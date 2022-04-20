Wednesday team news: Havertz and Martinelli subs as Rudiger misses out

Four more Premier League fixtures take place this evening on the penultimate night of Double Gameweek 33.

Chelsea v Arsenal, Everton v Leicester City and Newcastle United v Crystal Palace all get underway at 19:45 BST, with Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion kicking off 15 minutes later.

Pep Guardiola has made six changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday, with many of the big guns returning.

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are all brought into the midfield, with Ederson and Aymeric Laporte recalled at the back.

Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Zack Steffen and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop to the bench, while Ruben Dias is once again a substitute.

Graham Potter has made two alterations to the Brighton side that prevailed in north London at the weekend, both of which are enforced.

Yves Bissouma is suspended and Leandro Trossard is absent from the matchday squad due to illness, so Solly March and Danny Welbeck come into the side.

Over in west London, Chelsea make four changes from their own cup semi-final.

In come Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Malang Sarr, as Kai Havertz and Jorginho drop to the bench. We knew that Mateo Kovacic would not be in the squad due to injury but Antonio Rudiger‘s absence has caught us on the hop – he is not involved due to a minor groin problem.

Opponents Arsenal make three changes from the defeat at Southampton, as Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding and Mohamed Elneny come in for the benched Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench after recovering from Covid-19.

The Leicester rotation continues on Merseyside as Brendan Rodgers makes seven changes following his side’s injury-time loss to Newcastle on Sunday, reverting to the bulk of the side that played in the Europa League last Thursday.

The back four are completely overhauled, while James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho are all reinstanted in attack.

Yerry Mina returns in place of Michael Keane as one of two changes for Everton but Frank Lampard has lost Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a quad muscle injury that could keep him out for 10-14 days. Demarai Gray steps in.

An unchanged Newcastle, still without the injured Ryan Fraser, take on a Crystal Palace side showing five changes to the team that lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Sunday.

Conor Gallagher, ineligible at Wembley, returns alongside Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Michael Olise and Odsonne Edouard.

Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and James McArthur all drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Soares, Pepe, Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson, Hutchinson

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Doucouré, Gomes, Van de Beek, Alli, Rondón

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Mendy, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho

Subs: Ward, Justin, Söyüncü, Amartey, Albrighton, Pérez, Choudhury, Lookman, Daka, Lookman

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton, Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Kouyate, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Olise, Gallagher, Schlupp, Mitchell, Edouard, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, McArthur, Benteke

Man City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden.

Subs: Dias, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Welbeck.

Subs: Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Steele, McGill, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.

