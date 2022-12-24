180
FPL December 24

FPL Gameweek 17: Best forwards for unlimited transfers

180 Comments
Share

With unlimited transfers at their disposal ahead of Gameweek 17, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can completely overhaul their squads.

It’s effectively an extra Wildcard in all but name and it gives us a chance to not just react to the mid-season World Cup and any fresh injuries but also set ourselves up for the coming months.

Here, we go through some of the top targets by position ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

You can read a rundown of the standout goalkeepers here and midfielders here, with defenders to follow.

ERLING HAALAND

  • Price: £12.2m
  • Ownership: 83.2%

Having risen to over 83% ownership ahead of the Gameweek 17 restart, Erling Haaland (£12.2m) is simply a must-have.

The Norwegian has 18 goals to his name already – averaging a whopping 9.5 points per match – and has been resting during the World Cup. Returning to action in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, it took Haaland just 10 minutes to find the net.

Furthermore, his 49 shots inside the box, 21 big chances and 29 efforts on target are all league-leading figures.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have scored at least seven more goals than any top-flight side so far and are the most reliable attack in the division under Pep Guardiola.

Haaland is the overwhelming armband favourite most weeks in FPL, and with Double Gameweeks on the horizon, should be locked in your team.

HARRY KANE

  • Price: £11.6m
  • Ownership: 27.3%

Harry Kane (£11.6m) has blanked in just three of his 15 appearances this season, with his total of 102 points second only to the 123 of Haaland. In that time, he has netted 12 goals and contributed three assists, averaging 6.8 points per match.

Now, the only question mark is how Kane reacts to his penalty miss with England. However, he was back at Hotspur Way earlier this week and has traditionally thrived during the festive period, offering encouragement to his owners.

The return of Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) should also hand him a boost: the Swede has already provided three assists for Kane this season, while eight of his 17 chances created have fallen to the England captain.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, their Premier League campaign resumes against Brentford on Boxing Day. Fixtures follow against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, before a potential Double Gameweek 20. However, their match with Man City will only go ahead if neither side is involved in an FA Cup third-round replay.

With his ownership sitting at 27.3%, Kane has been relatively overlooked for the restart, but his consistency of returns under Antonio Conte is excellent. One thing to remember, mind, is that he is currently on four yellow cards and is just one caution away from a ban.

CALLUM WILSON

  • Price: £7.4m
  • Ownership: 8.5%

Callum Wilson (£7.4m) has combined six goals with three assists in 11 appearances so far this season, averaging 5.0 points per match.

As a result, the England international is an obvious candidate for our frontlines due to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s (£6.8m) ongoing fitness issues, and actually trumps the Serb for big chances and xG per 90 minutes (p90) in 2022/23.

Newcastle United’s attacking form is a key reason behind those numbers. The Magpies are averaging almost two goals scored per game, which has rightfully put them in the mix for a Champions League place.

READ MORE: The FPL half-term report: Newcastle United

Now, they will look to build on their impressive first-half showing, with their short-term home fixtures looking particularly tasty. Indeed, Leeds United and Fulham are both at the wrong end of the table for goals conceded, with 26 allowed each.

Furthermore, Eddie Howe’s troops have only lost one game at St James’ Park in the whole of 2022, so Wilson’s prospects look especially good in Gameweeks 18 and 20.

DARWIN NUNEZ

  • Price: £9.0m
  • Ownership: 13.8%

Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) produced four goals and one assist in his final six league matches before the World Cup break, and is the second most-bought player in the unlimited transfers period, earning over 600,000 new owners.

The Uruguayan has been quick to make an impact since returning from Qatar, scoring twice in a 4-1 friendly win over AC Milan last week and providing the assist for Mohamed Salah’s (£12.8m) equaliser against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

His finishing at the Etihad left a lot to be desired – four chances came his way but were all missed – yet the fact he is getting opportunities is of course encouraging from an FPL perspective. And that’s been the case throughout the season, with a whopping 1.75 big chances p90 registered across his 10 league outings.

READ MORE: FPL notes – EFL Cup: De Bruyne great, Darwin wasteful, Alexander-Arnold ill

With fellow attackers Luis Diaz (£7.8m) and Diogo Jota (£8.8m) set to be out until February at the earliest, along with Roberto Firmino’s (£8.1m) recent injury, Darwin looks almost certain to start over the festive period.

Liverpool are now set to embark on a kind longer-term schedule. They face just two of the current top-six sides in their next 12 fixtures, facing Newcastle United in Gameweek 24 and Manchester United in Gameweek 26.

OTHER CANDIDATES

With Aleksandar Mitrovic a doubt for Gameweek 17, some FPL managers may choose to simply bench the Serb in the hope he returns (and avoids a booking) for Fulham’s Double Gameweek 19.

And that will be appealing for some, given that he has been a real talisman for Marco Silva’s side this season, having blanked in only four of his 12 starts.

However, in addition to Wilson who we mentioned above, there are other appealing candidates for those wishing to replace him.

Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) is expected to start up front for Arsenal after first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) was injured during the World Cup. He scored five goals across Arsenal’s final eight games in 2021/22, showing he can produce at this level.

READ MORE: Gameweek 17 differentials: Eddie Nketiah

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial (£6.7m) looks set to start for Manchester United at home to Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 17, having featured in all of his side’s mid-season friendlies. His next three games include home meetings with promoted pair Forest and Bournemouth, both of whom rank in the bottom two for goals conceded, with 30 and 32 respectively.

Che Adams (£6.4m) has already made an impact under new Southampton manager Nathan Jones, netting in the 3-1 defeat at Anfield in Gameweek 16. He certainly has the platform to produce, with the Saints placed third on our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty across the next six Gameweeks.

Another cheap option worth considering is Dominic Solanke (£5.8m), who from Gameweek 5 onwards (Gary O’Neil’s first match in charge) is the fourth-highest scoring forward with 54 points.

Meanwhile, a potential ban for Ivan Toney (£7.4) is the only reason he isn’t included here.

WHAT ‘RATE MY TEAM’ THINKS

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

180 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Have the exact funds for this setup and it feels quite allright

    Ederson
    James - Trippier - Gabriel
    KDB - Martinelli - Rashford - Almiron - Kulusevski
    Haaland - Darwin

    Ward - Wilson - Patterson - Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      38 mins ago

      Ederson is 19th overall for saves made. Useless FPL pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Changed to

        Kepa
        Trippier - Gabriel - Laporte
        KDB - Saka - Kulu - Rashford - Almiron
        Haaland - Darwin - Nketiah

        This is it

        Open Controls
        1. Prinzhorn
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          Should bench one of these next to Ward, Bueno, Patterson then

          Open Controls
        2. FredrikH
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          Benching headache

          Open Controls
          1. Prinzhorn
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Better positive ones than be short in quality no?

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 9 Years
            just now

            not really, two of them are perma-benched material

            Open Controls
        3. XX SMICER XX
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Could you afford Laporte Saka to Cancelo Martinelli???

          Open Controls
  2. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Thoughts? Not sure on a few of the defenders but seem to be pretty template..

    Kepa Ward
    James Tripps Walker White Patterson
    KDB Rash Martinelli Almiron Pereira
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Open Controls
  3. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    What our people’s thoughts on including Reece James ? Is he worth the outlay ?

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      13 mins ago

      Seems to be debate over both his role and minutes, coupled with Chelsea's form.

      I upgraded to Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I had him for a bit. Dropped.

      Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not sure, exciting pick for sure. My drafts are looking better with Cancelo upgrade or Walker downgrade.

      Open Controls
    4. Mirror Man
      4 mins ago

      My only concern with James is that he is very injury prone, hasn't played a competitive match for months, is overly relied upon, and has a good chance of having to play with Chalobah/Gallagher/Jorghino/Sterling/Aubameyang/Havertz/Kepa every week.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 mins ago

        Oh, and two fossils at CB.

        Open Controls
  4. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Should I switch Maddison to Foden here? Was planning Kulu - Foden after 2/3 GW, so maybe just start with Kulu & Foden and then do Kulu - Maddison in 19 instead?

    Sa
    Trippier Gabriel James
    KDB Maddison* Kulusevski Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Darwin
    (Ward, Mitrovic*, Patterson, Bueno)

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      18 mins ago

      Foden is a complete nightmare and FPL troll.

      Absolutely not, until further notice that is.

      Having said that, watch him start and haul

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I know, I only bought him right before the series of benchings... And yet, I do want him for the DGWs. Planned to wait & see if starting but now I'm looking at an injured Maddison with NEW/liv or the immense ceiling of Foden v lee/EVE

        Open Controls
        1. FCHaalandaise
          5 mins ago

          It's his floor that's the issue

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
            3 mins ago

            He's lost his broom again, hasn't he? What an idiot.

            Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Go Saka instead? Looked great in WC. Had picked up form in PL before that too.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Will probably turn him into Saka eventually but not sure I want double Arsenal attack initially. Even Martinelli has only barely made the cut

        Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Could work out very well indeed. I'm considering Foden.

      Open Controls
  5. Ranger3
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Havertz is not an option ? Anyone ? Fixtures are good and a DGW

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Could be a great pick but Chelsea are still a wait and see for me.

      Open Controls
  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    I think I will go with this one. Does it look alright? A few differentials there,

    Ramsdale
    Trippier Shaw Doherty Perraud
    Salah KDB Saka Kulu
    Haaland Martial

    Iversen Andreas Bueno Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hmm, prefer White to Ramsdale. Don't fancy Doherty or Perraud. Are you sure Malacia won't get the odd game? I'd say Saka and Kulu are the luxury picks and better to downgrade IMO. 2 spurs seems too much.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        The Spurs boys are there for the next three gameweeks only - Brentford, Villa, Palace. Same with Shaw. Perraud is a definite punt but he looks exciting whenever I have seen him. And the fixtures are great.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Not really keen on the defence:
      - Too many key defensive players missing at Man Utd
      - Conte just said (surprisingly) that Perisic is available for 17, so Doherty feels quite a risk
      - Perraud.... meh, fine as a backup I guess. Wouldn't want to start him v BHA

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can go with Walker, White, Trippier, Castagne instead

        Open Controls
  7. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Struggling.

