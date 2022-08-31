206
Champions League August 31

UCL Fantasy 2022/23 is live – start picking your team now

206 Comments
The group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) kicks off on September 6, just after Gameweek 6 in Fantasy Premier League – and the official Fantasy game for Europe’s premier club competition is now live (official game app here).

You can launch in right now to start your team tinkering, as unlimited transfers are allowed before play starts.

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

We’ll be bringing you more content on this game than ever before, with best player guides, team reveals and a ‘how to play’ to come over the next week and regular articles to follow when the action commences.

There is also lots more UCL Fantasy content over on our sister website, Fantasy Football Community.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

While you’ll automatically be competing among a worldwide userbase in the main overall rankings, we’ll also be running an official FFScout UCL League this season.

Click here to sign up and enter the following pin: 75L4Q5EA10

BRIEF ‘HOW TO PLAY’

To summarise the game in one sentence: UCL Fantasy managers get €100m to spend on a squad of 15 players, who earn points based on their on-field performances in the Champions League.

Anyone who has played Fantasy Premier League will have no trouble picking the game up, as many of the rules are exactly the same or very similar:

  • An initial budget of €100m
  • Pick a squad of 15 players
  • No more than three players from each club (that threshold rises once the knockout stages begin)
  • Select a starting XI in a valid formation for every ‘matchday’ (the UCL equivalent of a ‘Gameweek’, which incorporates both the Tuesday and Wednesday fixtures)
  • Select a captain who earns double points
  • Make free transfers between matchdays

Those are the fundamentals but there are one or two quirks of the game that require a bit of explaining, which we will cover in our forthcoming ‘How to Play’ guide.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

The group stage draw was made last week, with the fixture schedule being announced on Saturday morning (all times in CET):

Matchday 1 fixtures

6 September
Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (18:45)
Dortmund vs Copenhagen (18:45)
Salzburg vs AC Milan (21:00)
Celtic vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Leipzig vs Shakhtar (21:00)
Sevilla vs Man City (21:00)
Paris vs Juventus (21:00)
Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)

7 September
Ajax vs Rangers (18:45)
Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Napoli vs Liverpool (21:00)
Atlético vs Porto (21:00)
Club Brugge vs Leverkusen (21:00)
Barcelona vs Plzeň (21:00)
Inter vs Bayern (21:00)
﻿Tottenham vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 2 fixtures

13 September
Plzeň vs Inter (18:45)
Sporting CP vs Tottenham (18:45)
Liverpool vs Ajax (21:00)
Rangers vs Napoli (21:00)
Porto vs Club Brugge (21:00)
Leverkusen vs Atlético (21:00)
Bayern vs Barcelona (21:00)
Marseille vs Frankfurt (21:00)

14 September
AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)
Shakhtar vs Celtic (18:45)
Chelsea vs Salzburg (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig (21:00)
Man City vs Dortmund (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Sevilla (21:00)
Juventus vs Benfica (21:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (21:00)

Matchday 3 fixtures

4 October
Bayern vs Plzeň (18:45)
Marseille vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Liverpool vs Rangers (21:00)
Ajax vs Napoli (21:00)
Porto vs Leverkusen (21:00)
Club Brugge vs Atlético (21:00)
Inter vs Barcelona (21:00)
Frankfurt vs Tottenham (21:00)

5 October
Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)
Leipzig vs Celtic (18:45)
Chelsea vs AC Milan (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (21:00)
Man City vs Copenhagen (21:00)
Sevilla vs Dortmund (21:00)
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)
Benfica vs Paris (21:00)

Matchday 4 fixtures

11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (18:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (18:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (21:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (21:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (21:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (21:00)
Paris vs Benfica (21:00)

12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (18:45)
Atlético vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (21:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (21:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (21:00)
Plzeň vs Bayern (21:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 5 fixtures

25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (18:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (18:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (21:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (21:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (21:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (21:00)

26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (18:45)
Inter vs Plzeň (18:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (21:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (21:00)
Atlético vs Leverkusen (21:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (21:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (21:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 6 fixtures

1 November
Porto vs Atlético (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzeň vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (18:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (18:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (21:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (21:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (21:00)
Juventus vs Paris (21:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (21:00)

  1. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Thinking about Rodrigo, Robertson and Archer to Aaronsen, Neco and Darwin, but only 1 FT. Could do Rodrigo to Aaronsen this GW and -4 next GW (0.4 itb). Would give me a bench problem and no Mitro:

    Sanchez Iversen
    TAA Cancelo James Saliba Neco
    Salah Martinelli Aaronsen Andreas Lavia
    Håland Jesus Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel Jebbison
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I am tempted by Darwin too, but will monitor Klopp quotes closely

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Me and Jota could take some minutes from him.

