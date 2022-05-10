199
Team News May 10

Early team news and injury updates for FPL Double Gameweek 37

We’ve got the early team and injury news for all 19 Premier League clubs who are in action in Double Gameweek 37, a round-up that will also include the latest quotes from Tuesday’s pressers.

The Team News and Predicted Line-ups tab remains the most-visited page on the Fantasy Football Scout site even when the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is several days or weeks away, with the Injuries and Bans section not far behind.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday are where we get the bulk of our team news information and it’s after the Premier League managers have faced the media that we properly update the tab and finalise our predicted XIs. We also bring you a round-up of the pressers in article form on those days.

But given the aforementioned demand, and for those Fantasy managers thinking of making early transfers or wanting to hear the latest in advance of the end-of-the-week pressers, we’re posting this initial summary straight after the weekend’s action.

It’ll also be updated after the midweek Premier League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the press conference round-ups on Thursday and Friday superseding it.

ARSENAL

Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) look set to miss the north London derby on Thursday and potentially the rest of the season but Mikel Arteta said he “thinks” Ben White (hamstring) will be back for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur, so the centre-half should be fit for Gameweek 37 barring any setback.

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard reported no fresh concerns ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Liverpool but Leon Bailey (ankle), Kortney Hause (abdomen) and Jacob Ramsey (groin) remained out of that match.

Ramsey has a “decent chance” of recovering for Gameweek 37, at least.

BRENTFORD

Saman Ghoddos (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Sergi Canos (hamstring), Zanka (muscle) and Frank Onyeka (ankle) were all on the sidelines for the win over Southampton. Pinnock and Canos could be back for Gameweek 37 and Ghoddos has had his protective boot removed but Zanka and Onyeka’s seasons are over.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) and Enock Mwepu (groin) are out for the season but Jeremy Sarmiento could be back in the running, as he is now past the 10-day prognosis for his “slight” hamstring injury.

BURNLEY

Ben Mee (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) won’t return for the weekend, while Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Matej Vydra (knee) have season-ending injuries.

Further news is awaited on James Tarkowski, who complained of hamstring tightness in Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa, while Jay Rodriguez was absent for the second week running with a similar problem.

CHELSEA

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles/back) and Ben Chilwell (knee) were again absent for the draw with Wolves, while N’Golo Kante and Jorginho were sidelined with minor injuries. Jorginho has since been sighted back in training and could return against Leeds on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Marcos Alonso‘s half-time withdrawal on Saturday was tactical in nature rather than injury-related, meanwhile, with Chelsea denying rumours of a bust-up between the pair.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Patrick Vieira confirmed that Vicente Guaita missed the 1-0 win over Watford through an unspecified injury, while Marc Guehi‘s availability for Gameweek 37 is in some doubt after he limped off with an ankle injury. Media reports suggest he won’t be out for too long, however.

Nathan Ferguson (muscle/match fitness) won’t feature again this season.

EVERTON

Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) are out for the season, while a Gameweek 38 appearance is probably the best that Yerry Mina can hope for after he picked up a calf injury on Sunday.

Ben Godfrey (thigh) and Donny van de Beek (groin) could return for Gameweek 37, however, while Vitalii Mykolenko will be fit for the midweek clash with Watford after Frank Lampard confirmed that it was only cramp that forced him out of the win at Leicester.

LEEDS UNITED

Crysencio Summerville (ankle), Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee) and Tyler Roberts (hamstring) are out for the season but Patrick Bamford (foot) is scheduled to return to full training this week and should feature by Gameweek 38 if not this weekend.

Liam Cooper is expected to be back against Chelsea in midweek after minor knee troubles.

Luke Ayling will miss the run-in after his straight red card against Arsenal, however.

LEICESTER CITY

Wilfred Ndidi (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out for the long term, while Ricardo Pereira‘s season is also likely over after he missed the Everton game with an unspecified issue.

Brendan Rodgers was hopeful that James Maddison would recover from a hamstring issue to feature in Wednesday’s match against Norwich and was also optimistic that James Justin would be involved at some point in the final two Gameweeks despite a shoulder dislocation.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp had an almost fully-fit squad going into Tuesday’s match against Aston Villa, with Roberto Firmino on the cusp of a return from a foot injury.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City were hit by a triple defensive injury blow in the hours after the 5-0 win over Newcastle United, with Pep Guardiola confirming that Kyle Walker (ankle), John Stones (muscle) and Ruben Dias (muscle) were out for the season.

The City boss explained in the same update that Nathan Ake – an unused substitute on Sunday – was playing through an ankle niggle and may not feature against Wolves in midweek but could be back in the reckoning for Gameweeks 37 and 38.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) made their long-awaited returns from injury on Sunday, with Fabian Schar (ankle) joining them on the bench.

Ryan Fraser (hamstring) is touch and go to feature again in 2021/22, however, and the seasons of Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Joe Willock (knee) could be over after they suffered the recurrence of old injuries ahead of Gameweek 36.

NORWICH CITY

Ozan Kabak (hamstring), Adam Idah (ankle/knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Christoph Zimmermann (hip), Kenny McLean (toe), Mathias Normann (thigh) and Josh Sargent (ankle) were all ruled out of Wednesday’s match against Leicester, although we haven’t got a timeframe on Zimmermann or Normann. The rest are likely out for the season.

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) is the only Southampton player on the sidelines at the time of writing: he was stretchered off in the two-all draw with Brighton and Hove Albion and has since been ruled out for the rest of 2022.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are out until the end of the season, while Sergio Reguilon also remains on the injury list, with groin pain putting paid to his involvement in the last two Gameweeks.

We haven’t yet got a timeframe on the Spaniard’s recovery.

WATFORD

Relegated Watford were without Imrân Louza (knee), Juraj Kucka (knee) and João Pedro (groin) for their final-nail-in-the-coffin defeat to Crystal Palace, with Tom Cleverley (unknown) and Samir (unknown) limping off later in the game. News is awaited on all five of those players.

Hassane Kamara was also sent off for two bookable offences and will miss the Hornets’ second Double Gameweek 36 fixture, at home to Everton, before returning on Sunday.

Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) was back on the grass ahead of that loss at Selhurst Park, with the hope being that he may be back in action before Gameweek 38.

WEST HAM UNITED

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) was the only West Ham player on the sidelines ahead of the thumping win at Norwich but the Hammers have three new concerns after Gameweek 36.

Michail Antonio (hip), Said Benrahma (ankle) and Craig Dawson (calf) all picked up injuries at Carrow Road but David Moyes was at least hopeful that the problems aren’t too serious.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Max Kilman (muscle) and Nelson Semedo (hamstring) are out until August, while Daniel Podence (toe) “still has some restrictions” despite a return to training and no date has been placed on his return.

  1. Daniel Jebbison
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Is Mark's season considered a failure? What is the standard for a decent season?

    Open Controls
    1. Baron Saturday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      What's his current rank?

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        100k

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Perhaps by his standards since he's in the relegation zone of his ML, and I've roughly caught up to his rank in my 1st season of FPL while making a bunch of mistakes early on. But then its all about your own standards, right? I'm happy with 150k to start out with

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      He makes good decisions and has a clear sense of dynamics of advantages v teams. A blend of analytical judgment and real footballing insights.

      With 9 million players it's going to be tough being towards the top each year, especially with beginners luck a factor!!

      I'd say top 10k, top 50k and top 100k are all decent ranks. Obviously top 1k and top 100 are exceptional.

      Open Controls
      1. Baron Saturday
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours ago

        Yeah, well said, I agree on all those comments.

        We all have our own goals and standards. I'd expect someone like Mark to finish top 100k, but he takes risks, which can cost. And even top 100k is difficult these days.

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think by his standards and relative to his peers probably a disappointement, yeah.

      Open Controls
    5. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      A top 90k finish would put you in the top 1% of managers.

      If that isn't good enough for you, you might want to consider lowering your standards to something more realistic and healthy.

      Mark looks on target for top 1%, so I would say he's done incredibly well.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        This comment represents everything that is good about FPL and FFS. Well done, GB.

        Open Controls
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      He won't be happy with it but it's still a relatively decent season.

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    On WC, which def max 4.7m is best for GW38? Will be on bench for GW37

    A) Dier/Sessegnon/Royal
    B) Jansson
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sessegnon probs but Palace last conceded at home in February. Check out Andersen as the most secure option. Decent bench of course if needed in 37.

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Have Clyne in already - Anderson is a pesky 0.1m too expensive to replace. Not sure if Palace double up is the shout either

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Defo wouldn't double on a party atmosphere last day with Ron about

          Open Controls
    2. Sarri-ball
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ake? Hr might be more not 100%

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        4.7 on the nose. Need a nailed started tho

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Sessegnon

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Is he nailed for the season?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Should be. Article above says "no timeframe" for Reguilon's return

          Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Sess, he's been really good since Conte has joined

      Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is this the optimal team for fh37?? 10k now and want a little bit high

    Pickford
    Cancelo Taa Digne Cash
    Son Gordon/Zaha kdb Salah
    Richarlison Watkins

    Opinion?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      That looks awesome - can you afford it?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Yea and leave money itb

        Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Same as my team but couldn't afford Cancelo, replaced him by Laporte...

