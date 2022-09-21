62
Chip Strategy September 21

Gameweeks 9 v 13: When is the best time to play the FPL Wildcard?

Gameweek 8 was the busiest week for Wildcard deployment in 2022/23 so far.

Over 650,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers activated it, taking total usage of the chip to around 27%.

But for the rest of us with the Wildcard still intact, when is the best time to use it?

Nearly half of the responders in our early poll say Gameweek 9 and many of those will have already hit the ‘activate’ button.

Just under a quarter of you say that they are undecided, however, so we’ll run through the pros and cons of two of the Gameweeks that many others are considering: Gameweeks 9 and 13.

This article is built on the excellent groundwork laid by Pras in pre-season, who shared his thoughts on potential Wildcard windows before a ball had even been kicked in early August – and many of his arguments for and against are as valid then as they are now.

GAMEWEEK 9

FIXTURES SORTED BY DIFFICULTY (‘EASIEST’ FIRST)

GAMEWEEK 9 WILDCARD: PROS

  • Revisit Gameweek 8 blankers: Six Premier League teams were without a fixture in Gameweek 8 and you may have transferred out some of their players simply in order to get a competitive starting XI. If sold, the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Reece James (£6.0m) could be immediately brought back in at the drop of a hat, with Chelsea, in particular, now enjoying a mostly favourable run of fixtures up until the World Cup hiatus.
  • Negotiate Blank Gameweek 12: A Blank Gameweek 12 is looming for both Arsenal and Manchester City, so using a Wildcard now can help plan for that postponement. Many of us may own six players between the two clubs and so now, especially with Arsenal’s trickier Gameweek 9-10 fixtures, might be a good opportunity to reduce the representation from one or both clubs.
  • Fixture swings: One of the key motivational factors for any Wildcard window is fixture swings, and there are lots of those as we head into October. The fixture schedules of Leicester City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are all suddenly a sea of blue, while many of the teams we previously targeted, such as Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool, have some trickier tests in the short term especially.
  • Improve team value?: One nice by-product of a Wildcard in an international window is that it gives you two weeks to make incremental team value increases, rather than the usual one. If you hop on James Maddison (£7.9m) now and he rises twice over the international break, for example, you’ve increased your spending power by £0.1m. We really have to temper expectations on this front, however, as there are usually fewer double price-risers than you might imagine in a fortnight such as this.
  • More time to take effect: “Never judge a Wildcard on one Gameweek”, the old mantra goes, and by using the chip now you are giving yourself a full eight Gameweeks for your carefully constructed squad to deliver on its promise and negate any unforeseen bad luck/variance you might get in one round of matches. By leaving it later, say until Gameweek 13, you’re relying on the overhauled XV to hit the ground running and prosper in a shorter space of time.
  • React to international break injuries: Prepare for a deluge of yellow flags and withdrawals over the next fortnight; some of the injuries might even be genuine. Yes, it’s the first international break of the season and the last one before the World Cup, so you can probably expect to see lots of strong-looking sides named as nations gear up for Qatar 2022. The European countries are in UEFA Nations League action, too, so the extra competitive edge may lead to a small rise in injuries, especially if there are fewer in-game rests and less rotation.

GAMEWEEK 9 WILDCARD: CONS

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

  1. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Trying to shape my WC, ain’t that core kinda looking boring?

    X/3.9
    Cancelo/James/Trippier/Neco/3.9
    Maddison/Zaha/X/X/Pereira
    Haaland/Mitro/Toney

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Very similar to my WC (nor surprising). I am giving serious thought to going with Solanke over Isak. Bournemouth top the fixtures chart (above) and thinking that 1.4m saved could be well invested elsewhere

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I would be tempted by Solanke but at the same time it looks like a huge car crash.

    2. Bluetiger1
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Not knowing how much money you have for a keeper or midfielder?

        Defender - 3.9m non playing I feel good to have squad that will play especially with the WC.
        Possible Patterson (Eve) 4.1m or Emerson (West Ham) 4.0m?

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Trying to get as much cash as I can for the starting XI so can have one not playing. Like 24.7 left to spend on three.

