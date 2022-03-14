208
Scout Picks - Bus Team March 14

FPL Gameweek 30 Scout Picks early selection: Spurs triple-up, no Raphinha

208 Comments
Share

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Blank Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a new feature we first rolled out last month and it’s essentially a first draft of our regular XI, which gets published much closer to the deadline.

Those final picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries, midweek action/minutes and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ – a term coined by the Always Cheating boys, as it’s the XI you set at the start of the week in case you get hit by a bus before the deadline – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Here it is, then: our early, rambling thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 30, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

THE LIKELY LADS

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9 5

Gameweek 30 is a curious affair as even those with a Free Hit chip active, and ourselves compiling this cherry-picked XI, don’t have too many stand-out, “must-have” targets.

The quantity of the matches going ahead is one reason for this but the fixtures themselves are largely tricky-to-call affairs, with the two north London sides facing very capable claret-clad outfits in the form of Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Harry Kane‘s (£12.3m) resurgence surely makes him the closest thing we have to a nailed pick this week: the in-form striker has seven attacking returns in five matches ahead of the midweek clash with Brighton and Hove Albion and has been involved in a whopping 10 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ (seven of his own, three created for others) in that time.

Gameweek 30 would perhaps have been a good time to play the now-defunct All-Out Attack chip, had it not gone the way of the ‘man in the stand’ and 7.30pm midweek deadlines. It really is a struggle to see where the clean sheets are coming from this weekend; G-Whizz will bring us the odds later in the week but it’d be a surprise to see any team above 50%.

Perhaps the likeliest source of defensive returns will come at Molineux, where Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Leeds United. Only the top four have kept more shut-outs than Bruno Lage’s side this season (11), although as widely discussed, they have massively ‘overachieved’ on the goals conceded front. Jose Sa (£5.3m) has often been the difference-maker and he’s probably the stand-out ‘keeping option this week.

Can we say anyone else is assured of their place in the Scout Picks at this point, however? Probably not – although there are multiple names competing for our nomination.

IN CONTENTION

In-form Robertson an appealing FPL differential for Gameweek 23 and beyond 1

Given the paucity of obvious clean sheet opportunities in Gameweek 30, perhaps the best bet is to back attack-minded options from the eight defences in question.

Matt Doherty (£4.8m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) have the first and fourth-best rates of expected goal involvement (xGI) among FPL defenders this season, with Ryan Sessegnon‘s (£4.3m) injury suddenly boosting the latter’s game-time prospects.

Matthew Cash (£5.2m) is second among Fantasy defenders for penalty box touches in 2021/22, meanwhile, and has delivered four attacking returns in as many matches over the last fortnight.

West Ham United may be flying high in the Premier League and competing for silverware in Europe but there are still question marks over their backline, with just one clean sheet arriving in their last 10 away league matches – and even that was against goal-shy Burnley. There’ll be plenty of shouts for at least one of Son Heung-min (£10.9m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m) to follow Kane into the Scout Picks, then, with a dearth of other premium options with a Gameweek 30 fixture meaning that budget isn’t an issue when looking at the respective merits of the two Spurs midfielders this week.

Son and Kulusevski trail only Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.6m) for midfielder ‘transfers in’ ahead of Gameweek 30. Those two in-form players will also be in the running for Scout Picks duties this week; their own individual qualities aren’t in question but it’s very hard to predict which way Aston Villa v Arsenal goes. Villa, for example, haven’t won or kept a clean sheet against any side currently ninth or higher since Steven Gerrard took charge, but the Gunners are facing a daunting clash with Liverpool less than 72 hours before they travel to Villa Park. Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m), Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m), Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and the in-form Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m), who has blanked in only two of his last 11 run-outs, are also stand-out options for Saturday’s fixture, but Arsenal minutes will have to be monitored at the Emirates on Wednesday night first.

Barnes offering differential potential between now and end of FPL season 1

The same goes for Leicester City, who are in UEFA Conference League action on Thursday. James Maddison‘s (£6.7m) new-found rotation risk status leaves Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) as the stand-out Leicester option for their home clash against a Brentford side without a shut-out on the road since Gameweek 5. Barnes has nine attacking returns in 12 matches and nearly added to that tally at the Emirates on Sunday.

