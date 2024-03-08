FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 27

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 27, when two million FPL managers left Alphonse Areola’s 13-point haul on the bench.

We report on the new Hall of Fame update, the Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing as well as on the leaders of many community mini-leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers, however, is covered by a separate series of articles.

The Last Ten mini-league (league code xddjak) will start scoring in Gameweek 29.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) was updated again yesterday morning (Thursday 7th March) and is now based on results up to and including Gameweek 27.

51,098 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top twelve, with their FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets and followed by their current Overall Rankings, is:

1 (5) Mark Hurst – OR 2,177

2 (9) Markku Ojala – OR 3,218

3 (13) Ben Crellin – OR 1,527

4 (14) Tom Dollimore – OR 2,052

5 (2) Fabio Borges – OR 60k

6 (8) Rob Mayes – OR 17k

7 (15) Jan Kepski – OR 6,543

8 (7) Conor’s Team – OR 27k

9 (26) John Walsh – OR 4,256

10 (127) Jack Vamplew – OR 150

11 (3) Jon Ballantyne – OR 106k

12 (1) Finn Sollie – OR 261k

Since the Gameweek 24 update, Markku Ojala has moved up four places, Rob Mayes, Jan Kępski and John Walsh have moved up one place each, Conor’s Team has returned to the top ten and Jack Vamplew is a new top ten entry, but Jon Ballantyne and FFS Career Hall of Fame leader Finn Sollie have dropped down to 11th and 12th. Seven of these are now inside the overall top 7k, but only Jack Vamplew is currently in the top thousand. He came 377th in 2021/22 and 7,114th last season.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Euan Thompson has regained the lead from Even Winje in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n), having previously led after Gameweek 25, and has risen to 23rd overall after captaining Bukayo Saka and getting double-digit hauls from Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins and Areola. He is 33rd in the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and also leads the Fantasy Football Scout Members and Top 10k Any Season mini-leagues.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams in this mini-league at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Euan leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 23rd overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 27 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 72 after hits, with 36 teams to be removed and 184 going through to Gameweek 28. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Toby Coupe was the top scorer of the Gameweek after playing his Bench Boost and getting double-digit hauls from Foden, Watkins, Areola and Martin Ødegaard.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Cak Juris leads for a second successive week and 15th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and now has 51 points out of a possible 81. He is 24th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The new top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues is Danny Messer in League 8 Division 33 with 73 points.

MODS & CONS

Luke Williams (SuperPuzzleFighter) leads for a fifth straight week and seventh time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He is now 3,290th overall and 900th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Grey Head has regained the lead from Jack Penn (ZoumasBloomers) in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 23. He has risen to 6,489th overall and to 274th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Euan Thompson has regained the lead from John Taudte in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d), having previously led after Gameweek 25.

This league is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a fourth straight week and sixth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3). He is now 150th overall and 56th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame and also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league and the Opening Day League.

This league is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Clive Curran has regained the lead from Eddy Healey in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk), having previously led after Gameweeks 11 to 15. He is now 3,251st overall and 654th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Markku Ojala leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). He is now 3,218th overall and second in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron leads for a third straight week and fourth time this season in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He has risen to 1,003rd overall and to 133rd in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March leads for a third straight week and fifth time this season in his own FPL Champions League. He is 934th in the FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for a 16th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is now 6,087th overall after playing his Wildcard.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a 12th week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a 12th week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for an eighth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5) and is now 2,005th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to fourth in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Peter Cameron leads for a third week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and is now 718th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

David Squires is the new leader of my January to May League (league code 5v12bh). He has risen from 166k to 3,582nd overall in the last seven Gameweeks and is heading for a fourth successive top 20k finish.

THE LAST TEN

How effectively can you use your remaining transfers, chips and hits to navigate your way through the biggest Double and Blank Gameweeks of the season? The Last Ten mini-league (league code xddjak) will start scoring in Gameweek 29 and nearly 400 teams have already entered.

GET INVOLVED

