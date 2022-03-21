Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

Our Suspension Tightrope article takes a look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are nearing a two-match ban for the accumulation of 10 yellow cards.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF A PLAYER GETS 10 YELLOW CARDS?
Any Fantasy asset who collects 10 cautions in the Premier League before their team has completed 32 fixtures will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.
Beyond that point, the threshold moves up from 10 to 15 bookings. Anyone reaching that tally will be banned for three matches.
Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.
PLAYERS ON 8/9 YELLOW CARDS
There isn’t a great deal to worry most Fantasy managers just yet, as all of the above players bar Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) have ownerships of under 10% in FPL.
Ruben Neves (£5.3m) and Junior Firpo (£4.7m) are two of the three players on nine cautions although are both currently flagged with injury anyway.
Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) joined them on the precipice in Gameweek 30 and has matches against Wolves and Spurs to negotiate before he is on safe ground.
Matthew Cash (£5.3m), the second-most-bought defender of the previous Gameweek, is among the cluster of FPL assets who are two cautions away from the unwanted target.
Bench fodder options like Josh Brownhill (£4.3m), Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) are also part of this group on eight bookings, along with Crystal Palace’s Gallagher.
WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?
As we mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to 15 after a team’s 32nd league fixture.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Gameweek 32, however. In fact, for many clubs, this will mean Gameweek 33 or later due to the backlog of postponed fixtures:
|Team
|Matches played
|32nd league fixture
|BRE
|30
|GW32
|LEE
|30
|GW32
|WHU
|30
|GW32
|WOL
|30
|GW32
|AVL
|29
|GW34
|BHA
|29
|GW33 (first fixture of the double)
|CRY
|29
|GW33
|LIV
|29
|GW33
|MCI
|29
|GW33
|MUN
|29
|GW33 (first fixture of the double)
|NEW
|29
|GW33 (first fixture of the double)
|NOR
|29
|GW33
|SOU
|29
|GW33 (first fixture of the double)
|TOT
|29
|GW33
|WAT
|29
|GW33
|ARS
|28
|GW33 (second fixture of the double)
|CHE
|28
|GW34
|BUR
|27
|GW33 (second fixture of the double)
|EVE
|27
|GW34
|LEI
|27
|GW34
Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget on our home page over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
2 mins ago
Better option for the next 3 only?
A) Sancho (LEI, eve, NOR+liv)
B) Havertz (BRE, sou, ARS)
Chelsea’s games with Madrid & FA Cup Semi sandwiched between GW31-33 worries me about rotation for Havertz.
If I get Sancho now can captain him for DGW33 while keeping Salah & Kane.