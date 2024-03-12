Why does xG let us down?

72
  1. George James
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Would you roll with this on -8 or FH

    Areola
    Taylor • Porro • Reguilon • Doughty
    Bowen • Richarlison* • Son
    Watkins • Toney

    1. Sho-kun
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Roll

    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      FH

      1. George James
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Interesting. Can I ask what additional players you would have

        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's close but you have 10 players including an injured Richarlison which makes it 9 for a -8 including Taylor who you could swap with a Bailey on a FH, add Maddo and MGW and you are with a little bit of luck at least 12 points up plus the 8 point hit is 20 points.

    3. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Roll, all day

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    xG doesn't let Fabio down and he is the greatest FPL manager of all time.

    1. Simon March
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      No, but I imagine Fabio probably uses xG really well.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I wrote an article on this. He uses career xG data, something scout has been promising to provide us for years and years (like the mobile friendly members area)

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/09/how-did-fabio-borges-become-arguably-the-best-ever-fpl-manager/

          1. Simon March
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Thanks, I remember reading it at the time, really interesting article!

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              38 mins ago

              No worries. Keep up the good work. You're the only pro pundit who writes something different and original with their weekly column on scout. It makes a refreshing change not to solely focus on the gameweek ahead.

              1. Simon March
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Thanks mate. Ha, that's mostly because I never seem to know what I'm going to do in FPL until the last minute - glad you enjoy the articles though!

  3. Sho-kun
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    A) Solanke > Toney
    B) Hwang > Bowen
    C) Both -4

    ATM 6 starters

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      C

    2. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      C

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      B

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Why does xG let us down?

    Because it's a poor way to play the game compared to eye test.

    The end.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Fabio (aka the GOAT of FPL) loves this attitude from other FPL managers who don't fully understand xG.

  5. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Any FUT players here? Who's that hidden gem in your 11 currently?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      What does FUT mean?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        FIFA Ultimate Team

    2. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 9 Years
      just now

      FUT ruined FIFA.

  6. iFash@FPL
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Has there ever been a most transferred in player with a double digit haul in the same Game Week??
      Giving me some trepidation about Son this game week…

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I don't know the answer.

        But I do suspect that transfers in FPL don't affect the outcome of the game....

      2. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'm sure there was but it is pretty rare to have two double digits hauls back-to-back. This season Son himself had 1, Haaland none, Watkins none, Palmer 1, Salah 2, Foden 1, Solanke none, Saka had a run of 3 in a row which is rather freak event.

        Many heavy hitters follow general pattern of haul every 3-4 games.

    • OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Tripper Garnacho Solankè >
      Romero Bailey Toney
      For -8
      Gaves me 9 players for BGW29
      Kaminski
      Romero Regulion Doughty
      Bowen Son Bailey
      Watkins Toney
      A- YAAAY -8
      B- Nay FH

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I'm not sure about FH, but I don't love those moves either

      2. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Maybe with Maddo in over Romero but i would FH

      3. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I wouldn't hit for a defender - but also wouldn't FH. -4 excluding the Romero move is ok

    • waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Interesting article, thanks.
      If you aren't FHing, who would you lose for Son?
      A) Saka
      B) Foden

      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Saka

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I think they are both about equal in GW30 - so really depends who you want from 31 onwards and if its both, whoever you lose least value selling and buying

      3. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Foden.

    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      FH, but who to captain this week: Son (Ful), Bowen (AV), Morris (NF)??

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Son / Watkins

      2. JackJack
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Sonny for mine.

    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours ago

      Or Watkins (wh)?

      1. Mother Farke
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I'm on Watkins atm due to his recent away form. Very tempted by Son, too. I reckon it's going to be a coin flip between those two for me.

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            I think Toney needs to enter this (C) conversation too :).

      2. Rainy night in Stoke
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        re xG, a poor finisher will underperform xG so it will not accurately predict their future goals unless they improve their finishing ability

      3. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Without reading the article. There are so many weaknesses in XG. Just the individual vs the team is enough to make it close to valueless is pretty obvious by watching a game what is going on.
        The only defense I can give is it puts a very approximate value for those who rarely watch football.
        The X assist is the biggest joke because the assister is reliant on the finisher.
        Now i will read it.

      4. Monklane
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        xG has never once let me down. I've never paid the slightest attention to it.

      5. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I only pay attention to xG (expected gout)!

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          What about expected Ganja?

