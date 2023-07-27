55
  1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Good morn all, another beautiful day to consider fantasy football prospects, wonderful!

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hear hear!

  2. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Wanted to look up Maatsen.
    Thought him to be a 4.0 defender,
    but still not in the game apparently.
    Starting 3 in a row, looks decent as well. But if he continues the pre season form, dont expect him to be a 4.0 defender much longer

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I'm fairly sure he'll be mostly a bench player anyway.

      Mudryk is hopefully out first choice LW & on the right we can play Madueke, we're interested in Olise, and Sterling -can- play there too.

      It's a nice option we have though. Both for the wing & potential LB cover too (I guess if injuries) - that's of course if he doesn't also go out on loan.

  3. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    The Man United starting lineup for the Real Madrid game tells us quite a bit about how we might see them lineup against the bigger teams in the Premier League. Bruno on the wing and Mainoo alongside Casemiro as two holding midfielders behind Mount.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Deserved start for Mainoo. Essentially starting over Antony and deservedly so.

      Lineup for those unaware:

      Onana, Shaw, Martinez, Varane, AWB, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount, Bruno, Garnacho, Rashford

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah, Mainoo has looked good in preseason. He will probably lose his spot to Amrabat once United sign him.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I dunno about that. Mainoo is probably the best player in the world right now. Favourite for the Ballon d'Or.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Touche

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I think Mount is out on wing according to Sky Sports lineup with Fernandes playing in behind Rashford

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Could even be Mainoo on the right, he's so versatile. His assist for Bruno came from the wide right, where he frequently wandered.

        Could even be a midfield diamond to match Real's diamond of Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham. Only Ten Hag knows...

  4. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Having immense fun tinkering away in mine castle:

    Onana
    Pau, Estupinan, ahh bugger can’t remember who goes here!
    Saka, Martinelli, March, Rashford
    Watkins, Jesus, Haaland

    Areola, Gallagher, Bell, Udogie

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Stones, the forgettable John Stones!

  5. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Jackson and Nkunku playing together from the off

  6. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Chelsea can't get out of their half. Howe is soo good at coaching pressing.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      There's an element that our CBs are Chalobah & Humphries, with Casadei part of the double pivot.

  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I know we like to laugh at Gordon, but I've heard he's had a good preseason so far & he looks rather sharp here too. Just an observation!

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yep, he looks good.

  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Looks like Jackson is essential

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    JACKSON!

    I WANT!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A CHELSEA FORWAD WHO CAN FINISH JESUS CHRIST WHAT AM I WATCHING?!

      Never give him the #9.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Lmfao yeah definitely not the #9

  10. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Jackson g, Maatsen a

    I really like Jackson...

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      That Jackson fella looks a bit good, composed in front of goal, works hard, unselfish, good movement and pace. It is no fluke either in all the friendlies he has shown something.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        So much pace. Constantly making runs in behind...

        Chelsea could be playing bad and he could still sneak a goal on the break.

  11. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    How the Fek do we choose between Jackson and Nkunku!?
    At this rate I’m considering both…

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      By GW3 you might want that.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        56 mins ago

        If you had to choose 1 until GW3 who?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          50 mins ago

          Still need to see a couple of more games, but Jackson is easier to fit in for a draft I like at the season start (0 ITB).

          Onana
          Stones Gabriel Estupiñán
          Saka Fernandes Rashford Mitoma
          Jackson Haaland Jesus
          Bench: 4.0 // Chilwell 4.5 4.0

          Nkunku only 7.5% owned (Jackson 3%) so won't hurt crazily without Nkunku - although he's probably on penalties. Expect that to rise from GW3 - but that's why the Jesus pick is there in my draft can get both if needed... Although Arsenal's fixtures are also good.

          That won't be my last draft. Still not sure whether 352 or 343.

          1. FantasyClub
            • 2 Years
            48 mins ago

            If the CHE strikers keep firing 3 at the front will be the way to go for the whole season I think. Coz you’ll always want Haaland, then you have the NEW strikers, ARS, CHE, Villa…

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              I've learnt not to over commit on Chelsea forwards the last few years - if not avoiding them completely.

              I'm definitely getting excited by the notion of us having decent forwards & it may settle... am sure double defence could be just as fruitful if not more.

  12. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Rodrygo injures Mainoo 🙁

    Did well to draw the foul, was causing Real problems.

    Eriksen on.

  13. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    jeez that was too easy

    jude 1-0 madrid

  14. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bellingham lobs Onana

    This kid is something else...

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Lol about 2 yards offside

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      de gea would have saved it

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        10 years ago

  15. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    FPL really gonna trick me into picking a player that does a Boselli in preseason again....

  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Schar with an injury scare -again-
    Precautionary change but still.

    I will not be touching that man this season. Too much of a fright to own!

    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I was considering him up until 5 minutes ago...

  17. mweber814
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Pickford
    Stones Gabriel Henry
    Mbuemo Enzo Rash Salah Saka
    Jesus Haaland

    Areola; Mings; Beyer; Archer

    Bench seems weak outside of Mings

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Enzo isn't going to get you much, I'd swap him for a 4.5 and play Vinicius, in for Archer.

  18. Naby K8a
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Jackson has looked immense every pre season game for Chelsea so far

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Shut up, don't tell anyone!

  19. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Leno pen save

  20. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    My top 3 Chelsea players (money for value):

    1. Jackson
    2. James
    3. Chilwell

    Mudryk maybe holding Nkunku back a bit but I'd prefer if he was listed as a midfielder if he's going to play as an attacking midfielder.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think Chilwell looks sharper than James so far (expected, Rhys joined late) - but both good.

      If Caicedo comes & when proper CBs are there, that will help James.

      Also Cucurella rinsed yet again as I typed.

      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I'm giving James the benefit of the doubt due to coming back from illness/injury. Chilwell has looked better in preseason so far.

        Cucurella/Mudryk hold the team back. Nkunku seems annoyed at Mudryk's decision making.

  21. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Miggy!

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      cucurella assist

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Cucurella exposed yet again...

  22. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    First half was a treat to watch. So much quality. United played really nice football at times. AWB is looking great.

    But Real are such a vicious counter-attacking team. Rudiger a monster at the back, Camavinga and Vini's pace, Modric slicing passes. Bellingham. The speed at which they spring forward is frightening. Will be a tough team to beat in the UCL, as usual...

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      AWB at 4.5m a potential steal! Although not nailed...

      How do you rate the likes of Rashford/Bruno/Mount?

      Disclaimer of course that it's Madrid.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        United look toothless in attack, same as last season. They need a striker.

        Mount has been great. Very nearly scored. Superb pressing. Bruno has been wide on the right, no where near the goal. Rashford had a good chance to score.

        I still think Bruno and Rashford are the two to have. This match is against a special opponent. I'd be surprised if Bruno regularly started wide.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thanks buddy!

