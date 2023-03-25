FPL Double Gameweek 29: How will Casemiro’s ban affect Man Utd?

Manchester United will be without Casemiro (£4.9m) for their next three Premier League games after he was sent off against Southampton, his second red card of the season.

The first of his four-match ban was served in the FA Cup win over Fulham last weekend, but he will also be absent for the top-flight clashes with Newcastle United and Brentford in Double Gameweek 29, plus Everton in Gameweek 30.

The Brazilian has emerged as a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side since joining from Real Madrid, but just how much will Man Utd miss him?

With United players near the top of many FPL managers’ shopping lists, we look at the underlying numbers.

CASEMIRO’S INDIVIDUAL STATS

Casemiro is excellent defensively and despite missing the early part of the season, leads the way among teammates for tackles won, as detailed below.

He also ranks among the top three performers at Old Trafford per 90 minutes for interceptions and ball recoveries.

Added to that, the Brazilian also wins the ball aerially more than anyone else, with 35 of his 51 duels won.

Division-wide, he’s up there with the best of the FPL midfielders for most of the key underlying metrics:

Per 90 minutes Rank v other FPL midfielders (min 10 apps) Aerial duels won 2.34 3rd Tackles won 3.88 3rd Clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs) 4.96 2nd

Teammate Scott McTominay (£4.9m) is actually the only FPL midfielder to better Casemiro for CBIs per 90 minutes but neither the Scot nor any other player in this position is as consistently strong as the Brazilian spoiler across all three categories.

With centre-back pairing Raphael Varane (£4.8m) and Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) behind him, Erik ten Hag has built a strong spine, with Casemiro’s tenacity in midfield key.

However, his influence isn’t restricted to just defending.

United are also losing their second most creative player behind Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) for expected assists (xA), proof of his growing influence in the attacking third. That’s something he discussed earlier in the season, saying “Every player has their role, maybe here [at Man Utd] I have got more of a creative role.”

Above: Casemiro’s chances created 2022/23 (assists in green)

TEAM STATS: WITH AND WITHOUT CASEMIRO