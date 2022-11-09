67
Podcast November 9

Scoutcast: Granville returns for Joe’s final appearance

It’s not quite all abooooard for Joe’s final Scoutcast appearance but there is the return of a very familiar face to mark the departure of the artist formerly known as ‘Jonty’ from the evening show.

The original co-host Granville (aka Lee) is back for a trip down memory lane, alongside new guest Flapjack.

It’s a nostalgia fest as the long-lost segment ‘Granny’s Miffed’ makes a return, while there’s a look back at some classic Scoutcast moments from its early heyday – including the vicious dismemberment of Mark’s Wildcard.

There’s plenty of time for more present matters, of course, with a look at Gameweek 16 plans, one-week punts, some post-World Cup planning and the community Q&A.

The video can be viewed below or over on our YouTube page, while a podcast of it is widely available.

  The Senate
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Is there an app for the World Cup fantasy or do I have to use a web browser?

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      There's an app. Quality untested yet!

      Open Controls
      The Senate
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        What’s the app?

        Open Controls
        GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          just now

          FIFA+ Football entertainment

          Open Controls
    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      This edition of world cup is more horror than fantasy

      Open Controls
      The Senate
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Will be doing my best to enjoy this World Cup without giving any credit to the ‘hosts’

        Open Controls
  OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    who take pens for Germany? Gundogan?

    Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Probably Gundo.

      Open Controls
    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      They have started stealing pens now?

      Open Controls
  Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    With 2 FTs, Foden & Mitrovic to:

    (A.) Nunez & Trossard
    (B.) Salah & Greenwood (and play Pereira vs MUN)

    Open Controls
    OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    The Biscuitmen
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Thinking similar but might do Kulu if it looks like he starts, I also don't have Saka so would go for him before Trossard (I think)

      Open Controls
    WVA
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      B
      People seem to underrate Pereira because of his price, Fulham are decent and he is on everything with Mitro out.

      Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B.

      I wouldn't sell Mitrovic. Just do Foden to Kulusevski. Use your FT elsewhere. Maybe buy alternate City attacker? KDB? Alvarez?

      Open Controls
  Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Flapjack 😆 😆 - looking forward to Scoutcast 2026 presented by Inazuma and Foo Fighter

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Can't wait for the Foo vs science special episode

      Open Controls
      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Foo Fighting Science

        Open Controls
      Mirror Man
        53 mins ago

        If a cow farts in a field and nobody is there to hear it, that means gravity is debunked and people may or may not actually have ears.

        Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        There's no gravity.

        Open Controls
    Mirror Man
      59 mins ago

      You've both amused and horrified me with this here comment and I appreciate it.

      Open Controls
  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Rock your body right
    Granville's back, alright...

    Open Controls
  Millie7
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Guaita
    Dier TAA Cancelo Trippier
    Foden Salah Sinisterra Rashford
    Haaland Wilson

    Ward Guehi Andreas Greenwood

    Having shocker after shocker at the moment!! Took -4 last week and had 20 points on the bench!!!

    I'm 150 points behind my mini league leader...time to roll the dice or stay strong???

    Open Controls
    WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sell Trent and Foden

      Open Controls
  nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Reports suggesting Mane is out of the World Cup.

    I think this is nonsense, he still has two weeks until the first game.
    If it's several weeks out, they should still take him to Qatar.
    Senegal have a good chance of qualifying from Group A anyway, and he'll be more than ready for the Last 16 match - even 75% fit..

    Open Controls
    Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      You would have thought that with 26-man squads it would be a risk worth taking - I guess the injury is bad enough for them to be pretty certain he won't be able to play at any stage.

      Open Controls
    FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Since you posted this again on another thread il repost my reply here:

      Do you have any knowledge of sport injuries / Medicine in general?

      I say this since this comment comes across as extremely naive and simplistic. We are talking here of elite sports performance with a national medical department together with an elite top 5 world team medical department doing assessments - an Bayern are industry leaders in sports medicine.

      75% fit generally refers to lost aerobic capacity since the player needs time to regain lost fitness due to injury related in activity ( in simple terms the injury prevents normal functioning to maintain running capacity). Hence a player can come on for 20min when not fully 'fit'.

      Manes isnt 75% fit - he is injured.

      Mane appears to have some sort of Tendon injury - for this to heal he will not be able to do any activity and be very limited - its clearly pretty bad if he is ruled out as of now - as the time for the injury just to heal would be longer than the world cup itself. And thats just to heal - ignoring the other issues of lost fitness

      Your idea that this is a daft decision belies little to no understanding of elite sport performance or injuries. The only way they would bring him is if the injury is very minor , will heal in 1-2 weeks and he would be fit enough to play at the highest level directly

      Its in Senegals interest to bring him - if he is ruled out its because its not minor and he would not be able to recover in time.

      Open Controls
      Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        Are you suffering from an apostrophe injury?

        Open Controls
      GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        So what's his injury exactly and when will he be playing football again?

        Right fibula.

        Open Controls
  Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Start which one?

