  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Brazil lineup leaks?

  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Help! I thought I was still on unlimited transfers but after making one it shows I have only 3/4 left?
    Is this correct?
    Thanks guys

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      yes

    2. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      was unlimited transfers till the match day started
      Now its just the 4 FTs

    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yikes…thanks for clarification

  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Military nailed?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not really. Think he might play RB with Danilo LB tonight but if Sandro returns for QF I think Militao would be back on the bench

