Pro Pundits March 24

Is it time to think differently about fixture runs in FPL?

Here, former FPL champion Simon March asks if it’s time to think differently about upcoming fixture runs.

Many of us believe that form follows fixtures when it comes to FPL and, thus, it follows that a good run of fixtures signals a good time to invest in a player or team.

Seeking out and exploiting these stretches of matches has been the conventional logic for years but is it really the best approach? Should we be pursuing the reliable returns that we expect from these runs, or are we actually better off chasing bigger singular scores, even if they come at the expense of consistency?

These questions will be the focus of this week’s article.

‘A RUN OF GOOD FIXTURES’

Historically in FPL parlance, a ‘good run of fixtures’ usually refers to around four-to-six consecutive opponents with seemingly low difficulty. This run will appear as a ‘sea of blue’ in the Season Ticker and is gold dust for FPL managers as it hints that our assets will score well for the foreseeable future.

A good run of fixtures might elevate a less-fancied asset, given the even-less-fancied nature of their opposition and it might give us even greater confidence in our big-hitters and captaincy options. This is, for the most part, how most of us usually look at fixtures.

That said, the practice of targeting good fixture runs will inevitably get undermined at several points in a season when the returns don’t reflect expectations. For example, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) scored 21 points in what was expected to be a difficult fixture for Liverpool at home to Manchester United in Gameweek 26, which was immediately followed by him scoring zero points at Bournemouth. This neatly encapsulates both sides of the coin.

However, following fixtures remains a popular strategy because it offers a level of objective rationale to base decisions on. Aberrations will occur but a match against a team ranked lower in the table will usually offer better opportunities to score than being against a higher team. Therefore, more fixtures versus the former type of team than the latter will increase the expected payoff.

With a consistent run of fixtures broadly considered as the ideal, most fixture tickers, when ordered by difficulty, will place teams with the highest proportion of good (‘blue’) fixtures at the top, inevitably drawing our focus towards them.

In contrast, teams with difficult (‘red’) outings or fixtures that alternate in difficulty will be ranked towards the bottom of the ticker, usually signalling that these teams should be avoided.

THE ‘BIG WINS’ STRATEGY

Yet there are disciplines, tangential to FPL, where a different approach is often adopted. Most top poker players don’t try to win every hand or even every good hand, they instead try to maximise their payoff from only their very best ones.

Similarly, in investing, it is accepted that the majority of a trader’s success will come from a relatively small number of their trades. This is especially the case in early-stage venture capital investing where investors will make, say, ten fairly risky investments with the expectation that maybe one or two will pay off in such a big way that it’ll more than make up for their greater number of failed transactions.

The upshot of this approach is that you can fail, lose and be wrong most of the time yet still succeed. When operating under conditions of uncertainty, such as FPL, an approach based on the acceptance that not everything can be controlled and that mistakes will be made may well be the most pragmatic.

Investing legend Peter Lynch once said of stock picking: “If you’re terrific at this game, you’re right six times out of ten.” George Soros famously made over £1 billion in a single trade shorting the British Pound on ‘Black Wednesday’ in 1992. He stated that: “It doesn’t matter how many times you’re wrong or right but how much money you make when you’re right.”

These perspectives are quite different from how we typically pursue success in FPL. We’ll celebrate the odd 100-pointer when they occur but we wouldn’t see a relatively poor Gameweek as being a necessary step for a better one in future. But, ultimately, if scoring 40 points in one Gameweek helps you score 90 in the next, you’ve still outscored the ‘consistent’ return of getting 60 points both times. Yet most of us optimise toward the latter model.

MAKING BIG BETS IN FPL

So, what might this ‘Big Wins’ approach look like in FPL? First and foremost, it would involve looking at fixture runs differently. Rather than being concerned about the number of ‘red’ matches, we’d focus on targeting the bluest of the ‘blue’, irrespective of how difficult the fixtures immediately surrounding them might be.

Then, to fully embrace this model, we throw everything at those matches. Aim for several assets alongside a captain, irrespective of such tertiary concerns as effective ownership.

The obvious downside to this approach is that putting all our eggs in a few very small baskets places enormous pressure on such fixtures and, if they don’t pay off, we risk torpedoing our season.

Alternatively, the upside is that it can massively pay off and, whilst the approach will still be too risky for some, it’s worth remembering that pursuing a ‘low-risk’ strategy that follows good fixtures can often restrict us.

In a game where it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate ourselves from the more informed masses and the template squad, radically rethinking how we look at fixture runs might be a viable route to achieving that goal.

CONCLUSION

My personal philosophy when it comes to FPL is that consistency is the best differential. As much as I enjoy the odd huge score, I also enjoy the grind and can put up with short-term rank stagnation provided that I eventually get to where I want to be by the end of the season. For me, FPL is a challenge of self-discipline as much as anything and I am very much somebody who follows the fixtures.

This consistency-oriented approach tends to be the pervasive model among dedicated managers and is often only departed from when moments of radicalism become necessary. Perhaps they need to make up ground late in the season or, with very little to lose, decide they may as well take some bigger risks.

I know of FPL managers with very different levels of risk tolerance but I can think of few, if any, who follow this high-risk, high-reward approach to fixtures as their core strategy, thus it is difficult to hypothesise exactly how it might play out over a whole season.

The ‘big wins’ strategy is, however, a widely-adopted and often effective strategy in other disciplines such as investing and in poker, where proponents have accepted that failure will occur more often, thus it’s better to focus on maximising the big payoff when wins do happen.

In contrast, much of the conventional FPL strategy is focused on minimising failure, often at the expense of maximising payoffs. That an approach is ‘unusual’ is never reason enough to adopt it – especially when that approach inherently involves high risk – but the growing frustration within the FPL community about how difficult it is to outperform the average means now may be the time to try something different.

  1. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    This article (https://www.premierleague.com/news/3119650) just confirms that picking Henry in GW26 was the right decision. It's a real shame he didn't get any attacking returns during this time.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      It will come in this double he’ll probably be playing at wing back both games too

    2. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Looking to have 4 of the top 5 from this week. Unfortunately, Chilwell will be the one to miss out.

  2. boc610
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/haaland-injury-liverpool-man-city-26548171

    poppa haaland thinks its 'touch and go' he can make liverpool game.

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      He will be miraculousy fit by the time game comes round, not gonna say he’s ok now after just pulling out of norways games

  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Chilwell Botman Estu
    Rashford Mitima March Saka*
    Toney Watkins

    (Raya Ode* Kane* Zinch*)

    A) Zinch & Ode to Shaw & Maddison -4
    B) Zinch & Saka to Shaw & Bruno -4
    C) Zinch & Ode to Mings & Bruno -4
    D) Kane & Ode to Isak & Bruno -4
    E) Anything else?

    Thoughts please?

    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      C

    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      BB?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yes

    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      B

    4. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Quite like D, but I’d go maddy over Bruno

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Why Maddy over Bruno?
        United fixtures look better and they have two more doubles to comes after GW29.

        1. Boberella
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Personal preference + spreading the risk already having Rashford. Think Maddy will do well in the double.

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            If Newcastle double in 31 is confirmed id be sold on selling Kane

            Open Controls
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 10 mins ago

              I’m certainly considering Kane to Isak for a hit. More upside with Isak, especially if they double in 31

              1. Lord.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                Kane has Bournemouth at home in GW31, so I’ll probably dump Havertz instead.

  4. linkafu
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Best FH for DGW29?

    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mine actually

      Navas
      Estupian Dunk Shaw Pereira
      Mac Allister Maddison Bowen Rashford Martinelli
      Johnson

      1. linkafu
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Potentially
        Dunk to James and Martinelli to Mitoma/March

  5. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Need a cheap dgw defender to replace Dawson. Options are:
    A) Castagne (cry AVL)
    B) Emerson (SOU NEW)

    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Ricardo Pereira

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Interesting. Hadn’t thought of him. Cheaper than Castagne too. Thanks

  6. Esalman
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Can someone link a good WC draft?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      No. The fun is doing your own work. Don't play if you are resorting to this. Tis shameful.

      1. Esalman
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks for the useless advice lol. Only asking because between my job, school and parenting, I might end up with an unchanged team come the deadline.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Tis excellent advice and will lead you to greater happiness in the end.

        2. Casual Player
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          It’s a tough ask for someone else to do for you without any context about your team. You got the FH and when would you want to use? You got BB? Any players you have a lot of money tied up with? And so on

          1. Esalman
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Let's see, I have WC and BB left. I think I want to use WC now, with plan to have 11 players for gw32 and also no bench fodders so that I can play BB at some point (in gw34?).

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              That is quite a tricky scenario since a BB34 team will look very different from most GW29 teams. Brighton & Man Utd are the only teams to double in both, but their blank in 32 is difficult without a FH. You'll have to make some sacrifices somewhere - probably best to maximise 29 & 34 and accept a relatively weak team for 32. So maybe start with 2-3 Brighton, 2-3 Man Utd, 1-2 Liverpool..?

              1. Esalman
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Yes it's rather tricky.

                Currently on this-

                DDG Leno
                Shaw chilwell estupinan Trippier Mings
                Fernandes Salah Barnes Harrison Andreas
                Watkins isak toney

                Still have too many blanks in 32 and not enough for BB in 34.. I'll have to use the FTs to change that.

        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Understandable to have limited free time for FPL occasionally, but do you really want someone else's team? We can help with more specific questions like is X nailed for DGW29, or should we be investing in Man Utd defence with Casmiro suspended, etc. Surely you have some of your own ideas?

        4. Black Knights
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Your question got the response it deserved.

    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      By the time you’ve given your stipulations and typed it out, you could have worked it out for yourself.
      Getting someone else to do the work is a big no no for fun.
      Alternatively, just check out a YouTube or Twitter content creator and you’ll likely find their interpretation of ‘best wildcard for x gameweek’ going forward.

      1. Esalman
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        I don't think there are any "content creator" with WC and BB left. All of them played WC last week and are using BB this week. The ones that had those chips left I mean.

    3. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      😆

      1. MANU4LYF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Can someone play this game for me? I’m way too busy.

    4. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours ago

      You've been a member for 13 years

      1. Esalman
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Well a lot has changed in 13 years.

        1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Most people get wiser with age...

        2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Just kidding but you should just do your team yourself. It's more fun

  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Early thoughts, BB'ing this week - 1FT, 5.9 ITB:

    Kepa* - Raya*
    Chilwell* - Trippier* - Zinchenko - Henry* - Botman*
    Saka - Rashford* - Odegaard - Mitoma* - March*
    Kane - Toney* - Watkins*

    A: Zinchenko to Dunk/Estupinan/Shaw
    B: Odegaard to Mac Allister/Harrison
    C: Saka to Fernandes
    D: Other?
    E: 2 of the above for a -4

  8. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Estupinan just conceded 3 goals against Australia

    1. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      It’s a big step up in class tbf

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Brighton probably won't take him back after that, huh? Transfer to Central Coast Mariners immiment as predicted by the Knight. All a ruse so he could stay in Aus obviously

  9. Lord.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Sky are reporting that Brennan Johnson is out of tomorrow’s qualifier.

  10. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Australia 3 - Ecuador 1. Australia finished 11th at the World Cup, Ecuador 18th. Balance maintained. Would be interesting to hear people's thoughts on their favourite Subway sandwich as we celebrate the victory.

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      I love a foot-long.

      No idea about Subway sandwiches though.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Carry-On Jarvish!

        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          Usually people tell me the opposite.

    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thought it was tomorrow night, oops! Was FINS UP at this house tonight.

    3. ElliotJHP
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      I think my Sub days are days of the past (2014-2016 being peak era) but it was a classic Spicy Italian.

    4. Chris_H
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Sandwich choice varies but *has* to be herb 'n' cheese bread ftw.

  11. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    I really enjoyed this article. Not sure how to apply the theory, but I get more out of these think pieces than the “these players are good” type ones. Nice to see all the positive and thoughtful comments too!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Thanks for the feedback, much appreciated!

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      "these players are good" are spoon fed articles while think articles make you look at the broader picture. You're going to do better with the latter more often than not.

  12. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Zinchenko > Shaw and BB with 13 dgw players?

    Can’t see any other moves that appeal currently and won’t be taking a hit to get Bruno

    1. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Probably my move to be honest, see how Rashford is first

  13. Woking Wanderers
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    The ticker thinks the Palace games from GW30 are appealing. Has the algorithm not been tinkered with?

    1. Woking Wanderers
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      "Zaha - Return of the Troll", on your nerves soon.

    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A dodgy ticker? Hopefully not an ailment Hodgson has.

      1. Woking Wanderers
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Hopefully not. However, I'm having palpitations just thinking about which players might be worth a punt. Whitworth currently top of my CRY list!! 🙂

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      They could have hardly wished for a better run in, with 8 of the 10 games against relegation rivals. But this does go back to the earlier discussion about a sea of blue - its not like I'm going to be investing in Palace players at all probably.

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      All their upcoming opponents are in 13th place & below with the exception of Fulham & Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. Woking Wanderers
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I think you may have hit upon a 'Big Win' strategy right there!

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I personally won't be going there for now!

  14. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Roll FT?
    1FT - 3,9itb

    Kepa
    Chilwell - Tripp - Estupinan
    Mitoma - Saka - Maddison - Rash*
    Toney - Watkins - Kane

    Ward - Zynchenko - Odegaard - Perraud

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      G2g although I’d rather play ode than Kane

      Might be controversial and many will disagree but I think arsenal have a chance of scoring more in that game.

      1. Malinwa
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      GTG

  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Which two to choose for BB DGW 29?

    1. Kepa
    2. DDG

    A) Chilwell
    B) Shaw

    Also thorn between getting Macallister or March

    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      1B

    2. Malinwa
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      1A for me

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Think getting an extra United player is good for their upcoming doubles, too. Although Chilwell seems very tempting and more attacking.

  16. Black Knights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    new article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/24/fpl-hall-of-fame-update-new-1-rises-to-24th-in-world/

  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Any move to do here or G2G?

    DDG
    Estupinan Shaw Chilwell
    Salah Bowen(c) Rashford BigMac March
    Toney Ings

    Raya Haaland Trippier Pinnock