    A) Shaw
    B) Trippier

    Open Controls
    The Biscuitmen
      31 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    A) Odegaard (Wol)
    B) Zaha (Nfo)
    C) Almiron (Che)

    Open Controls
    McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  JY84
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Ward)
    Trippier Cancelo Dunk (Guehi Neco)
    Zaha KDB Almiron Martinelli (Andreas)
    Mitro Haaland Kane

    2 FT. Which option is the better one??
    (A) KDB -> Salah and Mitrovic -> Solanke
    (B) Zaha -> Eke and Mitrovic -> Darwin

    Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't like either. Maybe B if you are keen on Liverpool. I would avoid any Liverpool players. Instead, try to buy a third City attacker (you have to sell Cancelo in that case).

      Open Controls
  banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Is it too risky to dead end with this strange team of cheap players:

    Pope
    Trippier, Saliba, Webster
    Salah, KDB(vc), Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland(c), Kane, Alvarez
    (Ward, Summerville, Andersen, Struijk)

    Andreas and Alvarez are the obvious weak links. Stick with four premiums or sell Salah to upgrade both? I have 2FTs.

    I don't expect goals from Liverpool. Shall I just sell Salah, Andreas to Saka, Trossard for free? Will you rather have Martial, Kulusevski instead of Kane, Alvarez?

    Open Controls
    Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not sure you are selling any of those premiums with their fixtures this week - looks fine to me.

      Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Without touching the premiums, I can convert Alvarez to Almiron for a hit. But I don't want to take a hit.

        Open Controls
    My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Look at Andreas' history. Nothing weak about him as an FPL asset...

      Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmm. So only Alvarez needs to go? Or just play Summerville -- another cheap supporting cast?

        Open Controls
    fantasyfog
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Andreas is a hold all day long, Alvarez is the one

      My maths isn't great, but Kane Haaland Salah and KDB, +Trippier Saliba and co looks expensive

      Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I meant the template of Cancelo, the 8.0m mids and fwds has been replaced by cheaper players in my squad.

        Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would bring in maybe Mitoma and then upgrade Webster, maybe for Zinchenko. Or if Jesus happens to see red tonight, there's also Nektiah for Alvarez, but otherwise, I'd probably just play him and hope. MGW, Olise and Benrahma are worth considering, but reduce your options with the other transfer.

      Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Some very interesting ideas here. Especially Nketiah. Of course, I don't want Jesus see a red card for my fantasy team. But, if he does, that would be fantastic. 🙂

        Solanke is an obvious exit from Alvarez. But, I think a better way is to buy a fifth mid and bench Alvarez. Going up to Almiron needs a hit. Or, I could just lose Salah and Summerville to fund two 8.0m mids.

        Open Controls
  fantasyfog
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best free transfer pick this week only

    Either Mitrovic out for up to 8.4 str or Dalot out for up to 6.1 def

    Looking for a differential

    Open Controls
    My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Firmino

      Open Controls
      fantasyfog
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah great fixture, definitely on my shortlist

        Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martial. If you want to sell Mitrovic. But why sell Mitrovic?

      Perisic for one week if you sell Dalot.

      Open Controls
  Pariße
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Final punt before unlimited transfers?
    A) Dalot > Gabriel (wol)
    B) Mitrović > Solanke (EVE)

    Open Controls
  My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you rather Dier to Saliba/Gabriel, or Wilson to Firmino/Jesus?

    Open Controls
  OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Solanke rising tonight finally!

    Open Controls
    OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      and Mitrovic drop

      Open Controls
  wasp3000
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    2 FT 0.0m ITB

    Pope Iversen
    Cancelo Trippier Schar Kilman Neco
    Salah Foden Martinelli Zaha Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Any advice on the 2 FT, at a bit of a loss

    Open Controls
  Feanor
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Americans listening to the Scoutcast must have been so confused by the name Granville.

    Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Please, friends, a little help here. 1 free transfer, with £0.7 in the bank.

    Sánchez (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba (Shaw, Bueno)
    KDB, Trossard, Martinelli, Almirón (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Wilson

    KDB to Salah? Wilson to Jesus? Neither?

    Open Controls
    tokara
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      i may burn it or change keeper

      Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's one possibility as well!

        I am seriosuly considering KDB to Salah because Liverpool's got Saints at home, but ditching KDB also seems wrong...

        Thank you for your thoughts!

        Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bueno to Estupinan and bench boost.

      Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        You think?! I always try to keep chips to double GWs, but fixtures do seem appealing!

        Open Controls
  Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    WELCOME TO FPL LOTTERY!

    Pope
    Trippier - Cancelo - Dier - Andersen
    Salah - Foden - Martinelli - Andreas - Rashford
    Haaland C

    Ward - Patterson - Mitrovic - Wilson

    A) Wilson out -> Firmino or
    B) Mitrovic out -> Firmino or
    C) Patterson or Andersen out -> Gabriel
    D) Get Jesus for Mitro/Wilson
    E) Get Saliba
    F) FODEN OUT
    G) SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFF: ..

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Benchboost

      Open Controls
      Prinzhorn
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Well I was actually contemplating that !

        Open Controls
  tokara
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mitrovic is expected to join the Serbian national team

    https://basketnews.com/news-180531-luka-mitrovic-heals-from-injury-will-join-serbian-national-team.html

    Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Spam.

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Did you even look at the article? Not even the right sport, let alone the right Mitrovic

      Open Controls
  Khalico
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best 4.5m GK for GW16?

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Guaita

      Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tempted to do KDB to Salah hmmm...

    Open Controls

