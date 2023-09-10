28
FPL is a marathon – you can win it if you run it right

From data analysis to personal stories, the Community Articles section of Fantasy Football Scout is home to some thought-provoking, user-penned pieces.

In the article below, Scout user lwluen compares Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to long-distance running.

I guess it’s very common nowadays to hear people using the quote, “FPL is a marathon, not a sprint.” As a marathon runner myself, the old cliche actually rings true.

STAYING WITH THE PACK

If you watch some of the world’s major marathons, you will see that elite runners usually form a pack from the beginning – this is a group of 10-20 runners, sometimes more, that leads the race from the start.

A marathon is a 26.2-mile race. The pack usually stays together for the first three-quarters of the race, and the winner usually is from that pack itself. Of course, there will be some runners who try to distance themselves from the pack from the start, sprinting away at the beginning, but the pack almost always catches up with them, and they eventually get overtaken after they run out of gas.

Also, there will be some runners from the pack who fail to keep pace and eventually fall behind; some even quit the race entirely due to injury, fatigue, or loss of motivation.

A good marathoner, just like a good FPL player, always tries to stay with the pack from the start.

Take the best marathoner of all time, Eliud Kipchoge, as an example. He might have the ability to break away right at the beginning, but he never does so. The strategy for him is to always run with the pack for the first 75% of the race or so, going at a steady but consistent pace, sizing up his opponents and potential threats, staying mentally strong and focused. The final quarter of the race is the time when he decides “how to win.” At this stage, everyone is tired, mentally and physically, but as a champion, he always has that extra push that others don’t. That extra push helps him break away from the pack, extending his lead more and more with each mile, then calmly finishing ahead of other competitors, convincingly winning.

There is so much we can learn from Kipchoge, and from the marathon. The initial lead (ie early overall rank) doesn’t really matter; you can start as strong as you want (with a sprint) but if you fail to sustain it, you will be just like the early leaders who ran out of gas eventually.

“Staying with the pack” is important; start strong and steady, don’t make drastic unreasonable moves, just make sure you are within sight of the leading pack. Plan long-term, not just how to overtake the runner in front of you, but how you are going to outlast your competitors.

HITTING THE WALL

There is a term in the marathon called “hitting the wall.” When you hit the wall, your body runs out of fuel, every step feels heavy, and you feel as though you can no longer move forward. That’s the moment when your mind tells you to quit. Elite marathoners like Kipchoge train themselves to avoid hitting the wall. In FPL, we can do that too, by learning through experience, by doing our homework, by planning long-term, and by learning how to deal with minor setbacks (bad Gameweeks).

BREAKING THROUGH

And, for the final quarter of the race, it’s up to us to find a way to break through from the pack. Through differentials, through the good use of chips, through clever captaining, and of course, with some luck as well, we can find the edge to hopefully outlast our opponents and finish strong.

It’s easier said than done, of course.

ONE STEP AT A TIME

My mantra in running a marathon has always been to take it one mile at a time, one uphill at a time, and if I am exhausted, one step at a time. If you find yourself having a bad Gameweek, stay in the present and try to make the best possible decision one week at a time. Doing badly this Gameweek doesn’t mean you will flop in the next Gameweek as well. The same goes for the marathon; you can have a bad mile, during which you throw up everywhere (again from personal experience), but if you persevere, you might feel fresh again the next mile, and all the pain just magically goes away.

For marathoners, trust that your training will get you through the race. For FPL managers, have faith that your meticulous preparation will bear fruit. If everything fails, at least we learn from our mistakes, and there will always be a next race/season!

lwluen <p>Pharmacist from Malaysia, loves running marathons and trails. No fancy rankings (yet) in past years, but working hard to improve as FPL manager. Die-hard Newcastle United fan since 95/96, been to St James Park several times.</p> Follow them on Twitter

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Tis more of a sprint GW to GW, rage trading out the lollygaggers as you go!

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Sometimes you’re a couple of miles in and the ill advised JD and cokes from the night before are resting heavy and require a boost from the transfer of some electrolyte infused hydration

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Regular liquid refreshment is essential for any marathon, be it pub crawl or FFS!

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      All these sprints results to a marathon

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        This IB is turning into an unwanted marathon!

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Like this approach.

      There is no future, there is no past. I live this moment as my last. There's only us. There's only this. Forget regret, or life is yours to miss. No other road. No other way. No day but today.

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    A. Darwin
    B. Jackson
    C. Alvarez

    Want a forward from a top 6 side

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      C I tell you, C.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        With Archer 1st bench

        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes Archer is my third forward

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Good

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Always a chance Jackson gets his long waited 2nd goal and Alvarez blanks but Jackson is no match, not even close for how many points Alvarez will score this season.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C

  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    I’m glad the author has no fancy rankings yet because that qualifies him unquestionable for the great Hall of Shame tourney, entry to which has been briefly opened. Multiple +10k finishes secures entry.

    B84jwh

    All are welcome (except Fabio Borges)

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What is this Hall of Shame of which you speak?

      Please tell us more.

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Will Brennan Johnson be the cheat code this season, perhaps we will find out over the weekend?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could get regular starts on RW if he impresses; perhaps a better fit for Ange than Kulu. But could also just end as flexible cover. Tbh I don't really see a major breakthrough as an FPL player happening

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        @5.9m I am still consering bringing him in for GW5. He is match fit and ready to start.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ok GL. I'm not totally against it, 5.9 for a Spurs winger with the way they're playing could be good value. But I'm pretty set on Maddison, Son, Porro myself

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            He can play no 9 too.

    2. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's too risky at the moment. Would be harsh to drop anyone from the last game so reckon he's on the bench

  5. Shmoke
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Am i crazy for going with Rodri over Alvarez?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Rodri is a bad asset to own.

      1. Shmoke
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        2 goals in 4 matches and always close to action...

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          But Nunes may rotate with him. Your choice I guess.

  6. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    I loved reading from a fellow marathon runner. Great stuff.

  7. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good run by Mo. Didn’t make too many reckless early transfers, maintained decent reserves on the bench and relied on his high ceiling/ high floor.

  8. mikeyboss33
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is it time to Wildcard?
    Johnstone (Virginia)
    Akanji, Chilwell, Estup (Pinnock, Baldock)
    Jota, Saka, Maddison, Foden, Rashford
    Haaland, Pedro (Shoretire)

    2.7m ITB 1 FT

