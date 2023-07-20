106
106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wild Card this!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Seriously? No comment and I’ve read whole article?

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Indeed..

      Open Controls
  2. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    First

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Upvote it is 🙂

      Open Controls
  3. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    4 hours ago

    Rash or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Just noticed the 1.5 gap. Nwmd

      Open Controls
      1. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Still Rash

        Open Controls
      2. TBL
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Rash or Bruno F?

        Open Controls
        1. ted mcnure
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Still Rash

          Open Controls
        2. Sure You Did
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Bruno.

          Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Currently on Bruno instead

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Rashford

      Open Controls
  4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Alisson Pickford
    Chilwell Stones White Porro Tete
    Saka Foden Maddison Jota Ramsey
    Haaland Wissa Ferguson

    Before someone has a fit, no it's not my draft. But I wonder if anyone here is nerdy enough to work out what the criterion is for selection here (I doubt it).
    There are not many other players I could have included, but interestingly Vinicius would have been eligible.

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Different teams?
      Guaranteed sub 5m GW1?

      Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Risen in price from last season? Except the keepers...

      Open Controls
    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Give us a clue

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        The clue is they are elite. I am looking at 2 stats, and for the keepers I had to ignore one of those stats (because they never had a shot).

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Assists is one of them

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Pretty much. Only players who exceeded (or matched) BOTH xG and xA last year.

            Open Controls
  5. TBL
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Any thoughts on having Reece James + Malo Gusto?

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thinking of having R James but wondering between Gusto or Beyer as 4.0 defender (already have Baldock)

      Open Controls
      1. ted mcnure
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Wouldn´t risk James tbh..

        Open Controls
        1. TBL
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Chilwell instead? It's Cucurella I'm worried about for left back

          Open Controls
          1. Supersonic_
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Currently on Chilly as a puny, could easily become Stones again mind

            Open Controls
          2. ted mcnure
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            imho I´m not having any Chelsea til I see them click, but if you´re a fan, go for it
            They´re both great players, but for fpl?

            Open Controls
            1. TBL
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              all I'm worries about if 1 pointers if he's not fully fit to start with. If he gets injured, I can just transfer him out

              Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      I think it’s ok to start with James if you’re not already planning other transfers and your team is definitely nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. TBL
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        would you get Gusto as back up or 4.0 from a different team?

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          A different team because if Chelsea do start well, and they have the fixtures to do it, you might want to triple up at some stage.

          Open Controls
          1. TBL
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            good point, cheers

            Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I like the idea. Currently on Chilwell but if I do switch to James then yeah I'll get Gusto as backup.

      Open Controls
      1. TBL
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Cheers, intersting did you pick Chilwell because of current fitness compared since James is yet to join pre-season or somthing else?

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yeah that's the main reason.

          Open Controls
  6. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Locked in my first draft a couple of days ago.
    Just went back to make some changes and then went through the whole process with email verification again and my team is gone.
    Was there a reset?

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      tbf that might help my squad..
      it might have to do with your obligatory password reset, if you´ve still got auto fill-in on the old one..?

      Open Controls
      1. Muchentuchel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        i have no idea 🙁

        Open Controls
  7. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    This time last year everyone was picking Neto & Bailey
    What were we thinking ?
    This seasons failed early bandwagon will in my opinion be
    Botman a defender with zero attacking potential & difficult opening fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Botman long-term will surely be value. I agree the ingredients are there for an early price drop though when the masses lose patience after 2 game weeks

      Open Controls
    2. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      It will be Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        No Toney - in midfield - his in my starting eleven

        Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      4.5m though

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        He's currently on 28.1% ownership
        Plenty of better early options at £4.5m

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          I like mings or pau

          Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Botman has attacking potential. He just needs to better with the chances that Trippier creates from set pieces. Whether he can do that remains to be seen.

      Open Controls
    5. FPLFocal
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Agreed, not tempted by Botman. Wouldn't be surprised if he's 4.4m or 4.3m by GW5 when fixtures turn. I'll happily take a discounted Botman then haha

      Open Controls
  8. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    I think I'd like to fit KDB in if he's fit for the start of the season.

    Open Controls
  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Why isn't Neale writing the big articles? £8m mid price point is so important.

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      He is focused solely on his new franchise opportunity: Neale's Eel Meal Deals, which will be coming to a Food Court near you soon. Joey Jo-Jo's Craven Cottage Cheese restaurant is already going gangbusters and Neale hopes to get in early and rise the wave of traditional English fast food. Indeed, I'm meeting some potential investors later today to discuss mine latest idea - Kentucky Fried Whelks! The slogan will be 'The Gastropod for Gastropubs!'.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        It's about damn time someone did something worthwhile with whelks.

        Open Controls
  10. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    We were a year premature. It’s not a case of Neto OR Bailey. Both are essential this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Ok, you do that and then we'll copy you.

      Open Controls
  11. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Another player who might be subject to early transfers out is Estupiñán
    A great player (I've got him myself) with good fixtures g/w's 1-3
    But from 4-9 plays Newcastle , Man Utd , Liverpool & Man City
    Very high ownership 51.4%

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Good job the game let's us do transfers then.

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I’ve got him and I’m not sure I really want him tbh. Definitely looking to sell after the early start.

      Open Controls
    3. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I ideally do not want to waste transfers on defenders this season but will probably move him on. Pau/Botman/Gabriel can permanently stay for me.

      Might move Estupinan to Trent and downgrade a midfielder then. We'll see how Liverpool play.

      Open Controls
    4. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      (V)GW2..

      Open Controls
  12. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Need more info but happy with this for now. Rotating Botman/Pau.

