options like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£5.8m).

In all likelihood, the winger would be eased in gently, perhaps acting as an option off the bench, though it would certainly be one to monitor if a deal does go through.

CHAMBERS JOINS VILLA

Calum Chambers’ (£4.2m) move to Aston Villa from Arsenal came as a surprise to many when it was announced on Thursday night.

The defender, who has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract and arrives on a free transfer, can operate at both centre-back and right-back, and at least initially, is expected to be a back-up option to both Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) and Matty Cash (£5.1m).

“I’m very excited. It’s a great club with a great manager, a great squad. I know a few of the boys here so I’m extremely excited. It’s all happened pretty quickly to be honest. It was a few days ago I was (made) aware of the interest and yeah, since then, its felt like it’s happened pretty quick so it’s exciting times.

I’ve played at Villa Park a few times, it’s a great stadium and it’s got a great set of fans, and obviously the manager as well. He (Gerrard) did very well at Rangers and he’s a young, exciting manager and I can’t wait to work with him. We spoke a few times, it’s all really positive and I can’t wait to get started with it all.” – Calum Chambers

AFCON LATEST

This weekend, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) reaches the quarter-finals stage, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) and Romain Saiss (£5.0m) all in action for their respective nations.

AFCON QUARTER-FINALS:
Premier League involvement
Gambia v Cameroon
Burkina Faso v TunisiaBertrand Traore (Aston Villa)
Egypt v MoroccoMohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Trezeguet (Aston Villa), Mohamed Salah (Egypt) | Adam Masina, Imran Louza (Watford), Romain Saiss (Wolves)
Senegal v GuineaEdouard Mendy (Chelsea), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Ismaila Sarr (Watford) | Naby Keita (Liverpool)

For Salah, if Egypt defeat Morocco in their quarter-final tie on Sunday, that will ensure a stay in Africa until Sunday 6 February, as there is a third-place play-off taking place on the same day as the tournament final (assuming Liverpool don’t attempt to wrestle him away from that ultimately meaningless bronze-medal clash).

Liverpool are in Gameweek 24 action four days after AFCON ends so, while Salah could easily be back in the UK in time for the clash with Leicester City, it remains to be seen whether Klopp would entertain the idea of including FPL’s leading points-scorer in his starting XI after he previously featured in seven international matches in the space of four weeks.

  1. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Starting to like the idea of a WC this gameweek. Targeting teams with the doubles. Feel it could be a good time to make moves. Bruno KDB for next 2 GW’s moving Bruno > Salah after Uniteds double.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      If Egypt get through the quarters, Salah is there until the end, so you've got to expect a risk. It's then only the Burnley match you need to hold off.

      I think the United double and KDBs good fixtures will back the Salah buy back slower so not owning for 1/2 is possibly less risky

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Burnley at home is a shoot gallery for Liverpool but not usually many goals.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah. So a Salah rest at Leicester and you're looking at Salah (Bur) Vs Bruno (Bur, Sou, Bri) Vs KDB (Bre, Nor).

          Probably Bruno to Salah in 26 works....

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Or Salah comes back and smashes both Leicester whilst Bruno blanks the double and KDB is rested Vs Norwich....

  2. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    Diaz most definitely will disrupt Jota's minutes.

    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Actually, it’ll more likely be Mane

    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nobody's minutes. Maybe Minimino's spot on the bench.

  3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    I'm off for a pint. Who's coming?

    1. Mings the Merciless
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      If there's also a packet of cheese and onion crisps, I'm in.

  4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Luke Shaw putting football aside to push NFTs.
    Ivan Toney trying to get laid in Dubai so telling his club to get f*cked.
    We've still got 10 days of the mid-season break to go, place your bets on what's happening next 🙂

  5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    I did this wildcard.
    De Gea (Sanchez)

    TAA - Cancelo -Dalot - Digne (Tierney)
    --
    Fernandes - KDB - Foden - Bowen (Ramsey)

    --
    Antonio - Watkins (Broja)
    --

    1.4itb for some Egyptian fella plays in Liverpool
    --

    But then I was thinking Dalot unlikely to start both doubles and was tempted by Varane IN Dalot OUT.

    And saving cash by going:
    Varane IN Dalot OUT
    Foster IN Sanchez OUT
    Richarlison IN Antonio OUT

    I was just thinking that Richarlison seems to be being ignored one of the few Everton players with a bit of spark/form.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I'd go Foster. DDG seems nailed, and rotating GK can be a nightmare. Foster is ideal 2nd GK - highly likely to play if DDG gets benched but cheap as chips.

