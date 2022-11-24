A budget starter with points potential is desirable in any Fantasy game, even the chaotic FIFA World Cup one.

While some generous pricing and the ‘budget’ hack make cut-price gems perhaps less coveted than they are in, say, Fantasy Premier League (FPL), most squads will generally contain at least one bargain-bin goalkeeper or outfielder.

Here we look through the cheapest starting players in Matchday 1 and what their current points are showing as. We’re expecting further changes to those once the additions and deductions are eventually processed – if the rules aren’t changed again, of course…

GOALKEEPERS

Player Country Price MD1 Points Noppert Netherlands $4.5m 7 Bounou Morocco $4.5m 6 Seung-gyu South Korea $4.5m 6 Turner USA $4.5m 1 Borjan Canada $4.5m 1 Hennessey Wales $4.5m 1 Ryan Australia $4.0m -2 Dahmen Tunisia $4.0m 8 Galindez Ecuador $4.0m 6 Rochet Uruguay $4.0m 6 Gonda Japan $4.0m 3 Al-Owais Saudi Arabia $4.0m 1 Beiranvand* Iran $4.0m 0 Al Sheeb Qatar $4.0m -1 Ati Ghana $4.0m -1

DEFENDERS

Player Country Price MD1 Score Bronn Tunisia $3.5m 6 Sosa Croatia $3.5m 6 Fuller Costa Rica $3.5m 1 Laryea Canada $3.5m 1 Ahmed Qatar $3.5m 1 Miguel Qatar $3.5m 1 Hassan Qatar $3.5m 1 Bisham Qatar £3.5m 1 Salisu Ghana $3.5m 1 Rahman Ghana $3.5m 1 Hajisafi Iran $3.5m 1 Cheshmi Iran $3.5m 0 Nagotomo Japan $3.5m 0 Al-Tambakti Saudi Arabia $3.0m 1 Khouki Qatar $3.0m 1 Pouraliganji Iran $3.0m 0

MIDFIELDERS

Player Country Price MD1 Points Plata Ecuador $4.5m 2 Laudouni Tunisia $4.5m 2 Herrera Mexico $4.5m 2 Chavez Mexico $4.5m 2 Bennette Costa Rica $4.5m 1 Tejeda Costa Rica $4.5m 1 Borges Costa Rica $4.5m 1 Noorollahi Iran $4.5m 1 Mendez Ecuador $4.5m 1 McGree Australia $4.5m 1 Karimi Iran $4.5m 0 Irvine Australia $4.5m 0 Paredes Argentina $4.5m 0 Kanno Saudi Arabia $4.0m 1 Hatem Qatar $4.0m 1 Samed Ghana $4.0m 1 Boudiaf Qatar $4.0m 0 Al-Faraj Saudi Arabia $4.0m 0 Almalki Saudi Arabia $3.5m 0

FORWARDS