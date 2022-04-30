Leeds v Man City team news: De Bruyne benched, Jesus starts again

After the omission of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Liverpool teamsheet in the lunchtime kick-off, there is another high-profile benching at Elland Road this evening.

Leeds United take on Manchester City in the 5.30pm kick-off and Pep Guardiola has left Kevin De Bruyne out of his starting XI, along with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

That trio are among five changes from the midweek win over Real Madrid.

Oleksandr Zinchenko drops to the bench along with De Bruyne, Bernardo and Mahrez, while John Stones misses out through injury.

In come Joao Cancelo (who was suspended in the Champions League), Nathan Ake, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish.

Jesse Marsch has made three changes to his starting XI tonight and it’s a defensive-looking set-up, as Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk all come in for the hosts.

Dropping out are Diego Llorente, Mateusz Klich and Daniel James, so it’s possible that we might be seeing a five-man defence from the Whites.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, James, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Zinchenko, Steffen, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete-Tabu, McAtee.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT