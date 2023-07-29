29
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    No love for last season's top scoring 5.5m mid Douglas Luiz (142 points)?

  2. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Anderson supremacy

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    How does this look? 0.5m itb

    Onana
    Gabriel stones estu
    Saka odegaard rashford mbuemo mitoma
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola chilwell baldock surridge

    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Odegaard>Jesus
      Mbeumo>Foden

      Then 10/10. Feel as though Odegaard ain't scoring 15 goals from a deeper position this season.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Cheers, not sure on foden for now. Might change formation to 3-4-3 and get Jesus with Watkins.

  4. Andy_Social
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I hadn't even realised Andreas was injured. That's how closely I've been monitoring Fulham. They're going to struggle this season.

    Enciso and the rest of the Seagulls - it's awkward that they open with 2 irresistible fixtures when we have no idea who will actually start those games.

    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I'm avoiding Brighton's attack. Rather get Eze who is going to be key to most of Palace's goals.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Plural? That’s optimistic!

  5. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Could Anderson be the 4.5 midfielder?

    https://twitter.com/ToonMouthTyne/status/1685102387302649856?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

    Can't see him being a starter, but you never know, if he continues his preseason form.

    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      8 goals in 21 appearances on loan. Not a fluke. This guy could be a bargain.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Only if he's in your Starting XI. Are you really gonna go there?

        1. Lallana
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Later on maybe. Not now with uncertainty and those fixtures.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Right. I'm starting with Ahamada. He'll prolly lose his starting spot once Olise returns and I'll be looking for an alterative 4.5 mid for my bench. By that time we'll have something to go on.

            1. Lallana
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Boring me going Nakamba.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Money trap over the first five weeks.

    3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      You’d need a lot of pluck to go there!

  6. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Yeah, he had a great preseason last year as well. Joey Barton raved about him when he managed him on loan. Think that's where the, slightly tongue in cheek, "Geordie Maradona" nickname comes from.

    He can play number 8 or in the front line. I think he's still behind other players in terms of starting, but he will come off the bench regularly.

    He was very unlucky not to get his first Prem goal against Forest last season.

    https://youtu.be/wqVHkjsggqw

  7. R.C
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Lots of chatter stating Nunez will score more goals in this new system.. I just don't see it. He's a poor finisher..what am I missing?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      We'll soon see. I'm starting with both Jesus and Nkunku so I can easily slide over to Darwin if he does start and find the onion bag this time.

    2. Totalfootball
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Thing is he is only 7.5

    3. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm getting Salah

      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        I've just worked out that if Joao Pedro is nailed AND Balogun gets a move to a PL side, I can convert Foden to Salah. Hmm.

        1. Bad Kompany
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Well you’re halfway there to getting Salah then 😉

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don’t think he’s a poor finisher, he never had that reputation- he had a hard time last year and still scored fairly well.

  8. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    38 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on Lerma for Crystal Palace?

    1. Bad Kompany
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Too defensive to be an fpl option. Better to save the .5

      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        28 mins ago

        Should I go Ryan Christie instead? I'm going for a 4 mid, 3 forward combo with Haaland, Nkunku and Pedro in attack, Foden, Rashford, Saka and Mitoma in attack. This is for my bench rotation when needed.

        1. Bad Kompany
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Id play those 7 over Christie every week so I’d just get the cheapest midfielder possible for your bench. Id probably prefer a cheap defender over a cheap midfielder to rotate with if that’s the route you want to go

  9. Bad Kompany
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Was anyone able to catch Brighton vs Newcastle? How did everyone look? Anything interesting from a fpl point of view?

