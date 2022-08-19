219
Captain Sensible August 19

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 3?

219 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have plenty of choice for the Gameweek 3 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 3 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 3 team news: Live updates from Klopp, Pep, Tuchel and more

THE CAPTAIN POLL

In the closest captain poll of the season so far, Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is the current leader, with 32.5% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Just behind in second is Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m), who is backed by a mite under 30%, ahead of his away tie against Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland (£11.7m) occupies third place with just over 12%, followed by Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Son Heung-min (£12.0m), with a little further back.

THE CANDIDATES

MOHAMED SALAH

Mohamed Salah endured a frustrating night against Crystal Palace and produced a below-par performance short of the expected gold standard. Liverpool’s Premier League challenge has stuttered with two consecutive draws and a lack of fluency in attack as the Reds adjust their playstyle to accommodate Darwin Nunez (£9.0m).

The Uruguayan, dismissed for violent conduct, will serve a three-match Premier League ban which ironically could strengthen Salah’s captaincy credentials for Gameweek 3. Across the opening two rounds, Nunez ranks best among all outfield players in the division for goal attempts (nine) and big chances total (five) despite playing just 96 minutes. 

The underlying data suggests that Salah has turned provider, ranking second among all outfield players for chances created (nine) after two Gameweeks. Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) should help rather than hinder Salah’s output if he recovers from a knock to deputise for Nunez. 

SalahNunez
Mins18096
Goals11
Assists11
FPL points147
Mins per FPL point12.914.3
Non-pen xG0.721.25
xA0.490.19

Liverpool travel to face Manchester United in Gameweek 3 who have endured a chaotic start to the season with consecutive defeats to Brighton and Brentford, respectively. The Red Devils rank joint-worst for goals conceded (six), clean sheets (zero), and lead the division for defensive errors (three) over the first two matches. 

Erik ten Hag’s intention to play out from the back has suffered early setbacks and Liverpool’s high press will provide an unwelcome acid test. Furthermore, Salah boasts a strong recent record against Manchester United notching five goals in last season’s Premier League matches. 

Above: Goal attempts conceded by Manchester United over the last two matches. 

GABRIEL JESUS

Hibbo I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy, to help you make better transfers. #FPL Freelancer. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783” Follow him on Twitter

219 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Londongeezaa
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    What have they done to the app?

    Colours are horrid 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bit like the online site, colours to bright for me !

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think the update is really nice, however it is quite bright, I agree.

      Annoyingly, FFS, FPL and more websites don't seem to understand the need for a "night" / "dark" mode anymore.

      Open Controls
  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain Salah or Jesus?

    Start Ward or Sanchez?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ward. West Ham v Brighton hasn't seen a clean sheet in the PL since 2018.

      Open Controls
  3. Would Ed Woodward
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need a good differential, do you think Gundogan will still be starting when City are home to Southampton in GW10?

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think he's a fantastic differential, especially if you can't stretch to Foden. I have a team below where I can get him in, but it means Sanchez over Ederson or Mendy which is triple CHE defence.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Lol, no one can answer, not even Pep. But if you're willing to take the risk now, then yeah he could be a very rewarding differential

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Do you realise we struggle to predict Man City line-up correctly on the match day, let alone 7 gameweeks ahead? :mrgreen:

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Absolutely. We don't even know if Bilva will stay or go, which would affect the situation come GW10.

        Open Controls
  4. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    So pulled the trigger on my wildcard, hoped to catch some price rise & fall profit. So far, no joy. I have a few options, curious to everyone's thoughts please;

    XXX, Ward
    Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, James, Cucu
    Diaz, Martinelli, Andreas, XXX, XXX
    Haaland, Jesus, XXX