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) and the made-for-benches Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) may come into consideration from the Foxes’ ranks but recent defensive improvements can’t disguise the fact that they have allowed more ‘big chances’ than any other side in their last six home matches, a problem they’ve struggle to shake all season. Ivan Toney (£6.6m), enjoying a real purple patch at present, could prosper at the King Power, as could set-piece whizz Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) given that Brendan Rodgers’ side have been vulnerable at free-kicks and corners all year.

Team news will also be important this week: Jarrod Bowen (£6.8m) and Michail Antonio (£7.5m) could both be absent for the Spurs game due to injury, which may help (or hinder, in Antonio’s case) the Lilywhites’ chances of a clean sheet. It may also spell more game-time for the previously peripheral Said Benrahma (£5.7m) and Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.1m), who both impressed when delivering attacking returns on Sunday.

At Molineux, the decidedly unprolific Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) and co will fancy their chances of bolstering their goal counts against a Leeds side who haven’t banked a single shut-out since Gameweek 14. Raphinha (£6.5m), meanwhile, has somehow racked up the highest xGI figure of any Premier League player over the last four Gameweeks, with the previously below-par Brazilian looking more like his old self Sunday’s haul-dodging display against Norwich.

THE LONG SHOTS

Aston Villa v Leicester team news: Daka in for Vardy

Such is the limited pool at our disposal that many of the players who would have ordinarily been long shots in most weeks have already been discussed above.

Brentford, West Ham and Leeds defenders certainly belong firmly in this camp, however, given their clean sheet avoidance on the road. Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) and Pontus Jansson (£4.5m) could, at least, capitalise on Leicester’s post-European hangover and their aforementioned vulnerability at dead-ball situations.

On the subject of the Foxes on the continent, whoever doesn’t get the nod between Patson Daka (£7.1m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m) in Rennes looks good for a start on Sunday agaisnt the Bees, such has been the rotation up top at home and abroad.

There probably won’t be too many takers in Daniel Podence (£5.5m) but he has registered two goals and 11 shots in his last four matches at Molineux and will be up against the division’s worst defence. Should Hwang Hee-chan (£5.4m) be ruled out through injury, that will further his game-time prospects.

SCOUT PICKS: GAMEWEEK 30 ‘BUS TEAM’

READ MORE:

POINTS PROJECTIONS: Find out which players are predicted to score the most FPL points in Gameweek 30

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 30: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

208 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Surely Raphinha is a better pick than Maddison/Barnes since they could both easily get rotated and Raphinha has been looking good past few gameweeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      It depends if you're on a FH or not. If you are then you can get both to cover your bases. If not, you could play safe with Raph

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Depends if you are looking at this GW only or beyond GW30 and Leicester are still in the Europa conference

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'm not on FH. I'll probably go Raphinha and switch to Maddison in 33 when their doubles start.

        Open Controls
    3. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      There is better midfield picks to make up 5 and personally raphina wouldn’t be in mine. He’s been poor. His finishing is off and he never seems capable of that big haul. Not even sure he seems up for the fight of relegation looking at his demeanour on the pitch

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Uhhh u have not watched his recent matches

        Open Controls
        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Yes I’ve watched his matches and against villa he was poor and against Leicester he was poor. He was ok last weekend but still didn’t put the ball in the net. 2 assists in 9 games weeks isn’t exactly ripping it up

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          He was very good against Norwich but he had been pretty poor for a long while before that

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            That's why I said recent. Since the manager change he's been playing well

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              If u don't include the Villa match

              Open Controls
            2. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I've only seen an improvement yesterday, he wasn't great v Leicester (and Leeds played well in that game) and was poor against Villa

              Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yesterday he hit the woodwork twice. If he was just a little bit luckier, he'd be on 18 points. If Bamford wouldn't miss a sitter, on 21. It mad how close he is to monster hauls but ends up with less than 10 points consistenly, even though it's not always his fault.

        Open Controls
  2. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    A Cancelo monster haulage would make me so happy. Please start Cancelo please start I pray

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      It seems quite likely that Cancelo will play.

      Over a sickness bug which kept him out of the European game.

