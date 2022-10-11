The early team and injury news for FPL Gameweek 11

From Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) to Luis Diaz (£8.0m), we’re rounding up what we know on the team news front ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-match press conferences that will take place up and down the country later in the week will supersede this piece and help finalise our predicted line-ups but in the meantime, this article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight.

It will be updated through the week, too, after we’ve had more press conferences and action at home and abroad.

BRENTFORD V BRIGHTON

Long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) remains sidelined for Brighton, while this week brought some shock news when it was announced that Enock Mwepu would have to retire with immediate effect on medical grounds.

We haven’t got a timeframe on the recoveries of Christian Norgaard (Achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (ankle/foot) and Pontus Jansson (hamstring), all of whom sat out the thrashing at Newcastle.

LEICESTER V C PALACE

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) remain out but Papy Mendy (knee) could be back for the trip to Bournemouth and Timothy Castagne (eye) wasn’t thought to be too badly injured in Gameweek 10.

Nathaniel Clyne (ankle) and James McArthur (groin) remain on the sidelines for the trip to Leicester, while it remains to be seen just how match-fit Nathan Ferguson (foot) and Jack Butland (hand) are after their recent returns to training. We’ve not had an update on Chris Richards since he pulled out of international duty in late-September with an unspecified issue

FULHAM V BOURNEMOUTH

Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to be assessed after struggling to shake off a knock he picked up over the international break, while Kenny Tete (unspecified) may be nearing a comeback after returning to training last week. Nathaniel Chalobah (suspended) and Manor Solomon (knee) are out, while Layvin Kurzawa (calf) and Willian (calf) are major doubts.

“Let’s see, day by day. We expected him to be with us but unfortunately the last two days he didn’t feel so well. We have to keep checking him, assessing him, to see when he can start working with the team again.” – Marco Silva speaking about the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic on Sunday

Junior Stanislas (muscle), Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out for the Cherries but Joe Rothwell (thigh) and Ben Pearson (knee) have been back in training recently, so could return from lengthy lay-offs at Fulham.

WOLVES V NOTTM FOREST

Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) are on the injury list and Nathan Collins is still suspended but Ruben Neves returns from a one-match ban and Boubacar Traore (illness) could be back for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Omar Richards (leg), Moussa Niakhate (muscle) and Jack Colback (back) were all again absent from Monday’s draw with Aston Villa but there no other known injury concerns for Forest at the time of writing.

SPURS V EVERTON

Emerson Royal continues to serve a three-match ban and Lucas Moura (tendon) will remain sidelined for some time, while the visit of Everton is expected to come too soon for Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring). Harry Kane picked up a knock in the win over Brighton last weekend but the player himself wasn’t overly concerned after full-time and we’ll likely get an update on him from Antonio Conte on Tuesday.

“It’s just a knock, I think. He’s obviously gone full power for the shot there and I’ve just managed to get in front of him. A sore one but they are definitely worth it when you win the game for sure. “I’m feeling good, a lot of games coming thick and fast. We’ve got the Champions League again in midweek, we’ve just got to recover well and the whole squad’s got to be ready to play and just keep battling out the games.” – Harry Kane, speaking on Saturday

Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee) and Ben Godfrey (leg) are all on the sidelines ahead of the trip to Spurs, while Anthony Gordon serves a one-match ban. Mason Holgate (knee) and Yerry Mina (ankle) could come into contention after returning to training.

ASTON VILLA V CHELSEA

Diego Carlos (Achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Lucas Digne (knee) and Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) are all out of the clash with Chelsea, while it remains to be seen if Leon Bailey is anywhere near full fitness after a “small muscle injury” ruled him out of Gameweek 10.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante (hamstring/match fitness) and Wesley Fofana (knee) will both miss the trip to Villa, while it remains to be seen if Hakim Ziyech recovers from the illness that led to him missing the Champions League tie against AC Milan in midweek.

LEEDS V ARSENAL

Adam Forshaw (ankle), Leo Hjelde (appendix), Stuart Dallas (knee) and Archie Gray (toe) are all on the injury list ahead of the visit of Arsenal but Luis Sinisterra returns after serving a one-match ban and 00 should be fit after missing the defeat to Crystal Palace as a precaution.

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) remain out, while further word is awaited on Oleksandr Zinchenko after he missed the win over Liverpool with a calf problem.

MAN UTD V NEWCASTLE

Further news is awaited on the back injury that Anthony Martial sustained in Sunday’s win over Everton and indeed on the latest condition of Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified) and Donny van de Beek (muscle), all of whom sat out Gameweek 10. Scott McTominay is suspended and Brandon Williams (unspecified) is a long-term absentee.

Karl Darlow (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) and Alexander Isak (ankle) all missed the win over Brentford, with the latter’s return date still unknown as the Newcastle medical team are holding him back from anything more strenuous than running at present. Shelvey is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a medium-term lay-off but this game may still come too soon. Allan Saint-Maximin returned to fitness as a substitute in Gameweek 10.

SOUTHAMPTON V WEST HAM

Tino Livramento (knee) is out until 2023 but Romeo Lavia (muscle) shouldn’t be too far away from a return, with the original six-week timeframe of recovery now just about up.

Nayef Aguerd (ankle) is still a little way from a playing comeback but Maxwel Cornet (calf) could potentially be available after being ruled out only for “days” last Friday.

LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY

Arthur Melo (muscle), Naby Keita (muscle) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) are all out of the Manchester City game, with Luis Diaz set to join them on the sidelines until December after sustaining a knee injury in Gameweek 10.

Assessment continues on Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) amid reports that he is a major doubt for the City game, while it remains to be seen if Andrew Robertson (knee) is anywhere near a playing comeback after his recent absence; the Scot was “running” as of last week but not training fully.

Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Kyle Walker (groin) and John Stones (hamstring) sat out the win over Southampton and all three of those players were still sidelined for the midweek Champions League tie against FC Copenhagen. Only Stones has a chance of recovering for the Liverpool game on Sunday.