    Flekken
    Botman - Estupinan - Saliba
    Son - Rashford - Bruno - Martinelli - Foden
    Jesus - Haaland (C)

    Areola - Pau - Bell - McAtee

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Defence in gws 3 and 4 is a train wreck. You need to make defensive transfers straight out of the gate.

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        GW3 - Pau - BUR(A), Estupinan - WHU (H), Saliba - FUL(H)

        Not sure that is a trainwreck.

        GW4 - Botman - BHA (A), Saliba - MUN (H), Estupinan>new defender

        Not a great defence that week but one week is fine, rather have good long-term defenders. Think most people will move on Estupinan.

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Hmm actually don't know why I thought gw3 was so bad, but yes gw4 does.
          I spent too many transfers on defenders last year so the budget def drafts that are doing the rounds aren't for me. But good luck to you, I also like Pau and he could be firing out the BAPs faster than Warburtons.

          Open Controls
          1. Lallana
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Thanks, good luck to you too! Looking at total points last year, defenders 5.0 or under provide decent value. With so many attacking options, I want to prioritize my budget there.

            Open Controls
    2. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I´d prefer starters over minutes-dodgers Marti and Phoden, would help with bench.. and proven keeper..
      My two penneth worth..

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Fair enough. Saka nicer to own over the long-term. Going to see if Foden plays community shield. Would not keep him long. Like his price point. Can move to Mbeumo, Sterling, etc. later on.

        Open Controls
    3. Kristobal
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Areola first choice for Hammers?

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        potentially, we'll have to see

        Open Controls
    4. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Saliba over Gabriel you reckon?

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I actually made a typo there. Gabriel is better. Safer option.

        Open Controls
  13. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Fulham fans, Vinicius a starter should Mitro go or a replacement more likely?

    Open Controls
    1. ted mcnure
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Or should he stay? Window closes on gw4..
      Defo one to watch..

      Open Controls
    2. Kristobal
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Could be.. Hope so 🙂

      Open Controls
  14. Kristobal
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Thoughts about Areola?

    He has a high ownership and some say that he is believed to be the first choice GK for the Hammers this season but there are rumours that Fiorentina is keen on signing him and that Fabianski is still the preferred first choice for Moyes.

    As far as I know Fabianski is the on that have played in the preseason so far.

    More thoughts appreciated..

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Fabianski played really well against spurs and extended his contract for another year I think. I would see him start the season at least, but who knows

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Is he back in training yet? If he is then it would appear Fabianski is still first choice. If he isn’t or only just returned then it’s still up in the air. The next friendly will probably confirm it.

      Open Controls
      1. Kristobal
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Good point.

        Open Controls
      2. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I suspect it’ll be Fab as he hasn’t done anything to lose his place.

        Open Controls
  15. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    A) Salah+Sterling+Mbeumo+Mitoma
    B) Rashford+Bruno+Foden+Nkunku

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B for me. Makes it easier to bring in inform players.

      Open Controls
    2. TBL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B but replace man u double up with an arsenal mid

      Open Controls
  16. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Martinelli or Fernandes ?

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      depends who else in your midfield

      Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Martinelli JUST

      Open Controls
    3. Harold99
      just now

      Probably Fernandes given he is such a minutes monster with penalties compared Martinelli who was really threatening and had good numbers but could be rotated and takes up an Arsenal slot

      Open Controls
  17. TBL
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    best 4.0 defender playing on GW2 apart from Baldock?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Lamperty

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Your search criteria returned (0) results.

      Jarrad Branthwaite - keep an eye on pre-season to see if he is first choice.

      Open Controls
  18. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Vinicius or Cunha?

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Vinicius

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      More than 3 weeks to go but we already hit the "Vinicius or Cunha?" stage. I will pray for you.

      Open Controls
  19. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    My thoughts on some FPL content creators out there :
    If you change your draft every other day, it doesnt seem very "professional" or doesnt look like you actually know what you are doing/talking about...

    Agree?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yup. had the same draft for nearly 2 weeks now lol

      Open Controls
    2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      There's no real need to make any drafts until a few days before the start of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Jars458
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Except its a game and what's the fun in that. New version every few hours.

        Open Controls
  20. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Which trio to start with?

    A) Stones, Salah, DC-L
    B) TAA, Foden, Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Harold99
      1 min ago

      B, A seems too unreliable

      Open Controls
  21. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Do many of you listen to FPL podcasts ??

    For me finding time to sit sown and watch them is very rare .

    My main stable diet are the following

    FPL Black Box - FPL Family - Planet FPL
    All good for information but more importantly great chemistry with each other and us the listener 🙂

    How about you ?

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Fpl black box
      Lets talk fpl
      Fpl raptor

      Some are good for stats, others bc I like to listen to them or they have a good voice tone.
      (Because there are a lot of creators on pod who i just cant listen to...)

      But like stated before, bit annoyed by some who are making up drafts every other day . Creating content just for the views probably, but still.

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Strictly Planet FPL for me. The best of the bunch.

      Open Controls
    3. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If it's longer than 8-9 minutes I don't bother. The absolute gall to try and suck an hour or more of my time while you waffle on is beyond the pale - pale like energy vampire Colin Robinson!

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      FPL Wire

      https://twitter.com/TheFPLWire

      Open Controls
    5. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      During the season - not at all.

      Open Controls
    6. Boofhead
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Fantasy 606 is tres humorous.

      Open Controls
  22. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Flekken
    TAA Estupinan Gabriel Shaw
    Mitoma Rashford Foden Saka
    Haaland Gakpo

    Areola Mbuemo Bell Archer

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Arise, Sir Eightball the Nudist Knight!

      Open Controls
  23. snow pea in repose
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    I wonder how concerned the Premier League should be with the inroads being made by the Saudi Pro League?

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      just now

      DEFCON 2 probably.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.