Scoutcast: Granville returns for Joe’s final appearance

It’s not quite all abooooard for Joe’s final Scoutcast appearance but there is the return of a very familiar face to mark the departure of the artist formerly known as ‘Jonty’ from the evening show.

The original co-host Granville (aka Lee) is back for a trip down memory lane, alongside new guest Flapjack.

It’s a nostalgia fest as the long-lost segment ‘Granny’s Miffed’ makes a return, while there’s a look back at some classic Scoutcast moments from its early heyday – including the vicious dismemberment of Mark’s Wildcard.

There’s plenty of time for more present matters, of course, with a look at Gameweek 16 plans, one-week punts, some post-World Cup planning and the community Q&A.

The video can be viewed below or over on our YouTube page, while a podcast of it is widely available.