      6. jthmt
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        a bit too early but need to release funds to get salah back in gw30, will FH 29

        swap trippier to max 4,6 defender? before activating FH

        a) gomez
        b) ait nouri
        c) burn
        d) botman
        e) van de ven
        f) someone else?

        areola, dubrakva
        gabriel, estu, trippier*, gusto, pau
        saka, palmer, foden, son, douglas luiz
        haaland, solanke, watkins

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          If I've understood your question, it won't work.

          Activating FH reverts your team to how it was at the start of the gameweek. So any transfer you make before activating the chip is lost.

          And if I haven't understood the question, F

          1. jthmt
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            damn, i thought I can be smart and avoid -4 in gw 30.

          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Maybe B if happy you can bench through his tough fixtures - but I'd argue none of the other options are on the Watchlist for a reason....

            1. jthmt
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              aim was to get someone for couple gw's, (to cover gabriel against for example city) Going to use WC anyway in the coming weeks. so just a short term punt.

      7. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Bournemouth press conference ongoing.

        Imagine if solanke is ruled out

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Don't threaten me with a good time

        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          57 mins ago

          I can’t see any coverage?

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            54 mins ago

            BBC tend to be about an hour behind on putting anything up - he was up at 1pm so BOU website probably should have something soon

            1. Mother Farke
                51 mins ago

                Solanke is fit for Luton:

                https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/injury-news-solanke-fit-for-luton-game/

                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Yeah they just tweeted the same. Funnily appear to be using the picture of him holding the ball right before he skied the penalty on Saturday

                2. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  That’s good news. Hopefully Kerkez can redeem himself too.

                  1. Not again Shirley
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    I also have Kerkez. Has bitten me twice now this season.

              • The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                33 mins ago

                Thanks Biggsy

          2. Not again Shirley
            • 7 Years
            54 mins ago

            Not sure why he would be as he played 90 minutes do not like he came off injured.

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              Ever done some exercise, completed it but ached afterwards?

              Just because he played 90 minutes doesn't mean his knee (or whatever it is that has been bothering him) didn't swell up like a balloon on Sunday night or give him issues during training on Monday.

              Yes Southcoastsaint was just being sensationalist, but it wasn't beyond the realms of possibility

              1. SouthCoastSaint
                • 12 Years
                18 mins ago

                I was being pessimistic as a capper actually hahaha

                1. Not again Shirley
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  lol he is my captain also so really hope he at least plays and gets some points!

          3. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Anything about the groundsman getting fired?

        3. djembe
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Comparing aggregate xG data is misleading. Take two scenarios involving the same player:

          Game 1: two shots, with an xG of 0.5 each. Aggregating: 2 x 0.5 = 1 (goal)
          Game 2: five shots, with an xG of 0.2 each. Aggregating: 5 x 0.2 = 1 (goal)
          --but these are not the same.

          Lets denote the probability of scoring at least one goal in a game as
          P(scoring at least one goal)

          and it can be derived by:
          1 - P(not scoring in all chances)

          Game 1:
          P(not scoring each chance) = 0.5
          P(not scoring on all 2 chances) = 0.5 * 0.5 = 0.25
          P(scoring at least one goal) = 1 - 0.25 = 75%

          Game 2:
          P(not scoring each chance) = 0.8
          P(not scoring on all 5 chances) = 0.8 * 0.8 * 0.8 * 0.8 * 0.8 = 0.33
          P(scoring at least one goal) = 1 - 0.33 = 67%

          So, the player got the same (aggregate) xG of 1 in the game, but is more likely to have scored in the first game.

          1. Better off with a pin and a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Agreed (I was about to post much the same). Adding up xG can be a very dodgy thing to do!

            I also think there is something to learn about a player by looking at the difference between xG (non-pen) and xG (non-pen) On Target. For example, Jackson has 12.61 and 9.83. Son has 7.12 and 9.6. Son is improving the raw xG by being more accurate than the average player. Jackson is not.

        4. dshv
          • 6 Years
          45 mins ago

          3 players to play, FH is coming.

        5. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Zabarnyi G
          Solanke A

          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            You’ve spelt Kerkez wrong but yes, defo agree

        6. SouthCoastSaint
          • 12 Years
          34 mins ago

          Bournemouth as they were for Luton

        7. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Solanke fit to miss another penalty then.

        8. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Madness to play 7? Fixtures so meh I'm not sure I should activate FH

