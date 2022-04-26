78
Champions League April 26

UEFA Champions League Fantasy semi-finals first-leg preview

78 Comments
This week begins the penultimate stage of the UEFA Champions League, as England and Spain go head-to-head in both semi-finals.

On Tuesday, Manchester City host Real Madrid. Then, the following night, Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield.

Here is a quick look at this week’s best captaincy and differential options for UCL Fantasy.

Tuesday Captains

Real Madrid vs Chelsea highlight: Benzema header put Real Madrid ahead 5-4 on aggregate afta Werner, Rudiger and Mason Mount bin give Chelsea hope - BBC News Pidgin

Top Pick: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

On 39 club goals this season, Karim Benzema is putting himself as a contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or crown. Hat-tricks have helped eliminate both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the knockout stages and he comes up against a strong Man City defence that is picking up injuries at the wrong time.

Late decisions will be made over Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (muscle), whilst key man Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg.

Despite missing two penalties against Osasuna last week, Benzema has proved he’s a player for the big occasion and will relish the opportunity to do so again.

Differential Pick: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Owned by 12% of managers, Kevin De Bruyne has scored only once in this season’s competition but has four goals and four assists from his last six Premier League outings.

Expected to play as a false nine in this match, he’s another ‘big game’ player.

Wednesday Captains

Mohamed Salah silences doubters as new Liverpool talisman emerges - Liverpool Echo

Top Pick: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Similar to his domestic season, Mohamed Salah had – by his standards – been slightly out of form in recent European matches. However, a 19-point Fantasy Premier League (FPL) haul against Manchester United silenced any doubters and he’s backed to score against Villarreal.

Eight goals arrived in his first seven UCL outings but none in the three since. For Liverpool to reach their third final in five years, Salah needs to regain continental form.

Differential Pick: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Although neither pick is from Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be taking the Europa League holders lightly, having recently knocked out both Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Andrew Robertson is having an incredible season. He has only blanked twice during the last 18 league games. This includes 13 clean sheets, 12 goal involvements and six double-digit hauls. With 8% ownership in UCL Fantasy, he can repeat the goal and clean sheet from Sunday’s Merseyside derby.

Spot the Differential

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 10? 5

A selection of players with small ownership that can give your team a boost up the rankings.

  • Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool, 3%): With Joel Matip seemingly the domestic centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk, in Europe it’s been Ibrahima Konate. He brought in 18 Fantasy points from the quarter-finals against Benfica, having scored in both matches.
  • Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal, 9%): The former Bournemouth man has already scored six times in this Champions League campaign and has the third-most points of all remaining players.
  • Phil Foden (Man City, 8%): An unused substitute against Watford on Saturday, Foden is therefore likely to start Tuesday’s match.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

78 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    There's no way out of here

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Wernhole?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        K-hole

        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Haha

      2. NorCal Villan
          34 mins ago

          Momhole

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3Wvhet4Yl-Y

      3. NorCal Villan
          51 mins ago

          That’s not what the joker said to the thief

        • NorCal Villan
            23 mins ago

            Ain't but one way out baby, Lord I just can't go out the door

            https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihh_H5wHK-Q

        • Trent Robbo 66✅
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Rudiger and James back in full training

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Can't wait for a James 1 pointer from the bench on Thursday

        • Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          For GW36 only:

          A. Son + Pukki / Dennis
          B. Kane + Dewsbury-Hall
          C. Vardy + Raphinha / Kulu / Sarr
          D. Richarlison + Maddison / Coutinho / Raphinha / Kulu / Sarr

          If City double:

          E. KDB + Sargent
          F. Sterling + Dennis / Pukki
          G. Mahr / Fode / Bern / Gun + Richarlison
          H. Jesus + Maddison / Coutinho / Raphinha / Kulu / Sarr

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Holy moly. I spent way too long trying to post this. Turns out the autofilter doesn't like either:

            Mahr without the r
            or Fode without the e

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Mah

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Yeah, it's F.O.D., which apparently means foreign object debris

                1. NorCal Villan
                    12 mins ago

                    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cnaeIAEp2pU

            2. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Are you OK buddy?

          2. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Schmeichel
            Trent Cancelo Laporte Matip Alonso
            Salah Havertz Mount Martinelli
            Ronaldo

            Foster Pukki Dennis Gordon

            A) Ronaldo to Kane
            B) Roll transfer (and then do a double next week before the BB)
            C) Other?

            1. Not again Shirley
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Ronnie has Brentford at home. Not the hardest of matches. Granted Leicester should be decent match up for spurs too but not sure whether swap is worth it. Maybe bring in Son for spurs cover?

              1. gart888
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Problem is that I don't have the funds to do Son in without getting rid of Salah.

                I might sit on my hands for this week and if city DGW36 and/or Martinelli is benched again in 35 do something like Ronaldo+Martinelli for KDB+Nketiah

                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  I think having 2FT for 36 helps you better account for any injuries.

                  1. gart888
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Yeah, I'm inclined to agree with that. I guess I should also wait and see what happens tomorrow in the United Chelsea game. Ronaldo might score a brace and seem like a must hold, or he might get hurt and be a must sell.

          3. melvinmbabazi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Jesus and Modric or Vini and Foden?

