FPL Gameweek 29 opinion: Keep or sell Odegaard? Buy Fernandes + Isak?

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his thoughts and transfer plans ahead of Double Gameweek 29.

DGW29 BENCH BOOST

Providing my squad isn’t hit too hard by injuries in the international break, I will Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 29.

The graphic you see below is how it currently looks, with a pair of Brentford ‘doublers’ joining Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m).

However, with one free transfer and £5.7m in the bank, I’ll probably sell Odegaard for one of Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m), James Maddison (£8.2m) or Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m).

For now, I’m leaning towards Fernandes, whose average position/touch heatmap v Fulham on Sunday offers encouragement that he won’t be too deep in the absence of Casemiro (£4.9m).

Above: Bruno Fernandes’ (no. 8) average position/touch heatmap v Fulham, via Sofascore

ODEGAARD – KEEP OR SELL?

So, I’m probably selling Odegaard, which might need explaining.

Over his last six appearances, he’s averaging 5.0 points per match and has posted some decent underlying numbers, despite trailing Bukayo Saka (£8.6m), Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) for points.