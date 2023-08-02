687
  1. Dawid
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    What do you think about Alvarez 6.5 million. His price is low, he should even be a starter at the beginning and if not, he will still get a lot of minutes.?

    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      If Haaland ever gets injured or Dog-Housed by Pep (not going to happen) then Alvarez is worth 10M.

      But it's hard to say when and how he will play.

      Good player? Yes he is.

    2. LiverpoolForLife
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      interesting might play him after a few gameweeks maybe not gw1 tho
      defintely a shout

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Can't see him starting.

  2. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    My Biases:

    (1) Between Isak and Wilson - Select neither. I would pick Isak because it seems that Howe favors him. But Wilson ended the 2022 season super Hot and scoring. I expect rotation and surprises. When they both play, Wilson eclipses Isak and takes the Penalties.

    (2) Between Darwin and Gapko - I pick Darwin because Gapko seems to be the new dynamic Firmino. Klopp will use Gapko everywhere but use Darwin up-front, near the goal. If Darwin starts mis-firing again, then Jota-Darwin-Gapko share the CF position and all end up limited to 1,000 minutes as the Center Forward by years-end.

    (3) Between Knunko? and Jackson - I pick none-of the above. Chelsea people always talk up their new forward. Morata, Timo, Lukaku, Higuain, Havertz ,Hudson Odoi...all these guys sucked. So, I am not excited and will wait to see the new Chelsea. Will Drogba ever be properly replaced? In FPL, I was personally burned by picking all these guys in the past, except Hudson Odoi that I never picked.

    I expect to be wrong on all of the above, Just stating my illogical biases.

    1. LiverpoolForLife
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      i pretty much agree coz ive got darwin and then no one else
      the only chelsea player i have is colwill as rotation im not really trusting chelsea on the attacking front although jackson is kinda promising

      what do u think about saka odegaard and martinelli coz im in a bit of a dilemma

      i have to choose 2(cant do 3)
      money wise best option is saka and martinelli for gw1 as they are more likely to score but long term obviously odegaard. I took out Odegaard and replaced him martinelli giving me 0.5 million which i spent on upgrading nakamba to garnacho who might just start against wolves although hes going on my bench

      do u think i made the right decision?

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Two Arsenal is all you should do. More than that, that's not only 3 players on one team, that is 25% of your budget on one team.

        Martinelli is the best value, but trades minutes with Trossard (maybe)

        Ode and Saka are more nailed and irreplaceable to Arteta. But he still needs to give minutes to ESR and maybe push Havertz up the field.

        Beware the UCL schedule (starts in September). Arsenal last year had no UCL, now they do. Another reason to avoid picking 3 expensive players from that single club.

  3. LiverpoolForLife
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    also would u guys say evan ferguson over yoane wissa as a forward coz ferguson is obviously a striker whilst wissa is a winger and brighton do have better fixtures

    correct me if im wrong

    which is best

    A gross
    B almiron
    C eze
    D diaby

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Wissa plays central. He should be the first pick up front for Brentford with Toney out.

      Ferguson got limited sub minutes in the Brighton friendlies in the US and didn't stand out. Welbeck and João Pedro looked much better in those friendlies.

      For the mids, I think Diaby is a good punt at that price. Villa look good in attack in preseason.

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Gross is good

        Almiron is maybe not a starter anymore

        Eze is good but template

        Diaby is spicy and low ownership, not much is known about him though

  4. LiverpoolForLife
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    true
    i might take out mitoma gw2 and replace him with diaby because villa have everton gw2

    Im unsure about wissa for gw1 because of them playing tottenham. might end up going for him tho. As a starting forward for gw1 6 million or under are joao pedro and welbeck my best options coz DCL is too much of a risk

  5. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    A) salah or b) use cash elsewhere and downgrade to jota or c) downgrade to Diaz ? Thanks

    1. LiverpoolForLife
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      id say b coz of how lethal jota can be
      salah is great but its tough to fit him in squads

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        V tricky as salah will play but seems to be getting assists rather than goals and 4m more than jota

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Diaz likely to get more minutes that Jota IMHO

  6. LiverpoolForLife
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    as a back up mid

    A buonanotte
    B adingra
    C nakamba 0.5 ITB
    D garnacho

    garnacho seems like the best but A and B have performed well in pre season

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Kluivert

  7. gaz_619
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    With Gabriel Jesus injured how's this looking?

    Onana
    Trent, Gabriel, Pervis
    Saka, Rashford, Mbeumo, Mitoma, Foden
    Haaland, Watkins

    Areola, Udogie, Baldock, Archer

  8. Ray
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Evan Ferguson should start ahead of Welbeck no?