      I'd want to see something from Everton before taking that punt. Eduard seems a popular third striker instead of Antonio and Palace fixtures are actually good

    2. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Could go a Brighton defender over Dalot? Antonio has been average not sure worth double up on west ham

  6. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Anyone know anything of Luis Diaz? Any good?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Watched his goals 2019-22... Looks pretty exciting. Likes to cut in from the left and score.

    2. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Amazing dribbler. Mint in FM22. That’s all you need to know.

    3. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Class footballer… Been following him since 2017 since he is my home club idol. Very fast dribbler with the ball, great finisher with both feet and in the air. He improved his vision and passing skills in Porto and can play in Any of the 3 attacking positions without problem in Klopps system. Can also play as second striker. His mentality is really different than other Colombians, more down to earth, eager to learn and continue to improve his game. Can see him making a difference coming from the bench this season, and challenging Mane next year for first team.

  7. Man Chest Hair United
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Wildcard active. Appreciate any input

    Degea

    Cancelo Laporte Trent Digne

    KDB Bruno Jota Raphinha Bowen

    DCL

    Foster Borja Dalot Idah

    Enough in the bank to do Bruno to mo after DGW

    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Too risky running such a cheap front 3?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        10 Defenders and 15 Midfielders have scored more points than the third highest scoring striker (CR7).

        12 of those 25 have scored more than Antonio (highest scoring striker.

        Forwards are not scoring big points

        1. Man Chest Hair United
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Yep hence my set up.

          Pretty happy with it I think

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            I'm not convinced by Everton so would prefer Watkins or even Edouard over DCL but it's not far off where I am if I can convince myself to pull the trigger on the WC

            1. Man Chest Hair United
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Appreciate the input DCL a punt for sure had Watkins and he fails to deliver. Eduard is interesting but gets subbed a lot and they have a crowded forward line

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        I am considering to have Broja, Pedro and Idah. BB is the issue though.

  8. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Need to free up a midfield spot.. who do I Sell?

    A) KDB
    B) Jota
    C) Maddison
    D) Foden
    E) Bowen

    :/

    1. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Maddo

    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      C

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Easily Maddison

    4. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Maddison. But Foden next for me. Pain in the as to own.

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I'd sell Jota

    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I am in similar position, but my D is Gray. I think he is the one who has to go, but MCI midfield is minefield. I am considering to keep Maddison, since Jota to Salah when I get him is an option. Lei is going to have dgw:s and keeping Maddison is tempting. Getting Salah for Jota would make navigating Liverpool blank easier.

    7. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      C

  9. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Had planned to do Fernandes to Salah for GW 24 but just realised that MUN have a DGW in Week 25. This makes it a bit more tricky.

    Also have Ronaldo so not sure how to bring Salah in now.

    ANyone else in a similar position

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not exactly, but I have KdB and money to get Bruno. So I am considering to get Salah back later, gw 26 is an option. Bruno with dgw is perhaps better asset than possibly tired Salah. Selling Ronaldo before dgw doesn't sound like a great idea.

  10. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Has Dunk been injured? Is he a viable option for the doubles?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      He was, who knows atm?

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Would you WC this or wait (assuming Salah get another week in AFCON)
    DDG (Ramsdale)
    TAA Cancelo, Alonso, Tierney (Johnson)
    KDB, Bowen, Jota, Gundogun (salah)
    Dennis, Broja (King)

    I think a -4 might be ok then with Foden or Bendia, and Digne coming in. for Alonso, Gundogan, or could go on of the Watford guys to Watkins?

    1. Evans
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I wouldn’t WC just go with your plan

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Some are selling Foden, others want him in. What is this Foden love situation? Same as with Grealish and Kane?

    3. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Don’t wildcard there’s so many doubles not announced

  12. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Which one would you ditch to make way for Salah?

    a) Jota
    b) Foden

    I've already got KDB, Trent and Cancelo from Liv / Man City.

    1. Evans
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Foden

    2. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      If Foden got proper game time he'd be gold but he won't so he's not

    3. The Last Rolo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Is this your only way to Salah? Your other mids aren't an option?

      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I think my only other way would be to ditch KDB, which I don't want to do. Full team is shown below:

        Ramsdale DDG
        TAA Cancelo Alonso Tierney Coufal
        DKB Jota Foden Raphinha Bowen
        Watkins Antonio Scarlett

        I've got 4.0M in the bank, so was looking to ship Alonso plus one of Jota or Foden for Salah and a replacement defender.

