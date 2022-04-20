395
Dugout Discussion April 20

Wednesday team news: Havertz and Martinelli subs as Rudiger misses out

395 Comments
Share

Four more Premier League fixtures take place this evening on the penultimate night of Double Gameweek 33.

Chelsea v Arsenal, Everton v Leicester City and Newcastle United v Crystal Palace all get underway at 19:45 BST, with Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion kicking off 15 minutes later.

Pep Guardiola has made six changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday, with many of the big guns returning.

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are all brought into the midfield, with Ederson and Aymeric Laporte recalled at the back.

Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Zack Steffen and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop to the bench, while Ruben Dias is once again a substitute.

Graham Potter has made two alterations to the Brighton side that prevailed in north London at the weekend, both of which are enforced.

Yves Bissouma is suspended and Leandro Trossard is absent from the matchday squad due to illness, so Solly March and Danny Welbeck come into the side.

Over in west London, Chelsea make four changes from their own cup semi-final.

In come Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Malang Sarr, as Kai Havertz and Jorginho drop to the bench. We knew that Mateo Kovacic would not be in the squad due to injury but Antonio Rudiger‘s absence has caught us on the hop – he is not involved due to a minor groin problem.

Opponents Arsenal make three changes from the defeat at Southampton, as Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding and Mohamed Elneny come in for the benched Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench after recovering from Covid-19.

The Leicester rotation continues on Merseyside as Brendan Rodgers makes seven changes following his side’s injury-time loss to Newcastle on Sunday, reverting to the bulk of the side that played in the Europa League last Thursday.

The back four are completely overhauled, while James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho are all reinstanted in attack.

Yerry Mina returns in place of Michael Keane as one of two changes for Everton but Frank Lampard has lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a quad muscle injury that could keep him out for 10-14 days. Demarai Gray steps in.

An unchanged Newcastle, still without the injured Ryan Fraser, take on a Crystal Palace side showing five changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Sunday.

Conor Gallagher, ineligible at Wembley, returns alongside Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard.

Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and James McArthur all drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Soares, Pepe, Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson, Hutchinson

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Doucouré, Gomes, Van de Beek, Alli, Rondón

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Mendy, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Ward, Justin, Söyüncü, Amartey, Albrighton, Pérez, Choudhury, Lookman, Daka, Lookman

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Kouyate, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Olise, Gallagher, Schlupp, Mitchell, Edouard, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, McArthur, Benteke

Man City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden.

Subs: Dias, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Welbeck.

Subs: Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Steele, McGill, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

395 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Any chance chabolah plays v WHu?

    Open Controls
    1. Hulk Smash
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Doubt it. Looks to be bottom of the pecking order.

      Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    HOLD wood and ASm

    Open Controls
  3. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gonna be tough to choose Chelsea players now. I'll get two out of Mount, Werner, Alonso and Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not Havertz?

      Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      James/Rudi, Mount, Kai/Timo for me, with left of slash my preference still pending developments in next 45 mins and then next 2 days.

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      just now

      im thinking havertz for sure and then 2 of Alonso, werner, mount and james

      Open Controls
  4. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone know if Mateta is warming up yet haha?

    Open Controls
  5. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    What happened to Maddison assist ?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      the nonexistent maddison assist?

      Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      There was none?

      Open Controls
  6. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kai inbound

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nope

      https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1516869777091960833?t=Y83PwNeZ_QnQ-FPDVjJpPw&s=19

      Open Controls
  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    nketiah goal

    Open Controls
  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    OMG nketiah.

    Open Controls
  9. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Eddie brace.

    Car crash from Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Same crash as Bruno?

      Open Controls
  10. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    What are Chelsea playing at

    Open Controls
  11. winchester
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Hey lads, have 2ft and 1.1m itb. FH&BB left. Bbgw36? What moves could be done here?

    dubravka
    taa cancelo targett rudiger*
    salah saka barnes mount*
    kane weghorst

    (ramsdale broja white ramsey)

    Open Controls
  12. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka nowhere to be found

    Open Controls
  13. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Deuloooooooo! Nketiah lad!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Woooo! I knew it! https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24898917

      Open Controls
  14. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    nketiah coming in for mateta on my wc

    Open Controls
  15. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Well Eddie what is this.., yesss

    Open Controls
  16. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea missing out on top 4 at this rate

    Open Controls
  17. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea look awful

    Open Controls
  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    *Checks Nketiah price*

    Open Controls
  19. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka nothing...

    Open Controls
  20. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Sunday league

    Open Controls
  21. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Nothing like a good game of pinball

    Open Controls
  22. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Forget about Chelsea defence on FH lol

    Open Controls
  23. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Please hold on Arsenal

    Open Controls
  24. Trent Robbo 66✅
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Justice for playong james cb

    Open Controls
  25. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Anyone buying that Bruno Fernandes fella?

    Up against these two defences...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.