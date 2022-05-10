Early team news and injury updates for FPL Double Gameweek 37

We’ve got the early team and injury news for all 19 Premier League clubs who are in action in Double Gameweek 37, a round-up that will also include the latest quotes from Tuesday’s pressers.

ARSENAL

Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) look set to miss the north London derby on Thursday and potentially the rest of the season but Mikel Arteta said he “thinks” Ben White (hamstring) will be back for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur, so the centre-half should be fit for Gameweek 37 barring any setback.

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard reported no fresh concerns ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool but Leon Bailey (ankle), Kortney Hause (abdomen) and Jacob Ramsey (groin) remained out of that match.

Ramsey has a “decent chance” of recovering for Gameweek 37, at least.

BRENTFORD

Saman Ghoddos (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Sergi Canos (hamstring), Zanka (muscle) and Frank Onyeka (ankle) were all on the sidelines for the win over Southampton. Pinnock and Canos could be back for Gameweek 37 and Ghoddos has had his protective boot removed but Zanka and Onyeka’s seasons are over.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) and Enock Mwepu (groin) are out for the season but Jeremy Sarmiento could be back in the running, as he is now past the 10-day prognosis for his “slight” hamstring injury.

BURNLEY

Ben Mee (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) won’t return for the weekend, while Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Matej Vydra (knee) have season-ending injuries.

Further news is awaited on James Tarkowski, who complained of hamstring tightness in Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa, while Jay Rodriguez was absent for the second week running with a similar problem.

CHELSEA

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) were again absent for the draw with Wolves, while N’Golo Kante and Jorginho were sidelined with minor injuries. Jorginho has since been sighted back in training and could return against Leeds on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Marcos Alonso‘s half-time withdrawal on Saturday was tactical in nature rather than injury-related, meanwhile, with Chelsea denying rumours of a bust-up between the pair.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira confirmed that Vicente Guaita missed the 1-0 win over Watford through an unspecified injury, while Marc Guehi‘s availability for Gameweek 37 is in some doubt after he limped off with an ankle injury. Media reports suggest he won’t be out for too long, however.

Nathan Ferguson (muscle/match fitness) won’t feature again this season.

EVERTON

Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) are out for the season, while a Gameweek 38 appearance is probably the best that Yerry Mina can hope for after he picked up a calf injury on Sunday.

Ben Godfrey (thigh) and Donny van de Beek (groin) could return for Gameweek 37, however, while Vitalii Mykolenko will be fit for the midweek clash with Watford after Frank Lampard confirmed that it was only cramp that forced him out of the win at Leicester.

LEEDS UNITED

Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) are out for the season but Patrick Bamford (foot) is scheduled to return to full training this week and should feature by Gameweek 38 if not this weekend.

Liam Cooper is expected to be back against Chelsea in midweek after minor knee troubles.

Luke Ayling will miss the run-in after his straight red card against Arsenal, however.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the long term, while Ricardo Pereira‘s season is also likely over after he missed the Everton game with an unspecified issue.

Brendan Rodgers was hopeful that James Maddison would recover from a hamstring issue to feature in Wednesday’s match against Norwich and was also optimistic that James Justin would be involved at some point in the final two Gameweeks despite a shoulder dislocation.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp had an almost fully-fit squad going into Tuesday’s match against Aston Villa, with Roberto Firmino on the cusp of a return from a foot injury.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City were hit by a triple defensive injury blow in the hours after the 5-0 win over Newcastle United, with Pep Guardiola confirming that Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (muscle) and Ruben Dias (muscle) were out for the season.

The City boss explained in the same update that Nathan Ake – an unused substitute on Sunday – was playing through an ankle niggle and may not feature against Wolves in midweek but could be back in the reckoning for Gameweeks 37 and 38.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) made their long-awaited returns from injury on Sunday, with Fabian Schar (ankle) joining them on the bench.

Ryan Fraser (hamstring) is touch and go to feature again in 2021/22, however, and the seasons of Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Joe Willock (knee) could be over after they suffered the recurrence of old injuries ahead of Gameweek 36.

NORWICH CITY

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (ankle/knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Christoph Zimmermann (hip), Kenny McLean (toe), Mathias Normann (thigh) and Josh Sargent (ankle) were all ruled out of Wednesday’s match against Leicester, although we haven’t got a timeframe on Zimmermann or Normann. The rest are likely out for the season.

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) is the only Southampton player on the sidelines at the time of writing: he was stretchered off in the two-all draw with Brighton and Hove Albion and has since been ruled out for the rest of 2022.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are out until the end of the season, while Sergio Reguilon also remains on the injury list, with groin pain putting paid to his involvement in the last two Gameweeks.

We haven’t yet got a timeframe on the Spaniard’s recovery.

WATFORD

Relegated Watford were without Imrân Louza (knee), Juraj Kucka (knee) and João Pedro (groin) for their final-nail-in-the-coffin defeat to Crystal Palace, with Tom Cleverley (unknown) and Samir (unknown) limping off later in the game. News is awaited on all five of those players.

Hassane Kamara was also sent off for two bookable offences and will miss the Hornets’ second Double Gameweek 36 fixture, at home to Everton, before returning on Sunday.

Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) was back on the grass ahead of that loss at Selhurst Park, with the hope being that he may be back in action before Gameweek 38.

WEST HAM UNITED

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) was the only West Ham player on the sidelines ahead of the thumping win at Norwich but the Hammers have three new concerns after Gameweek 36.

Michail Antonio (hip), Said Benrahma (ankle) and Craig Dawson (calf) all picked up injuries at Carrow Road but David Moyes was at least hopeful that the problems aren’t too serious.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Max Kilman (muscle) and Nelson Semedo (hamstring) are out until August, while Daniel Podence (toe) “still has some restrictions” despite a return to training and no date has been placed on his return.