      Open Controls
  4. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    I now have Cancelo & Robbo on the bench, this doesn't seem right! FH 1st draft:

    Butland (Foster)
    Mykolenko / Digne / Clyne (Cancelo / Robbo)
    Zaha / Son / Salah / KDB / Gordon
    Watkins / Richarlison (Gelhardt)

    Open Controls
    1. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Aint no way I'd be bringing Robbo/Cancelo into my FH team and putting them on the bench haha

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I have 7.2m itb on my current draft. Could go with Kane 1st sub?!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Don't think I'll actually go with Watkins & Richarlison but stuck them for now since they'll probably get price rises. Look at this bench:
        Pickford
        Cash Digne Robbo Andersen
        KDB Son Jota Trossard Olise
        Watkins
        (Kane, Richarlison, Mykolenko)

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          What's your thinking on over FH37 being better than a FH38?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Nothing against it in theory, just that I dont see more than 1 change that I'd make to my team for FH38. I've got Son & Kane, Mané & KDB, James, Schmeichel has a good fixture... who else would I target?

            This GW isn't one I would have especially targeted to FH tbh, but I haven't needed the 2nd one really. And I think there's a small upside in replacing my double Chelsea defence this week with Cash & Digne, changing Schmeichel & perhaps also ducking out on City defence for 1 game.

            The draft above isn't exactly what I'll go with btw, its just set up to catch price rises in case I unexpectedly run close to budget

            Open Controls
    3. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'd bench Gordon for one of those two. If you can't squeeze the other in then downgrade and upgrade elsewhere

      Only thing I don't like about the Palace double up at the back is they'll essentially trade points with Watkins/Rich if one of them hauls

      Open Controls
  5. Lemongrab
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Fascinating one here for you all...

    Mykolenko or Gordon (on a fh)

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Myko

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Myko. He might bring along a clean sheet or 2 this week

      Open Controls
    3. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Ta both

      Open Controls
  6. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    What changes do you think I should make to this team for GW37

    Schmeichel Ramsdale

    Cancelo Rudiger Laporte White Castagne

    Salah Saka Gordon Kuluveski Barnes

    Pukki Dennis Kane

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    0.2 ITB 1FT No FH

    Open Controls
  7. DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Anyone know if Ait Nourri is now nailed?

    Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Would u FH this team ??
    Foster ( Dubravka)
    Cancelo Robbo Alonso ( White Schär )
    Saka Salah Son Diaz Maddison*
    Toney Richa* (Cucho)

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. PartyTime
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Salah mega haul needed tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Yup!

        Open Controls
      2. SonnyPikey
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          if he starts

          Open Controls
      3. tricpic
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Think I’m set on this:
        Pickford
        Cash TAA Laporte
        Son Zaha KDB Salah Gray
        Watkins Richarlison
        (Anderson first sub)

        Anything you’d change?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Don't fancy Gray too much, only one return since GW16

          Open Controls
      4. Casualspotted
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          People who buying Digne on FH deserve to be punished.

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Why is that?

            Open Controls
            1. Casualspotted
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Because he is terrible asset and fraud. I hope he gets RC or score own goal. Wouldnt be suprised if Young starts one game

                Open Controls
                1. Cheeky Onion
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Do you hate him bc he's French?

                  Open Controls
          2. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Draft chat:

            I'm in a draft league and looking to bring in Konsa for his DGW against Palace & Burnley.

            Current backline:

            Zinchenko Davies Mykolenko Coleman Andersen

            Who to take out? Thought about Zinchenko, considering the injuries to Dias, Stones & Walker - surely City will give up some goals?

            Thoughts?

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Davies

              Open Controls
              1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                With Spurs at home to Burnley in GW 37 it's tough.

                Open Controls
            2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Coleman

              Open Controls
              1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                With Everton having two home games against Brentford and Palace, that's a bold choice.

                Open Controls
          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Dennis is a DGW failure yet again.

            See Watford are bending over for Everton this match with the players they gave out.

            Open Controls
          4. Fergymac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Thoughts on this WC?

