35
35 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is AWB not a decent option at 4.5m? How likely to start?

    Open Controls
    1. VFORVANDETA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too risky

      Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      The 'target Wolves' approach led me here too - decided more likely I'd want a third Utd player somewhere else so plumped for Tark as 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Ha, yep, the Wolves predicted line up led me to AWB…still might punt on it

        Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Too risky imo..far better options

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Pras in the great Hall of Shame Tourney? And if not, why not? Other bravehearted content creators have joined (AZ and FPL_Matthew to name a few - well, the only actually). An ex-overall winner recently joined, along with many of the more popular Mods - what great competition to pit yourself against!

    b84jwh

    Open Controls
  3. Downtown
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Having to punt on garnacho in starting 11 but with botman as a bench backup. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I was keen on him for a while, well worth the punt imo. Keep an eye on Lo Celso's minutes if Garnacho loses his spots for a 5.0 swap

      Open Controls
  4. Thomas Magnum
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Now Kane is all but gone I've torn it up and ended with this, thoughts?
    Pickford (Virginia)
    Chilwell Saliba Shaw (Gvardiol Kabore)
    Rashford Saka Odegaard Richarlison Jota
    Haaland Jackson (4.5)
    0.0itb

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I like this very much. I'd probably prefer the traditional Gabriel/Martinelli over Saliba/Odegarrd (Son of Aeroguard)

      Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      looks nice and a couple of fun ones there - what are your feelings on Jota mins? I'm unclear on first choice with him and Diaz?

      Open Controls
  5. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start one this week (genuine question, think it is close)-

    A Chilwell
    B Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. VFORVANDETA
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chilwell

      Open Controls
    3. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      No judgement, i'm flipping between Chilwell and Tarkowski

      Open Controls
  6. VFORVANDETA
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anything to change here?

    Ramsdale

    Estu Gabriel Shaw
    Salah Mitoma Eze Rashy Saka
    Haaland João

    Areola Mings Baldock Archer

    Open Controls
  7. Thomas Magnum
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Think both concede so Chilwell for attacking return chances

    Open Controls
    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reply fail to lilmessipran

      Open Controls
  8. shakeyjake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Maddison+Bruno vs Salah+Cash

    Who scores more first 4

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      probably B

      Can't guarentee Cash starts all 4 mind

      Open Controls
    3. jb1985
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Maddison & Bruno

      Open Controls
  9. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Last position in team, max 8m to spend to happy to go with a 6.5-8m and have flexibility if MITB. Possibly even just playing for fixtures and regularly changing the spot. Ideally someone thats somewhat of a differential

    a) Eze (current option, 1.5ITB)
    b) Jota - Looking at gw2 especially. Mins risk
    c) Foden - mins risk
    d) Sterling - nuff said
    e) Rich/Mad - wait till gw3?

    ended up back to template
    Onana
    Gab, Estu, Chil (Tark,4)
    Rash, Saka, Ode, Mit, XXXX
    Watkins, Haal (4.5)

    Open Controls
  10. klopp2567
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    RMT -
    Onana
    Estupinian Gabriel Stones
    saka rashford martinelli bruno mitouma
    halaand jackson
    ItB- 1 m
    bench- Areola colvil archer baldock

    Please let me know should i upgrade bench GK or wat else?

    Open Controls
  11. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    So is Richi back on the menu?

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Might be injured

      Open Controls
  12. tankle
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost from last article:

    A) Stones + Havertz, or
    B) Gvardiol + Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. VFORVANDETA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  13. gomez123
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Pickford & Pinnock
    B) Johnstone & Tarkowski

    Open Controls
  14. Hallsy000005
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Draft 1 is very similar to mine having money in bank I feel is crucial but 2m feels a waste . I’m not FOMO into Pedro so will see how Brighton line up . Also I’m concerned on Burnley / Luton blanking in GW 2 so are betting on no injuries as my 3rd striker is also a 4.5m so could mean a transfer means you have 10 starters

    Open Controls
  15. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Must be a strong chance Spurs will bring in a striker with the Kane money and Richi will be benched.

    Open Controls
    1. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What's the word about Kane's flight being revoked now by Spurs, and he's been told to wait at home for further instructions?

      Open Controls
  16. Jota this down
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hi everyone, so IV done this draft but don't know how I feel about it, bench is so weak, any suggestions?

    Pickford
    Gabriel, chilwell, Estupiñán, Shaw
    Salah, rashford, saka, mitoma, mbeumo
    Haaland

    Bench, turner, cash, mubama, osula

    Open Controls
  17. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Any indication on the severity of Dias's injury?

    Open Controls
  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Current dilemmas:

    - Pedro vs Watkins
    - Henry/4.5m Def vs Kabore/Beyer as 4/5th def

    Feel I need a Brighton attacker (I don't have Mitoma) but Watkins is the safe nailed option.

    Having 2*4.0m def on the bench doesn't seem too bad as it allows me to have money itb to jump on bandwagons.

    Johnstone
    Gabriel Estupinan Chilwell
    Saka Mbeumo Bruno Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Pedro/Watkins
    (Turner Beyer/Henry Baldock Mubama)

    Open Controls
  19. thom830g
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Last one... Which one?

    A)
    Pickford (Turner)
    Gabriel - Stones - Estupinan - Shaw (Baldock)
    Saka - Bruno - Rash (Diogo J. - 4,5m)
    Haaland - Watkins - Pedro

    B)
    Onana (Turner)
    Gabriel - Stones - Estupinan (Baldock - Beyer)
    Saka - Bruno - Rash - Mbuemo - Øde
    Haaland - Watkins (Mubamo)

    Learning towards B.

    Open Controls
  20. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Start one :
    a) Chilwell
    b) Botman

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.