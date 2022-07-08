177
Sky Sports July 8

Sky Fantasy Football is live: What’s new for 2022/23

177 Comments
Share

Sky Fantasy Football has relaunched for 2022/23, so you can head over there now and begin picking your team – or teams plural, as Sky allows you to manage a second XI (and a third from January).

A whopping £50,000 is on offer to the game’s winner next season, with cash prizes of £5,000 and £1,000 dished out to those managers finishing in the other two podium places.

The fourth and fifth-placed managers are awarded games consoles, as are the highest-scoring Fantasy bosses of the month.

HOW DO I PLAY?

Sky Fantasy Football is live: What's new for 2022/23

Just like in Fantasy Premier League, managers select a team of players that will either earn attacking, defensive or bonus points in an attempt to score more than friends, colleagues and/or the rest of the world.

However, this is not a squad-based game: you simply choose a starting XI and do not have a bench.

We have already produced a beginner’s guide which delves deeper into the rules and scoring system – this can be accessed here.

JOIN OUR FFSCOUT MINI-LEAGUE

There are a number of different ways to compete against others in the Sky Sports game, one of which is a Free League.

We have already set up our annual, free-to-enter Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which you can enter by heading to the ‘Leagues’ tab and clicking ‘Join+’.

The full details are below:

League Name: FFScout
League Pin: 9236658

HOW FFSCOUT MEMBERSHIP CAN HELP

Our Premium Members Area Opta stats can help you identify players who will potentially benefit from the Sky Sports bonus on offer for saves, tackles, passes and shots on target.

Annual subscriptions are available for a discounted £2.49 a month, billed annually.

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2022/23

ONE OVERHAUL

Where FPL bosses effectively have three Wildcards to play due to the advent of unlimited transfers during the winter World Cup, Sky managers are going to have to think more longer-term.

Previously those playing Sky were allowed two Overhauls a season but this has been whittled down to one.

The Overhaul period will begin when the Premier League breaks for the World Cup and it will run until the domestic action resumes on December 26.

50 TRANSFERS

To help with that long-term planning, Sky have upped the free transfer allocation from 40 to 50 this season.

As was the case beforehand, a maximum of five can be used in one Gameweek (which run from Friday to Thursday as usual).

POSITIONAL RECLASSIFICATIONS

Previously Sky was very top-heavy in terms of player choice, with the majority of attacking options – such as Mohamed Salah – classified as forwards.

There’s been a revamp of the player classifications this time around, however, bringing it more in line with FPL.

Now only bona fide strikers like Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Erling Haaland are forwards, with Salah, Son Heung-min et al reclassified as midfielders.

NO MAN OF THE MATCH?

Conspicuous by its absence in the scoring section of the rules page was the ‘Man of the Match’ bonus, which has presumedly been scrapped for the new season.

177 Comments Post a Comment
  1. P-P-A-P
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Didn't realise Mings was 4.5.
    Good value on the bench, but how about getting more value on the pitch.
    4th defender instead of Neto ?

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reply fail. Sorry.

      Open Controls
  2. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Ederson
    TAA James Perisic Trippier
    Salah Diaz Neto
    Haaland Jesus Wilson

    4 Neco Andreas 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Not seeing many with 3 up front.
      Interested in seeing how Newcastle get on.

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Could Swap Jesus/Wislon to another mid but see Wilson as the best 7.5 pick and Jesus could hit the ground running

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      i dont understand the love for neto but what do I know 🙂

      nice enough team

      careful ederson doesnt block a 3rd city option

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        liked what I saw in 20/21 when everyone had Podence, hoping for another option at that price point tho

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          what about fornals?

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Would rather Benrahma for 0.5 more.
            Gordon my favourite of the 5.5s

            Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    reckon fornals will get some game time? cheers

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yeah but patchy, rotates with Benrahma I think

      Open Controls
  4. DelPiero10
      34 mins ago

      "Bored, think I'll give the fixtures another looking over and have a play around with player combinations"...

      Over 2hrs later and the bloody tracker is revamped and now I've built a rough transfer/captain guide right up to the World Cup. That got out of hand but one thing that's making me both laugh and shite my pants at the same time is that there are only two gwks of that run of 16 where Salah is in my squad let alone captain. wtf is that all about. Three premium looks almost essential from gwk17 though. Again, wtf.

      That's enough FF for a week or so. Good luck.

      Open Controls
    • Joyce1998
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Fill the missing spaces Cheers

      A- Cout, Tomi, Jesus - play 3,5,2
      Or
      B- Maddy, Robbo, Greenwood - play 4,5,1

      Mendy, Cab
      Taa, Cancelo, Trippier ( Mings,,,,,,,)
      Diaz, Neto, Bruno, KDB,,,,,,,,,
      Kane,,,,,,,,

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        A because I wouldn’t ever want 2 x 4.5 fwds

        Open Controls
    • SkyHigh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Initial draft:

      Mendy
      TAA-Cancelo-Botman-Tomi
      Salah-L Díaz-Kulu-Neto
      Haaland-Jesus

      Bench:
      Begović-Castagne-Greenwood-Andreas

      Probably having Kane in GW1 in place of Haaland. If Chelsea defnc is going to be wk then Mendy will have decent saves or else CS. Castagne and Botman will be rotated. Andreas at Fulham looks decent budget mid, covering Neto.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pretty good, I would swap Castagne to a 4.0 def and upgrade Neto to Martinelli

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      After much tinkering I’m back at my very first original draft, good sign I guess

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Was the sign for a roundabout?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Was a no entry sign, so had to reverse all the way back 😉

          Open Controls
    • yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      thoughts on first draft?

      Mendy (Forster)
      TAA - Robbo - Chilwell - Cancelo - Dias
      Diaz - Kulu - Bowen (4.5, 4.5)
      Haaland - Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Like the Bowen pick, Ramsdale over Mendy and James over Dias for me.
        Love the rest despite no Salah

        Open Controls
        1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          yeh I thought about James but didn’t want triple chelsea defense. Ramsdale is a good suggestion though thank you!

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah makes more saves too generally, should be similar clean sheet record

            Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just watched a compilation of Mitrovic’s 43 goals last season, what an animal….

      Open Controls
    • Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Was just about to get some sleep and stop tinkering for a bit;

      Mendy
      TAA Cancelo Digne Tomi
      Salah Diaz Maddy Neto
      Jesus Haaland

      Fodder, Neco, Andreas, Greenwood

      Then just as I was signing off I notice 10 of my starting XI are playing away gw1 and stressing again lol. Ah well perhaps inspiration will occur in my dreams ....

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.