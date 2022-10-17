The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

With the Gameweek 12 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) already upon us, we’re bringing you a mini-update of the Watchlist as we again run through who we think are the best medium-term targets.

We’re only looking at the next five Gameweeks in this piece, as FPL managers will all be handed unlimited transfers over the World Cup break and there is no need to plan beyond Gameweek 16 at present.

Fixtures, form and value are all considered in our below rankings, which look set to be more widely revamped in the lead-up to Gameweek 13 when Arsenal and Manchester City players return to action.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

In our Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, the usual focus is on the next four to six Gameweeks.

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but allowances are sometimes made for players coming back from injury. In this update, we’ve taken average scores from Gameweek 9 onwards.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

The top six goalkeepers in our Watchlist all banked clean sheets in Gameweek 11 and have some decent fixtures still to come, so there’s unsurprisingly little change above.

Alisson (£5.4m) rejoins the party lower down the list: he’s Rate My Team’s highest projected scorer in not just the upcoming Gameweek but also all the way through to the World Cup. There’s still a healthy amount of scepticism over whether Liverpool’s defence really has rediscovered its past form after Sunday’s clean sheet, while – as is the case Ederson (£5.5m) at Manchester City – there is a definite question to be asked over whether the Brazilian forms part of any FPL manager’s ideal Liverpool double-up/triple-up.

Fixtures couldn’t breed form for Bernd Leno (£4.5m), with the two goals conceded to xG-averse Bournemouth the final straw. Despite a trio of decent matches still to come, Leno drops out of our Watchlist with Fulham bottom of the table for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2022/23.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.