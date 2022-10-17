194
Watchlist October 17

The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

194 Comments
With the Gameweek 12 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) already upon us, we’re bringing you a mini-update of the Watchlist as we again run through who we think are the best medium-term targets.

We’re only looking at the next five Gameweeks in this piece, as FPL managers will all be handed unlimited transfers over the World Cup break and there is no need to plan beyond Gameweek 16 at present.

Fixtures, form and value are all considered in our below rankings, which look set to be more widely revamped in the lead-up to Gameweek 13 when Arsenal and Manchester City players return to action.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

FPL Gameweek 9: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics 15

In our Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, the usual focus is on the next four to six Gameweeks.

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but allowances are sometimes made for players coming back from injury. In this update, we’ve taken average scores from Gameweek 9 onwards.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

The top six goalkeepers in our Watchlist all banked clean sheets in Gameweek 11 and have some decent fixtures still to come, so there’s unsurprisingly little change above.

Alisson (£5.4m) rejoins the party lower down the list: he’s Rate My Team’s highest projected scorer in not just the upcoming Gameweek but also all the way through to the World Cup. There’s still a healthy amount of scepticism over whether Liverpool’s defence really has rediscovered its past form after Sunday’s clean sheet, while – as is the case Ederson (£5.5m) at Manchester City – there is a definite question to be asked over whether the Brazilian forms part of any FPL manager’s ideal Liverpool double-up/triple-up.

Fixtures couldn’t breed form for Bernd Leno (£4.5m), with the two goals conceded to xG-averse Bournemouth the final straw. Despite a trio of decent matches still to come, Leno drops out of our Watchlist with Fulham bottom of the table for expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2022/23.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

194 Comments Post a Comment
  1. InsertPunHere
    21 mins ago

    Who to captain?

    Pope
    Trippier Dunk Neco
    Son Mount Zaha Rashford Andreas
    Firmino Toney

    Open Controls
    1. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Think I might go with Trippier

      Open Controls
    3. GoonSquad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Son, Trippier VC

      Open Controls
  2. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bottomed..

    GW 13-16

    A) Saka

    B) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      A, penalties swings it in his direction for me

      Open Controls
      1. POGBAZOOKA06
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Even with Foden having 3 of next 4 at home?

        Saka has 1 of next 4 at home.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Go with gut, I'll be both from gw13 so haven't got that headache

          Open Controls
    3. JJO
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Foden for me, better fixtures and better team
      Although pens are nice bonus for Saka

      Open Controls
    4. GoonSquad
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      No reason not to have both at 7.9 and 8.3.

      Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Worth considering Wilson over Toney on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. GoonSquad
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      When is Isak back?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Boxing day, maby

        Open Controls
  4. Ribus
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Kdb > Salah (c) for -4
    B) play Neco

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. JJO
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. King Prawn
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Considering transferring KDB to Salah for a -4. Considering I can only field 9 players next week as it stands, do you fellas it’s worth it or is KDB the better long term prospect?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Do it imo

      Open Controls
    2. The Wayfarer
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think it's worth it for this GW, then you can reassess. I do like the look of Salah's fixtures and his playing more centrally.

      Open Controls
      1. JJO
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Exactly this

        Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    WC :

    1. Robbo Trossard
    2. Trent Almirion

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
    2. JJO
      • 10 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  7. JJO
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you do Zouma to Gomez for -4?
    Only worth it of Zouma is still ill, right?

    Open Controls
    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your team

      Open Controls
      1. JJO
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thats my 10 place / player this gw
        Have 4 ManCity / Ars that i will keep

        Open Controls
        1. JJO
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          *10th

          Open Controls
          1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Then do it I gues

            Open Controls
            1. JJO
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Thanks Mo

              Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Blimey took -8 and still have n williams and dasilva in starting 11...red arrow incoming

    Open Controls
    1. GoonSquad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Right captain will cure all ills.

      Open Controls
  9. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    ITB: 0.9
    1FT

    Guaita
    Trippier | Guehi | Dunk | Neco
    Mount | Maddison | KDB | Andreas
    Toney | Mitro

    GK: Iversen | Haaland | Martinelli | Cancelo

    GW12: KDB + Maddison > Salah + Trossard (-4)
    GW13: Trossard > Foden

    Thoughts on this?

    Open Controls
    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes I would make that move

      Open Controls
    2. JJO
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looks fine

      Open Controls
  10. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    I am looking at this move for -8 !!!...
    Maddison, James, Zaha. OUT for.
    Salah, Guhei, 4.5 ( mid ) but would keep till GW16.....Yes or No ??

    Open Controls
  11. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is Neco still first choice, or has Aurier pushed him out?

    Open Controls
    1. JJO
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Aurier will probably start this next match, if thats what you are asking

      Open Controls
      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I thought he was an injury doubt.

        Open Controls
        1. JJO
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Sorry, guess i missed that info completely

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Aurier is facing a late fitness test for tomorrow, muscle injury supposedly. Long term I think Aurier is preferred

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Aurier is crocked, again.

      Open Controls
    4. Patron
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think Neco starts this one, since Aurier had muscle injury and wasn’t even in the squad. I’m guessing he’s starting on the bench at best. Muscle injuries are tricky as I heard multiple times.

      Open Controls
  12. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Bruno G? Everton at home, and then can be stashed on the bench until fixtures get good

    Is he back to playing the box to box role?

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      just now

      both he and Almiron are suitable one game punts at home with their raucous support

      Open Controls
  13. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Don't have either but who would you prioritise for GW13, Martinelli or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      9 mins ago

      Probably Saka. Added bonus of being on pens

      Open Controls
    2. JJO
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably Saka because of penalties

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martinelli & then both when the World Cup Wildcard is live.

      Open Controls
    5. GoonSquad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Looking to get both and ditch Jesus so 3 ARS will be Gabi, Saka, and Saliba/White.

      Open Controls
  14. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Please:

    A. Jesus to Toney/Wilson, KDB to Salah, Maddison to Trossard (play 10, - 4)
    B. That, + Saliba to Chilwell/Castagne/Guéhi (play 11, - 8)
    C. WC, keeping Haaland, Martinelli, Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. JJO
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      All 3 looking like options, you will have to decide on your own
      Maybe i would avoid option B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Lovely, this is much appreciated!

        Open Controls
    2. GoonSquad
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A if you captain one of them, likely Salah. WC still too valuable.

      Open Controls
  15. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Used my 2FT to do KDB & Madders > Salah and Trossard.

    Now have 3m in the bank and Emerson in my starting 11, is it worth a -4 to bring in a playing defender? At most I'm gonna get 1/maybe even 0 points from him.

    Open Controls
    1. Kodap
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Do I go bold and do Emerson > Robbo for -4?

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah

        Live a little

        Open Controls
  16. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is it worth going from Kane to Salah (using 2 transfers) ?
    Can’t go threemium cause I think Cancelo Bowen Foden Zaha Martinelli must be on my team from gw13 onwards

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Drop zaha imo

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why do u want Zaha in your team? Have u watched Palace and Zaha playing? Woeful

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Because I already own him and he has some great home fixtures (wolves Southampton) where he usually returns against non big 6 teams

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really don't see why you'd get rid of someone as consistent as Kane for Salah

      Open Controls
  17. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is a hit cancelled if you WC after taking it?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
  18. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    I’m on a minus 8 and still have Neco and Andreas in my starting 11 ( although Andreas isn’t looking to bad ) anybody else in a similar situation?

    Open Controls

