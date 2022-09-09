Gameweek 7 fixtures postponed

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the Premier League have opted to postpone all of the top-flight fixtures in Gameweek 7.

An announcement on Gameweek 8 will, the Premier League effectively said, be provided “in due course”.

If next week’s fixtures are also called off, domestic football won’t resume until the start of October as an international break takes place later this month.

A statement from the Premier League read:

At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game. Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. “As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. “This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.” Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR FPL MANAGERS?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have yet to confirm how this will affect Fantasy managers.

When we last had a suspension of play, back in the Covid-affected latter part of 2019/20, FPL opted to let the original Gameweek deadlines stay as they were, despite the lack of matches.

So the Gameweek 7 deadline could still pass at 11:00 BST on Saturday 10 September based on that past precedent, with any transfers already made or Wildcards already deployed unable to be cancelled.

The fixtures have already all been removed from Gameweek 7 on the FPL site, with the deadline still in place, so this might well again be their approach.

When we get an official announcement from FPL, we’ll post it here.

More to follow