        Open Controls
  2. Deul0fail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Sad about being bottomed but not worthy of a repost 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Your bottom is definitely not worth a repost.

      Open Controls
      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Prefer to be the top, but beggars can't be choosers ya know

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Try

      Open Controls
      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        You watching the rugby?

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Take solace in my lonely upvote

      Open Controls
  3. Daniel Jebbison
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any early team news or rumors ?

    Open Controls
    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      No Zinchenko on the bus it seems

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      All sorts of CHE and MU moves.

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Are most people put off by Kane’s price? Not seeing much mention of him.

    Open Controls
    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yeah if he was 6.5 I'd probably bring him in.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      His demeanour puts me off more than his price tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        What bothers you about his demeanour?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          47 mins ago

          Being unfair really.
          It's the way he talks, not very inspiring rather sluggish.

          Open Controls
    3. PogChamp
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Being outshone by Haaland is my guess. His worse season is 17 goals so been in my squad since GW1.

      Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Most people have Salah Jesus. I'm on Kane Sterling to not have the same boring team as everyone else.

      Open Controls
      1. C_G
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have KDB(C), Diaz and Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nice

          Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Haven't been too impressed with Spurs so far. Started with Son but obviously didn't work out. Prefer Haaland & KDB as captains for now

      Open Controls
  5. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    If my team gets through tonight unscathed, I’ve a benching headache next gw for sure. Any thoughts? Doubt Haaland or Gundogan play

    Sanchez
    Trent, Cucerella, Estupinan
    Sterling, Gundogan, Martinelli, Harrison
    Haaland, Kane, Jesus

    Iversen, Williams, Gabriel, Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Looks about right. I'd consider Neco over Estupidnan, but not sure

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        54 mins ago

        Yeah, considering him over Cucurella also

        Open Controls
      2. C_G
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        I have KDB(C), Diaz and Kane

        Open Controls
        1. snow pea in repose
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Same

          Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    James and Archer to Fofana and Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Don't sell James

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No other way to get Mitro?

      Open Controls
  7. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Easy rotation will sort that out for you.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Reply to paqueta

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thanks Andy. Likely it will. Almost hoping 20m of players get rotated so I’m not looking at bench points lol (Andreas and Estupinan on bench this week)

        Open Controls
  8. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I need a series of miracles tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I need one, another Salah blank

      Open Controls
    2. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I got ya https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3032278/?ref_=kw_li_tt

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Life saver, all I need to do now is grab myself nice pick n mix.

        Open Controls
  9. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    James sick and Robertson and Håland rest-risk in my team. Happy my bench is ok: Andreas 6 and Lavia 6.

    Open Controls
  10. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    New advert ....I mean article...

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/31/get-involved-with-the-free-to-play-fanslide-game-this-midweek/

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      😆 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nailed it

      Open Controls
  11. Shoot
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    GTG for GW6?

    Zinchenko + Rodrigo > Fofana + Zaha

    Sanchez - (Ward)
    TAA - Cancelo - James - FOFANA - (Neco)
    Salah - Martinelli - Kulu - ZAHA - (Andreas)
    Haaland - Jesus - (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
  12. Mike2795647
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this potential WC team welcome

    Ramsdale (Ward)
    Perisic / Saliba / Trent / Walker (Williams)
    Martinelli / Gross / Zaha / Salah (Andreas)
    Haaland / Kane (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Dennis System
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Makes you wonder what the pre wc team looks like

      Open Controls
      1. Mike2795647
        • 8 Years
        just now

        On paper it’s not to bad (imo), Jesus instead of Haaland, Rodrigo instead of Zaha and Cucarella, Robbo and Cancelo instead of Perisci, Saliba and Walker

        Just trying to fit Kane and Haaland in

        Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Would not be putting Ramsdale in a team. Pope or Henderson more points

      Open Controls
      1. Mike2795647
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good call, had a rethink and now down to Sanchez or Hendetson, with Saliba, Trent, Walker, Perisic and Fofana in defence

        Open Controls
  13. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I’d like to hear how many folks are considering Haaland>Kane(c) if Haaland starts tonight followed by a WC

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      No. Why? CL rotation not confined to Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mitro and Toney it is.

        Open Controls
  14. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    MY GW 6 Team

    Still got 1.4 itb and 1 FT

    Ramsdale - Ward
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Trippier - Neco
    Salah - Gundogan - Martinelli - Dasilva - Andreas
    Haaland - Jesus - Archer

    Think my first priority is to search a replacement for Dasilva?

    Open Controls

