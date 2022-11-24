A budget starter with points potential is desirable in any Fantasy game, even the chaotic FIFA World Cup one.
While some generous pricing and the ‘budget’ hack make cut-price gems perhaps less coveted than they are in, say, Fantasy Premier League (FPL), most squads will generally contain at least one bargain-bin goalkeeper or outfielder.
Here we look through the cheapest starting players in Matchday 1 and what their current points are showing as. We’re expecting further changes to those once the additions and deductions are eventually processed – if the rules aren’t changed again, of course…
GOALKEEPERS
|Player
|Country
|Price
|MD1 Points
|Noppert
|Netherlands
|$4.5m
|7
|Bounou
|Morocco
|$4.5m
|6
|Seung-gyu
|South Korea
|$4.5m
|6
|Turner
|USA
|$4.5m
|1
|Borjan
|Canada
|$4.5m
|1
|Hennessey
|Wales
|$4.5m
|1
|Ryan
|Australia
|$4.0m
|-2
|Dahmen
|Tunisia
|$4.0m
|8
|Galindez
|Ecuador
|$4.0m
|6
|Rochet
|Uruguay
|$4.0m
|6
|Gonda
|Japan
|$4.0m
|3
|Al-Owais
|Saudi Arabia
|$4.0m
|1
|Beiranvand*
|Iran
|$4.0m
|0
|Al Sheeb
|Qatar
|$4.0m
|-1
|Ati
|Ghana
|$4.0m
|-1
DEFENDERS
|Player
|Country
|Price
|MD1 Score
|Bronn
|Tunisia
|$3.5m
|6
|Sosa
|Croatia
|$3.5m
|6
|Fuller
|Costa Rica
|$3.5m
|1
|Laryea
|Canada
|$3.5m
|1
|Ahmed
|Qatar
|$3.5m
|1
|Miguel
|Qatar
|$3.5m
|1
|Hassan
|Qatar
|$3.5m
|1
|Bisham
|Qatar
|£3.5m
|1
|Salisu
|Ghana
|$3.5m
|1
|Rahman
|Ghana
|$3.5m
|1
|Hajisafi
|Iran
|$3.5m
|1
|Cheshmi
|Iran
|$3.5m
|0
|Nagotomo
|Japan
|$3.5m
|0
|Al-Tambakti
|Saudi Arabia
|$3.0m
|1
|Khouki
|Qatar
|$3.0m
|1
|Pouraliganji
|Iran
|$3.0m
|0
MIDFIELDERS
|Player
|Country
|Price
|MD1 Points
|Plata
|Ecuador
|$4.5m
|2
|Laudouni
|Tunisia
|$4.5m
|2
|Herrera
|Mexico
|$4.5m
|2
|Chavez
|Mexico
|$4.5m
|2
|Bennette
|Costa Rica
|$4.5m
|1
|Tejeda
|Costa Rica
|$4.5m
|1
|Borges
|Costa Rica
|$4.5m
|1
|Noorollahi
|Iran
|$4.5m
|1
|Mendez
|Ecuador
|$4.5m
|1
|McGree
|Australia
|$4.5m
|1
|Karimi
|Iran
|$4.5m
|0
|Irvine
|Australia
|$4.5m
|0
|Paredes
|Argentina
|$4.5m
|0
|Kanno
|Saudi Arabia
|$4.0m
|1
|Hatem
|Qatar
|$4.0m
|1
|Samed
|Ghana
|$4.0m
|1
|Boudiaf
|Qatar
|$4.0m
|0
|Al-Faraj
|Saudi Arabia
|$4.0m
|0
|Almalki
|Saudi Arabia
|$3.5m
|0
FORWARDS
|Player
|Country
|Price
|MD1 Points
|Albirikan
|Saudi Arabia
|$5.0m
|4
|Contreras
|Costa Rica
|$5.0m
|1
|Estrada
|Ecuador
|$5.0m
|1
|Martin
|Mexico
|$5.0m
|1
|Dia
|Senegal
|$5.0m
|1
|Hoilett
|Canada
|$5.0m
|0
|Goodwin
|Australia
|$4.5m
|6
|Aldawsari
|Saudi Arabia
|$4.5m
|5
|Leckie
|Australia
|$4.5m
|4
|Jebali
|Tunisia
|$4.5m
|1
|Al-Haydos
|Qatar
|$4.5m
|1
|Msakni
|Tunisia
|$4.5m
|1
|Ali
|Qatar
|$4.5m
|0
|Afif
|Qatar
|$4.5m
|0
|Duke
|Australia
|$4.5m
|-1
Wcf app update looks good.
Could fpl make the interface like this too?