        2. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I agree with this, Paterson would be my pick. Also think Ward is worth the extra 0.1…ok he’s been piss poor but he’s getting regular games and Leicester have a good run of fixtures.

      • Thinkering like a Boss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        add more budget and get emerson/neco/patterson

    3. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      First WC draft, thoughts and opinions grateful appreciated

      Pope/ward
      James Cancello Trippier Paterson Neco
      KDB Maddison Zaha Martineli Pereira
      Haaland Isak Mitrovic

      Many may advise selling Martineli but bought at 6m so reluctant to cash in.
      Also Isak may change to Toney or Solanke.

      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Looks good. I'm on WC and will keep Martinelli. I'll have Maddison and Zaha too so can't really do anything with the Martinelli spot. There are no other options around the 6M range.

        I'm actually thinking of going TAA over Cancelo.

        1. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I’m waiting until after gw12 before I jump back on to Liverpool assets. Money itb allows an easy upgrade options if they start hauling.
          Thanks for the feedback

      2. EL_FENOMENO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Identical to everyone else.

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yeah but I’m really learning that it is tough to find something more refreshing and reasonable at the same time.

        2. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Lol yes, this is true

        3. EL_FENOMENO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          You can go Salah/Son, Trent over Kdb, Cancelo/James. Solanke up top. Different GK. There are many things you can do to differentiate slightly at the very least

          1. JELLYFISH
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Money itb allows James > TAA anyway so worth considering.
            On Pope currently to catch any price rises but could become Guaita. Agree re Solanke.

      3. Bluetiger1
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          GW9 - On paper Jellyfish looks ok my only concern is with a wc - gw12 fixture Arsenal v Man City game off

          Your wildcard selection if keeping Martineli / (x1) Arsenal) & (x3) Man City four players
          missing nice you finalise your wc team without having to change too much within a couple of gws.

          This season I'm finding the hardest ever with so many similar teams, IB & the World Cup mid-season but looking forward at the challenge...

          1. JELLYFISH
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yep valid points there. I was intending swapping KDB either out for Salah or Son gw12 and using my bench for cover.

            Open Controls
            1. Bluetiger1
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Good thought - I'm still undecided as having similar issues with too many Arsenal/City players in my current squad

        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Great article, thanks.

        • Thinkering like a Boss
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Thoughts on my Wildcard?

          Iversen
          James TAA Cancelo
          Salah Zaha Maddison Martinelli
          Haaland Mitrovic, Solanke

          Guaita | Trippier, Andreas, Patterson

          1. Bluetiger1
              36 mins ago

              Keeper - I would start with Guaita over Iversen as Crystal Palace have favourable fixtures GW10 to GW14

              Otherwise a good team - only decision possible if keeping Salah & hoping he hits form & utilising his money within your squad

            • JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              31 mins ago

              Decent team, like it. What he said re Guaita…

            • RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Good just need a Patterson replacement it seems

          2. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Really good article Neal, thank you.

          3. Jimmers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Patterson injured playing for Scotland

          4. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Nathan Patterson (EVE) just picked up an injury in the Scotland vs. Ukariane Nations League match.

            Ankle issue, maybe affected elsewhere too.

            Tried to stand up on it after getting checked, had to lay back down on the grass as couldn't manage.

            Not a high priority transfer at all & rest of break to monitor but FYI...

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Subbed, lying off the pitch. Stretcher carrying him off. Obviously no way to tell how serious just yet.

            2. Thinkering like a Boss
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              neco here we go 🙁

            3. Jimmers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Being carried away on a stretcher off the pitch

            4. No Need
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              So thats Isak and him aleady after gw8 wc and weve not even started yet

            5. Bluetiger1
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Possible if playing any WC wait until after the IB to see who is fit/available/on form

              • Athletico Underachieving
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Urgh. Really want rid of Neco and he was the obvious go to…

              • JELLYFISH
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Time to reassess my wc then

              • Deul0fail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                47 mins ago

                Could be the reason I wildcard GW13 instead of 15. Need him to cover off GW12 if delaying the chip.