    A) Ederson | Kulu | 4.8 | Toney = 1st Sub Strong, 2nd/3rd subs
    B) Ederson | Kulu | Zaha | 4.8 = 1st Sub Strong, 2nd/3rd subs
    C) Ederson | Kulu | 4.5 | 4.5 = 2.8 ITB sets up for easy rotation, all bench less than 4.5M
    D) Sanchez | KDB | 4.4 | 4.5 = All bench less than 4.5M
    E) Sanchez | Son | 4.5 | 4.5 = All bench less than 4.5M
    F) Sanchez | Foden | Kulu | 4.5 = 1st Sub Strong, 2nd/3rd subs less than 4.5M
    G) Mendy | Gundo | Kulu | 4.5 = 1st Sub Strong, 2nd/3rd subs less than 4.5M (3x CHE defence)

    As you can tell, I'm pretty set on big at the back, so it's just whether I go 5-3-2 or 5-2-3 right now. Open to conversations about ideas. REALLY REALLY not on the Salah band wagon so if that's all you're going to comment on, move along.

    I'm leaning towards A the most, then C, then G, but curious your thoughts. Happy to go with a bit more risk this season too hence no Salah and just think it's mental my entire starting XI is a team full of players from last seasons top 5 (could've been top 4 if I went Saka over Kulu, lol!)

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wouldn't go double Liverpool defence

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pick a letter, then if I downgrade Trent/Robbo > ? who do I then upgrade?

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Downgrade Robbo. Get double City defence. D.

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Funny enough Son is one of the reasons I wildcarded. Captained GW1, blanked GW2. However, I will have made a touch of profit on him if I do go back to him (KDB placeholder right now, given he rose and Son was due a drop).

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      This is really hard. D or F maybe.

      Open Controls
  5. Orion
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Final cut for my WC team… Help lads…

    A) Salah & KDB
    B) KDB & Haaland
    C) Haaland & Salah

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      B if you have Diaz. B in general as I'm anti-Salah this year.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      C for now. I also don't see Salah as a long-term hold but would get him for this little phase with Firmino up front & mun, BOU etc.

      Open Controls
    5. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Willdo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Newcastle and Howe have a terrible record against the big 6 especially City.

    I've triple Captained De Bruyne, pray for me.

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good pick

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good luck, I think it's a great shout.

      Open Controls
      1. Willdo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, go well both of you chaps!

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Haaland captain here, so may your KDB assist my main man! 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Best two defences this season. Could be a tight one.

      Open Controls
  7. Dacra
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah + Kdb WC team?

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Cancelo - Zinchenko - Cucu - Neco/Patterson
    Salah - Kdb - Martinelli (Andreas, Lavia)
    Jesus - Haaland - Toney

    0.1 itb

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Could do with some Spurs coverage

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Toney > 4.5 & Neco/Patterson > James?

      Open Controls
  8. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Rash an Bailey out
    Martinelli an gross in
    Rash was a bad punt over martinelli from gw1 !

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Time to rectify that error

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sure was

        Open Controls
  9. fakelund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you start:

    a) Sanchez (WHU a)
    or
    b) Ward (SOU h)

    Open Controls
    1. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A just for me.

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might give Ward my first start

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B.

      Brighton v West Ham hasn't had a clean sheet between them in the PL since 2018.

      Open Controls
    4. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A. No goals for West Ham so far

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You watch last nights game though? We're finding our rhythm and the boys are hungry.

        Open Controls
  10. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Last decision on WC

    Gundo and Kane
    or
    KDB and Toney?

    Ta

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A risk with wildcarding so early is we don't know if Bilva stays or not. If you think he will, that should deter getting in the gundog.

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Interested to see the rest of this team now.

      I'd love to say Gundo & Kane because I think Gundo could be a huge differential and Toney trolled me too much last year, but think KDB & Toney is the safer option.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Raya Ward
        TAA Cancelo James Neco Patterson
        Diaz Eze Martinelli Dasilva xxxx
        Jesus Haaland xxxx

        Open Controls
    3. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd go KDB & Toney

      Open Controls
    4. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A, Kane looking to get in form for WC

      Open Controls
    5. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B imo

      Open Controls
  11. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Ramsdale
    Taa james cancelo neco
    Salah (c) Diaz martinelli gross
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward trippier andreas archer

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Samey, but solid

      Open Controls
    2. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yup, all set

      Open Controls
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No Spurs dangerous but g2g

      Open Controls
  12. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Cheers

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.