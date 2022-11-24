62
62 Comments Post a Comment
  1. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Wcf app update looks good.
    Could fpl make the interface like this too?

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      They totally should.
      Looks great with the players' images, fonts seem more stylish as well.

      Open Controls
  2. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    It won't let me sub Neymar on, keep getting an Error message

    This game really is the absolute pits

    Open Controls
    1. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      It has reverted my team to original line up at start of week although had kept points as is so had gone completely haywire

      Open Controls
    2. OPTAPUSSY
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      same here..site is a joke.

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Same with me re Richarlison what a shambles

      Open Controls
  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    How is that clown Richarlison playing ahead of Jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      He has a way better record for Brazil than Jesus

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Jesus can't score

      Open Controls
  4. Futureform
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    MD1 transfer deadline!

    When's the last time you can do MD1 transfers to make sure I use 1 before I lose it?

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      2024

      Open Controls
    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Someone said before 1am tonight but not sure if that's actually correct

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Actually I think it might be 9pm UK time. It says midnight AST time which I think is 3 hours ahead of UK time.

        See section 9 at https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/help/guidelines

        Open Controls
    3. Den Perry Did It
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      MD2 opens at 1am UK time.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I'd be interested to know why we think that.

        It says midnight AST time in section 9 at https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/help/guidelines

        As far as I can see, that's 9pm UK time.

        Open Controls
        1. Scratch
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Click on MD2 tab there's a countdown timer until MD2 opens

          Open Controls
          1. Futureform
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Aha thanks. I'll take a look!

            Open Controls
          2. Futureform
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Can't find the MD2 tab. Do you know where I should look on the mobile website version?

            Open Controls
            1. Scratch
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Under your team name on PC
              Click arrow on right side on phone

              Open Controls
              1. Futureform
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Thank you - that's really great!

                Open Controls
          3. Futureform
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            No worries I've found it now!

            Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Might try changing the time zone on my PC to Qatar time after Brazil match to see if that makes any difference

          Open Controls
  5. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    I want to sub on Richarlison for Cancelo and the game does not let me to wtf!! Sub_count_error is the message

    What a complete shaitlte game

    Open Controls
  6. Futureform
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Captain Neymar (and lose Messi points)?

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I'm still stupidly tempted!

        Open Controls
      2. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I saw that movie recently, it was ok

        Open Controls
  7. Futureform
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Will player prices change at some point and if so when?

    I can't find anything in the rules about it!

    Open Controls
    1. Den Perry Did It
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      There will be no price changes.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Brill. Thanks for confirming. That's really helpful.

        Open Controls
  8. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Anyone fancy Mitro for a goal?

    Open Controls
  9. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Will this be a repeat of 4 yrs ago? 3-1 Brazil?

    Open Controls
  10. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Fifa could genuinely save a lot of money by doing away with the VAR team for Portugal games, don't need it if you ain't gonna use it.

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      when and how they choose to use it is what really gets me, I mean is some consistency asking too much?

      Open Controls
  11. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Alright, who's captained Neymar here?
    And who's stuck with what they've got (1st choice)?

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I've gone Messi (c) ---> Neymar (c)

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Stuck with Messi.

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        me too

        Open Controls
    3. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I wanted to captain Neymar but the game wouldn't let me sub him into my team, let alone captain him.

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        lol that sucks mate

        Open Controls
  12. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I thought VAR was supposed to cut down on missed calls and corruption and all that mess, no?

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Amazingly, if you corrupt the thing (or people) in charge of VAR, it actually has the opposite effect.

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        lol what a laugh

        Open Controls
  13. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    The trades I made have changed and the players scors I benched are back on the field and Kane has been moved to bench WTF??

    Open Controls
    1. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Is this on your ‘My Team’ page or in whatever league you’re in? I’m guessing that the teams won’t show what you’re doing to other players in your league. Although it doesn’t seem to work properly as I can see that the team behind me has Neymar still on the bench but with the captain icon changed to him from Messi

      Open Controls
  14. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I took out one of my 2pts Mids for Cancelo lol

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I’ve Bergwijn out for Cancelo and Sane in my XI 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I was deciding between Bergwijn and Olsen and went with Olsen, hope I didn't lose any extra pts like shots on target but I don't remember lol

        Open Controls
    2. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Is this on ‘My Team’ or in whatever league you’re in? I’m guessing that the teams won’t show what you’re doing to other players in your league. Although it doesn’t seem to work properly as I can see that the team behind me has Neymar still on the bench but with the captain icon changed to him from Messi

      Open Controls
      1. Bis_78
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sorry, supposed to be in the comment above

        Open Controls
  15. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    what's the over and under on how many times Neymar will hit the pitch today? Bonus pts for number of rolls afterwards

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I say 20 with bonus roll 8

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      15 with bonus roll 10

      Open Controls
  16. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Lol just heard the commentator say a stat for Neymar. He spent 14minutes on the ground at the last World Cup !

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      lol classic burn!

      Open Controls
  17. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Me thinks Mitro's got a goal in him before all said and done

    Open Controls
  18. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Brazil's really trying to exploit that right flank with Raphina, the Serbian left back looks shakey

    Open Controls
  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Just looking at the lineup for South Korea earlier. Any reason why BBC differentiate Kim Seung-gyu and Kim Young-Gwon but three of the other defenders are just listed as Kim?

    Open Controls
  20. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    meh gonna catch 2nd half on replay, no spoilers please, cheers!

    Open Controls
  21. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    I really get so sick of the crap camera work at these games. Camera angle is far too low and miles away from the action. I need to get my binoculars out!

    Open Controls
  22. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Exquisite

    Open Controls
  23. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    God I cant stand Richarlison and think he's pants but I cant deny that was a good goal.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.