Secure a Founding Club with the free-to-play CLUB mobile Fantasy game

Sponsored by CLUB

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to bring you more information on CLUB, a free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step into the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

From picking your players to choosing your kit design and upgrading your stadium, CLUB combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of a management/club-building game and is available on iOS and Android.

Having already brought you a ‘how to play’ article and a further ‘introduction’ piece, we’ve got a fresh update from CLUB HQ – and it’s regarding their Founding Club packages.

The game lets you choose real players from across Europe’s top five leagues – not just the Premier League – and select them in authentic player positions, rather than the cover-all ‘defence’, ‘midfield’ and ‘attack’.

Intuitive scoring, live substitutes and starting formations add to the real-life feel.

1000 Founding Clubs Gone!

Whilst CLUB will be free to play, the team behind the game are keen to reward those who are early adopters and have supported them on the journey so far. To do so, 20,000 Founding Club VIP packages have been created and are available to club owners.

These have been divided into:

10,000 Gold Founding Clubs

10,000 Meta Founding Clubs

There are a number of perks to becoming a Founding Club:

Being able to reserve your club name

Founding Club status in-game

A special in-game kit

Access to the Early Access BETA in April.

Additionally, for those looking to dabble with the Play and Earn mechanics (entirely optional), you’ll be able to get your hands on a Meta Founding Club which as well as the above, also includes x3 NFTS (Club VIP Pass, Badge and Meta Kit) plus a lifetime VIP pass for future rewards and drops.

For those who are wandering how CLUB will be both free-to-play with Play and Earn, you can read CLUB’s blog here.

Whilst the 10,000 Gold Founding Clubs will be available until sold out, the first drop of 2,500 Meta Founding Clubs will close on Wednesday 16th February at 6pm UK time, so if you’d like to secure a Meta Founding Club before it moves to an exclusive Allowlist, you can do so here.

1,000 Founding Clubs have already gone and a handful of the reserved Founding Club names can be found here, with A Wenger’s Endgame, Ryan Munich and Austin Metro AC being club names that really caught our eye!

So with only 24 hours left until Meta Founding Club reservation closes, be sure to move quickly to be a Founding Club in the next-gen Fantasy football game.

#ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT