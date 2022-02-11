The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 22

Matchday 22 (MD22) is here after a wild Matchday 21 in which Leverkusen put five goals past Dortmund and Wolfsburg finally got back to winning ways.

As ever, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are exempt from this team to make the forward line a bit more exciting.

GOALKEEPERS

LUKAS HRADECKY (9.4m), ANDREAS LUTHE (5.9m)

Lukas Hradecky is the top-scoring goalkeeper in Bundesliga Fantasy and Bayer Leverkusen are a team in form. Stuttgart have only scored twice in their last six league games but also take a comparatively high amount of shots (they rank 12th in the league). This could spell a haul for the Finnish keeper in MD22.

Union Berlin at home without Haaland looks like a classic stumbling block for Borussia Dortmund, which could be great news for Andreas Luthe. The German stopper has made the fourth-most saves in the league during the last five games and will surely add plenty more against Dortmund.

DEFENDERS

JEREMIE FRIMPONG (8.0m), RAMY BENSEBAINI (10.7m), JOSKO GVARDIOL (10.8m), EVAN NDICKA (11.2m), CHRISTIAN GUNTER (13.3m)

The sixth-highest scoring defender in Bundesliga Fantasy, Jeremie Frimpong has been streaky throughout the season and looks bang in form at the moment. 20 points in his last home game, the 5-1 win over Freiburg, and two assists in his last two games shows what he can do. Ahead of a tie against leaky Stuttgart, who are winless in six, Frimpong could add a seventh double-digit haul of this campaign.

Ramy Bensebaini is back from AFCON and looks like he’s back in form too. 13 points in the 1-1 draw with Bielefeld highlights his attacking threat, and he looks set to line up as a wing-back against Augsburg on MD22 too. Augsburg have been shockingly inconsistent – they haven’t won two games in a row all season. There’s every chance that their impressive win over Union Berlin could be followed by a big loss to a Gladbach side with a few of their key players back.

Josko Gvardiol is the joint highest-scoring defender over the last five Matchdays, with 43 points – 42 of those coming between Matchdays 18-20. He has two goals and two assists this season, alongside 82 points for duels won, second-highest among defenders, showing his high points basement and ceiling. The Croatian wonderkid has been a crucial piece of Domenico Tedesco’s improved Leipzig side and could score big again versus Köln.

Evan Ndicka is the other joint highest-scoring defender of the last five Matchdays, with a goal and three double-digit hauls. Frankfurt host a truly dire Wolfsburg side, who were four games without a goal before their 4-1 win over bottom side Greuther Fürth. Frankfurt have won their last two games after a wobble and look set to dominate Florian Kohfeldt’s sub-par Wolves.

Christian Günter is the highest-scoring defender in Fantasy Bundesliga, and has been the model of consistency all season. Eleven double-digit hauls in 21 games highlights that and Freiburg host low-scoring Mainz, a team that is markedly better at home than on the road. Günter looks sure to pick up another solid haul on MD22.

MIDFIELDERS

JESPER LINDSTROM (8.0m), JONAS HOFMANN (14.9m), CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (17.9m), CORENTIN TOLISSO (9.6m), FLORIAN WIRTZ (14.4m)

Joint-second highest scoring midfielder of the last five games Jesper Lindstrom has more than stepped up in the absence of Filip Kostic and Daichi Kamada, with 90 points in his last eight games. A lot of these come from shots taken and chances created, giving him a very high baseline and ceiling on his day. Wolfsburg are defensively terrible and Lindstrom will have lot of chances to rack up points on MD22.

Jonas Hofmann is back to full fitness and back in form. Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus and Bensebaini have any chances of a Gladbach resurgence this season on their shoulders, and Hofmann has been their standout player in 2021/22 by some distance when he’s been fit. Augsburg are shaky and Hofmann could provide the spark Gladbach need to turn their season around.

The highest-scoring midfielder by nearly 60 points, Christopher Nkunku has been in a class of his own this season. The Frenchman has transitioned seamlessly from Jesse Marsch to Domenico Tedesco’s management, with 87 points from his seven games in charge. Köln are poor at the back, not that that tends to matter to Nkunku.

Corentin Tolisso has made Bayern’s central midfield slot his own in Leon Goretzka’s absence, with double-digit hauls in his last three starts. Bayern visit a Bochum side they annihilated earlier in the season and Tolisso has been taking shots and creating chances for fun in his free-roaming midfield role. Florian Wirtz is another who needs no introduction in this side. Germany’s next big thing has been crucial in Leverkusen’s great attacking form, with the most points for chances leading to a shot in the last five games (12).

FORWARDS

ANDRE SILVA (17.2m), THOMAS MULLER (20.1m), MOUSSA DIABY (14.4m)

Andre Silva has been a revelation under Domenico Tedesco, with six goals in seven games. Leipzig have been much stronger at home than on the road all season and host a leaky Köln side on MD22. Silva is on penalties and should continue his good form

Thomas Müller has been in frankly ridiculous form of late. His 49 points in this last five games is second only to Robert Lewandowski amongst forwards, with three goals and three assists in that period. Bayern visit a Bochum side missing keeper Manuel Riemann that they beat 7-0 in the reverse fixture. With Müller, Lewandowski and Leroy Sane in red-hot form, the original Raumdeuter should have plenty of opportunities to add to his points tally.

Moussa Diaby has outscored Patrik Schick of late, which is no mean feat in its own right. 41 points in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Augsburg, underlines the form that Diaby is in ahead of the Stuttgart tie. This is a man bang in form with a plum fixture to score big.

