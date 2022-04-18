89
Scout Notes April 18

FPL Gameweek 34 Scout Picks early selection: Chelsea triple-up and Mane over Salah

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Double Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a new feature we first rolled out in February and it’s essentially a rough, first draft of our regular XI, which gets finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

Those final picks will cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries, midweek minutes and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ – a term coined by the Always Cheating boys – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Here it is, then: our early, rambling thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 34, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

THE LIKELY LADS

The best FPL midfielders for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 2

There’s only one place to start when it comes to Scout Picks contenders.

This is the first of two Double Gameweeks for Chelsea and while the fixtures might not seem the easiest on paper, West Ham United and Manchester United aren’t bad teams to be facing from an attacking perspective.

The Hammers are without a clean sheet on the road this calendar year and may well have one eye on their upcoming Europa League semi-final, while the Red Devils proved yet again in Gameweek 33 that they are a desperately poor defensive side.

Mason Mount (£7.6m), Kai Havertz (£7.9m) and Timo Werner (£8.6m) are the stand-out options from the Chelsea attack.

Mount tends to be Mr Dependable, starting 15 of the last 16 league matches that he has been available for, and offers multiple routes to points: he’s Chelsea’s top player for goal attempts, chances created and, by some distance, expected goal involvement (xGI) this season.

Havertz and Werner are relatively new kids on the block in FPL 2021/22 terms, entering purple patches over the last few weeks and months to become first-choice picks in a highly competitive forward line. Havertz has six attacking returns in his last five Premier League run-outs, while Werner has delivered three goals and as many assists in three consecutive starts in league and cup. Profligacy and rotation are minor concerns with the pair, and the minutes racked up against Arsenal in midweek may well go some way to influencing our final Scout Picks selection.

Let’s not forget Reece James (£6.3m), Marcos Alonso (£5.5m) and the more rotation-proof Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m) at the back: the pair have an impressive 23 attacking returns between them this season, with James posting the second-best minutes-per-xG figure of any defender this season.

As for the single Gameweekers, the top two have plum home fixtures and we can expect them to also feature prominently in our Scout Picks selection on Friday. Joao Cancelo‘s (£7.1m) Champions League suspension only boosts his chances of starting against the Hornets this weekend, while Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) each have their usual strong claims for inclusion against the side with the worst away record in the division. This trio of premium picks are, you’ll not be surprised to hear, the top three defenders for FPL returns (goals, assists and clean sheets) in 2021/22.

IN CONTENTION

3pm team news: Ronaldo starts, Jimenez injured

But what of the attacking assets from City and Liverpool? This is where it gets trickier and where midweek minutes may come into play, bearing in mind that both sides have Champions League encounters with Spanish opposition three days after their Gameweek 34 fixtures.

Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) are probably the first names that come to mind when we FPL managers think of ‘must-haves’ for fixtures against Premier League whipping boys. But might it pay to box a bit cleverer this week, particularly with our meagre £83.5m starting XI budget and premiums aplenty vying for our money?

Sadio Mane (£11.7m), for example, once again looked easier on the eye than his Egyptian colleague at Wembley on Saturday and, whisper it quietly, he’s actually outperforming Salah for non-penalty xGI over the last six matches, not to mention FPL points.

The only real downside to De Bruyne right now is price, and it was evident how key the Belgian is to City by their mostly lacklustre showing in the FA Cup semi-final. A dozen attacking returns have arrived in his last 14 league starts, with only one benching to his name in that time. Watford at home might seem the time for a rest, a la Norwich in Gameweek 25 – but then again, he’s just warmed the bench for 90 minutes at Wembley.

De Bruyne’s hot streak started in Gameweek 17 and since then, only one player can better him for points per start: Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m). In fact, over the course of the season, the Algerian trails only Salah and De Bruyne for points per start among players with substantial game-time. If he makes the teamsheet in Gameweek 34 (we await the midweek minutes and news on the knock that positional rival Gabriel Jesus (£8.4m) picked up on Saturday), then he could haul against a Watford side that have allowed the joint-highest number of chances from their left flank over the last six matches.

The slightly less prolific Phil Foden (£7.8m) and Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) also come into the thinking. They’re both level with De Bruyne for non-penalty xGI over their last six matches, which neatly encapsulates City: attacking returns and points spread out over multiple players.