            Pickford
            Cancelo Laporte Robbo Digne
            KDB Mane Zaha Son
            Watkins Rich

            Bench: Gordon

            Open Controls
            1. Fergymac
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              FH I mean

              Open Controls
            2. SonnyPikey
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                template

                Open Controls
            3. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              If Vardy doesn't start tomorrow I may punt on him on FH but it means I can only have Salah from Liverpool, not sure it's worth it considering how bad Southampton have been. That being said I nearly feel like doing it just because I'm seeing basically the same team across the board and have next to no enjoyment in setting up my team this week with FH

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                FH in 38 then. Should be fun

                Open Controls
                1. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Already hit the button I'm afraid! I'm set up pretty well for 38 to be fair (triple City, Son+Kane, James v Watford, Toney v Leeds, etc.) it just looks like it'll be the same scores around for FHers this week!

                  Open Controls
                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 1 min ago

                    Ah how unlucky. I already planned my team to FH38 by having no Kane/Son this week,, but already with some 37 core players like Cash Watkins Zaha Gordon and a DGW keeper.

                    I think FH37 drafts are too template that non FHers can actually benefit from it.

                    Open Controls
              2. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                You see, Southampton are one of those teams who can pull it back together suddenly.

                Open Controls
                1. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Hmmm good point, they've had a few good performances v Liverpool too

                  Open Controls
                2. SonnyPikey
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    on the beach so no

                    Open Controls
                3. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  I know what you mean. I'm also looking hopefully at Leicester forwards. But there's a few differentials I have in mind already to give a little twist to the template (Olise, Trossard, Daka/Vardy, possibly even Firmino?)

                  Open Controls
                  1. NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours ago

                    Olise and Trossard are certainly very nice differentials, I actually had a bit of luck with both earlier this season so I wouldn't be fully against one of them, I just find Brighton are so hard to predict that I'm not sure I'd feel like taking that chance.

                    Open Controls
              3. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                Unpopular opinion: Burnley, despite losing their established centre backs, will make it tough for dejected Spurs. Pope masterclass incoming.

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  The reverse fixture was unwatchably dour

                  Open Controls
                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                    K wouldn't mind a repeat

                    Open Controls
                2. Pedaso Pirates
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  A 'dejected Spurs' lol. Wishful thinking?

                  Open Controls
                3. SonnyPikey
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    spurs will win

                    Open Controls
                  • Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Spurs have a lot to play for as well and Burnley attack has surprisingly been their strength in recent games not their defense.

                    I reckon it could be like 3-1 Spurs or smth like that.

                    Open Controls
                  • NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 55 mins ago

                    I can only see this if Spurs fail to beat Arsenal. I think if they beat Arsenal they'll be on a high after a very good performance at Anfield and knowing Arsenal have two tricky ties to get through. Newcastle are solid at home and will maybe be able to call on the likes of Trippier and Wilson to start, and then face Everton on the final day who will likely still need points

                    Open Controls
                4. Pedaso Pirates
                  • 8 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Does anyone know if my FT for this week will rollover given I am playing a FH? Or if I can use it now with GW38 in mind? Thanks.

                  Open Controls
                  1. SonnyPikey
                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                      it doesn't

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pedaso Pirates
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 53 mins ago

                        Thanks. Can I use my FT before playing a FH then?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Casualspotted
                            1 hour, 29 mins ago

                            you are playing 8 years and ask nonsense like that. No, you cant use your FT in same week you play FH

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pedaso Pirates
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              Do you really need to be such an arse about it?

                              Open Controls
                    • OptimusBlack
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      Predicted starting XI to face Aston Villa:

                      Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Jota, Diaz

                      https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1523955087172853762?t=h8eXbnASGQG8UGmlX9qwow&s=19

                      Open Controls
                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 3 mins ago

                        No Salah would be hilarious.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Casualspotted
                          2 hours, 2 mins ago

                          Dont have Salah but he will start tonight and he will be on the bench vs Soton probably. Expect MAne and Robbo to be benched and maybe Trent also

                          Open Controls
                        • NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 53 mins ago

                          Well this one is at least still a bit believable (unlike the ones we often see with something like VVD, Robbo, Salah, Mane all benched). I'd be surprised myself if Salah was benched but I suppose you couldn't say it'd be without precedent

                          Open Controls
                        • Rocket Raccoon
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          Son is 2 behind Salah for the Golden Boot. There's no way Salah is having a benching.

                          Open Controls
                      3. Casualspotted
                          2 hours, 25 mins ago

                          I think Foster also needs a rest !

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.