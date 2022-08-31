UCL Fantasy 2022/23 is live – start picking your team now

The group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) kicks off on September 6, just after Gameweek 6 in Fantasy Premier League – and the official Fantasy game for Europe’s premier club competition is now live (official game app here).

You can launch in right now to start your team tinkering, as unlimited transfers are allowed before play starts.

We’ll be bringing you more content on this game than ever before, with best player guides, team reveals and a ‘how to play’ to come over the next week and regular articles to follow when the action commences.

There is also lots more UCL Fantasy content over on our sister website, Fantasy Football Community.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

While you’ll automatically be competing among a worldwide userbase in the main overall rankings, we’ll also be running an official FFScout UCL League this season.

Click here to sign up and enter the following pin: 75L4Q5EA10

BRIEF ‘HOW TO PLAY’

To summarise the game in one sentence: UCL Fantasy managers get €100m to spend on a squad of 15 players, who earn points based on their on-field performances in the Champions League.

Anyone who has played Fantasy Premier League will have no trouble picking the game up, as many of the rules are exactly the same or very similar:

An initial budget of €100m

Pick a squad of 15 players

No more than three players from each club (that threshold rises once the knockout stages begin)

Select a starting XI in a valid formation for every ‘matchday’ (the UCL equivalent of a ‘Gameweek’, which incorporates both the Tuesday and Wednesday fixtures)

Select a captain who earns double points

Make free transfers between matchdays

Those are the fundamentals but there are one or two quirks of the game that require a bit of explaining, which we will cover in our forthcoming ‘How to Play’ guide.

GROUP STAGE DRAW

The group stage draw was made last week, with the fixture schedule being announced on Saturday morning (all times in CET):

Matchday 1 fixtures

6 September

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (18:45)

Dortmund vs Copenhagen (18:45)

Salzburg vs AC Milan (21:00)

Celtic vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Leipzig vs Shakhtar (21:00)

Sevilla vs Man City (21:00)

Paris vs Juventus (21:00)

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)

7 September

Ajax vs Rangers (18:45)

Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Napoli vs Liverpool (21:00)

Atlético vs Porto (21:00)

Club Brugge vs Leverkusen (21:00)

Barcelona vs Plzeň (21:00)

Inter vs Bayern (21:00)

﻿Tottenham vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 2 fixtures

13 September

Plzeň vs Inter (18:45)

Sporting CP vs Tottenham (18:45)

Liverpool vs Ajax (21:00)

Rangers vs Napoli (21:00)

Porto vs Club Brugge (21:00)

Leverkusen vs Atlético (21:00)

Bayern vs Barcelona (21:00)

Marseille vs Frankfurt (21:00)

14 September

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)

Shakhtar vs Celtic (18:45)

Chelsea vs Salzburg (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (21:00)

Man City vs Dortmund (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Sevilla (21:00)

Juventus vs Benfica (21:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (21:00)

Matchday 3 fixtures

4 October

Bayern vs Plzeň (18:45)

Marseille vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Liverpool vs Rangers (21:00)

Ajax vs Napoli (21:00)

Porto vs Leverkusen (21:00)

Club Brugge vs Atlético (21:00)

Inter vs Barcelona (21:00)

Frankfurt vs Tottenham (21:00)

5 October

Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)

Leipzig vs Celtic (18:45)

Chelsea vs AC Milan (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (21:00)

Man City vs Copenhagen (21:00)

Sevilla vs Dortmund (21:00)

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)

Benfica vs Paris (21:00)

Matchday 4 fixtures

11 October

Copenhagen vs Man City (18:45)

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (18:45)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (21:00)

AC Milan vs Chelsea (21:00)

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Celtic vs Leipzig (21:00)

Dortmund vs Sevilla (21:00)

Paris vs Benfica (21:00)

12 October

Napoli vs Ajax (18:45)

Atlético vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Rangers vs Liverpool (21:00)

Leverkusen vs Porto (21:00)

Barcelona vs Inter (21:00)

Plzeň vs Bayern (21:00)

Tottenham vs Frankfurt (21:00)

Sporting CP vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 5 fixtures

25 October

Salzburg vs Chelsea (18:45)

Sevilla vs Copenhagen (18:45)

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (21:00)

Celtic vs Shakhtar (21:00)

Leipzig vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Dortmund vs Man City (21:00)

Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)

Benfica vs Juventus (21:00)

26 October

Club Brugge vs Porto (18:45)

Inter vs Plzeň (18:45)

Napoli vs Rangers (21:00)

Ajax vs Liverpool (21:00)

Atlético vs Leverkusen (21:00)

Barcelona vs Bayern (21:00)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP (21:00)

Frankfurt vs Marseille (21:00)

Matchday 6 fixtures

1 November

Porto vs Atlético (18:45)

Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)

Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)

Bayern vs Inter (21:00)

Plzeň vs Barcelona (21:00)

Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)

Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

2 November

Real Madrid vs Celtic (18:45)

Shakhtar vs Leipzig (18:45)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (21:00)

AC Milan vs Salzburg (21:00)

Man City vs Sevilla (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Dortmund (21:00)

Juventus vs Paris (21:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (21:00)