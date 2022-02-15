357
CLUB February 15

Secure a Founding Club with the free-to-play CLUB mobile Fantasy game

357 Comments
Share

Sponsored by CLUB

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to bring you more information on CLUB, a free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step into the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

From picking your players to choosing your kit design and upgrading your stadium, CLUB combines the thrill of Fantasy Football with the strategy and excitement of a management/club-building game and is available on iOS and Android.

PRE-REGISTER FOR CLUB HERE

Having already brought you a ‘how to play’ article and a further ‘introduction’ piece, we’ve got a fresh update from CLUB HQ – and it’s regarding their Founding Club packages.

The game lets you choose real players from across Europe’s top five leagues – not just the Premier League – and select them in authentic player positions, rather than the cover-all ‘defence’, ‘midfield’ and ‘attack’.

Intuitive scoring, live substitutes and starting formations add to the real-life feel.

1000 Founding Clubs Gone!

Whilst CLUB will be free to play, the team behind the game are keen to reward those who are early adopters and have supported them on the journey so far. To do so, 20,000 Founding Club VIP packages have been created and are available to club owners.

These have been divided into:

  • 10,000 Gold Founding Clubs
  • 10,000 Meta Founding Clubs

There are a number of perks to becoming a Founding Club:

  • Being able to reserve your club name
  • Founding Club status in-game
  • A special in-game kit
  • Access to the Early Access BETA in April.

Additionally, for those looking to dabble with the Play and Earn mechanics (entirely optional), you’ll be able to get your hands on a Meta Founding Club which as well as the above, also includes x3 NFTS (Club VIP Pass, Badge and Meta Kit) plus a lifetime VIP pass for future rewards and drops.

For those who are wandering how CLUB will be both free-to-play with Play and Earn, you can read CLUB’s blog here.

Whilst the 10,000 Gold Founding Clubs will be available until sold out, the first drop of 2,500 Meta Founding Clubs will close on Wednesday 16th February at 6pm UK time, so if you’d like to secure a Meta Founding Club before it moves to an exclusive Allowlist, you can do so here.

1,000 Founding Clubs have already gone and a handful of the reserved Founding Club names can be found here, with A Wenger’s Endgame, Ryan Munich and Austin Metro AC being club names that really caught our eye!

So with only 24 hours left until Meta Founding Club reservation closes, be sure to move quickly to be a Founding Club in the next-gen Fantasy football game.

#ad

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

357 Comments Post a Comment
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    3 hours ago

    Chance of a nice parting gift from Bruno(c) and Ronaldo?

    A) 0%
    B) 1-10%

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Just pray 😛

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A lovely yellow card, belated Valentine's day gift

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Yellow? Think Red is a bit more traditional for Valentine’s

          Open Controls
      2. just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I’m sensing a need to prove themselves tonight. Think the crowd will be up for it too. Got a feeling Ronnie might come good.

        Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Starting to think it’s better for me to play a FH than TC Salah. I have no Arsenal players & I also want Son & Jimenez.

      ————-DDG
      ———TAA Robbo Cancelo
      Salah Bowen Trossard Ramsey
      ———-Kane King DCL
      Sanchez Coufal Gray Williams

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        A. Play FH & get Son Tierney Ramsdale Jimmy

        B. TC Salah & take a hit for Jimmy and Saka

        Open Controls
    4. Dammit_182
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Ah man, could afford rashford instead Sancho so got him in as my 1 week punt. Super super sub goal please!

        Open Controls
      • TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Quite interesting how many of the FPL influencers are pushing the Bench Boost this week
        'it's tempting me'
        'I can't decide'

        You have the best player in the game, arguably one of the best players in the game ever. Playing a double gameweek against two absolutely dire defences.

        We're in double hat trick territory here 😆

        It's mental.

        They're clearly going to bail out last minute, fishing for likes is all.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          But he’s just blanked, you know what the masses are like

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            He always blanks v Burnley though 😀

            Open Controls
        2. putana
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          i agree but given the good bench people have, plus the fact salah hasnt scored since returning (also slight chance of not starting one) then i can see the logic. i will be TC but wouldnt be surprised if my bench gets similar to captain score

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            If there is a slight chance of Salah not starting then there is a good chance of all your bench players having a rest too. Salah gets a rest like 1-2 games per season.