    A) KDB, Salah, Martial, Martinelli, James, Gabriel, Ward
    (Iversen, Walker, Patterson, Greenwood)

    B) KDB, Salah, Martial, Odegaard, Cancelo, White, Ward
    (Iversen, 4.4D, Patterson, Greenwood)

    C) KDB, Kane, Darwin, Martinelli, Walker, Gabriel, Kepa
    (Ward, Andreas, Patterson, Bueno)

    D) Salah, Kane, Foden, Martinelli, James, White, Ward
    (Walker, White, Bueno, Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      13 mins ago

      C but no Walker for me

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  8. tim
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who is more essential, Salah or KDB?

    Currently have Haaland Kane and Darwin up front. If I want to keep it that way I have to choose between KDB or Salah or sacrifice Kane.

    Cheers lads!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah because of his goal threat and being on penalties.

      Open Controls
      1. tim
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Would have:

        Ederson or Kepa ( not decided yet)
        Shaw Trippier Saliba
        Salah Rash Almiron Martinelli
        Kane Darwin Haaland

        Ward Andreas Patterson Bueno

        Open Controls
  9. Minty1337
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this threemium?

    Kepa - ward
    James - Tripp - dunk - bueno - cancelo
    Rash - martinelli - Salah - almiron- andreas
    Nketiah - Kane - haaland

    After watching Darwin last night, it'd be a nightmare owning him for fpl personally.

    Not convinced almiron will keep up his form, but can't think of a better 5.8m midfielder.

    Open Controls
  10. Visionaries
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    De Gea
    Akanji, James, Tripp
    KDB, Salah, Rash, Mart
    Haaland, Martial, Mitro

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No De Gea for me

      Open Controls
      1. Visionaries
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah not sure on that myself.
        Could be Ramsdale. Not sold on Kepa in the slightest

        Open Controls
  11. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    a. saka + almiron
    b. martinelli + trossard

    or just martinelli + almiron and use the funds to strengthen bench?

    Open Controls
  12. FCHaalandaise
    9 mins ago

    RMT please...

    Template
    Template Template Template
    Template Template Template Template
    Template Template Template

    Template Template Template Template

    I have kept .4 itb to move Template to Template shortly

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too boring 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        just now

        Any suggestions? Haven't seen much to help around here

        Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't like your formation mate....think you need to go to 3-5-2

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        just now

        Fair.

        I'll change Template for say, Template?

        Then I can bench Template in a 3 4 3

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  13. shiregeriatric
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    My team boils down to either Kepa,Andreas,Kane or Ederson, Kulu, Wilson. Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      5 mins ago

      First one for me

      Open Controls
    2. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tough, I'd lean towards the latter.

      Kulu looks a nice punt and can cover Kane somewhat

      Open Controls
  14. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who would you prefer to have, Salah or KDB?

    Already have Haaland and Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      3 mins ago

      I won't captain Salah and Kevin looks essential imo so I've gone Kdb

      Open Controls
    2. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      KDB if you have Darwin as he at least covers Pool attack

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The one supplying the goal machine

      Open Controls
  15. RealSocialDads
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    How does this 3.5 premium draft look?

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier White Botman Castagne Bueno
    Salah KDB Marti Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    Very light in defence...

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not a huge fan of that defence. Would downgraded Castagne free up room to White > Gabriel?

      Open Controls
  16. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hard to stop tinkering, but think I've landed on this threemium... bit differential too which is good:

    Kepa,
    Gabriel, James, Trippier
    Salah, KDB, Martinelli, Rashford, Almiron
    (H)aaland, Havertz

    (Ward, Patterson, Bueno Greenwood) 1ITB

    Look okay? Keen to make up some rank, sitting at 345K OR atm

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks pretty good but not keen on Havertz, Wilson or Martial better options

      Open Controls
    2. FCHaalandaise
      just now

      Don't like Chelsea defenders let alone double

      Not sold on Havertz either

      Rest is template

      Open Controls
  17. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you pick Thomas over Castagne if he’s your 4th def?

    Open Controls
  18. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hows this fellas ?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo Trippier White (Castagne) (Bueno)
    Salah KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Martial (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      just now

      Wow never heard of these picks

      Do you have different player tables avaliable than the rest of us?

      Open Controls
  19. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Any suggestions pls?

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier White
    Salah Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Raya Bailey Bueno Neco 0.9itb

    Open Controls
  20. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on this, lads?

    Leno
    Trippier - Amartey - Patterson
    KdB - Salah - Kulu - Almiron - Rashford
    Haaland (c) - Darwin

    Ward, Bueno, Mee, Greenwood

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.