FPL Double Gameweek 29: How will Casemiro’s ban affect Man Utd?

Manchester United will be without Casemiro (£4.9m) for their next three Premier League games after he was sent off against Southampton, his second red card of the season.

The first of his four-match ban was served in the FA Cup win over Fulham last weekend, but he will also be absent for the top-flight clashes with Newcastle United and Brentford in Double Gameweek 29, plus Everton in Gameweek 30.

The Brazilian has emerged as a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side since joining from Real Madrid, but just how much will Man Utd miss him?

With United players near the top of many FPL managers’ shopping lists, we look at the underlying numbers.

CASEMIRO’S INDIVIDUAL STATS

Casemiro is excellent defensively and despite missing the early part of the season, leads the way among teammates for tackles won, as detailed below.

He also ranks among the top three performers at Old Trafford per 90 minutes for interceptions and ball recoveries.

Added to that, the Brazilian also wins the ball aerially more than anyone else, with 35 of his 51 duels won.

Division-wide, he’s up there with the best of the FPL midfielders for most of the key underlying metrics:

Per 90 minutesRank v other FPL midfielders (min 10 apps)
Aerial duels won2.343rd
Tackles won3.883rd
Clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs)4.962nd

Teammate Scott McTominay (£4.9m) is actually the only FPL midfielder to better Casemiro for CBIs per 90 minutes but neither the Scot nor any other player in this position is as consistently strong as the Brazilian spoiler across all three categories.

With centre-back pairing Raphael Varane (£4.8m) and Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) behind him, Erik ten Hag has built a strong spine, with Casemiro’s tenacity in midfield key.

However, his influence isn’t restricted to just defending.

United are also losing their second most creative player behind Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m) for expected assists (xA), proof of his growing influence in the attacking third. That’s something he discussed earlier in the season, saying “Every player has their role, maybe here [at Man Utd] I have got more of a creative role.”

Above: Casemiro’s chances created 2022/23 (assists in green)

TEAM STATS: WITH AND WITHOUT CASEMIRO

  1. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Hmmm, Scotland as low as 1/6 to beat Cyprus today. I really must put my life savings on that. 😯

    Open Controls
  2. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Current BB29 squad:

    Kepa (Steele)
    Mings Tripp Shaw Chilwell (Gabriel)
    Saka Rashford(c) Mitoma(vc) Maddison (Ode)
    Havertz Watkins (Kane)

    2.6m itb and 1ft

    This is with -4 taken:

    Kepa
    Mings Tripp Shaw Chilwell
    Saka Rashford(c) Mitoma(vc) Maddison
    Havertz Watkins

    Steele Kane Benrahma Estupinan

    Leaves 4.4m itb. Plan to get Haaland back next week. Could get Bowen instead, if I lose Kane for Haaland instead of Watkins/Hav

    How does it look??

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Really not sure about taking a -4 to bring in Benrahma

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Nah, me neither tbh. But i go to all WH games and he is a cheap punt to hold free cash.

        After this GW I want cheap fodder on the bench, hopefully!

        Open Controls
      2. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I guess Bowen is more nailed but 2.5m more.

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      I don't think WH have done enough lately to consider bringing in their players, let alone for a hit.

      I'd be more inclined to get March or MacAllister.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        March is a better shout actually and less cash.

        Too much with Estupinan?

        Maybe save the hit and keep Gabriel

        Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Not at all. I think triple Brighton is a must for the remainder of the season given their form and extra fixtures.

      The fact that their midfielders are so cheap just adds to the appeal.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Valid.

        I think Bowen or Benrahma was more in hope than anything. Nice when you see your team's players do well! Plus the DGW fixtures are ok for us.