As for the ‘other’ team who double, it’s pretty much a premium attacker or nothing when it comes to Manchester United. We’re not going anywhere near a defence that conceded two goals against 20th-place Norwich on Saturday, while Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) has reverted back to his disappointing early-season form since the March international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) are both among the top eight Premier League players for non-penalty xGI over the last six matches, and while it’d be foolish to dismiss the credentials of Fernandes despite his post-contract-renewal slump, it’s Ronaldo who is hitting his stride, scoring six goals since his younger compatriot last found the target. Injury-hit Arsenal’s current struggles at the back increase the appeal of the veteran hitman, although we’ll have to wait to hear if he is still up for selection following the tragic loss of his baby son – not that Gameweek 34 involvement matters one iota in the grand scheme of things.

THE LONG SHOTS

Sunday team news: Maddison and Barnes benched

Cheaper targets will be needed to fund the premium picks in contention above.

Teemu Pukki (£5.9m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.3m) have a combined 10 attacking returns between them in the last six matches and enter the equation, with Pukki’s non-penalty xGI unbeaten by any Premier League forward in that time. Mateta and Palace have the easier-on-paper fixture, however, against a Leeds side with only one clean sheet to their name in their last 18 league games.

The Eagles’ recent defensive form is also excellent at Selhurst Park, with the might of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City able to muster only one goal between them in recent visits to south London, so their array of sub-£5.0m budget gems at the back are also worthy of consideration.

Their rivals from further down the M23, Brighton, have looked much better defensively in their last two matches since a change in shape, so they are potentially in the running against a Southampton side who would have been away at Burnley less than 72 hours before kick-off at the Amex. Marc Cucurella (£4.9m) is a BPS magnet who has collected more bonus points this season than all bar four defenders, all of whom are the premiums at the top of this piece.

We’re not overreacting to one blank by demoting the erstwhile in-form Son Heung-min (£11.1m) and Harry Kane (£12.6m) to ‘long shot’ status, incidentally – it’s more the fact that premiums elsewhere have more straightforward fixtures (Liverpool, City) or ‘double’ in Gameweek 34 (Chelsea, United) and it’s an acknowledgement that our budget only stretches so far. Brentford are, in fact, third in the Premier League form table over the last six matches.

It looks like a bit of a week-to-week crapshoot with James Maddison (£7.0m) and Leicester assets, meanwhile, with Brendan Rodgers turning his mind to Europe and energy preservation on the home front.

As for Arsenal, faith in the Gunners has dipped a little after three successive losses. A ropey Man Utd backline gives them a good chance to bounce back on Saturday lunchtime but then we also thought that might be the case with a supposedly ‘on the beach’ Southampton, so our money might be best invested elsewhere until Mikel Arteta’s troops are out of their funk.

We made it this far without mentioning our Bruno Guimaraes (£4.9m) pick in Gameweek 33 but the Brazilian and his Newcastle teammates are next away at Norwich, who are conceding at a rate of over two goals per match. Guimaraes ranks highly among his teammates for many of the key attacking stats, although this will be the third match that the Magpies have fulfilled in under a week.

GAMEWEEK 34 BUS TEAM

89 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BoroPhil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    hah, I was thinking whether Mane over Salah would be an option on WC. You'd have to be brave to do it.

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I think Im going to. Opens up options and Mane on fire, Mo labouring by his high standards. May back fire but need to take a few risks as chasing.

      Open Controls
      1. BoroPhil
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        yeah, I'm ahead in my MLs so not sure it's worth the risk - but it would free up some tempting cash. one worry would be how prone they are to rotation - does Mane start every game?

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Mo will start every game I reckon or at least get mins - PL will go to the wire - so if ahead, Id stick.

          Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Out of form Salah is better than in form Mane. I’d consider dropping to Jota/Diaz for what the funds could do elsewhere though

      Open Controls
  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Here it is.

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Wow

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is it your new jumper?

      Open Controls
    3. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Ah Chelsea article. You're a prophet!

      Open Controls
  3. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Play up CR7

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      The greatest player of all time. Legend for both my clubs

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        You only support the most successful teams?

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour ago

          Utd, Madrid and Plymouth. Don’t think Plymouth really supports your remit

          Open Controls
  4. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Hiya all... some early thoughts here with 2FT + 0.6ITB. BB the only chip left, team has struggled the last couple weeks...
    Cucho** Fraser Foden --> Mateta Mount Harrison (-4) look decent pre-GW34?
    ... shifts some deadwood and, while giving up Foden, gives some more DGWers for a later BB.

    Pope (Foster)
    James Cancelo Robertson Schar (Livramento)
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli (Fraser*)
    Kane Weghorst (Cucho**)

    Feedback much appreciated as always !