            Open Controls
        3. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Double hat trick territory:

          You have rose tinted glasses - a dose of realism is what you need.

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            I meant back to back hat tricks. Not 12 goals in 2 games. Although that would be nice

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              He's had one hat trick and one brace so far this season, but now he's likely to get hat tricks in consecutive games?

              Open Controls
              1. TheTinman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Did I say likely? I said in the territory.

                Name a player more likely and Name two opponents more likely to give it?

                Open Controls
              2. Top Dog
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                I am not saying it’s likely, but that isn’t an accurate picture. He is playing ‘arguably’ the worst defensive teams in the League, so these are the fixtures he has the highest chance of scoring in.

                If he starts both games and doesn’t get a brace in one of them, I’d be surprised

                Open Controls
            2. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Yeah I realised that, but I would have thought that you'd be very happy with 3 goals over the two matches - about 25 points. Surely even that represents an optimistic evaluation of what he might get - but certainly a possible outcome.

              Open Controls
          2. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            82070013 nothing compared to Bowen’s recently

            Open Controls
            1. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              You're really adding the zeros in?

              Open Controls
        4. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          No guarantees with Salah. My worry is that he’s drained after AFCON . But I agree, there’s unlikely to be a better TC opportunity whereas I’d bet there are better BB opportunities for most. Only alternative for me is TAA instead of Salah

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Of course there's no guarantees. This is football. But you have to put yourself in the best position.

            GW36 offers easy chance to BB, we will definitely not get as good a chance to TC.

            Open Controls
        5. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Just play your game, there is so much advice these days that it's easy to get lost in all of it.

          I've played my BB in GW11 despite being advised not to, it gave me 96 points and propelled my team into top 10k.

          You think BB is the way to go ? Do it.
          If you dont feel like it, leave it.

          In the end decision is always with you.

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Dzienkuje bardzo. Dobre rady.

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Nie ma za co 🙂
              Powodzenia !

              Open Controls
        6. snow pea in repose
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          With the dgw sandwiched between games vs. Inter and Chelsea, I think any Liverpool starter could be given a rest...

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Was all set on TC Salah but BB looks good?

        Rambo
        Trent, Cancelo, Sanchez, Teirney,
        Salah, Jota, Bowen, Bruno,
        Weghurt, Dennis,

        Dave, Maupay, Digne, Gallagher,

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Isn't Weghurst injured?

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Dyche presser unclear or has there been an update today?

            Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Varane unwell so late change with Lindelof starting tonight

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Wow, between them my rivals have Rashford, Pogba and Varane, I'm getting some luck with this

          Open Controls
      • The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Lindelöf starts over Varane who got sick apperantly...

        Open Controls
      • DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        What is the expected GW26 point output for Foster vs Ramsdale?

        Open Controls
        1. putana
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          ramsdale was around 9 I believe

          Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Watford don't know what a clean sheets is.

          Ramsdale averages the best points per minutes of all keepers.

          Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Well there goes any chance of a CS for sure...

        Open Controls
      • Netters2018
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Seriously tempted to BB the below and use TC in 36 and just cpt Salah.

        DDG, Cash, Dunk, Foden.

        Also means wc in 35 is easier as no need to worry about bench.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Similar here, DDG, Maupay, Cancelo, Gallagher

          Open Controls
        2. Top Dog
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          What’s your 11 and are you planning to take a hit?

          Open Controls
      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I don’t care what my bench looks like it’s got to be TC salah, Taa or Robbo

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Of course. You will easily get a good bench in Gameweek 36, you won't ever get Salah against Leeds and Norwich both at home

          Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Trent been better than Salah for a while with Robbo being better than Trent recently...

          Tough choice!

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            I agree it's a tough choice. But Salah ceiling is higher.

            Open Controls
          2. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Yep it’s a roulette- salah hasn’t achieved double digit returns in some time

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              I agree. But not long time since Jota braced...

              Open Controls
              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                We all know jota is a

                Open Controls
                1. Eat my goal!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Once in a blue moon type of guy!

                  Open Controls
              2. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Don't think Jota can be anywhere near an armband now.

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  I didn't mean that. But the logic mentioned above my comment needed that comment imo 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eat my goal!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Recency bias always has some influence

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Yes it does. But Liverpool is able to concede and with the help of hindsight this is easy. If Salah hauls, class is permanent and he had the fixtures and hunger after Afcon, obvious choice. Should he fail, reasons not to pick him are already mentioned.

                      Open Controls
            2. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              But he hasn't played Leeds and Norwich at home in a while either.

              He's against Brandon Williams for goodness sake

              Open Controls
            3. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Depends how big you let fear play a part.

              I'd back Trents chance of starting both games over Robbo (Tsimikas) & Salah (options + AFCON minutes).

              Open Controls
              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Remember the mane salah or Trent dgw- oh that switch to mane!

                Open Controls
                1. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Mane was the man at that time!

                  TC off injured within 20 minutes was it? 😆

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Well... How injury prone is Salah? I mean without intentionally caused injury by other player. In FPL all risks must be considered and calculated carefully. From injury point of view risks were known, but not considered significant(?)

                    Open Controls
            4. Top Dog
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              It isn’t a tough choice or roulette.

              Open Controls
      • Hotdogs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Would you TC Salah or play BB with this team?

        Ramsdale*
        TAA* Tierney* Reguilon*
        Salah* Jota* Son* Bowen
        Watkins* Dennis* King*

        Foster* Cancelo Ramsey Dalot

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Dalot 😆

          Hehehe

          Open Controls
        2. GE
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          TC

          Open Controls
        3. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Definitely play Cancelo over Reguilon / Dennis and then decide.

          I would go Triple Captain with a bench of Reguilon, Ramsey, Dalot.

          Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Poor Varane owners. Could have had two fixtures & a goal. Instead get a solitary blank.

        Open Controls
      • Pigeon
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Don't know where else to post this so just gonna put it here lol

        Ederson Pasveer
        De Ligt Mendes Cancelo Rudiger Mazraoui
        Salah Sane Danjuma Foden(C) Okafor
        Lewy Antony Haller

        0.0itb and I have my wildcard left that's why I'm going heavy on City and Ajax. Although should I keep Foden + Mendes or switch to Mahrez + Almeida?

        Open Controls
      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Start one:
        A. Ramsey
        B. Broja

        Open Controls
        1. Del Griffith
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. putana
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          broja for sure

          Open Controls
      • GE
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        What would you do here?
        (have all the chips available)

        (2FT, 4.4 itb)

        Ramsdale
        TAA/Cancelo/Dias/Reguilon
        Jota/Bowen/Maddison/Raphinha
        Ronaldo/Dennis

        Bench: Foster, Antonio, Dawson, Brownhill

        Open Controls
        1. Ray85
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Ronaldo for Jimmy/Weghourst and upgrade Brownhill for Saka or Son and 352.

          Open Controls
          1. GE
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Thanks, not Salah?

            Open Controls
            1. Ray85
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Didn't even realise you didn't have him! Sorry. He's a must...TC for me this week. I'd downgrade Ronaldo and get Salah in.

              Open Controls
              1. GE
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Hehe 🙂
                And who in for Ronaldo? And who out for Salah?

                Open Controls
      • Ray85
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Any advice on this please?
        ‐--‐--------Ramsdale-‐-----
        Reg---Trent----Cancelo--Coady
        Salah---Jota---Bowen---Bruno
        ------'Dennis----Watkins-----

        DDG, Martinelli, Maupay, Johnson

        Options:
        A)Reg and Bruno for Tierney/Son -4
        B)Johnson and Bruno for Tomiyasu/Son -4
        C)Reg/Bruno/Martinelli for Saka/Son/Tierney

        Any other suggestions??? Thanks!

        Open Controls
      • Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Here we go again. More pain incoming. No points from Bruno(C) and DDG.

        Open Controls
      • Alan The Llama
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        New Post

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/15/man-utd-v-brighton-team-news-rashford-pogba-and-lamptey-all-benched/

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I saw Manchester two up and thought perhaps Bruno was in the points.

        Wrong Manchester :mrgreen:

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.