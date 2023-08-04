Our 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue with Aston Villa.

From our selection of the best players for the upcoming season to a predicted line-up for Gameweek 1, we’ll analyse the Villans in detail.

You can read our stats-based review of Aston Villa’s successful 2022/23 campaign here.

Data in this article comes from our Premium Members Area, which you can access with a discounted pre-season subscription.

ASTON VILLA: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa since his arrival in November 2022, leading them into Europe for the first time in 13 years.

They scored in all of the Spaniard’s first 20 Premier League games in charge, a top-flight record, and finished strongly, winning 10 of their last 15.

It means there is real optimism heading into the new season, with aspirations of a top-six finish and cup glory.

A full summer on the training ground with Emery could yield even greater rewards, and they’ve seriously strengthened the spine of their team, with the additions of Pau Torres (£4.5m), Youri Tielemans (£6.0m) and Moussa Diaby (£6.5m).

ASTON VILLA: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

Like Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, how Villa’s squad cope with Europe’s extra demands will be key.

The team will have to adjust to rotation and a punishing Thursday-Sunday schedule, whilst also protecting star striker Ollie Watkins (£8.0m). That feels vitally important, too, given that there is little depth up front beyond the England international and Cameron Archer (£4.5m).

Fortunately, Emery is experienced in this area, having won the UEFA Europa League on four separate occasions with Sevilla and Villarreal.

It’s also worth noting there was a bit of statistical over-performance in 2022/23, so there is still plenty of room for improvement.

SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Villa have signed three players who will bolster their defence, midfield as well as attack.

The arrival of ball-playing defender Pau Torres is a real coup and despite playing in the same position as Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), undoubtedly strengthens a defence that had the joint-fifth best defensive record in the top-flight last season.

Youri Tielemans will compete with Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Douglas Luiz (£5.5m) for a place in the double pivot, while Moussa Diaby scored 14 goals and assisted 11 across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last term.

While Watkins scored goals for fun following Emery’s arrival, there was not much support for him and Villa were the lowest-scoring team in the top 10, so it’s no surprise they splashed out a club-record fee on the Frenchman.

PRE-SEASON REPORT

It’s two goals in three pre-season friendlies for Moussa Diaby.

What has been eye-catching is just how central the Frenchman has been. Buzzing in and around Watkins, he’s been a real menace in an attack that has netted a combined 11 goals against Lazio, Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle.

“With Diaby the most important thing now is where is his best position on the pitch. Trying to understand when we have to find him going in behind and when he can drop to try to help us building up and stealing the ball. Both things, going in behind and dropping to get on the ball and help us keep possession is very positive because today he did both. Then, it’s how can we use him around other players. How can we find combinations and the positioning with the players. For example, playing with John McGinn, they both understood perfectly between them.” – Unai Emery speaking after Aston Villa’s 3-3 draw with Brentford

Elsewhere, Tielemans, John McGinn (£5.5m) and youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace (£4.5m) have impressed, with Watkins on the scoresheet three times.

At the back, we’ve often seen one of the centre-backs in a full-back role, allowing Villa to create a back three in possession.

Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) and Callum Chambers (£4.0m) have both been deployed at right-back, while Pau Torres featured on the left against Brentford (see below), which allowed Matty Cash (£4.5m) to bomb forward on the opposite flank.

OPENING FIXTURES

It’s a bit of a mixed bag for Aston Villa at the start of the season, with tricky away trips to Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea sitting alongside kinder fixtures against Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Gameweeks 4 and 6 look particularly difficult, but it’s worth noting Villa beat Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea under Emery in 2022/23.

For those looking at fixture swings/potential Wildcard windows, Villa sit top of the ticker from Gameweeks 8-14.

PREDICTED GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UP

