FPL Gameweek 21: Arsenal’s best options + reasons to save a transfer

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar analyses Arsenal’s attacking talents ahead of Gameweek 21.

Gameweek 20 is still incomplete, with the Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur match to be played tonight. Additionally, the short turnaround means there are a lot of unknowns going into Gameweek 21, so here are some reasons why you should save a free transfer this week:

Carabao Cup semi-final results will give clarity on Blank Gameweek 25

FA Cup results will help us calculate the probabilities for Blank Gameweek 28

There will possibly be Double Gameweek announcements

Manchester United play three times between Gameweeks 21 and 22. Players could get injured or new options like Wout Weghorst (£6.0m) could emerge before their likely Double Gameweek 22

(£6.0m) could emerge before their likely Double Gameweek 22 The transfer window will be shut by the next deadline. For example, if Arsenal do not buy another forward, then the case for Eddie Nketiah increases significantly

Speaking of Nketiah, what we do know is that Arsenal have a ‘double’ coming up in Gameweek 23 and we should certainly look towards a triple-up on their assets given the kind fixture run that follows.

In this piece, I will be analysing the Gunners attackers’ underlying data since the World Cup.

GAMEWEEKS 17-20: GOAL THREAT NUMBERS