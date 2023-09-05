207
207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nozzer7474
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Started tinkering with WC.

    Onana / Turner
    Estu / Cash / Saliba / Romero / Baldock
    Salah / Saka / Maddison / Diaby / Mbeumo
    Haaland / Alvarez / Archer

    0.8 ITB

    Main things I am not sure of are keepers & should I put Rashford back in for Maddison. Welcome any feedback.

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Wouldn't go near Onana with United's defensive injuries

      Open Controls
    2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      In my opinion Onana is not an option anymore due to injuries in Utd's defence.
      I think Romero scored already all his goals this season:) He is also card magnet and he always look like he can get red card ou of nowhere. Udogie or Porro seem to be better picks.
      Taking into account schedule I would have at least one Chelsea player and I do not know if I would like to have Estupinian with Brighton's schedule.
      Rest looks fine.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Turner is on borrowed time, methinks

      I don't see Benfica's starting keeper being brought in to sit on the bench for Arsenal's backup keeper. It's possible if Turner keeps performing well, but I'd rather just have Areola in there since you can afford him

      And yeah, Onana has to go

      Say... Flekken/Leno and Henry/Schar over Onana and Baldock?

      The rest looks good, although I'd have some Chelsea for their fixtures: Chilwell is still practically an inside forward; Sterling has better fixtures for now than Diaby; Saliba's attacking threat isn't high enough to offset his more difficult fixtures for me (I get that he works in rotation though)

      Open Controls
  2. Is current rate of goal scoring sustainable?
    Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    4 GWs in, and I see so many unsustainable return rates already. Too many players are on 3+ returns from 4 matches. It's going to be a season of many 200-pointers if that somehow continues. That list includes Solanke and Awoniyi, to emphasize my point... Or maybe that's the new normal

    There's been some pretty bad defending in some matches and highlights I've seen, especially when players get tired late in these considerably longer games, with more coaching emphasis on pressing (more tiring) than parking the bus. There must be other factors at play, of course. It's just hard for me to make any FPL conclusions from most of it. Ride the wave, I guess

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      there's a game then there's a last goal wins, mini event from 90-98 mins.

      I quite like it!

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Made me laugh, this

        But that's so true! 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Piggs Boson
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        The way it's going it might be best to target defenders who often get subbed off every match to increase their chances of CSs!

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          Hi Chilwell...

          Open Controls
    2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      3.26 average goals a game so far compared with 2.85 and 2.82 the previous two full seasons. There's been 13 goals so far in the 90th minute/injury time in 39 fixtures (so 0.33 a game) - I believe the previous usual average was about 0.25 a game, so an increase so far of 0.08 goals a game which is pretty minimal. We are still working on a small sample size for this season, and teams are yet to start the grind of playing every 3/4 days rather than once a week.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Half a goal extra so far is significant tho, if that plays out.

        Open Controls
        1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          Of course, but we are coming off of a freak-looking gameweek where 41 goals were scored, which was 10 more than the previous highest gameweek tally so far.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 4 Years
            5 hours ago

            Oomph

            Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Ah yes, rotation and energy conservation should become significant factors soon

        Thanks for the stats 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      I felt like I regretted going with Wissa over Awoniyi last week for J.Pedro, but I look at Awoniyi's conversion rate and goals of his like the one he scored against ManUtd and just know it's not sustainable, even if I think Forest will have a decent season

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        As a connoisseur of tactics, I find the rapid evolution/arms race of tactical systems fascinating. This year we're seeing attempts to beat compact defences by deeper players progressing the ball, which starts from the goalkeeper. However, it does seem to me that no innovation has been attached to actual defending, meaning attackers are outsmarting defenders. I can see this broadly continuing until a manager other than Pep comes up with something. City are doing fine; Arteta, Klopp, Poch, Howe, ETH, Emery, DeZe, Frank - are not.

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        He won't score every game, but I can see Awoniyi and Ferguson being two break-out strikers, worth 100M by the end of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          I agree, and also think Wissa will earn a move to a club where he'll be first choice, but that's a conversation for next summer

          Open Controls
    4. Bod
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      How much of this can just be attributed to form? It’s not been unusual in past years for some players to have spouts of 3-6 gameweeks of good returns but go 8+ gameweeks of poor returns before or after. If you took a small enough sample set from previous years and extrapolated it over the season it would predict 200+ points for many players that didn’t actually get tallies that high. The trick is often to own the right players at the right time.

      The more games that go by the more managers will be seeing the strengths of teams and working out how to counter them. New signings and formations can catch opponents off guard early on but they become a known factor later. Same goes for set plays etc, what teams do gets studied and opponents prepare for it before matches.

      Open Controls
    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Every single year there are less clean sheets at the start when teams are relearning their style and their opponents.

