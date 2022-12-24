304
Scout Picks December 24

FPL Gameweek 17 Scout Picks: De Bruyne and Haaland in, Salah out

304 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 17 ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

We’ve made room for a Manchester City premium double-up but there’s no space for Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) or Harry Kane (£11.6m) on our meagre budget.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

After a reader vote ahead of 2022/23 (I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: democracy simply doesn’t work), an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Cornet and Smith Rowe 1

In the top two for everything from big chances conceded to expected goals conceded (xGC), Arsenal have been in mean form on their way to pole position in the Premier League table. No side has kept more clean sheets (seven) in 2022/23.

There is a downside to that solidity at the back when you’re Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m), as he has collected only two save points all season.

So with the disclaimer that we might be looking at a six-point ceiling, the Gunners’ impressive numbers and West Ham’s injury crisis up front leads us to plump for the England international between the sticks. Even with strikers available, the Hammers have still only scored three goals in seven away fixtures in 2022/23.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) was considered for his goal threat but West Ham are strong in the air and only Manchester City have allowed fewer set-piece chances all season.

DEFENDERS

3pm team news: James, Sterling + Auba subs as Potter rotates

Three full-backs with attacking threat make up our defensive picks.

The (hopefully) fit-again Reece James (£5.8m) makes a welcome return to our weekly selection, with fellow England internationals Luke Shaw (£4.8m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) joining him at the rear.

There’s a bit of trepidation about the defences of Chelsea and Manchester United: the Blues’ underlying numbers aren’t great during a period of transition under Graham Potter, while United could be without three-quarters of their first-choice backline in Gameweek 17.

But James and Shaw face the two sides with the lowest expected goals (xG) tallies in away games, with Nottingham Forest scoring only once on their travels all season.

Trippier and Newcastle United meanwhile face a Leicester outfit ranked 20th for xG on their own soil.

We know we’re also getting goal and assist potential with James and Trippier, both of whom rank among the top six defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) in the current campaign.

Shaw might not be at the same level as those two but the attacking contributions of full-backs are key to Erik ten Hag’s system, and the United left-back sits joint-seventh for chances created among defenders.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

1

  1. Coast94
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    How’s this looking?

    Ramsdale
    James, Trippier, Walker
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Darwin

    Ward, Andreas, Botman, Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      42 mins ago

      Groundhog day

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      I've gone Ederson White over Ramsdale Walker

      Open Controls
    3. FCHaalandaise
      28 mins ago

      Novel!!!

      Open Controls
    4. Big Mike
      1 min ago

      Almost identical to mine, except I have Kepa instead of Ramsdale and Gabriel instead of James.

      Don't get why people are loading up on James; Potter normally plays a flat back 4 so he's not as advanced as he was under Tuchel.

      Open Controls
  2. Scheister
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    A) Ederson, Dalot, Kulu Martial +0.8 ITB

    B) Kepa, Cancelo, Rashford, Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      just now

      Yep, B

      Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Darwin misses something else...
    https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1606643354279628800

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Question now becomes - is he injured and going to miss the Christmas games?

      If so, then Salah becomes a great option and the Liverpool team looks very well balanced between defence and attack:

      Alisson
      TAA Konate VVD Robertson
      Thiago Fabinho Henderson
      Elliott Salah Carvalho

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        just now

        Agreed. The more attacking absentees/injuries, the better for them.

        Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Merry Christmas!

    Can’t really decide whether stick or change something? 2.3ITB

    Kepa/Ward
    Cancelo/James/Trippier/White/Bueno
    KDB/Rash/Martineli/Almiron/Andreas
    Haaland/Darwin/Martial

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I have that apart from Zaha over Almiron as a punt

      Open Controls
    2. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Almost exactly my team so I like it a lot!
      I just have Castagne and Shaw instead of White and Bueno.

      Seen a lot of people leaving Cancelo out to fit in an Salah or Kane, but I just can’t bring myself to do it because he can be such good value.