            6. SirWenger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Isak and Patterson injured. WC8 guys in deep mud

              1. Old Man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                11 mins ago

                Don't have Isak and Patterson can sit on the bench while he recovers. Mud? You have a strange definition.

              2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                I WCed in GW8, and I have neither

                1. SirWenger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Lucky you

            7. brianutd-why always we? 20
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Brilliant article well done

            8. Echoes
              • 2 Years
              1 hour ago

              Wish Patterson a speedy recovery.

              Mings a decent replacement on the WC for 0.2 more?

              1. JELLYFISH
                • 10 Years
                55 mins ago

                Could be decent value, he’s been solid at the back these last few games. Kamara injury a slight concern although Luiz will likely fill in at CDM

                1. Echoes
                  • 2 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Yeah, apart from the freak opening day loss to Bournemouth, they haven't been too bad. Will keep my eyes on Mings as the 4th/5th def alongside Neco if Patterson is out long term.

              2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                46 mins ago

                No

                1. Echoes
                  • 2 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  Any options you'd suggest around that price point for a 4th/5th defender?

                  1. Pipermaru
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    I went with Jonny for 4.4 in WC gw8.

                  2. Fish up a tree
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Geuhi or a punt on Justin

            9. Echoes
              • 2 Years
              47 mins ago

              International friendlies/Nations league need to be thrown into the bin imo. It's nothing more than a cesspit for injuries and more accumulated fatigue for the players in an already packed schedule.

            10. wulfrunian
              • 5 Years
              38 mins ago

              Former Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke midfielder, Charlie Adam, has announced his retirement from football.

              1. wulfrunian
                • 5 Years
                25 mins ago

                https://youtu.be/WJIvSyrH4Ng

              2. Not again Shirley
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                I thought you were gonna say he was dead as surely retired long ago!

              3. ‘Tis the Season
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Such a loss for football and Scotland

            11. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              Nice article. Would you WC this? 1FT, 1.2m ITB. Seems like the possible best option for me but my squad isn’t too bad.

              Ward 
              TAA, Tripps, James, Cancelo 
              KDB, Gordon, Martinelli
               Haaland, Mitro, Jesus
              (Sanchez, Andreas, Neco, Gross)

              Would likely pick up a better keeper, Zaha, Maddison, Toney and Salah.

            12. Eleven Hag
              • 5 Years
              34 mins ago

              Martinelli ➡ Maddison (-4)

              Y/N??

              Ederson
              Cancelo James Trippier
              Sterling Diaz Bowen Maddison
              Haaland Mitro Toney
              - Saliba Andreas NWilliams

              1. Not again Shirley
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Is Martinelli injured?

                1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Difficult fixtures + blank

            13. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              26 mins ago

              reposting this WC - think it's super fun and a little different.
              I'm unlikely to pull the trigger and instead wait for gw13, but maybe maybe

              Pope
              Trippier, Digne, James, Cucurella (4.0)
              KDB, Salah, Foden, (Andreas, 4.3)
              Haaland, Mitrovic, Solanke

              Leaves 0.1 itb for me.
              Foden > Zaha in gw10.

              Maybe a better way to spread out the Digne, Cucurella money to get the 4.0 defender up to a 4.5...rotate 2 out of the 3 of them.

              1. EffPeeEll
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                I suggest you view the front page regarding Digne ffs

                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  oh cheers - i assumed it was a fake international break injury. not a real one.

                  moving him to someone else is easy enough.

            14. tim
              • 13 Years
              18 mins ago

              Will Walker start or best replacement under 5mil?

              Have Neco Saliba and Patterson.

            15. JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Exact funds to do this

              Guaita Ward
              James TAA Cancelo Tripier Neco
              KDB Zaha Maddison Martinelli Pereira
              Haaland Toney Solanke

              Thoughts?

            16. DennisTheMenace
                9 mins ago

                I am currently starting KWP and will likely play just this week and maybe a few other like GW12

                Keep KWP or use FT to get patterson or any sub-5m defender? (They would have to be able to start this week)

              • It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Toney(c). Who’s with me?

