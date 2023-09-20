UEFA Champions League Fantasy: A guide to subs + captain changes

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) began on Tuesday night, with the competition’s official Fantasy game also getting underway.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday (aka Gameweek).

If you’re new to the game or are just in need of a refresher, here’s what you need to know.

MANUAL SUBSTITUTIONS

While there are FPL-style autosubs that replace non-playing names in your starting XI, UCL Fantasy also allows manual substitutions within a Matchday.

Between the end of one night (ie Tuesday) and the start of another (ie Wednesday), a maximum of four players can be switched for ones on your bench who are yet to play – unless the original starter has been sent off.

For example, if you owned a Manchester City defender for their blank against Red Star Belgrade last night, you can replace him with a substitute who’ll play on Wednesday.

You still have to line up in a valid formation, of course, ie with one goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least two midfielders and at least one forward.

HOW TO DO IT

On the ‘My Team’ page, click on the player you want to remove and then select ‘Sub out’ (as seen above).

You can then select a player who you want to play in his stead, providing it complies with the formation rules.

SWITCHING CAPTAINS

Similarly, a poor choice of captain can easily be remedied by changing it to someone in action on Wednesday night.

So, for example, if you weren’t overly impressed by the solitary assist recorded by Erling Haaland last night, you can swap the armband to one of your players who is in action on Wednesday evening.

This new captain will be the only one whose points get doubled.

HOW TO DO IT

On the My Team page, click on the player who is in action on Wednesday whom you want to hand the armband to and select ‘Make captain’ from the options (see above).

WHEN TO MAKE SUBS AND CHANGE CAPTAINS

We asked our resident UCL Fantasy expert, FPL Reactions, for some advice on when you should consider making manual substitutions and captaincy changes.

Here’s what he said…

If your player has four points or less then I would swap him with a bench player tonight

If it’s five points, it’s more of a tougher decision – but I would usually swap out a player’s five points if a substitute has real haul potential

Try not to make your substitutions until the line-ups for the 5:45pm BST kick-offs are out

If you picked up 8-10 points or fewer for your captain yesterday, I’d consider captaining someone else tonight

