The FPL half-term report: West Ham United

All 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far are analysed as the countdown to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart continues.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at how all the top-flight FPL players and teams have fared so far.

FPL bosses will get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Here, we focus on West Ham United, who languish in 16th place after two successful seasons under David Moyes.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 12 17th Shots 203 8th Shots in the box 124 9th Shots on target 57 14th Big chances 22 18th Expected goals (xG) 19.70 11th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 16.54 11th

There are two main problems with West Ham’s attack this season: the ability to create big chances and putting the damn ball in the net.

The two things are typically linked, of course: if you’re having lots of low-quality efforts (almost 40% of the Hammers’ shots have been taken from outside the area), you’re less likely to score.

Only Wolves have a worse shot-to-goal conversion rate than West Ham (5.9%) this season, while the same two clubs are 20th and 19th for the percentage of efforts that ended up on target.

The east Londoners’ NPxG is comfortably mid-table, and actually seventh-best from Gameweek 5 onwards:

Above: How West Ham compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

It’s on the road where West Ham have really struggled for goals, with just three of them arriving in their seven away matches.

And yet, Moyes’ troops average more xG and big chances per match on their travels (1.4 and 1.6) than on home soil (1.3 and 1.4). No club has struck the woodwork more in away fixtures (four), so we’re chalking this one up to big fat variance.

Above: West Ham have the biggest negative difference between xG and actual goals scored on the road

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR