  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Defenders are pretty cheap this year. Interesting.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yeah plenty of options around 4.5 - 5.5; makes TAA's 8m look really steep to me when that money in midfield makes the difference between Mbeumo & Saka or Son and Salah

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        I feel like he’s been worth 8m but this is a season too late for it.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes, except one.

  2. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    If their opening fixtures weren't so stinky, Awoniyi would be in my team. 100% on the watchlist

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah,.i agree with this and i bet he's streets ahead of DCL by Christmas.

  3. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Do you guys think Salah will be the highest scoring FPL mid this season as always?

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yes barring injury and staying on penalties

    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      I think he outscores Haaland this year

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yes - just had a poor season (by his standards) with loads of missed sitters and pens, and still outscored everyone not named Kane or Haaland.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yeah maybe back in the 260-70 range

    5. K.Jabba 88
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yes could be the top scoring player full stop. Kane outscored haarland from gw2 to 38

    6. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm tipping Son this season.

  4. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Haaland stopped playing after City won the league.

    In their first 19 games Kane had 15G1A, Haaland had 22G3A (even with playing 207 mins less, including missing a whole match).

    Misleading comparison.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Reply fail to K.JABBA 88

  5. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    First try (no Liverpool). Thoughts?

    4.5 4.0
    Shaw Gabriel Estu 4.5 4.0
    Rash Saka Bruno Foden Mitoma
    Haaland Jesus 4.5

    1m ITB

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      You have struck the template.

  6. Jernau M Gurgeh
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Does FFS writers not know that it is spelled EVAN Ferguson ?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      No it’s because he’s actually on the list. Like, even Ferguson makes the cut.

  7. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gvardiol to be the most expensive defender coming off the bench under Pep roulette?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pep won’t rotate himself.

  8. Drexl Spivey
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Is anyone actually entertaining three forwards?

    Most 3-5-2s I've seen have folk like Mitoma and an unplayable £4.5m striker.

  9. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Wise words from Tom Segal (Pricewise) in the Racing Post this week. I guess they apply equally as much to Fantasy Football.

    A reminder to keep things simple...

    I was watching the Scottish Open before the racing started on Saturday and golf commentator Tony Johnstone said something very interesting. He suggested that if you were to ask all the best golfers when they putted best, they would almost all say when they were kids.

    The point he was making is that as soon as they got good, they all thought they had to try all the new putting techniques and started thinking too much about it.

    When they were young they were fearless and free, and surely that is the state of mind all punters should really try to get into as well.

    I know for a fact that the more I have to work at finding a winner the less likely I’m going to achieve that goal, especially in the big-field handicaps.

    It’s possible to make a case for loads in that type of race and I’m sure the key to being successful is to trust your instincts and use the factors that have worked well for you in the past.

    I’m sure these putting gurus help lots of people get the ball in the hole more often, but I reckon it’s less about changing their grip, ball alignment, or anything too technical and more about decluttering their minds and getting them to think clearly again.

  10. Thomas Magnum
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Let’s go Australia! Well done ladies!!