      Its the same story every year, but a wonderful site like FFS has forgotten how to look past one gameweek. Its a shambles

      Open Controls
    6. ritzyd
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      The current rate probably not but I really do think the 8-10 mins of added time now will make a difference to clean sheets. It's basically 10% extra every match so you'd expect the numbers to extrapolate out. But football and tactics are fluid, certainly feels from watching games that attacks of teams (especially those in the lower half) are way better than they were in the past.

      Open Controls
  3. Piggs Boson
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Given that Hojlund will likely stay in the box and not drift wide often, do you think we'll see him stunting Bruno's goal threat in a similar way CR7 did?

    Open Controls
    1. fplgaruda
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      He is more of Weghorst than CR7

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      I actually think the opposite, I think he'll drop deeper and move around to create space for Bruno and the wingers. He showed a bit of it v Arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        In the build-up I agree he'll drop sometimes, if a run in behind isn't on. But even after dropping Hojlund can turn on the afterburners to get into the box.

        I see him deep in the build-up, but in the box when the attack matures, and remains in the box when the ball is in the final third. We didn't get to see much of this because United struggled to progress into the final third against Arsenal, but looking at his previous highlights it seems this will be the case.

        Bruno is always deep in the build-up, triggering counters with his superb passing, so I was only really concerned with Hojlund's positioning once the attack matures and the ball is in the final third, the one phase Bruno is a goal threat in. Hojlund will surely be in the box for that phase?

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Oh yeah I'd imagine so, I thought from your question you were essentially asking if Bruno wouldn't have any attacking potential apart from assists any more (often like with Ronaldo around) but I definitely think he'll give ManUtd a good presence in the box

          Open Controls
  4. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Onana Pickford
    Estu Chil Henry Gusto Gabriel
    Rash Saka Mitoma Mbuemo Eze
    Wissa Jackson Haaland

    Gab to Trippier or wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      United have no Shaw, and ended up with Maguire and Evans at CB. Why would you want their goalie?

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        I don't want him. I want to wildcard but struggling to justify

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 54 mins ago

          Oh I see, sorry. Honestly I would wait to get Newcastle defensive assets. They have massive CL games coming up, and have something like two clean sheets in their last 20 PL games.

          I would do Gabriel to Udogie or Romero. They have nothing to worry about but the PL.

          Open Controls
          1. Von Lipwig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Could do Onana to Ederson and play Gusto or Henry?

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 51 mins ago

              That's not bad. I got Ederson on my wildcard and of course he's scored 2 and 3 since then. But long term he will surely keep a few clean sheets.

              Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • 4 Years
              4 hours, 49 mins ago

              Wouldn't go from Onana to Ederson. I'd prefer any of the 4 who have more points than Ederson right now because they all rack up saves, or maybe Flekken

              Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Wildcard definitely not necessary. Not sure about Gabriel (eve) to Trippier (BRE) either though. Maybe save.

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Udogie could haul vs Sheffield United at home. Then he can be benched against Ars and Liv.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Yeah I like Udogie for sure. Prefer that move to the Trippier one.

          Open Controls
    3. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Thank you all

      Open Controls
  5. fplgaruda
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Antony, greenwood. Punchable faces.

    Open Controls
  6. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    I really got burned my knee jerking into my WC after two game weeks. I took out Maddison (thanks to his fake injury), Cash, Salah, Rashford and Eze.

    On the positive side, I was able to clear out Pedro, Pickford, Shaw, Mubama and Beyer.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Oh and the last transfer I made on my WC was Romero to Andersen. *_*

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Why the GW4 bench boost though?

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          I really thought I'd get a CS out of Areola and either Estu or Saliba.

          Looking like a lost season already.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 41 mins ago

            Your rank history suggests you'll bounce back though

            *hugs*

            Open Controls
          2. Sgt. Schultz
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            crazy fpl history. What's ur Hall of fame rank?

            Open Controls
            1. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              Feanor is 1,165th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.
              (558th overall last season, and five earlier top 10k finishes).

              Open Controls
  7. I Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Turner
    Chilwell, Saliba, Henry
    Rashford, Saka, B.Fernandes, Maddison, Foden
    Haaland, N.Jackson

    Pickford; Estupinan, Baldock, Osula.

    1 FT 0.6 ITB

    Roll the FT? Would like Son but not comfortable selling Rash, Saka or Bruno.

    Open Controls
  8. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    I'll take the chance of asking this again:

    If you watched the last Chelsea game in full, can you please tell me why Disasi's xGI was so high (0.15 xG, 0.74 xA)? Was it a fluke like two quick-fire big chances in one set-piece routine, or was he involved in the box/attack many times in the Forest game?

    Didn't see much in the last 30 minutes I could catch on a replay

    Open Controls
  9. New article...
    Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/05/fpl-transfer-round-up-baleba-castagne-more/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.