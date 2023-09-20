214
Champions League September 20

UEFA Champions League Fantasy: A guide to subs + captain changes

214 Comments
Share

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) began on Tuesday night, with the competition’s official Fantasy game also getting underway.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday (aka Gameweek).

If you’re new to the game or are just in need of a refresher, here’s what you need to know.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2023/24

MANUAL SUBSTITUTIONS

While there are FPL-style autosubs that replace non-playing names in your starting XI, UCL Fantasy also allows manual substitutions within a Matchday.

Between the end of one night (ie Tuesday) and the start of another (ie Wednesday), a maximum of four players can be switched for ones on your bench who are yet to play – unless the original starter has been sent off.

For example, if you owned a Manchester City defender for their blank against Red Star Belgrade last night, you can replace him with a substitute who’ll play on Wednesday.

You still have to line up in a valid formation, of course, ie with one goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least two midfielders and at least one forward.

HOW TO DO IT

On the ‘My Team’ page, click on the player you want to remove and then select ‘Sub out’ (as seen above).

You can then select a player who you want to play in his stead, providing it complies with the formation rules.

SWITCHING CAPTAINS

Similarly, a poor choice of captain can easily be remedied by changing it to someone in action on Wednesday night.

So, for example, if you weren’t overly impressed by the solitary assist recorded by Erling Haaland last night, you can swap the armband to one of your players who is in action on Wednesday evening.

This new captain will be the only one whose points get doubled.

HOW TO DO IT

On the My Team page, click on the player who is in action on Wednesday whom you want to hand the armband to and select ‘Make captain’ from the options (see above).

WHEN TO MAKE SUBS AND CHANGE CAPTAINS

We asked our resident UCL Fantasy expert, FPL Reactions, for some advice on when you should consider making manual substitutions and captaincy changes.

Here’s what he said…

  • If your player has four points or less then I would swap him with a bench player tonight
  • If it’s five points, it’s more of a tougher decision – but I would usually swap out a player’s five points if a substitute has real haul potential
  • Try not to make your substitutions until the line-ups for the 5:45pm BST kick-offs are out
  • If you picked up 8-10 points or fewer for your captain yesterday, I’d consider captaining someone else tonight

READ MORE: FPL Reactions’ UEFA Champions League Fantasy player + captaincy picks for Matchday 1

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

To join our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, head to this link. The league code, should you need it, is 16GX4Y4802.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

214 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Bastoni might be rested

    https://sempreinter.com/2023/09/20/alessandro-bastoni-to-be-rested-inter-milan-real-socedad-champions-league/

    Open Controls
  2. Udogie-style
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Captain Bellingham or Osimhen?

    Open Controls
    1. The Red Devil
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Same doubt, going with Jude the dude!

      Open Controls
      1. Udogie-style
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Good call. Think I'm gonna do the same!

        Open Controls
        1. Lord1904
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Kane???

          Open Controls
  3. C_G
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    is this gtg? no FTs left, 2.3 ITB

    Sanchez

    Digne Estu Botman

    Son Mbeumo Salah Foden

    Ferguson Alvarez Haaland

    Turner Udogie Sarr Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. R.C
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  4. lugs
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Garcia not playing for Madrid so i subbed in Reguilion instead for Akangi's 1 point, c'mon Utd 😆

    Open Controls
  5. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Best move?

    A) Martinelli —> Maddison
    B) Martinelli —> Mbuemo
    C) Chilwell —> Botman/Tripper

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A or B.

      Open Controls
    2. R.C
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. R.C
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    We all know what happens to the most transferred in player!

    Open Controls
  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Who doing captain tonight:

    Kane
    Bellingham

    Open Controls
    1. R.C
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Bellingham

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Coming from a United fan, should I ignore the suggestion!?

        Open Controls
        1. R.C
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          They're playing Union Berlin.

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            And Bayern are playing United.

            Open Controls
            1. Sure You Did
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              United are a worse team than UB. I would captain Kane, personally.

              Open Controls
            2. Lord1904
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I've Kane, Bellingham and Thuran... which one??

              Open Controls
          2. Sure You Did
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Who are probably better than Man U.

            Open Controls
            1. Sure You Did
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Which doesn't take much tbh.

              Open Controls
  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    This Man U game is going one of two ways:
    - Man U manage a decent performance and only lose by 1 goal
    - Man U lose 8-0

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Agreed, Man U are garbage.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Heard it in recent times about PSG (twice), Juve, Barca…

      Probably still get pumped like.

      Open Controls
  9. R.C
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Rate my team (not on WC) - is the bench correct or is there anyone who you'd swap?

    Sanchez
    Schar Botman Reguilon
    Saka Maddison Rashford Diaz
    Alvarez Haaland Nunez

    Areola Son Gabriel Gusto

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Probably Son over Maddison as he's the (supposed?) penalty taker. Tricky 50/50.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Agree with this. Also better for any spurs counter attacks

        Open Controls
      2. R.C
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Only reason I've benched Son is I feel he will probably move back to LW. Ange might favour Richarlison as the CF after his previous display.

        Maddison can return assists pretty much to any of the front three and score sometimes.

        But yeah it's probably 50/50. Will leave this decision till the end.

        Open Controls
  10. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    WC looking good?
    Leno/Areola
    Cash Andersen Botman Udogi Kabore
    Saka Eze Salah Rash Sarr
    Edouard Haaland Alvarez

    Leaves me with 1.4 ITB to do Eze--> Bowen soon.
    Gtg? Or do the move now?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Any plans for Maddison/Son/
      Rich? Sarr will block you if you are interested in Spurs double attack

      Open Controls
      1. HadiSLIM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        plan could easily be rash or Saka to Bowen, and then upscale Sarr to a spurs attacker.

        Open Controls
  11. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Flekken
    Estupinian Botman Chillwell
    Rashford Son Maddison Saka Mbembo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Udogie Archer Gabriel

    GW 7 Chillwell to Schar
    GW 8 Saka to Diaby
    GW 9 Son/Rashford to Salah

    All in hand???

    Open Controls
  12. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bellingham or Saka for captain in UCL?

    Open Controls
    1. R.C
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bellingham

      Open Controls
  13. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    "They have very attractive players, very skillful, you can't be unfocused for one second, one split second because there is so much individual class that they have," added the Dutchman.

    We're going to get demolished tonight, aren't we...

    Open Controls
    1. Critical Observer
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sancho is that you?

      Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Anyone finding it difficult on who to sell between Saliba and Chilwell?

    Saliba:
    Nailed but fixtures short term are not great and low ceiling.

    Chilwell:
    Higher ceiling and good short term fixtures but not nailed at either LB or LW. Also a bit expensive for a defender that is not nailed.

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Not at all. Sold Chilwell to be able to afford Salah and keeping Saliba (benching when fixtures turn poor). Am going to try to resist owning Chilwell again. Biggest troll ever.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      not difficult at all, i have Gust so Chilwell is gone for me after the next update, Saliba is as nailed as can be and since he's not hugely attacking he can sit on my bench when i don't fancy his cs odds (like this week)

      Open Controls
    3. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I would sell Chilwell over a nailed Saliba playing for a better team.

      Open Controls
  15. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    10 mins to UCL subs deadline. Real v Union and Galatasaray v Copenhagen lineups are out.

    https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/

    Open Controls
  16. Kimmich
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Best options for Sterling? 7.4m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      7.4 itb??
      Sterling to Salah in that case.

      Open Controls
      1. Kimmich
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        my bad haha already have Salah. 7.4 total for replacement

        Open Controls
  17. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    UCL: (5 until deadline)

    Sub X. Simons to?

    A: Di Lorenzo
    B: Dumfries
    C: Keep (4pts.)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Subbed both of them in the end.

      Thank you.

      Open Controls
    4. Lord1904
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Do Lorenzo good option, but dumpfries food as sociedad should not score

      Open Controls
  18. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    What a disaster.

    Fran Garcia and Valverde on the bench.
    This is on top of having Akanji and Doku, who also started on the bench.

    Bellingham(c) has to deliver!!!

    Open Controls
  19. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Schar or botman? What are the pros and cons of each?

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Botman, cheaper.

      Open Controls
  20. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft? 0.0 ITB 🙁
    Would you go with Andersen over Udogie and start him over Cash?

    Flekken Areola
    Botman Burn Cash Udogie Kabore
    Salah Rashford Saka Diaby Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Open Controls
  21. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which one?

    a. Start Chilwell
    b. Start Kabore
    c. Chilwell>Botman (-4)
    d. Chilwell>Dias (-4)

    Think Botman long-term is good even for a hit but City only conceding 3 goals and having a lower xGC peaks my interest. Just don't like owning Dias due to that occasional rotation.

    Open Controls
  22. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Chilwell Estu Udogie Botman Kabore
    Salah Son Foden Mbeumo Sarr
    Haaland Jackson Alvarez

    1 ITB 2 FTs

    Best replacement for Chilwell & Jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Id prefer to downgrade Jackson to a 4.5 (maybe archer) & upgrade sarr to mitoma or diaby

      Open Controls
  23. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Can my GK combo of Johnstone/Turner survive another GW?

    Also have Henry who I'd like to replace with Botman.

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Would be unfortunate for both GKs to lose their spot in same week.Plus neither were terrible last GW

      I'd stick for another GW & sort out henry who needs surgery

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I have same. Not many cleansheets this early in season, 4 keepers on 2, No clear cut better alternatives for their price right now.

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Fingers crossed then.
      Thank you guys!

      Open Controls
  24. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/20/which-fpl-players-are-taking-penalties-and-set-pieces/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.