      Open Controls
    2. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Could really do with him starting myself. Need every point I can get even if it is a two pointer I’ll take it

      Open Controls
    3. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Nope Coady first def on bench.

      Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Looking at the front 6 Palace plays, they could cause City a great deal of problems. One, Kouyate is very much physicality, and Schlupp and Galla is much more quicker and faster than Citys two counterparts. And with the tricky, fast Zaha and Oliseh. If they can get the ball that is-).

      Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is Kane (nearly) essential for GW30?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      He’s pretty up there

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hmm non-owner here with 1FT but not enough cash 😆

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      If he hauls.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Hauls v BHA?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Hauls vs West Ham.

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Then he's essential

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Yep, would hurt your rank a lot.
              If Salah is injured and out of 31, Kane becomes more important.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Boom, plan B settled ...

                Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        The million dollar question!

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      You'd imagine so, decent record v a West Ham side that will be playing after a huge EL tie and will be captained by a lot

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        London derby which worries me not owning ... can squeeze him in for -4 (10 play + Digne) would you do it?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Personally I would as I think he's a solid keep until the end of the season (coming from an owner since GW25 and having watched more Spurs than anyone else of late)

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cool ta! Will compare Son's route and Kane's route first.

            Open Controls
    4. Bojam
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'd say so if you have an easy (free/cheap) route to get him. I'd say he's also pretty desirable for the rest of the season given the dearth of decent options.

      As always though, there are many ways to skin a cat (no personal experience I should stress).

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Got Son and my TV is low (not managing well early of the season) so 2M is key for my team. If I get him in will keep till end bar injury.

        Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Cancelo starts!

    Open Controls
    1. thegame983
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Siuuuu!

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
        just now

        Just need Olise G Zaha A & Cancelo red card

        Open Controls
      • MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Glorious

        Open Controls
    3. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Canceloooooo

      Open Controls
    4. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Cancelo starts

      Open Controls
    5. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      YESS!! Cancelo & Foden, run riot!!!

      Open Controls
    6. tempest
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      In my head it was a defo FH…. But just checking? Defo FH?

      Got 1 FT and this lot….

      Ramsdale
      Doherty/ Kilman/ xxx
      Son/ Odegaard/ Ramsey/ xxx
      Kane/ Xxx/ xxx

      A) FH of course - you’ve got 2 left anyway
      B) you can get 8 out anyway, save the FHs for the doubles

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Save mate. Not worth doing a FH for these games. Take a hit and bring in a couple eg Saka.

        Open Controls
    7. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      KDB
      Mahrez
      Foden
      Grealish
      Silva
      Cancelo

      All start

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        I think people still in this Pep roulette mode. If you go back and check this season, he is fairly predictable.
        The days with Silva, Sane, Aguero, Mahrez, sterling, Jesus is over. Whats he gonna Pep? Delap? Kaykay? Roulette is a term used for unpredictability beyond reason, to rotate inn Jesus inn for Sterling in some games, rest Foden after his pub visit, thats not roulette, its old fashioned rotation. The only one who is not in the league is Dyche, which, bar injury would have played same 11 every game.

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Well I'm the unluckiest fpl manager in the world then because this season I've already had Foden, Sterling, Mahrez and Gundogan all of them benched and/or subbed in for cameos whenever I've owned them.

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Agreed, he's been very settled with the side for practically the whole season, really the only big changes have come with injuries/illness, for the most part he has a first XI now and they're playing most weeks

          Open Controls
        3. jacob1989
            3 mins ago

            Agree mostly except for mahrez who suddenly pops in and out of the team. Quite strange bcoz he has been their form player all season

            Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
          51 mins ago

          Watkins going under the radar. I can’t believe people are going Toney over Watkins.

          Another week for me not to follow the herd, let’s see how it goes

          Open Controls
          1. Fabreghastly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Toney is cheap and, unlike Watkins, he is hauling

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
                just now

                Same way weghorst is cheap & broja.

                I told people they were both traps, now I am no shakespeare but toney is a beautiful set trap for this gw & Watkins will outscore him in my opinion. We will see.

                Open Controls
          2. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            50 mins ago

            The best Portuguese in the league starts!

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Not even close.

              Open Controls
              1. Lindelol
                • 3 Years
                just now

                and why?

