Live Hall of Fame update: Who ranks as the best FPL manager?

Our Live Hall of Fame has been given a refresh during this international break, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has been affected by this season’s points.

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL leagues. Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame, which is updated at the end of every season, by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature. Our thanks again go to Chris for running the latest update on this feature.

We’ll also point you in the direction of Greyhead’s most recent ‘The Great and the Good’ piece, plus tips and strategy guides from elite managers Finn Sollie, Morten Tveito and Yavuz Kabuk. In July 2020, we even secured a rare interview from the iconic Fabio Borges.

2021/22 LIVE HOF: THE TOP TEN

Five members of the Career top ten – updated at the end of the last season – currently remain up there. Finn Sollie has moved from third place up to the very top, overtaking Fabio Borges. His phenomenal last two seasons brought a final position of 39th and a current rank of 78th in the world.

Fabio has 15 green arrows from the last 20 Gameweeks though, so don’t rule him out yet. Of the others, Brusdal Brusdal pushes Tom Stephenson down into fourth and Morten Tveito has dropped from fourth to sixth.

The highest rank from last year to depart the top ten is Yavuz Kabuk, whose 1,978 points has him ranked ‘only’ at 75k in the world but down to 31st in our Hall of Fame.

Completing the top five is John Canning. He finished 2020-21 in a global position of 184th and it wasn’t even his best-ever finish. That came when placing 159th in 2011-12. Right now, after Gameweek 30, he is 179th.

THE TOP TEN TEMPLATE

Looking further in the 15-man squads of the top ten, this is how they currently look:

All ten have Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m), Raphinha (£6.5m), two Tottenham Hotspur attackers and at least one defensive asset from both Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers – although all but one have selected two from either side.

Nine of them own Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.7m), with the rejuvenation of Matt Doherty (£4.8m) putting him in eight. Surprisingly, there is no Manchester City presence at all, not even on the bench during Blank Gameweek 30. Expect some movement from Alexander-Arnold to Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) if Jurgen Klopp delivers bad news on his injury.

CHIP STRATEGY

Nobody used a Free Hit last weekend and the ten share an almost identical chip strategy. Nine used their first Wildcard in either Gameweek 8 or 9, whilst all ten used their second either in Gameweek 26 or 28. There are none remaining.

Six followed the same ‘Free Hit 27, Bench Boost 28, Triple Captain 29’ sequence, with the others only slightly different. Robert Wattel is the only top ten member to have used all six chips, whilst Fabio Borges is alone with having two remaining.

Most still have a Free Hit to activate so it will be interesting to see which Gameweek they each intend to use it in.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each corresponding season weighted at roughly 80% that of the previous season. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2020/21 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2008/09. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up to one (or both) of our leagues, be it the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a subscriber, the Members’ league – the code for the latter is available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL id.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

