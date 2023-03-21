44
Members March 21

FPL Gameweek 29 opinion: Keep or sell Odegaard? Buy Fernandes + Isak?

44 Comments
Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his thoughts and transfer plans ahead of Double Gameweek 29.

... 2

DGW29 BENCH BOOST

Providing my squad isn’t hit too hard by injuries in the international break, I will Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 29.

The graphic you see below is how it currently looks, with a pair of Brentford ‘doublers’ joining Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m).

However, with one free transfer and £5.7m in the bank, I’ll probably sell Odegaard for one of Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m), James Maddison (£8.2m) or Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m).

For now, I’m leaning towards Fernandes, whose average position/touch heatmap v Fulham on Sunday offers encouragement that he won’t be too deep in the absence of Casemiro (£4.9m).

Above: Bruno Fernandes’ (no. 8) average position/touch heatmap v Fulham, via Sofascore

ODEGAARD – KEEP OR SELL?

So, I’m probably selling Odegaard, which might need explaining.

Over his last six appearances, he’s averaging 5.0 points per match and has posted some decent underlying numbers, despite trailing Bukayo Saka (£8.6m), Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) for points.

  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    I've gone Bowen(c), got 3 Utd in DDG, Shaw and Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bowen is a big punt alone, nevermind as captain!

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Got Ings to lol

        Open Controls
  2. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Just realised Salah will be fasting for the next few weeks. Has he got a good record for goals whilst fasting?!

    Need a good captain punt that isn’t Rashford this week

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Fasting Isn't really the problem. Problem is The whole liverpool team. Although they are doing good against big guns while losing against smaller ones

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Over the last 6 games he top for expected goal involvement

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Salah is?!

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thanks. Is this his last 6 games whilst fasting or in general. ?

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              just now

              In general

              Open Controls
  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What’s the best thing to do with the 2FTs?
    BB active

    (6.0 itb & 2FTs)
    Kepa
    White Pinnock Henry Trips
    Saka Martinelli Maddison
    Isak Kane Toney

    Sanchez* Mitoma Estupinan Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Don't like Pinnock's and Herny's fixtures for cs, Toney bound to get booked and only play 1st game. Sanchez won't play, plus Kane, Saka and Martinelli only have 1 game, albeit good games, so depends what is priority, more doubles? All 15 playing? Better defence?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Oh White on game to *

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          One* doh

          Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Sanchez to DDG or Steele
      White to Chilwell or Shaw
      Martinelli/Saka to Bruno
      Kane to Watkins

      Take your pick

      Open Controls
  4. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Botman Estupinan Henry
    Maddison Rashford(c) Mitoma
    Watkins Toney Kane

    Raya Saka Gabriel Odegaard
    1ft 5.5m

    Bench boost currently active (barring injuries).

    Pretty set on Odegaard to Fernandes.

    Would you also do Gabriel to Shaw/Chilwell for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. iccy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Similar thoughts here but a hit would also then be needed the following game week to allow Toney to Haaland. So I may avoid Fernandes or bring in a cheaper defender.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes same thoughts

        Open Controls
  5. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Will steel play?

    Time to sell trippier? Look at his points for last few gws.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Steel not sure , but Steele will definitely play for Brighton. Don't see the harm in selling, I'm benching him, but Newcastle could have a double 31

      Open Controls
  6. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Odegaard + Kane > Bowen + Havertz for a -4 worth it on a recently WCed team.

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah go for it

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Thoughts on this crew?

    DDG
    Chilwell Shaw Estupinan
    Salah Bowen(c) Rashford* BigMac March
    Ings Havertz

    Raya Haaland* Trippier Pinnock

    Open Controls
  8. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Is it too risky to do Ward > Iversen now? Am om fairly tight budget to afford Toney > Haaland in gw30

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      *on

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      What about Steele?

      Open Controls
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      no I don't think it's risky

      Open Controls
    4. Not again Shirley
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wait. You may find you have other fires to put out at the end of the international week. Also depends whether you have a playing keeper or are you planning on BB this week? If the latter then I feel your pain as fellow Ward owner who is scuppering my plans by being dropped.

      Open Controls
  9. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Rate my plan please

    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Botman Estupinan Henry Zinchenko
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Maddison Mitoma
    Kane Watkins Toney

    GW29: Zinchenko+Martinelli to Shaw+Mac Allister for -4. Bench Boost
    GW30: Toney to Haaland
    GW31: Maddison to Bruno
    GW32: Free Hit
    GW33-38: TBD

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    At Oakwell tonight, Lee Gregory with his Bobby Firmino teeth and thinking he’s Jamie Vardy looking directly in my line of view telling us ‘to sit down’ after he scored will love long in the memory!!! In the worlds of Kevin Keegan….. ‘I will love it if we beat them, love it’!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      *words

      Open Controls
  11. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Does the Fernandes heatmap in the article include the 28 minutes when Fulham were down to 9 men? If so, no wonder it's encouraging.

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah, it’s a fair point, but it’s more to do with Sabitzer and McTominay playing. If it’s one of those guys plus Fred v Newcastle/Brentford, I’d back him to do well.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree with this and I also think that's what will happen

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          it will be Sabitzer and Fred probably

          Open Controls
  12. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any glaring changes to make?

    Kepa Steele
    Badiashile white trips Mings estupinan
    Rashy Saka Øde mitoma Maddison
    Kane Watkins Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      1FT 6.8ITB

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ode - March maybe

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Why March over Mac Allister?

        Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    No FH so is Isak the way to go with a potential double gwk31 over Havertz?

    Isak(MUN,whu,bre,avl,BHA,TOT)
    Havertz(AVL,LIV,wol,BHA)

    Open Controls

