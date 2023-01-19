15
Pro Pundits January 19

FPL Gameweek 21: Arsenal’s best options + reasons to save a transfer

15 Comments
Share

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar analyses Arsenal’s attacking talents ahead of Gameweek 21.

Gameweek 20 is still incomplete, with the Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur match to be played tonight. Additionally, the short turnaround means there are a lot of unknowns going into Gameweek 21, so here are some reasons why you should save a free transfer this week:

  • Carabao Cup semi-final results will give clarity on Blank Gameweek 25
  • FA Cup results will help us calculate the probabilities for Blank Gameweek 28
  • There will possibly be Double Gameweek announcements
  • Manchester United play three times between Gameweeks 21 and 22. Players could get injured or new options like Wout Weghorst (£6.0m) could emerge before their likely Double Gameweek 22
  • The transfer window will be shut by the next deadline. For example, if Arsenal do not buy another forward, then the case for Eddie Nketiah increases significantly

Speaking of Nketiah, what we do know is that Arsenal have a ‘double’ coming up in Gameweek 23 and we should certainly look towards a triple-up on their assets given the kind fixture run that follows.

In this piece, I will be analysing the Gunners attackers’ underlying data since the World Cup.

GAMEWEEKS 17-20: GOAL THREAT NUMBERS

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Play up pompey 😎

    Open Controls
  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hi all...
    2FT & 2.5itb. Martial to Toney and have 2ft next week the best move here for gw21?

    DDG
    Trip TAA Cancelo
    KdB Rash Marti Almiron
    Haaland Mitro Martial*
    Ward Andreas White Patterson

    Can do Almiron and TAA to Marsh and Shaw gw22 with a lot of change for Mitro/Toney to Kane gw23...

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watch out on gw25, you would be transfering in both probable blankers

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fixtures for Toney so good, and he might be suspended by then. Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hmm. Perhaps just Martial -> Toney?

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Will defo only make 1 transfer this week. Just need to know which move is best for my team

        Open Controls
  3. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 1FT, 0 ITB.

    Ederson
    Trippier, Schar, Gabriel
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    (Ward, Shaw, Andreas, Bueno)

    A) Save FT
    B) Almiron -> Mitoma
    C) Andreas & Gabriel -> Mitoma & White (-4) (bench Almiron)
    D) Almiron & Andreas -> Mitoma & Odegaard (-4) (bench Martinelli)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A 100%

      Open Controls
  4. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Save ft here? Would rather have White than Shaw but not sure its worth a transfer in this gameweek..

    Ederson
    Trippier, Botman, Shaw
    KDB, Almiron, Martinelli, Rashford
    Kane, Haaland, Toney

    Ward, Andreas, Bueno, Amartey
    2.0 itb, 1ft

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Almost identical Team (above). I'd probably save FT. Don't fancy White or Shaw to get any more than 1/2 points this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Save FT

      Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Saw some comments regarding captaincy this week for people that may ignore Haaland. I'm sure how tonight goes will be a deciding factor but here are some quirks regarding the Monday fixture where I think both teams have a good captaincy option this week, even though most are probably likely to default to Haaland:

    - Spurs' away games are averaging 3.1 goals this season; their last 3 have had 4+ goals
    - Spurs have won 1 of their 4 midweek ties this season
    - Fulham home games are averaging 3.3 goals; their last 3 have had 3 goals
    - Fulham have won all of their midweek ties this season (6/6)
    - Fulham have by far the highest xGC in the league
    - Spurs and Fulham are 5th and 6th respectively for xG
    - Spurs and Fulham are 3rd and 7th respectively for goals scored
    - Fulham and Spurs are 6th and 8th respectively for most goals conceded

    Open Controls
  6. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    1FT 0.7ITB

    Roll FT yes?

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Mee
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Mitro Kane

    Iversen Gabriel Andreas Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably roll FT over GK transfer

      Open Controls
  7. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Martial out for Eddie, or play and pray? Have Andreas and Shaw on subs duty. Zaha will beome a doubler in due course as they are my 'punt' positions.

    Ward
    Trippier Cancelo Saliba
    Salah Rash Martinelli Zaha
    Haaland(c) Martial Mitro

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.