    Open Controls
  5. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    on paper james seems like a good pick for WC but realistically, how many games can we expect him to start between now and the end of the season.

    i think possibly both of GW 34, 35 could be a rest, 36 will most def be a single GW for him, 37 could be a bench and 38 a start. so thats 4 starts in the next 7 - is he really worth it over someone like laporte?

    same goes for barnes/madisson - great fixtures and doubles but again, 35 looks like a benching and 36 looks like a single for them.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      James probably starts most now. It's just the FA Cup he may be rested before. Good chance he, Havertz & Mount (maybe partly) get rests vs. Arsenal IMO.

      Open Controls
  6. Danstoke82
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Which combo should I go with if planning poss BB36, FH37?;

    A) Fofana, Jota, Havertz, Maddison
    B) Laporte, Son, Gordon, 6.3 MID

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
  7. Assisting the assister
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Lookman worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Major rotation risk, surely?

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        just now

        Why?

        Open Controls
    3. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Is Ait Nouri to Cancelo for -4 worth it, in order to play him over Weghorst (WOL)?

      No other City. Will wait until after midweek obv

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yep - I think that's worth a hit. Long term if not in the first week.

        Open Controls
    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      @City_Xtra reporting that Haaland > City is a done deal.

      Hard to think he won't be the most-owned player at the start of next season if that's the case.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          How quickly they forget Weghorst

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Weghorst to City a done deal, too, apparently...

            Open Controls
        • NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Just remember they reported the same thing last year with Ronaldo (as did a few outlets mind, but FWIR, they were even more sure)

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            For what it's worth, Fabrizio has retweeted this tweet again where he says City are pushing but the race is still open and Real Madrid are still in it

            https://mobile.twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1514361107879804937

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              aye - good points.

              i had thought that they were more reputable.

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I think they're more hopeful than anything with some things, they seem to retweet a lot of stuff from other sources so I think sometimes they jump the gun a bit with some reports that are more speculative than anything

                Open Controls
        • RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Absolute rubbish. He’s had his heart set on Utd for a long time

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Aye. He just loves Europa League.

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Oh snap!!!

                Open Controls
        • Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Saka and Martinelli to Mount and Haverts -4?

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
        • Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Captain for DGW34 a) havertz or b) James? Guess who is most likely to start both?

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Havertz for me.

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
          2. BUZZBOMB
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Havertz also for me. Got a feeling Kai will step up once again in the last few GWs.

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Ok cool ta

              Open Controls
          3. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            also Havertz for me. fwiw.

            Open Controls
        • RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          i'm trying to have more fun.

          Schmeichel
          TAA, Robertson, James*, Alonso*
          Fernandes*, Sancho*, Saka, Kulusevski, Martinelli
          Kane

          Foster, Schar, Broja, Greenwood
          1ft, 2.9itb, (1x FH - likely gw37)

          a/ Martinelli > Havertz/Mount (most safe, logical)
          b/ Kane + Martinelli > Werner + Mane/Jota/KDB (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            A probably mount

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Seems correct and also boring.
              Pretty tempted by Werner & KDB. KDB is my favorite - I love watching him and having him in fantasy.

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Think Kane to Werner bit risky

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  For sure. I'm around 190k - so either I take some risks and hope it pays off or just meander towards the end.
                  Kinda ok if I end up >250k even.

                  Open Controls
          2. jam
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I'd go B, it's a weird season so might as well have some fun.
            Maybe Werner is playing for a move.

            Open Controls
        • Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I know bit early but Bench order correct 1, amartey (AV) 2, Broja (bri) 3, odegaard (MU)? Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would reverse it

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Ok cool thanks

              Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            100% Odegaard number 1.
            Would want to start him - MU are hot garbage.

            Amartey/Broja I don't think it matters.

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        • Klip Klopp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I'm confused. Are their doubles in game week 34?

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Man u v Chelsea

            Open Controls
          2. Hy liverpool
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            No mate.. April fools

            Open Controls
        • JariL
          • 7 Years
          57 mins ago

          Which pair on WC (BB36 FH37)?

          A) Salah & Watkins

          B) Jota & Kane

          Open Controls
          1. jam
            • 12 Years
            20 mins ago

            I think you'll want Salah & Kane....

            Open Controls
            1. JariL
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              I think I'll sacrifice one of them to go heavy at the back + Mount, Havertz and Foden.

              Open Controls
              1. jam
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                Just tough to get 3 decent Forwards for BB without Kane. Much more choice in mids.

                Open Controls
                1. JariL
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yeah structure wise Kane makes sense. I'm considering 5-4-1 with Watkins, Pukki and Joao Pedro.

                  Open Controls
        • jam
          • 12 Years
          52 mins ago

          It's almost incomprehensible but I'm looking at Kane/Werner/Pukki for the next few weeks inc 36 BB. No confidence in any of them. I hope FF includes more current mids as forwards next year.

          Open Controls
          1. JabbaWookiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Sounds ok to me. That's the three I've got planned for my GW36 FH.

            Open Controls
            1. jam
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Crap though innit 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. JabbaWookiee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                From some angles. One thing I’ve learnt is that this game never ceases to surprise me

                Open Controls
        • Old Gregg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Mateta or Pukki?

          Open Controls
          1. jam
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            I'm going Pukki to Mateta wk 37

            Open Controls
          2. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Pukki

            Open Controls
          3. Old Gregg
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks both

            Open Controls
        • Muscout
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          James Rud Coady
          Salah Havertz Kul Saka Raph
          Kane Weg

          Foster Broja White Doherty 2.4itb

          1 FT, any suggestions? BB36, FH37

          Open Controls
          1. jam
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Get one of your BB players in for 36 - ditch Doherty or Broja?

            Open Controls
            1. Muscout
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              Makes sense. Better to focus on on 36 than try to get a United player for 34?

              Open Controls
              1. jam
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Choices are pretty thin on the ground! It would mean a hit to get a full team of DGW for 36, personally I can't see anyone worth it.
                And I'm a Utd fan 🙂

                Open Controls
        • Openboxman
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Right FH 34 for me.

          Heres what I have.

          Robbo - Matip - cancelo - James
          Mount - salah - son - Bruno
          Werner - Mateta

          Bench fodder.

          Any changes?

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            I'd add in a keeper for sure. especially on a FH.
            I'd want a piece of Man City attack on a WC.

            I'd maybe make these changes if it works out with money.
            Matip, Salah, Son > TAA, Jota, KDB

            Open Controls
            1. Openboxman
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Haha sorry gone for Sa as keeper!

              To be fair with those moves I can get Pukki as well.

              I like it. Thanks!

              Open Controls
        • JabbaWookiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Which trio for the run-in? (Will BB GW36)

          A) Salah, Kulusevski, Broja
          B) Jota, Mount, Werner

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            A) otherwise you will be scrambling to get Salah back if he hits a bit of form

            Open Controls
        • FredrikH
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          This a decent WC? BB36.

          Schmeichel Foster
          TAA Robbo Cancelo James Cash
          Salah Mount Havertz Elanga KDH
          Kane Pukki Dennis

          Open Controls
          1. JabbaWookiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Looks good. Take it you're 4-3-3?

            Open Controls
            1. FredrikH
              • 9 Years
              just now

              4-4-2 for 34 at least. Would bench Cash Dews Dennis this week.

              Open Controls
        • Kun Tozser
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          You think Ronaldo may have compassionate leave following his news?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            I think baby celebration after he scores is much more likely tbh...

            Open Controls
          2. lugs
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            tomorrow certainly, the weekend who knows

            Open Controls
          3. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            just now

            You'd imagine so, but people deal with grief in different ways so maybe he'd prefer to get back to football quick

            Open Controls
        • Champions League Varane
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          I’ve got Ronaldo Dalot Havertz and Rudiger

          Thoughts on.. Bruno and Barnes -> Sterling and Mount -4?

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            nah keep Bruno for his double, find another way to get Mount

            Open Controls
            1. Champions League Varane
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              I love Bruno but he’s quite literally a DM nowadays and has been terrible for a long long time. Not worth keeping imo

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Guessing you’re not a Utd fan but he’s an absolute legend. Got a lot of goals and assists since signing for us and his fifa stats are insane

                Open Controls
              2. lugs
                • 4 Years
                just now

                fair enough, Sterling has a high ceiling this week granted, but the worry is he might not even start where Bruno could punish severely with a dgw even if it seems unlikely atm

                Open Controls
        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thinking of getting Werner in for Lacazette but need to do Doherty to Anderson/ max 4.7 to fund which would be -4. Good moves or not for this team?

          Schmeichel
          James Anderson Cancelo Robertson
          Salah Havertz Saka Kulusevski
          Kane Werner

          Ramsdale Broja Gordon Digne

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.