Dugout Discussion April 30

Leeds v Man City team news: De Bruyne benched, Jesus starts again

105 Comments
After the omission of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Liverpool teamsheet in the lunchtime kick-off, there is another high-profile benching at Elland Road this evening.

Leeds United take on Manchester City in the 5.30pm kick-off and Pep Guardiola has left Kevin De Bruyne out of his starting XI, along with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

That trio are among five changes from the midweek win over Real Madrid.

Oleksandr Zinchenko drops to the bench along with De Bruyne, Bernardo and Mahrez, while John Stones misses out through injury.

In come Joao Cancelo (who was suspended in the Champions League), Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish.

Jesse Marsch has made three changes to his starting XI tonight and it’s a defensive-looking set-up, as Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk all come in for the hosts.

Dropping out are Diego Llorente, Mateusz Klich and Daniel James, so it’s possible that we might be seeing a five-man defence from the Whites.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, James, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Zinchenko, Steffen, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete-Tabu, McAtee.

  1. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Laporte to come off at HT?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd think so if not sooner. Didn't look good.

      Open Controls
  2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    So the safest City and Pool picks are Cancelo, Laporte, Ederson and Salah, TAA, Robertson?

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Robbo to get a rest on Tues or in the double??

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If KDB rested today has he good chance of playing both DGW36

      Open Controls
  3. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    "Robin Koch is willing and eager..." Lmao.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
        1 min ago

        Koch seems really excited

        Open Controls
      • AMBELLINA PRISE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Robin Koch is an arse, just like the majority of the leeds team. And their stupid fans as well who keep throwing stuff on the pitch.

        Open Controls
    2. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I usually don’t succumb but gonna find it really hard not to rage transfer Mateta out now, the useless get.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      What happened to Robbo's bonus?!

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Just checked wtf.

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Just read up on it - apparently the fpl intern added up wrong!

        Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It was taken away.

        Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why is there so much debris on the field an d sideline at Leeds?

      Looks like crumpled up banners or something

      Open Controls

