Having assessed the £4.5m enablers and a selection of cheap options priced between £5.0m and £6.5m, we now turn our attention towards higher-profile Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forwards that cost at least £7.0m.

Currently, there are 13 names in this price bracket although – as explored below – this can quickly be reduced due to several suspensions and likely transfers elsewhere.

HOW MANY £7.0M+ FPL FORWARDS ARE THERE?

Of the 70 listed forwards so far, 13 cost at least £7.0m.

However, Ivan Toney (£8.0m) is suspended until January and Romelu Lukaku (£7.0m) doesn’t seem to have a future at Chelsea. Across west London, Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.5m) has returned to training but is still pushing heavily for a Saudi Arabian move.

And then there’s the Harry Kane (£12.5m) situation. With a potential transfer to Bayern Munich slowly progressing, we’ve decided not to include him among the best forwards. Having just had his best-ever season for goals, attacking returns and FPL points, the England captain would obviously be recommended should he stay.

Additionally, the imminent Manchester United signing of Rasmus Hojlund should see him priced up in this ‘premium’ bracket. We’ll have a Scout Report on him as and when he joins the Red Devils.

THE REGULAR STARTERS

ERLING HAALAND (£14.0M)

You may have heard of Haaland.

His debut Premier League campaign ended with its record for most goals in one season. Netting 36 times forced a rise to the joint-biggest starting price of all time but this hasn’t deterred managers – 86.3% are happy to spend £14.0m on the Norwegian phenomenon.

Therefore this can be kept brief. Barring injuries, this will be another campaign of goals, hauls and captaincy dominance.

The division’s best player for minutes per expected goal (xG) and minutes per actual goal in 2022/23, his tally of 59 big chances was 24 more than any other FPL asset.

While the early-season fixtures make him a no-brainer Gameweek 1 selection for many of us, Scout user pilgrimchris raised an interesting discussion point yesterday. With £1.5m between Haaland and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), there’s precious little separating them when it comes to points per million. We can only captain one of them, so do the following fixtures runs from Gameweek 9 onwards make Salah more attractive in a one-premium FPL squad? It’s something to chew on the closer we get to autumn.

GABRIEL JESUS (£8.0M)

At the time of writing, Jesus is the second-most popular forward thanks to over 30% ownership. It’s a similar situation to 2022/23’s early weeks, where he and Haaland were the default two-man strike force.

The Brazilian was in over six million line-ups for each pre-World Cup Gameweek, delivering five goals and six assists before injury interrupted his season. A dozen league games were missed but his campaign ended on a high, scoring six during the final 10 outings.

From those forwards with a minimum of 19 starts, he ranked fifth for points per start (5.21).

Having faith in Jesus brings two benefits. Not only does he offer an attacking double-up for Arsenal’s superb early fixture run but he also allows an easy downgrade to some of the names mentioned later on – ie players with a ‘wait and see’ label.

The Brazil international’s minutes-per-expected-goal-involvement (xGI) figure of 123.1 was the best of any Arsenal player last season. That was helped by 31 chances created, a total that only Kane could better among FPL forwards.

But his finishing sometimes leaves a lot to be desired: he once again underachieved on the xG front (this time to the tune of -2.82), following on from similar figures in previous seasons.

OLLIE WATKINS (£8.0M)

