Having assessed the £4.5m enablers and a selection of cheap options priced between £5.0m and £6.5m, we now turn our attention towards higher-profile Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forwards that cost at least £7.0m.

This article also now effectively serves as a ‘best Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) replacement’ piece, after the Arsenal striker was ruled out for “a few weeks” following a knee procedure.

Currently, there are 12 other names in this price bracket although – as explored below – this can quickly be reduced due to several suspensions and likely transfers elsewhere.

HOW MANY £7.0M+ FPL FORWARDS ARE THERE?

Of the 70 listed forwards so far, 13 cost at least £7.0m – including Jesus.

However, Ivan Toney (£8.0m) is suspended until January and Romelu Lukaku (£7.0m) doesn’t seem to have a future at Chelsea. Across west London, Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.5m) has returned to training but is still pushing heavily for a Saudi Arabian move.

And then there’s the Harry Kane (£12.5m) situation. With a potential transfer to Bayern Munich slowly progressing, we’ve decided not to include him among the best forwards. Having just had his best-ever season for goals, attacking returns and FPL points, the England captain would obviously be recommended should he stay.

The imminent Manchester United signing of Rasmus Hojlund should see him priced up in this ‘premium’ bracket. We’ll have a Scout Report on him as and when he joins the Red Devils.

THE REGULAR STARTERS

ERLING HAALAND (£14.0M)

You may have heard of Haaland.

His debut Premier League campaign ended with its record for most goals in one season. Netting 36 times forced a rise to the joint-biggest starting price of all time but this hasn’t deterred managers – 86.3% are happy to spend £14.0m on the Norwegian phenomenon.

Therefore this can be kept brief. Barring injuries, this will be another campaign of goals, hauls and captaincy dominance.

The division’s best player for minutes per expected goal (xG) and minutes per actual goal in 2022/23, his tally of 59 big chances was 24 more than any other FPL asset.

While the early-season fixtures make him a no-brainer Gameweek 1 selection for many of us, Scout user pilgrimchris raised an interesting discussion point yesterday. With £1.5m between Haaland and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), there’s precious little separating them when it comes to points per million. We can only captain one of them, so do the following fixtures runs from Gameweek 9 onwards make Salah more attractive in a one-premium FPL squad? It’s something to chew on the closer we get to autumn.

OLLIE WATKINS (£8.0M)