                Open Controls
            2. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Best player currently in Europe according to Ze Roberto too (Bernardo)

              Open Controls
            3. bench boost for every gamew…
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Bernardo? He always do.

              Open Controls
          3. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            50 mins ago

            GTG? Could do Adams to Toney but hardly think it is worth it.
            Have 1 ft and would like to hold to bring in some CHE for GW 31
            Appreciate your comments
            Ramsdale - White - Doherty
            Saka - Kulu - Coutinho - Dewsbury H
            Jimenez - Kane (cpt)

            Open Controls
          4. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            50 mins ago

            Gallagher looks to be in the central hole in a 4-2-3-1 for Palace.

            With Zaha and Olise either side and Mateta up top.

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Like it a lot more than the 433 they usually play...

              Open Controls
          5. Captain Haddock
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yes! Cancelo is differential nowadays

            Open Controls
            1. Arteta
              • 6 Years
              46 mins ago

              36.0% owned differential.

              Open Controls
              1. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                just now

                In top 10k, 100k, 500k maybe.

                Open Controls
            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              44 mins ago

              Owned by 36%

              Open Controls
            3. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              City mids are the real differentials. Mahrez, for example, has an EO of 2% around my rank. Every point from him will push me up by 3000 places. A 10 pointer, and that would be 30k rank gain. Two goals and I am looking at 50k rank gain.

              Open Controls
          6. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            46 mins ago

            All that jam on the bench and now he starts.... damn.

            Open Controls
            1. bench boost for every gamew…
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              And the facepalm when Walker clips down Zaha and Palace gets a pen and score.

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                With the luck I'm running this season he probably scores an OG

                Open Controls
          7. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            40 mins ago

            If you have to pick one for GW30, 31 and 32, which one?
            A. Martinelli
            B. Coutinho
            C. Barnes
            D. Maddison

            Open Controls
            1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
              • 10 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          8. PartyTime
              35 mins ago

              Come on Palace! Feast on City. Come on Vieira feast on pep!

              Open Controls
              1. jacob1989
                  2 mins ago

                  A 1-0 win is all i am asking from palace. Preferably a cancelo own goal

                  Open Controls
                  1. TopBinFC
                      just now

                      You're not asking for much!

                      Open Controls
                • Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                  • 10 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Call me Benny from Crossroads if you must but I can see Palace winning this game

                  Open Controls
                  1. TopBinFC
                      26 mins ago

                      Nah

                      Open Controls
                    • Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      At home where they have a good record scoring. Have often been a bit of a bogey team for City either.

                      Don't know if they'll win but might be a good watch.

                      Open Controls
                    • banskt
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Pep isn't going to let Palace do a double, will he?

                      Open Controls
                  2. TopBinFC
                      31 mins ago

                      No less than 14 points will do Cancelo, Coady staying first sub

                      Open Controls
                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        He ain't Coady

                        Open Controls
                    • Babit1967
                      • 5 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Mahrez, Laporte & Cancelo cmon

                      Open Controls
                    • gooberman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      So few teams seem to still have Cancelo. Would love him to punish sellers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Paulo67
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        3 mins ago

                        Well maybe even just get back what we lost by holding him instead of James

                        Open Controls
                      2. GoonerSteve
                        • 12 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        A Cancelo haul would be delightful.

                        Open Controls
                    • Pengen
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Those of you transferring out Salah in order to fund Kane, when do you plan on getting Salah back in?

                      Open Controls
                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Points for Cancelo and KDB, Mahrez and Co. can partially be counted as part of the FH gw30 approach or package if you like.

                      Those not free hitting have largely sacrificed Man City assets with a blank coming up.

                      Of course some will hold Foden, Cancelo etc but many have switched.

                      Open Controls
                      1. banskt
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        This +1.
                        One of the main reasons I am using FH in GW30 is to hold Mahrez and Cancelo over this period.

                        Open Controls
                    • The 12th Man
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      In Sky. I only have Gallagher (c) tonight.
                      Thinking about moving Havertz > to one of Cancelo,Mahrez or Foden.
                      16 transfers remaining.
                      Worth it with no City game next week or hold off and do Gallagher > Fraser (c)for Thursday night b Everton?

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.