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              V & F

          4. Openboxman
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Here's my Wildcard.
            WC 35 to attack the doubles in 36 and a FH in 37.

            Ramsdale
            Trent - robbo - cancelo - laporte
            Mount - son - salah - saka
            Werner - pukki

            Fodder bench with Davies and Gordon.

            1.2m itb

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              I would either go for 3 or 0 City, depending on whether they double in GW36. If we don't know, maybe push your luck, and go 0. Another Chelsea player would be good, maybe an Arsenal defender player (Tomi/Gabriel/Nketiah/ESR/Odegaard), or consider a punt on Vardy, Richarlison, or anyone else who's doubling for sure? Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester and Chelsea all have decent GW38s as well, to varying extents.

              1. Openboxman
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                I like it, yeah like that I will remove some city if they don't double in 36. If they do I have another draft with no robbo but with KDB

            2. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Looks good tbh

          5. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Need to upgrade Gelhart probably to Dennis (to line up with Pukki and Kane) for a 36BB. Which of these looks better?

            A. James -> Cash/Matip
            B. Saka -> Gordon/Ramsey
            C. Barnes -> Gordon/Ramsey

            1. Trent Robbo 66✅
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              B
              Saka dropping tonight

              Open Controls
              1. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Annoying, but will probably still hold until next week. Only A might be tight funds-wise so wouldn't do it on the basis of £

            2. Pipermaru
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              57 mins ago

              James to Cash would be my move.

            3. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              44 mins ago

              I like gelhardt

              1. A-L
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I beg your pardon!

            4. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              29 mins ago

              A

          6. Axel5000
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Do we know when citys finals fixture is getting added to the ticker/what would affect it?

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Don't know. I don't think there is any dependence from a schedule perspective. But there is some talk that City doubling in 36 may be perceived as unfair (https://mobile.twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1518380036344188928) and hence 37 could be back on cards.

              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                54 mins ago

                Seems like a very thin theory, although I hope for DGW 37, FH

                1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
                  • 7 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Yes, this is more a guy on Twitter waffling trying to stay relevant than anything of any weight. All we (and he) can do is wait for the announcement.

            2. gart888
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              The longer we wait, the more I think it will be 37.

              1. CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Citeh and Pool Premiership up for grabs in the same week? Irresistible for TV IMO

          7. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Quick 1st draft of FH36 team. Anyone seem too much of a rest risk here (except for Saka/Rudi)?

            Mendy
            Robertson Rudiger Gabriel [Lei def]
            Salah Mané Maddison Mount Saka
            Kane

            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              18 mins ago

              Mount? Maddison?

              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                What's the deal with Mount? Did I miss something?

                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Will he play both. With FA cup around

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                Trying to pick the Chelsea assets least likely to be rested on the Tuesday. Maddi maybe wait & see yeah

          8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            All good?

            Alisson
            TAA Robertson Laporte
            Salah Mane Mahrez Foden
            Diaz Benzema Vini

            Ulreich Coquelin Cancelo James

            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              21 mins ago

              Nah, missing Klinsmann and Maldini.

              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Hahaha!

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              All good. I'm on:

              Ederson
              Trent Robbo Laporte
              Salah Mané KDB Mahrez
              Benzema Vini Diaz
              (Estupinan, Danjuma, fodder)

          9. Bikerz
              45 mins ago

              Is it just me or does anyone else think Kulusevski's grip on the starting spot is loosening following some less than ideal performances especially with capable alternatives; Moura and Bergwin waiting in the wings?

            • Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
              • 7 Years
              41 mins ago

              CITY: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                29 mins ago

                About as expected, Stones being back is certainly timely

                Open Controls
                • 8 Years
                23 mins ago

                Cancelo?

                Open Controls
                1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
                  • 7 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Suspended

                2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                  • 8 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Suspended

                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Ah!

                3. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Rested?

              3. Little Red Lacazette
                • 5 Years
                19 mins ago

                Had forgotten about Stones since he got me 21 pts in a game last season.

                Open Controls
                1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                  • 10 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Haha, me too! I had him that week as well. Think it was first game of a DGW and didn't play or got 1 point in the next game 😀

                2. NorCal Villan
                    9 mins ago

                    Everybody must get Stones

                    Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Stones Dias double last year made my season just about. He was awesome.

              4. boc610
                • 10 Years
                18 mins ago

                LoL Jesus starts , new owners already bricking it

              5. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                17 mins ago

                UCL team locked in.

                Ederson, Lunin
                Alaba, Cancelo, Robertson, TAA, Laporte
                KDB(c1), Salah (c2), Mahrez, Danjuma, Capoue
                Vini Jnr, Jesus, Diaz

                Should be fun!

                Open Controls
                1. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I have 6 Liverpool players + 6 City players + Benzema + 2 who the f cares players

                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    I decided to swerve Benzema when I saw Jesus starting.

                    Have had Vini for a while. Most people are going to be pretty similar so hoping for some slight differentials where I can.

                2. Simon69
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Cancelo suspended bro

              6. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                17 mins ago

                Sterling not starting tonight = worth another week’s punt?

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  6 mins ago

                  100% it’ll be awesome or terrible. No I’m between.

                2. Scots Gooner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Never again