      Open Controls
  5. Batmans brother
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    A few observations reading posts after the world cup break. Kepa in every single team I'm seeing. Chelsea were pants before the World Cup break everyone. Conceding chances galore and Kepa is not a good goalkeeper! Darwin Nunez. He will crash and burn. Liverpool missing loads of attacking players so won't be fluid and creating the 10 he will need to take one. Kyle Walker now he's fit will will play and improve the City defence. He's not a rotation risk. #BatmanOut

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Well, look at the points Kepa was getting during the period he played. Double upcoming. Question answered.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeah and one of those games is against City. It’s going to be a scene from a jailhouse shower

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Liverpool scored 2 against City 2 days ago. There's reason for concern there, but I think your prediction is a bit over-egged. The Ox will fill a gap nicely!

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        For the half a game he remains fit

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Firmino back soon as well afaik

          Open Controls
    3. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I said the same thing last week. I can’t get my head around it.

      Open Controls
  6. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Going over stats, can't believe how incredibly disappointing Perisic has been with the statistics he's had. He's right up there with Trippier, and Robbo/TAA, although Liverpool have also disappointed.

    Hard to remove him but his returns have been abysmal.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      he's my punt for the first half of the season and every time i play him he gets 1 point. so disappointing

      Open Controls
  7. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Please rank these player/fixture combos for most points expected based on current info

    A. Trossard (ARS) in GW18
    B. Andreas (SOU) in GW18
    C. Trossard (liv) in GW20
    D. Bailey (LEE) in GW20
    E. Summerville (avl) in GW20

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      C - B - A - D - E?

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      BDCEA?

      Open Controls
  8. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot?

    DDG Ward
    Trippier White James Walker Patterson
    KDB Rashford Martineli Almiron Andreas
    Halland Kane Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Awesome. Looks too expensive, so nice work.

      Your TV must be huge.

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate, this lot actually leave 0.2 itb

        Open Controls
    2. WiredWeasel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      My only question would be on the defence. James now appears fit, but Chelsea were poor in the first half, Potter still hasn't had enough time with them so the only thing in their favour is a favourable run of fixtures, and Walker's minutes make him more of a punt. But I'm questioning the value of Cancelo for his price myself (he's presently in my team) and do like James, who's in a couple of drafts I'm playing with. Not saying it's a bad call at all, but you could find yourself relying on Patterson more than you'd like. At the moment I'm looking for a third defender who is more nailed on to play and whose team has a better clean sheet record. Haven't made my mind up as to who that might be right now though!

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Fair points. I too am not totally sold on Jame and got burned with him earlier in the season. Their fixtures and the double make me think he’s worth a punt though.
        Walker I am confident on and he served me well from the start of the season before his injury.
        If I’m honest it’s White I’m having doubts on. His wc absence and mixed signals coming outs to what happened, why and how it’s effected him is giving me doubts.

        Open Controls
        1. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          To add, Castagne is who I am sacrificing for Walker. Castagne has been decent since I’ve owned him and it’s a reluctant sell. He makes a decent fourth defender option and could stay at the expense of White

          Open Controls
          1. WiredWeasel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            My mind's going along those same lines. As I said, am giving serious consideration to Cancelo to Walker, and not having James until Chelsea have shown me what formation they are likely to use (Potter did a hell of a lot of changing around and I understood why, but still). Was then looking to bring Castagne in, and upgrade White to Gabriel.....

            Open Controls
            1. JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Sounds like a sensible way of approaching it (re James). Just be mindful about his price as he could rise quickly between now and the double.

              Open Controls
  9. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    How’s this looking guys?

    Kepa
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Martinelli Kulu Foden
    Haaland Martial Wilson

    Ward Andreas Patterson Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      2 mins ago

      Useless try again

      Open Controls
    2. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks template so good

      Open Controls
  10. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which one? Supposing Mitro fit for GW18…
    A. Kane + Foden
    B. Mitrovic + KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Mitro + KDB

      Open Controls
  11. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Almiron or Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mart

      Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Depends if you have Wilson/Saka/Nk but Martinelli in isolation

      Open Controls
  12. Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    If I can get…

    KDB Salah Martinelli Saka

    Haaland Darwin Nketia

    …then does the rest of my team being crap really matter?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  13. NoSalah'd
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which is better?
    A) KDB, Saka, Martial
    B) Salah, Martinelli, Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Salah - Saka - Martial but also B

      Open Controls
      1. NoSalah'd
        • 2 Years
        just now

        0.1m off unfortunately

        Open Controls
    2. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      KDB, Martinelli, Wilson?

      Don't trust Martial going forward with Garnacho's form and United looking to buy a new forward.

      De Bruyne looks too good not to own.

      Open Controls
      1. NoSalah'd
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Might go for this instead! Not keen on Martial tbh

        Open Controls
  14. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Darwin not spotted in the squad pic. What do we think? Slight niggle?

    Open Controls
    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      just now

      As a Villa fan I hope so

      Open Controls
  15. Kante Touch This
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Can someone talk me out of having Havertz in my team?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      not nailed?

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mount, Ziyech, Auba, Sterling, Pulisic means rotation

      Open Controls
      1. Kante Touch This
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good point actually didn't consider that, Potter has been changing things every game too

        Open Controls
  16. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Cheers for the earlier replies.

    Is there any reasons why Almiron is appearing in less drafts?

    Even though he's the top scoring Midfielder.

    Open Controls
  17. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts,
    Gtg?
    De gea
    Cancelo tripp James
    Kdb Kulu rash almiron
    Haaland Nunez martial

    Ward white Andreas bueno

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  18. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    A) Botman, Foden & Greenwood (and £1m ITB)
    B) Bueno, Pereira & Nunez ((£0.5m ITB)

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  19. Manani
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    any good 7m and below mid except for Martinelli/Almiron/Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Odegaard, Eriksen, Barnes, Rodrigo?

      Open Controls
    2. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not really besides the three mentioned.

      Open Controls
  20. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    A DDG + James
    B kepa + shaw + 1.2M

    Open Controls
    1. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      C) Kepa and James 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Double or quits?

        Open Controls
  21. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    With so many good players to choose from its hard to make a 'bad draft'.

    No matter what team we make it involves leaving out good players so just go with your gut stick with it for a few weeks & hope for the best

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I agree. Jus pick good players from good teams and hope for the best. Can't predict the future.

      Pricing was poor this season.

      Open Controls
  22. FCHaalandaise
    20 mins ago

    James or Cancelo?

    Neither inspire me with utmost confidence for various reasons.

    Can't get to both

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      I went James purely for fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Has t be Cancello if you can afford him without compromising on the rest of your team. Therein lies the challenge as most of us can’t

      Open Controls
  23. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Mitrovic > Nketiah is tempting me for sure.

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      prefer Che Adams

      Open Controls
  24. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is this template? Have a million to spare in the bank, so could change keeper.
    Kepa (Ward)
    Robbo, Cancelo, Tripp (Batman Doherty)
    KDB Almiron Martinelli Rashford (Summerville)
    Haaland Darwin Martial
    Than k you for any advice.

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good team & a couple of differentials there with martial & Robbo

      Open Controls
      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks for reply.

        Open Controls
  25. ratski
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Final choices are between...
    A. Kdb. Walker. Wilson. Shaw
    B. Foden. Cancelo. Darwin. James

    Open Controls
  26. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    I've got one final slot to choose:

    5m to spend on a defender:

    A) Walker (rotation?)
    B) Shaw (United are crap...)
    C) Schar (already have Trippier)
    D) someone else (who?)

    Any thoughts people (also, cannot pick arsenal players fyi)

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Walker or Castagne

      Open Controls
  27. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anything to do here with my 3.1m ITB?

    Ward (Kepa)
    Trippier Cancelo Castagne Saliba (Neco)
    Salah Almiron Martinelli Garnacho (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane (Solanke)

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Garncaho to Rashford is the obvious one isn't it

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeahh - do we fancy United at all, though?

        Open Controls
  28. cigan
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any obvious 0.5 upgrade for this squad?

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Walker White Castagne Bueno
    Salah KDB Rashford Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Wilson Adams

    Open Controls
  29. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts on this ? Unsure on James
    Kepa
    James Cancelo Trippier
    Martinelli Salah Rashford Almiron
    Kane Haaland Adams
    Bench - Ward Bueno Patterson Pereria

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not too keen on Adams myself. What could you do to upgrade him if you downgraded James?

      Open Controls
  30. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What do y'all think?

    Ward (Iversen)
    Cancelo, James, Trippier (White, Patterson)
    Salah, *Maddison*, Rashford, Martinelli, Almirón
    Haaland, Kane (Greenwood)

    Not sure about James, and not having Darwin could be a problem, but can't have them all so..

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.