        Double Brighton for -4 actually works quite well with the money itb

        Open Controls
    4. Bluetiger1
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      go with
      Kepa (Steele)
      Mings Tripp Shaw Chilwell (Gabriel)
      Saka Rashford(c) Mitoma(vc) Maddison (Ode)
      Havertz Watkins (Kane)

      Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    We have to wait for more info but if it's true that Haaland isn't training and he is "touch and go" for Liverpool then he may get rested or mins manager in any of the 2 PL games between the UCL fixtures vs Bayern:
    1/4: Liverpool
    8/4: Southampton
    11/4: Bayern
    15/4: Leicester
    19/04: Bayern
    1/4: Liverpool
    8/4: Southampton
    11/4: Bayern
    15/4: Leicester
    19/04: Bayern

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Could be tempting for some to leave him out til 33/4 if no FH for 32. I'll be bringing him back for Southampton if fit though

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I have WC33 BB34 plan so I’m guessing I will opt for Salah from gw31 instead of Haaland

        Open Controls
    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Here's the thing about Haaland...he's played in 16 games this year and scored 15 goals but 13 of those goals have been scored against diddy teams. He's failed against Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle in that time so I'm quite happy not to have him in my team against Liverpool, who for all their faults this season, are nobody's mugs.

      Open Controls
  4. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Any logic in losing Mee for Shaw in gw29 instead of Zinch?

    I can't see a CS in either of Brentford's games.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      That's the logic right there. Plus Shaw has more attacking threat, and even if Utd do concede without Casemiro, at least he's in place for EVE, DGW34 etc

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Yeah, that's my thinking too.

      I also have Raya and don't think double BRE defence is optimal for gw29.

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  5. Bluetiger1
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Any news / feed on Arsenal Saliba injury

    Open Controls
  6. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    BB this any worth a - 4?
    Kepa
    Estupin, Robertson, Trippier, Chilwell
    Rashford, Gakpo, McAllister, Mitoma
    Toney, Kane
    Messiler, Haaland, Martinelli, Akanji

    Was thinking of Akanji but to who also need. Over for blank 32

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      shaw

      Open Controls
      1. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        He is not playing 32

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          ah - good call

          Open Controls
          1. Bluetiger1
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Maybe then Aston Villa Defender in Cash or Mings!

            Open Controls
            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Cash injured I think

              Open Controls
              1. Maeki2
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                Brent, Villa, Newcastle or Liverpool def can have any

                Open Controls
                1. Bluetiger1
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Just looking now - Liverpool if cash available could be interesting with playing GW32 & DGW in 34
                  & in GW29 DGW (tough fixtures ) but pay off!

                  Open Controls
              2. Bluetiger1
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Thanks Fitzy - unaware

                Open Controls
                1. Fitzy.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-star-forced-injured-26557055

                  Open Controls
              3. Hint
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Is he? News to me. Mings a better shout anyway. Or Moreno, but less sure of minutes.

                Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Despite they’ve been poor all season, I’m looking at a West Ham DF. Nice double in GW29 and Bournemouth (a) in BGW32

      Open Controls
  7. Bluetiger1
    3 hours ago

    best option for GW29 captain after IB?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Rashford, Brighton mid, Maddison would be my top 3 capt picks (of the players I own).

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Maybe Chilwell - Home to both Villa and TAA 😉

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I haven't decided yet but my shortlist is essentially the 4 mentioned above. Maybe cooling on Maddison a bit

      Open Controls
  8. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Those with WC and FH remaining what is the best plan to use these? I have both and bench boosting a solid team in 29.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      FH32 WC33/4 is probably what I would do

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Replied to you on last article hot topiic. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Got it. Think your options are more open than mine then; offered a couple thoughts on your situation in that thread

          Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      I’m thinking:

      BB29
      WC33
      TC34
      FH - whenever I need it, if not 37/38.

      Open Controls
  9. cigan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Anything worth taking a hit for on this BB (apart from the 2nd keeper if Fabianski's fit)?

