Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

Our Suspension Tightrope article takes a look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are nearing a two-match ban for the accumulation of 10 yellow cards.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF A PLAYER GETS 10 YELLOW CARDS?

Any Fantasy asset who collects 10 cautions in the Premier League before their team has completed 32 fixtures will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.

Beyond that point, the threshold moves up from 10 to 15 bookings. Anyone reaching that tally will be banned for three matches.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

PLAYERS ON 8/9 YELLOW CARDS

There isn’t a great deal to worry most Fantasy managers just yet, as all of the above players bar Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) have ownerships of under 10% in FPL.

Ruben Neves (£5.3m) and Junior Firpo (£4.7m) are two of the three players on nine cautions although are both currently flagged with injury anyway.

Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) joined them on the precipice in Gameweek 30 and has matches against Wolves and Spurs to negotiate before he is on safe ground.

Matthew Cash (£5.3m), the second-most-bought defender of the previous Gameweek, is among the cluster of FPL assets who are two cautions away from the unwanted target.

Bench fodder options like Josh Brownhill (£4.3m), Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) and Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) are also part of this group on eight bookings, along with Crystal Palace’s Gallagher.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As we mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to 15 after a team’s 32nd league fixture.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Gameweek 32, however. In fact, for many clubs, this will mean Gameweek 33 or later due to the backlog of postponed fixtures:

Team Matches played 32nd league fixture BRE 30 GW32 LEE 30 GW32 WHU 30 GW32 WOL 30 GW32 AVL 29 GW34 BHA 29 GW33 (first fixture of the double) CRY 29 GW33 LIV 29 GW33 MCI 29 GW33 MUN 29 GW33 (first fixture of the double) NEW 29 GW33 (first fixture of the double) NOR 29 GW33 SOU 29 GW33 (first fixture of the double) TOT 29 GW33 WAT 29 GW33 ARS 28 GW33 (second fixture of the double) CHE 28 GW34 BUR 27 GW33 (second fixture of the double) EVE 27 GW34 LEI 27 GW34

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget on our home page over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

