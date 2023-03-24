43
Hall of Fame March 24

FPL Hall of Fame update: New #1 rises to 24th in world

43 Comments
Our Live Hall of Fame has been given an update ahead of Double Gameweek 29.

Fantasy Football Scout Members can access the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) IDs of all the managers on the list and click through to their teams.

Here we take a quick look at the make-up of the top ten, plus give a brief overview of how these leading managers have their squads currently set up.

WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is included at the bottom of this article, but alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

We have a new name in first place, that of Jon Ballantyne. His Gameweek 27 Bench Boost catapulted ‘Pepe’s Piri Piri’ into the top 100 and he now sits at an eye-watering 24th in the global rankings.

Jon has three previous (and consecutive, from 2018-21) top 1k finishes to his name, as well as a further four overall ranks inside the top 20,000.

The current FPL squads of this top ten are no lower than 69k overall, with three new entries since the previous update heading into Gameweek 22.

Mark Hurst, Conor’s Team and schedule expert Ben Crellin enter proceedings but making way are Niall O’Connor (now 11th), Mark Mansfield (15th) and Tom Stephenson (18th).

In this competitive contest, just five of these were part of our Career Hall of Fame top ten at the end of last season.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE TOP TEN’S FPL SQUADS

There’s certainly a template amongst the FPL community, further reinforced by this Hall of Fame top ten.

They all have an identical front three of Harry Kane (£11.8m), Ivan Toney (£7.9m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), with Bukayo Saka (£8.6m), Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) also unanimous picks.

Each of the ten has a second Newcastle United defender and exactly two Brighton and Hove Albion midfielders, with Gabriel (£5.2m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) combining for 12 spots alongside the ten selections of Brentford’s back line.

It just shows how quickly things change in FPL, as our early February update saw Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) named ten times, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) featured in eight teams and there were even sightings of Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Matt Doherty (£4.6m), both of whom now play overseas.

2022/23 LIVE HALL OF FAME: CHIP USAGE

PositionNameWildcardFree HitTriple CaptainBench Boost
1Jon BallantyneGW26GW22GW27
2Fábio BorgesGW26GW20GW27
3Finn SollieGW26GW20
4Ben CrellinGW26GW20GW27
5John CanningGW26GW22
6Matt CorbidgeGW26GW20
7Mark HurstGW27GW20
8Brusdal BrusdalGW26GW19
9Conor’s TeamGW26GW20
10Markku OjalaGW26GW20

All of the top 10 have already used their second Wildcard, while all bar Brusdal Brusdal have cashed in their Triple Captain chip.

Four of the top 10 – Jon, Fabio, Ben and Brusdal – are now without their Bench Boost chips but all of the managers in the above table still have their Free Hit intact.

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?
The “HoF Rating” is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. So, in other words, those who performed best in 2021/22 will receive a bigger HoF Rating boost from those who did best in 2007/08. The “HoF Ranking” even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame
Simply sign up to our leagues next season, either the Fantasy Football Scout league or, if you’re a Member, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league – the code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?
The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?
Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout FPL league and you’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?
The Career table is available to all and is updated at the end of each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.