    Raya Areola
    Chilwell Trippier Shaw Estupinan Henry
    Rashford Maddison March Saka Martinelli
    Toney Watkins Kane

    Open Controls
  10. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    If somehow IB goes through without major injuries, would you do these two moves? BB active

    Ward, Almiron > DDG, Harrison
    2ft

    Team as of now
    Raya, Ward*
    Mings, Trippier, Botman, Dunk, Estu
    Saka, Rashford, Mitoma, Almiron*, Maddison
    Kane, Toney, Mbeumo

    8.1 itb for Haaland in gw29

    Open Controls
  11. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Ward Zinchenko Martinelli
    To
    Kepa Shaw Bruno

    Worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Probably a net gain over the rest of the season, (given those players extra/kinder fixtures), although Arsenal's fixture is good this week so it could take 2-3 gw's for the gains to materialise depending on results.

      I'm actually coming round to the idea of selling Saka over Martinelli as it enables me to get a far superior-looking team for the rest of the season taking the remaining doubles into account.

      Open Controls
  12. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Ward Zinchenko Martinelli Saka
    To
    Kepa Shaw Bruno March

    Worth it???

    Open Controls
  13. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    From GW30 onwards:
    Toney + Chilwell > Isak + VVD?

    Open Controls
    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      *32

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Just the Toney to Isak move imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 7 Years
        just now

        what about Robertson instead of VVD?

        Open Controls
  14. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Worth a -8 to BB29 and then allow myself to focus on getting money in the 11 for WC33?

    Ward, Tarkowski, Andreas to Steele, Shaw, Rashford (-8)?

    Alternative is just the Rashford move and saving BB for a later day but BB34 looks difficult for cheap DGWers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      For those moves, yes, I would go for it

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Seems a bit counter intuitive to take a huge hit shortly before WC... How are you going to navigate 32 when you bring all those guys in?

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Will aim to have 9 with 2FT to use for 32.

        All 3 of those I’d be bringing in would be benched 32.

        Open Controls
  15. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Martinelli -> Barnes worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. BlzE_94
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Or Saka -> Maddison for a hit
      Or neither

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  16. Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Are we expecting Rashford and Pope to be back for the upcoming GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Well Rashford should have no issues, clearly did the Man U pull out for England. Pope less clear but likely the same.

      Open Controls
    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Provided he gets back from New York in time.

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yep. Both appear to be classic "international break injuries".

      Rashford has been on holiday wandering around NYC so clearly he's not carrying any serious knock.

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes and yes.

      Open Controls
  17. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    BREAKING - Reece James (still) injured (again)

    https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/james-out-of-england-game

    ‘Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad and will not feature against Ukraine on Sunday.

    ‘The full-back has returned to Chelsea for assessment on an ongoing issue.

    ‘No replacements are planned as Gareth Southgate’s squad, including the suspended Luke Shaw, continue their preparations at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground.’

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      He's hilariously injury prone. A premium FPL troll.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        He needs to get the surgery done he keeps putting off.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          54 mins ago

          Any idea if that'll happen now or at the end of the season?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            No idea

            Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      he's the new sicknote (after Darren Anderton whose still the OG)

      Open Controls
    3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Professional hospital patient, part-time footballer

      Open Controls
  18. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Christmas tree

    Open Controls
  19. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    What would you do with one transfer here? Plan has been to BB29 and FH32.

    Raya Kepa
    Trippier Botman Henry Estupinan Zinchenko
    Saka Martinelli Rashfor Mitoma Maddison
    Kane Watkins Toney

    Thinking Zinchenko to Shaw. Anything worth a hit? Was going to do Martinelli to Mac Allister, but not so sure without them doubling soon.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Doubling *again* soon.

      Open Controls
  20. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    If you have front 3 of Watkins Kane Havertz who are you losing to get Haaland in 30? Watkins home to NFO, Kane has decent run of fixtures as does Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tough call. Which is pretty much why I didn't use a transfer to bring in both of Watkins and Havertz.

      You go Havertz if you're not going to FH in 32.
      You go Kane if you think you can use the funds well in the rest of the team.
      Otherwise you go Watkins or Havertz based on which one you personally rate better.

      Open Controls
  21. Van_de_Fart
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hi all, I have made around 3 transfers already, that's a 8 point hit. f I decided to use the FREE HIT CHIP now, will the previous transfers I made stay in my team permanently?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      No, your team will revert back to your GW28 team the following week.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls

