241
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is Hwang or Neto on penalties for Wolves?

    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Maybe Sarabia

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hwang

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No one knows for definite imo

      Between Sarabia and Hee Chan. Some info in the link below to show this

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26452072

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    a) Dubravka, ARS (a)
    b) Turner, AVL (h)

    Basically asking whether to start a 1 or 2-pointer....

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Dub will get save points

      1. shorey143
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not if last nights performance is anything to go by

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Turner has lost his place to Sels...

  3. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    I've my FH activated, so a Midfield of Saka, Ode, Gross, Hwang and Neto. Haaland and Watkins up front. Thoughts?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think I would chance Toney over Watkins

      1. shorey143
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        And maybe Hoijlund over Ode

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't mind that

    2. dennis the menace
      • 12 Years
      just now

      RIP your rank

  4. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    GW29 Prediction

    Burnley v Brentford
    Palace v Newcastle
    Fulham v Spurs
    Man Utd v Sheff Utd
    West Ham v Villa

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thought only 3 defo not 5?

      1. shorey143
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That's why it's a prediction

        There will be an upset or two, but which ones?

  5. shorey143
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best Villa DEF to get through to week 30?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pau probably the safe option.

      Moreno/Digne likely rotated with Europa starting again after 27

    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      honestly none, dont see clean sheets, not the way they play, moreno for the odd attacking return? but thats it

    3. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thanks. Been thinking all week whether to take a -4 this week for Lascelles. Defs have been really underwhelming so trying to justify it with a GW29 player

      Think I'll just leave it

  6. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which 1 to bench?

    Estu, Andersen, Mykolenko

    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mykolenko

  7. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi. Anything for a hit here? Plan to deadend into gw29....1mitb....

    Maybe estu to pau - 4? Thanks

    Areola (dub)
    Gabriel estu reguilon (porro taylor)
    Kdb Saka foden gordon (richarlison)
    Haaland watkins solanke

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      think i'd just kep Estu - Likely a 1pt but if starts, high ceiling.

      maybe wait on RDZ presser re Estup to see if any new info.

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah I will. Its a total lottery

        I have 6 already for gw29...throw in son, a bit more villa and west ham and I should be OK

  8. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Currently have 3 players for 29 (Areola, Watkins & Taylor) + 4 FTs

    a) FH dont overcomplicate it
    b) go with 8ish playrs for 29 as Spurs/Villa ok fixturesto 30 anyway

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Decide after FAC R5

      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        agreed - though it does have an impact on this weeks transfer

        if FH i'f go Wolves mid for Jota, if not Bailey

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easy easy A.

      I would only consider B if I had 5 already in place.

      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes it does look that way, also when consider geting in likes of Solanke for 28, thats a transfer gone on non-29 player.

  9. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Genuinely hard to decide - who is the best pick out of Neto v Hwang?

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hwang probably shades it with likely pens

  10. dennis the menace
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    I keep notes in my phone of proposed transfers. And I’ve had to bring in Hwang in this GW for a month. And now everyone is getting him. It’s not fair. I liked Hwang before he was cool

    1. CMF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hate that. I have too much of a contrarian streak - it's made me throw a couple of plans out the window this season.

      1. dennis the menace
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve still done the transfer as I’d be fuming if he hauled

  11. CMF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rotation headache with my only playing bench player for the week (here's the current line-up):

    Dubravka (Turner)
    Regulion-Estupinan-Gabriel-Moreno (A Robinson)
    Saka-Foden-Bowen (Richarlison-Maddison)
    Solanke-Haaland-Watkins

    Estu's lack of minutes is frustrating, but I'd always planned on benching Palhinha-less Fulham defence for this week. Stick with the plan?

  12. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    I don't understand people that would rather play with 10 men than do Darwin > Solanke.

    That transfer is GOING to happen. And by not doing it you set yourself back in terms of transfer momentum since you will likely have lots of moves to make in 27 and 28 either to setup GW29 or get DGW players for 28.

    I think it's worth doing even if you field XI if one of them is a super low value defender like Taylor/Burn. It's one fewer transfer you'll have to make down the line and allows you to get ahead of the curve.

    Unless you have an extremely strong team that allows you to roll in 27 (which I think basically no one does), make the move even if it costs you a -4.

    1. dennis the menace
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Agree may as well do it. People just fear the hits

  13. rikupo
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Please any comments/suggestions what to do.

    Dubravka
    Gabriel - Schär - Este - Taylor
    Foden - Saka - KDB - PALMER (BLANK)
    Watkins - Haaland

    Bench: Turner, Luis Diaz, Joao Pedro & Udogie

    So max 10 players to play this weekend. 1 FT. Would't want to use my Free hit yet. Probably 2 transfers and -4 points would be the best solution.
    ANY IDEAS?! Thank you!!

    1. rikupo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      1,0 million ITB