        1. The Last Rolo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think moving out Alonso this week and waiting for a week for Salah is best.

          Then again, I love a gamble, so may be best to avoid my advice 😀

          1. The Mighty Hippo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            That's a very good option, it saves me taking a hit this week and can gain another week of data to decide which moves to make in gw25. Much appreciated.

    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Foden.

  13. NZREDS
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Foden if already have KDB

  14. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What are your thoughts about this move for dgw 25:

    Jota + Alonso-> Bruno + cucurella -4

    Team:
    DDG (gunn)
    Alonso* TAA Cancelo (Davies Williams )
    Jota* foden Bowen gray (sissoko)
    Antonio ronaldo Watkins

    1. The Last Rolo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Not positive.

      Alonso out, sure. But I think most combos of Jota + an Alonso replacement is fine.

    2. baggs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Who knows? it’s a month before we need to do anything 🙁

  15. baggs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    This is the worst game week EVER
    Why did we do a game every 2 days for three weeks then no games at all?!
    The winter scheduling is dumb.

  16. footballfreak
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    3 utd players for wildcard too many? DDG varane and fernandes..

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not really. DDG reasonable GK choice. Assume Bruno can become Son or Salah and Varane can be benched.

      I mean the double up on a team that's looked defensively suspect is the bigger worry

      1. footballfreak
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I dont want ronaldo though gonna go with 3 cheap attackers..so varane only other choice i think..might just go safer with laporte

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I'm looking to shift CR7 (see below) and wouldn't bring him in on WC. You could also avoid the double up. Plenty of nice SGW players with longer term prospects

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think two def is too much.

  17. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Is it stupid to sell Ronaldo to fund a Bruno + KDB mid (with easy Salah switch in 26)?

    I had moves planned that involved ditching United & Brighton but with the double it feels like a hold for now

    1. The Last Rolo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Does seem a little sideways, but if it's for free, and you gut says so, hold firm!

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's be a -4
        Downgrade Ronaldo and the. Silva & Gray to Bruno & KDB

        And unless it's a really cheap downgrade (Broja) then I'd need to roll the transfer in 25 to get Salah in 26 without a hit

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Could do Silva to KDB simply and roll the transfer.
        Or just WC which is tempting given I'm on 19 with either Foster or DDG's 6 from the bench to go

    2. footballfreak
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      I would probably go for it if i were you

    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah, I think that's a move I'd go for (but I'm a bit biased towards midfielders and I'm not a Ronaldo fan either)!!

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I posted above, but 15 miss have scored more than Ronaldo (third highest scoring striker). Midifeld is where it's at

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          *mids

    4. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't forget that all but 1 assist (I think) of his recent returns were when Ronaldo wasn't on the pitch and his form was awful before then. Seems too sideways for me

  18. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    For free? Odegaard/Gray + Kane >> Salah + Broja?

    Would give me this for next week.


    TAA,Cancelo,Dawson,Reguilon
    Salah,Fernandes,Jota,Bowen,Gray/Odegaard
    DCL

    Pickford,Broja,Dennis,Lowton 0.6m itb

    1. abaalan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Think I'll keep Kane this week. Don't see much in it for him be salah.
      Then Kane to Ronaldo.
      Then Ronaldo + 5th mid to broja + salah

  19. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Couple of quick ones:

    Do we think Keane starts vs NEW with possible new manager?
    Greenwood an option for DGW?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Amazed anyone still owns him
      No

    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hard to know
      I own and looking to move to Digne or Dunk just not sure if I do it this week or roll transfer

  20. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Everton now making their key decisions based on graffiti, bold move.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Doesn’t mean they are wrong

    2. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Lol

    3. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Truth is the club is owned by a clown and thousands of people who invest their love , energy, finances etc into it are beholden to one man, who in this case acts likes a child with a train set. There’s nothing anyone can do about it, you’ve just got to roll with it or let it go.

  21. RUN DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Diaz looks a player. I watched bits and bobs of him last summer in the copa America. Mané is overpriced and underperforming, maybe next season Diaz will be the one, not before I reckon. Thoughts?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Mane is more at risk than Jota, but who knows?

      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Not me. You’d need an lfc fan to say but I get the feeling Mané should be doing more. I don’t watch them much tbh.

    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn’t expect much this season
      Depth for this season then challenge first team for next.
      If it goes thru, priced at 8m?

      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yeah 8/8.5/ 9 max I’d wager.

  22. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lampard coming in change things for Everton assets?

    1. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Needs to bring in some mids or we are doomed I reckon.

